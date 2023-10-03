UAE
Turkey
Turkey
Residential
Houses
Seaview Houses for Sale in Turkey
House
Clear all
1 499 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Villa 9 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Sahil Mahallesi, Turkey
2
5
800 m²
4
Fully furnished villa with full sea view, swimming pool, indoor and outdoor parking lot, 300…
€2,50M
2
1
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with sea view, in city center
Derekoey, Turkey
2
2
150 m²
3
From the owner, without commission, 4 Rooms + 2 Living Rooms + 2 Bathrooms Wc + 1 Wc In …
€370,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kusadasi, Turkey
5
3
Aydin Kusadasi Villa duplex 200 m2 Private pool 5 rooms 4 bedrooms 4 bathrooms
€650,000
Recommend
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Marmara Region, Turkey
5
2
228 m²
6
Istanbul Real Estate in a Luxurious Complex in Uskudar. Stunning real estate is located in h…
€662,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with appliances
Cesme, Turkey
5
3
2
Villa Luxury Villa by the sea in Cesme On the shores of the Aegean Sea, the paradise of…
€3,88M
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Payallar, Turkey
3
2
100 m²
4/4
Sea and Pool View Apartment in Alanya Payallar Alanya is one of the most desired destinatio…
€161,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Mudanya, Turkey
4
2
172 m²
4/6
Apartments Intertwined with Nature Close to All Amenities in Bursa, Mudanya Quality architec…
€181,000
Recommend
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Mudanya, Turkey
6
3
260 m²
4/6
Apartments Intertwined with Nature Close to All Amenities in Bursa, Mudanya Quality architec…
€207,000
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Yoeruekali, Turkey
4
3
160 m²
4/6
Well-Located Apartments with Easy Payment Plan in Bursa Mudanya. The apartments are located …
€259,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Cesme, Turkey
4
3
338 m²
1/2
Stylish Seaview Houses with Pool in Izmir Cesme In this housing project, you'll find 41 semi…
€1,03M
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Cesme, Turkey
5
4
395 m²
1/2
Stylish Seaview Houses with Pool in Izmir Cesme In this housing project, you'll find 41 semi…
€1,31M
Recommend
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Cesme, Turkey
6
5
460 m²
1/2
Stylish Seaview Houses with Pool in Izmir Cesme In this housing project, you'll find 41 semi…
€1,57M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kalkan, Turkey
6
3
500 m²
2
The villa is an amazingly beautiful new home in a modern style, located on a hillside overlo…
€1,45M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Yenibagarasi Mahallesi, Turkey
4
3
3
Luxury Villas in Foca District With an incredibly beautiful view and a swimming pool…
€715,652
Recommend
3 room house with sea view
Urla, Turkey
6
1
320 m²
4
A villa is for sale in one of the most elite residential complexes in Urla, Cesmealti distri…
€573,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kalkan, Turkey
5
3
500 m²
2
Imagine a chic villa with a full panorama of the sea. This villa has breathtaking views of t…
€1,68M
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Alanya, Turkey
4
3
Alanya, situated on Turkey's stunning Mediterranean coast, has become a sought-after destina…
€475,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Incekum, Turkey
5
4
1 000 m²
Nestled along the enchanting Turkish Riviera, Alanya has long been celebrated for its captiv…
€440,000
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Payallar, Turkey
3
3
104 m²
4/4
Flats Close to the Center of Alanya and Social Amenities in Payallar Payallar, the neighborh…
€117,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Payallar, Turkey
4
3
110 m²
4/4
Flats Close to the Center of Alanya and Social Amenities in Payallar Payallar, the neighborh…
€209,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
4
3
150 m²
Stylish Apartments in the Hotel-Concept Complex in Alanya Bektaş The apartments are in a hot…
€240,000
Recommend
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
5
3
180 m²
Stylish Apartments in the Hotel-Concept Complex in Alanya Bektaş The apartments are in a hot…
€335,000
Recommend
Villa 9 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
15
10
850 m²
4
2 Detached Villas with Sea Views and Outbuilding within Walking Distance of the Beach in Bod…
€2,16M
Recommend
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Cinarcik, Turkey
6
2
210 m²
4/4
Panoramic Sea View Apartments in Yalova Cinarcik. The apartments are located in Cinarcik, th…
€147,000
Recommend
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Cinarcik, Turkey
6
2
280 m²
4/4
Panoramic Sea View Apartments in Yalova Cinarcik. The apartments are located in Cinarcik, th…
€173,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kiyikislacik, Turkey
4
3
148 m²
2
Detached Duplex Villas for Investors with Sea Views in Kiyikislacik Bodrum Kıyıkışlacık is o…
€352,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
7
5
530 m²
3
Furnished Detached Villa in a Complex in Bodrum with Private Swimming Pool The villa is situ…
€6,32M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Mahmutlar, Turkey
3
3
280 m²
3
3+1 Villa for Sale in Alanya Kargıcak Region with the Assurance of Redtower Property. Apa…
€355,000
Recommend
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altintas, Turkey
6
3
305 m²
8/6
Ready to Move Investment Apartments for Sale in Bursa. The investment apartments for sale in…
€407,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Yenice Mahallesi, Turkey
6
5
369 m²
Detached Villas in a Complex with Special Designed Social Facilities in İzmir Urla Detached …
€2,12M
Recommend
