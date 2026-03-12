  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Eyupsultan
  4. Flats in new buildings

New Apartments in Eyupsultan, Turkey

Residential complex New residence Yeni Eyüp Evleri with swimming pools and green areas in a historic area, Istanbul, Turkey
Eyupsultan, Turkey
from
$361,127
We offer spacious apartments with different layouts. The residence features swimming pools, kids' playgrounds and sports grounds, green areas, Turkish baths, saunas and steam rooms, security, a gym, a parking. Location and nearby infrastructure Metro station - 1 km Tram station - 900 meter…
TRANIO
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a green area close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Eyupsultan, Turkey
from
$535,222
We offer apartments with parking spaces, balconies and terraces. The residence features a,large green area, a parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a Turkish bath, a sauna and a steam bath, indoor and outdoor kids' playgrounds. Completion - December, 2024. Location and nearby infrastr…
TRANIO
Apartment building Istanbul Eyup Sultan Apartment compound
Eyupsultan, Turkey
from
$377,301
Why this property؟ The project combines history and modern development within a significant tourist area in the center of European Istanbul. Surrounded by the most prominent and largest land and sea transport network in Istanbul. Suitable for the conditions of Turkish citizenship. It is als…
Binaa Investment
Apartment building Istanbul Eyup Sultan Apartments Project
Eyupsultan, Turkey
from
$222,895
Why this property؟ It is located in Eyup Sultan, one of the most significant historical and touristic areas in the European side of Istanbul. It is a promising real estate development area near the city center. A destination for those looking for excellence, in a residential compound that …
Binaa Investment
Residential complex New green residence with a swimming pool and a garden in a prestigious area, near the forest, Istanbul, Turkey
15 Gokturk Biltes Koleji, Turkey
from
$457,625
We offer spacious and comfortable apartments with beautiful terraces and a view of the forest. The residence features outdoor sports grounds, a heated swimming pool, landscaped gardens, around-the-clock security, an underground parking, a hamam and a sauna, a gym. Completion - December, 2024…
TRANIO
Residential complex Apartments in a residential complex with a pool and a view of the Golden Horn Bay, Istanbul, Turkey
Eyupsultan, Turkey
from
$371,664
Residential complex in one of the largest municipalities, old, historical and central area, in Eyup Sultan, next to the Golden Horn. Title deed ready, suitable for Turkish citizenship, no fee for title deed. 27 blocks, each block has 10 floors, apartment types range from 1+1 to 5+1, from 82 …
TRANIO
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and an underground parking, Istabul, Turkey
Eyupsultan, Turkey
from
$434,745
The project features: around-the-clock security underground parking outdoor heated swimming pool Turkish bath sauna gym sunbathing areas pedestrian areas Facilities and equipment in the house High ceilings Aluminium floor-to-ceiling windows Kitchen appliances Air conditioning Electric he…
TRANIO
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and orchards close to prestigious schools, Istanbul, Turkey
Eyupsultan, Turkey
from
$1,28M
Live in the heart of the nature, without getting disconnected from the city. The project brings you closer to nature with balconies, terraces and gardens for every apartment. It opens the doors to a comfortable life with its 24/7 active security system and rich social amenities. Features: s…
TRANIO
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a spa center close to a metro station and the airport, Istanbul, Turkey
Eyupsultan, Turkey
from
$985,884
Privé Kemer offers you and your family a brand new life with its elegant, modern, and low-rise architecture, life-enhancing and comfortable eco-friendly home technologies, security, and all other privileges. Features indoor and outdoor swimming pools restaurant spa center gym kids' playgrou…
TRANIO
Residential complex Apartments with picturesque views in a residence with restaurants and a cinema, in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey
Eyupsultan, Turkey
from
$427,780
We offer apartments with panoramic views of the sea and the Princes'Islands. The residence features restaurants and cafes, a cinema, kids' playrooms, a gym, shops, a garage and a parking, around-the-clock security. Completion - June, 2023. Facilities and equipment in the house "Smart home"…
TRANIO
Residential complex Luxury residence with a swimming pool near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Eyupsultan, Turkey
from
$186,035
We offer apartments with a panoramic view. The residence features a green area with walking paths, a fitness center, a swimming pool. Completion - June, 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Built-in kitchen Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located near the histor…
