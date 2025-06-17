Residential complex Guaranteed Income! Furnished 1+1 and 2+1 apartments managed by Ascott Hotels.

For investors:

3 years guaranteed rental income of 7% per annum - 14,350 USD per year.

7 years pool system - profit sharing is 40% of the gross income from the use of all hotel rooms of its category.

This condition is initially specified in the purchase and sale agreement, and is an integral part of the agreement.

This means that you will not lose the invested money under any circumstances, and your earnings are guaranteed.

Apartments 1 + 1 from 205,000 USD

Apartments 2 + 1 from 315,000 USD

Apartments are sold fully furnished!

Under the management of - Ascott Hotels & Serviced Apartments for 10 years.

There are apartment packages for sale for obtaining Turkish Citizenship - please inquire.

The complex is located almost at the junction of three districts, Kuchukcekmece, Bahcelievler, Bakirkoy, the business district of Bas?n Ekspres, 5 minutes drive from the Metrobus line of the main highway E5 and TEM.

On the territory of the complex there are 2 blocks, which are united with each other and are located on the territory of 29,962 m2, 17 floors together with underground parking, a total of 167 apartments of various layouts from 1 + 1 to 3 + 1 and an area from 81 and 1 to 234 m2, as well as 7 commercial premises.

The central location is an excellent factor for investors to invest in this project, given the high rent and the demanded segment.

The area is characterized by developed urban infrastructure, the presence of public and private educational institutions.

Completion of construction: December 2025.

Infrastructure:

Sauna and Hamam

Indoor swimming pool

Fitness room

Playgrounds

Walking area with a green garden

Indoor parking

Comfortable landscaped area

Video surveillance 7/24

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.