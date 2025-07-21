  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Atasehir
  4. Residential complex Two bedroom apartment near the financial center.

Residential complex Two bedroom apartment near the financial center.

Atasehir, Turkey
from
$315,000
BTC
3.7468623
ETH
196.3890721
USDT
311 435.6193367
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
14
Leave a request
ID: 27540
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1163
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 03/09/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Atasehir

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

The complex is located in Atanehir district on the Asian side of Istanbul near the financial district FİNANS MERKEZİ, on a total area of ​​8,000 m2, consists of one 16-storey butterfly-shaped block, a total of 66 apartments, 2 + 1 to 3 + 1 layouts, with areas ranging from 92 m2 to 163 m2.

Strategically located between the districts of Ümraniye and Ataşehir, providing convenience and easy access to major transportation routes. Only 3 minutes drive from the E-6 highway and only 10 minutes from the 15 TEMMUZ bridge, 1 km. Altinşehir metro station.

Around the project you will find many commercial centers and shopping malls such as Metropol AVM, medical
institutions including Acibadem Hospital, as well as prestigious universities such as Fenerbahçe Üniversite and Yeditepe
Üniversite, as well as schools.

All apartments are delivered fully finished, which will be completed to the highest quality standards with high-quality materials and will include a smart home system and central heating.

Infrastructure:

  • Swimming pool
  • Fitness center
  • SPA
  • Sauna
  • Turkish bath
  • Relaxation area
  • Cafe and Restaurant
  • Parking
  • 24/7 security

For more detailed information about this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Atasehir, Turkey
Education
Healthcare

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and kids' playgrounds near the city center, Kocaeli, Turkey
İzmit, Turkey
from
$214,474
Residential complex Luxury apartments with views of the Sea of ​​Marmara in the Maltepe area.
, Turkey
from
$236,000
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, an underground parking and green areas, Antalya, Turkey
Kepez, Turkey
from
$373,065
Residential quarter Pine Apartments
Didim, Turkey
from
$144,558
Residential quarter Project in Chiplakli area ten minutes walk from the sea
Çıplaklı, Turkey
from
$96,096
You are viewing
Residential complex Two bedroom apartment near the financial center.
Atasehir, Turkey
from
$315,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New residence with swimming pool in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pool in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pool in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pool in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pool in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with swimming pool in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pool in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$642,925
The residence features around-the-clock security, an indoor parking, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a fitness center, a concierge, a sauna and a Turkish bath, a kids' playground. Location and nearby infrastructure Park - 650 meters Shopping mall - 5 km Stadium - 8 km Schools - 8.4 km
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex High quality apartments in a new residential complex near the forest, Bakirkoy, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex High quality apartments in a new residential complex near the forest, Bakirkoy, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex High quality apartments in a new residential complex near the forest, Bakirkoy, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex High quality apartments in a new residential complex near the forest, Bakirkoy, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex High quality apartments in a new residential complex near the forest, Bakirkoy, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex High quality apartments in a new residential complex near the forest, Bakirkoy, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex High quality apartments in a new residential complex near the forest, Bakirkoy, Istanbul, Turkey
Bakırköy, Turkey
from
$2,11M
The complex will have a cozy lobby, a recreation area, outdoor pools, walking and cycling paths, a play area for children (up to 4 years old), a SPA with separate areas for men and women (cloakrooms, showers, Turkish bath, sauna, steam room, massage rooms), fitness studio, indoor pool 368 m2…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Modern residence with an aquapark and a restaurant in a quiet and green area, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex Modern residence with an aquapark and a restaurant in a quiet and green area, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex Modern residence with an aquapark and a restaurant in a quiet and green area, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex Modern residence with an aquapark and a restaurant in a quiet and green area, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex Modern residence with an aquapark and a restaurant in a quiet and green area, Bodrum, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Modern residence with an aquapark and a restaurant in a quiet and green area, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex Modern residence with an aquapark and a restaurant in a quiet and green area, Bodrum, Turkey
Gulluk, Turkey
from
$541,839
We offer villas with fireplaces and large gardens. The residence features an event area, a restaurant, swimming pools, an aquapark, a sports ground, barbecue areas, a gym, kids' playgrounds. Completion - May, 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure Bodrum airport - 4 minutes Center of Bod…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
21.07.2025
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
17.06.2025
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
09.05.2025
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
09.10.2024
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
18.09.2024
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
09.09.2024
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
Show all publications