TRANIO
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and kids' playgrounds close to the forest and the lake, Istanbul, Turkey
Eyupsultan, Turkey
from
$785,922
We offer apartments with a view of the forest and the river. The residence features indoor and outdoor swimming pools, kids' playgrounds, a fitness center, yoga and pilates studios, a sauna. Completion - March, 2025. Location and nearby infrastructure Airport - 15 minutes Metro station - 5…
TRANIO
Residential complex Residential complex with developed infrastructure, with views of the Golden Horn Bay, Istanbul, Turkey
Eyupsultan, Turkey
from
$343,219
The project includes apartments with 1-4 bedrooms, commercial premises, infrastructure of elite hotel. Unique location - close to the bay of Golden Horn, historical sights, parks, universities, public transport. Facilities and equipment in the house Other amenities: artificial ponds, restau…
TRANIO
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a green area and a sunbathing area close to schools and a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Eyupsultan, Turkey
from
$334,266
The complex consists of 5 buildings with 141 apartments with 1-4 bedrooms. Each apartment has a balcony, a terrace or a garden. Features: outdoor swimming pool gym sauna and steam bath game room cafe sunbathing area walking path basketball court kids' playground barbecue area green area par…
TRANIO
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, green areas and a golf course, Istanbul, Turkey
Eyupsultan, Turkey
from
$467,822
We offer luminous apartments with terraces. The residence features large landscaped areas, an outdoor swimming pool, lounge areas, bike paths, kids; playgrounds, an indoor swimming pool and a sauna, a fitness center, a golf course, a tennis court and an equestrian club, a parking, around-the…
TRANIO
Residential complex New residence close to a metro station and places of interest, Istanbul, Turkey
Eyupsultan, Turkey
from
$158,180
Forev Modern Haliç project, rising next to the historical texture of Eyüp and the Golden Horn, offers you optimum living spaces in line with today's trends with the privileges it offers. Our apartments, designed suitably for every need, open the doors of a comfortable life with 1+1, 2+1, 3+1…
TRANIO
Residential complex New residence with a fitness room and kids' playgrounds in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Eyupsultan, Turkey
from
$382,017
We offer apartments with balconies. The residence features a fitness room, a basketball ground, a garage and a parking, walking and bike paths, kids' playgrounds, a barbecue area, gardens. Completion - July, 2023. Facilities and equipment in the house Underfloor heating Built-in kitchen ap…
TRANIO
Residential complex Luxury apartments in Gokturk area.
Eyupsultan, Turkey
from
$460,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Check with our specialists for availability and prices of apartments. The complex is located in the ELITE Gokturk microdistrict, which belongs to the Eyup district. This project is one of the most outstanding examples of creativity and architectural approach. You will become not only t…
Smart Home
Apartment building Topkapi Istanbul Apartment Compound
Eyupsultan, Turkey
from
$435,394
Why this property؟ Apartments for sale in Topkapi Istanbul, which exudes the fragrance of history and civilization. It is within a central location next to a network of main transport lines in the city of the two continents. The architecture is intertwined with nature, with an interior view…
Binaa Investment
Residential complex Modern residence with a swimming pool and restaurants, Istanbul, Turkey
Eyupsultan, Turkey
from
$343,048
The residence features a sports club, a swimming pool, a kids' playground, cafes and restaurants, video surveillance. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the center of Kagithane district, just a couple of minutes from the highways, and within walking distance of a …
TRANIO
Residential complex New residence with
Eyupsultan, Turkey
from
$460,609
The residence features a two-level covered parking and outdoor parking spaces, a large landscaped green area, a swimming pool, a sports complex, a basketball court, a sauna and a hamam. There area 5 flats on each floor. Completion - December, 2023. Facilities and equipment in the house Air…
TRANIO
Residential complex RAMS CİTY HALİÇ
Eyupsultan, Turkey
from
$345,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 14
Area 70 m²
1 real estate property 1
The project is located in the center of the first zone of the European part of Istanbul, on Eyupsultan. ✨The project consists of 2 stages✨ *Stage 1️⃣* Residential complex area 30,000 m2 Green areas 15,000 m2 *Stage 2️⃣* Residential complex area 40,000 m2 Green areas 20,000 m2 T…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
70.0
345,000
Yusuf Ali
