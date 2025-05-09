  1. Realting.com
Residential complex New residence with swimming pool in the center of Istanbul, Turkey

Basaksehir, Turkey
Address
Params
Description
Media
ID: 4744
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2282210
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Basaksehir

About the complex

The residence features around-the-clock security, an indoor parking, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a fitness center, a concierge, a sauna and a Turkish bath, a kids' playground.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Park - 650 meters
  • Shopping mall - 5 km
  • Stadium - 8 km
  • Schools - 8.4 km

Location on the map

Basaksehir, Turkey

