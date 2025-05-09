Residential complex Luxury apartments in the center of Istanbul in the Dap Yeni Levent complex.

Exclusive offer from our company!

Apartments in the Dap Yeni Levent complex - cheaper than other brokers by 235,000 USD!

A project that is distinguished by the fact that it is located on a 35-meter-high hill overlooking the Belgrade forests in the commercial and financial center of Istanbul opposite the Galatasay Saray Stadium.

This project is for those who are looking for a healthy life among greenery and fruit trees without leaving the city center of Istanbul.

The Sariyer district is one of the oldest and largest districts of Istanbul, and in the past it was called the rich city, and it has the largest forest in Turkey and the most earthquake-proof area.

The project area is 103,000 m2, 65% of which is green spaces and gardens, the complex consists of 16 blocks, from 8 to 10 floors, a total of 528 apartments with different layouts from 1 + 1 to 4 + 1 duplexes with private pools, the area of ​​​​the apartments starts from 69 m2 to 398 m2.

The location of the complex is of extreme strategic importance, since it is located directly next to the TEM highway, 25 minutes to Istanbul Airport, 7 minutes from the Bosphorus, 15 minutes from the first bridge, 12 minutes from the second bridge, shopping centers, international public and private universities, schools and hospitals are nearby.

Completion date: December 2024.

Infrastructure:

Swimming pools

Turkish baths

Jacuzzi

Massage rooms

Cafes and Restaurants

Luxurious lobby

Open-air cinema

24/7 security

