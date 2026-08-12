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Investment Properties for Sale in Turkey

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Mediterranean Region
11
Marmara Region
17
Antalya
9
Istanbul
8
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38 properties total found
Investment 207 m² in Turkey
Investment 207 m²
Turkey
Area 207 m²
Spacious commercial premises for sale in Altyntash, Antalya - an area of active modern devel…
$482,426
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Investment 175 m² in Turkey
Investment 175 m²
Turkey
Area 175 m²
Commercial real estate on one of the key crossroads of developing AntalyaFor your own busine…
$550,620
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Investment 454 m² in Dosemealti, Turkey
Investment 454 m²
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 454 m²
Floor 1/1
$59,29M
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TekceTekce
Investment 405 m² in Kayi, Turkey
Investment 405 m²
Kayi, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 405 m²
$11,16M
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Investment 53 m² in Konyaalti, Turkey
Investment 53 m²
Konyaalti, Turkey
Area 53 m²
Commercial premises in a modern complex in Konyaalti – an investment in a location that work…
$239,933
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Investment 4 m² in , Turkey
Investment 4 m²
, Turkey
Area 4 m²
$3,49M
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Investment 220 m² in Melikgazi, Turkey
Investment 220 m²
Melikgazi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 220 m²
$6,02M
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Investment 220 m² in Odunpazarı, Turkey
Investment 220 m²
Odunpazarı, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
$5,52M
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Investment 110 m² in 13 Nisan Cifte Cesme Sokak, Turkey
Investment 110 m²
13 Nisan Cifte Cesme Sokak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
$14,74M
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Investment 500 m² in Yenişehir, Turkey
Investment 500 m²
Yenişehir, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 500 m²
Floor 1/1
$8,64M
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Investment 2 m² in Kaş, Turkey
Investment 2 m²
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 2 m²
$7,15M
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Investment 86 m² in , Turkey
Investment 86 m²
, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 1/1
$6,74M
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Investment 235 m² in Muratpasa, Turkey
Investment 235 m²
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 235 m²
Number of floors 3
$3,66M
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Investment 160 m² in Didim, Turkey
Investment 160 m²
Didim, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
$15,40M
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Investment 4 m² in , Turkey
Investment 4 m²
, Turkey
Area 4 m²
$4,65M
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Investment 75 m² in Konyaalti, Turkey
Investment 75 m²
Konyaalti, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Area 75 m²
Small-family project by the sea in Antalya – Konyaalti, LimanA new residential project in on…
$595,823
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Investment 120 m² in Muratpasa, Turkey
Investment 120 m²
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
$5,23M
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Investment 350 m² in Turkey
Investment 350 m²
Turkey
Area 350 m²
Greetings to all who are looking for profitable investment opportunities in real estate!We p…
$721,863
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Investment 165 m² in , Turkey
Investment 165 m²
, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
$34,30M
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Investment 7 m² in , Turkey
Investment 7 m²
, Turkey
Area 7 m²
$3,66M
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Investment 150 m² in Gundogan, Turkey
Investment 150 m²
Gundogan, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
$22,09M
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Investment 120 m² in 13 Nisan Cifte Cesme Sokak, Turkey
Investment 120 m²
13 Nisan Cifte Cesme Sokak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
$13,59M
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Investment 6 m² in , Turkey
Investment 6 m²
, Turkey
Area 6 m²
$98,82M
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Investment 220 m² in Dagbeli, Turkey
Investment 220 m²
Dagbeli, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Floor 3/3
$7,38M
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Investment 150 m² in Kardeskoy, Turkey
Investment 150 m²
Kardeskoy, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
$930,098
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Investment 240 m² in , Turkey
Investment 240 m²
, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
$13,08M
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Investment 2 m² in Cayyuzu, Turkey
Investment 2 m²
Cayyuzu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 2 m²
Number of floors 1
$1,50M
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Investment 70 m² in Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Investment 70 m²
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 3
LOCATION . 200 meters from Beykent University . 100 meters from Perlavista …
$155,000
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Investment 72 m² in Sisli, Turkey
Investment 72 m²
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 7/13
Elevate Your Lifestyle in the Heart of Şişli 🗞 24 months of installment   WŞişli pr…
$294,622
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Investment in Beyoglu, Turkey
Investment
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Floor 3
Tersane İstanbul Residences: Your Luxury Sanctuary in the Heart of Istanbul Why Invest in…
$846,240
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