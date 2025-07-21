Residential complex Two bedroom apartment near the financial center.

The complex is located in Atanehir district on the Asian side of Istanbul near the financial district FİNANS MERKEZİ, on a total area of ​​8,000 m2, consists of one 16-storey butterfly-shaped block, a total of 66 apartments, 2 + 1 to 3 + 1 layouts, with areas ranging from 92 m2 to 163 m2.

Strategically located between the districts of Ümraniye and Ataşehir, providing convenience and easy access to major transportation routes. Only 3 minutes drive from the E-6 highway and only 10 minutes from the 15 TEMMUZ bridge, 1 km. Altinşehir metro station.

Around the project you will find many commercial centers and shopping malls such as Metropol AVM, medical

institutions including Acibadem Hospital, as well as prestigious universities such as Fenerbahçe Üniversite and Yeditepe

Üniversite, as well as schools.

All apartments are delivered fully finished, which will be completed to the highest quality standards with high-quality materials and will include a smart home system and central heating.

Infrastructure:

Swimming pool

Fitness center

SPA

Sauna

Turkish bath

Relaxation area

Cafe and Restaurant

Parking

24/7 security

For more detailed information about this project, call / write to us.