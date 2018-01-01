  1. Realting.com
Modern and comfortable residence with two swimming pools and a kindergarten, Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€300,600
;
10
About the complex

We offer different apartments with a panoramic view of the sea and the islands.

The residence features two indoor swimming pools, a three-level parking, a conference room, a kindergarten, a large landscaped territory, kids' and sports playgrounds, a fitness center, a spa, a sauna, a Turkish bath, around-the-clock security.

Completion - first quarter of 2023.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located 15 minutes drive from the international airport., within walking distance of an underground station, near shopping malls, universities, and hospitals.

Marmara Region, Turkey

