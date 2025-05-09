  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Sariyer
  4. Residential complex Luxury apartments in the center of Istanbul in the Dap Yeni Levent complex.

Residential complex Luxury apartments in the center of Istanbul in the Dap Yeni Levent complex.

Sariyer, Turkey
from
$321,000
BTC
3.8182311
ETH
200.1298163
USDT
317 367.7263717
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
12
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26142
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1094
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 25/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Sariyer

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Exclusive offer from our company!
Apartments in the Dap Yeni Levent complex - cheaper than other brokers by 235,000 USD!

A project that is distinguished by the fact that it is located on a 35-meter-high hill overlooking the Belgrade forests in the commercial and financial center of Istanbul opposite the Galatasay Saray Stadium.

This project is for those who are looking for a healthy life among greenery and fruit trees without leaving the city center of Istanbul.

The Sariyer district is one of the oldest and largest districts of Istanbul, and in the past it was called the rich city, and it has the largest forest in Turkey and the most earthquake-proof area.

The project area is 103,000 m2, 65% of which is green spaces and gardens, the complex consists of 16 blocks, from 8 to 10 floors, a total of 528 apartments with different layouts from 1 + 1 to 4 + 1 duplexes with private pools, the area of ​​​​the apartments starts from 69 m2 to 398 m2.

The location of the complex is of extreme strategic importance, since it is located directly next to the TEM highway, 25 minutes to Istanbul Airport, 7 minutes from the Bosphorus, 15 minutes from the first bridge, 12 minutes from the second bridge, shopping centers, international public and private universities, schools and hospitals are nearby.

Completion date: December 2024.

Infrastructure:

Swimming pools
Turkish baths
Jacuzzi
Massage rooms
Cafes and Restaurants
Luxurious lobby
Open-air cinema
24/7 security

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Sariyer, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New guarded residence with a hotel and lounge areas near a metro station and a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Kagithane, Turkey
from
$692,052
Apartment building Bahçeşehir Istanbul Apartment Compound
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$172,242
Apartment building Istanbul apartment compound, Gaziosmanpasa
Gaziosmanpaşa, Turkey
from
$129,462
Apartment building Beylikduzu Istanbul Apartment Compound
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$227,114
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, restaurants and a school in the heart of Izmir, Turkey
Konak, Turkey
from
$407,717
You are viewing
Residential complex Luxury apartments in the center of Istanbul in the Dap Yeni Levent complex.
Sariyer, Turkey
from
$321,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Type B_79
Residential complex Type B_79
Sariyer, Turkey
from
$150,000
The year of construction 2023
European side – Bagcilar This project is built on an area of 24,000 M2. The project will be ready for delivery in December 2023, and 1+1 and 2+1 units are available. This project is located beside Basın Express highway. The projects include swimming pool, Turkish bath, parking, gym and…
Developer
Majd International Company
Leave a request
Residential complex New villa with a garden and a swimming pool close to the beach and the golf course, Kadriye, Turkey
Residential complex New villa with a garden and a swimming pool close to the beach and the golf course, Kadriye, Turkey
Serik, Turkey
from
$671,844
We offer a modern and quality villa with a swimming pool, a garden, a parking, balconies and a terrace. Completion - May, 2023. Features of the flats The house includes 4 bedrooms, a living room, an open-plan kitchen, 4 bathrooms, a dressing room, a sauna and a Turkish bath, a cellar. Faci…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex
Residential complex
Alanya, Turkey
from
$227,047
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Luxury apartments for sale in a new residential complex, in the heart of Alanya!900 meters from the cleanest sea and a step away from the entire infrastructure of the city, you will find an exclusive residential complex ideal for permanent residence. The complex is located on a plot of 2450 …
Agency
Alanya Eiendom
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
09.05.2025
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
09.10.2024
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
18.09.2024
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
09.09.2024
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
05.07.2024
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
How to Bring your Turn Pet into Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide
03.07.2024
How to Bring your Turn Pet into Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide
Show all publications