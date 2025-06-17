  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential complex Guaranteed Income! Furnished 1+1 and 2+1 apartments managed by Ascott Hotels.

Residential complex Guaranteed Income! Furnished 1+1 and 2+1 apartments managed by Ascott Hotels.

Kucukcekmece, Turkey
from
$205,000
10 1
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26760
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 13/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Kucukcekmece

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

For investors:

3 years guaranteed rental income of 7% per annum - 14,350 USD per year.
7 years pool system - profit sharing is 40% of the gross income from the use of all hotel rooms of its category.

This condition is initially specified in the purchase and sale agreement, and is an integral part of the agreement.
This means that you will not lose the invested money under any circumstances, and your earnings are guaranteed.

  • Apartments 1 + 1 from 205,000 USD
  • Apartments 2 + 1 from 315,000 USD

Apartments are sold fully furnished!

Under the management of - Ascott Hotels & Serviced Apartments for 10 years.

There are apartment packages for sale for obtaining Turkish Citizenship - please inquire.

The complex is located almost at the junction of three districts, Kuchukcekmece, Bahcelievler, Bakirkoy, the business district of Bas?n Ekspres, 5 minutes drive from the Metrobus line of the main highway E5 and TEM.

On the territory of the complex there are 2 blocks, which are united with each other and are located on the territory of 29,962 m2, 17 floors together with underground parking, a total of 167 apartments of various layouts from 1 + 1 to 3 + 1 and an area from 81 and 1 to 234 m2, as well as 7 commercial premises.

The central location is an excellent factor for investors to invest in this project, given the high rent and the demanded segment.

The area is characterized by developed urban infrastructure, the presence of public and private educational institutions.

Completion of construction: December 2025.

Infrastructure:

  • Sauna and Hamam
  • Indoor swimming pool
  • Fitness room
  • Playgrounds
  • Walking area with a green garden
  • Indoor parking
  • Comfortable landscaped area
  • Video surveillance 7/24

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Kucukcekmece, Turkey

Video Review of residential complex Guaranteed Income! Furnished 1+1 and 2+1 apartments managed by Ascott Hotels.

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Ask all your questions






