Seaview Houses for Sale in Turkey

1 499 properties total found
Villa 9 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Sahil Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 9 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Sahil Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 5
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 4
Fully furnished villa with full sea view, swimming pool, indoor and outdoor parking lot, 300…
€2,50M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with sea view, in city center in Derekoey, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with sea view, in city center
Derekoey, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
From the owner, without commission, 4 Rooms + 2 Living Rooms + 2 Bathrooms Wc + 1 Wc In …
€370,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Aydin Kusadasi Villa duplex 200 m2 Private pool 5 rooms 4 bedrooms 4 bathrooms
€650,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 228 m²
Number of floors 6
Istanbul Real Estate in a Luxurious Complex in Uskudar. Stunning real estate is located in h…
€662,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with appliances in Cesme, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with appliances
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Villa Luxury Villa by the sea in Cesme On the shores of the Aegean Sea, the paradise of…
€3,88M
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Payallar, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Payallar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 4/4
Sea and Pool View Apartment in Alanya Payallar Alanya is one of the most desired destinatio…
€161,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Mudanya, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
Floor 4/6
Apartments Intertwined with Nature Close to All Amenities in Bursa, Mudanya Quality architec…
€181,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Mudanya, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Floor 4/6
Apartments Intertwined with Nature Close to All Amenities in Bursa, Mudanya Quality architec…
€207,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Yoeruekali, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Yoeruekali, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Floor 4/6
Well-Located Apartments with Easy Payment Plan in Bursa Mudanya. The apartments are located …
€259,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Cesme, Turkey
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 338 m²
Floor 1/2
Stylish Seaview Houses with Pool in Izmir Cesme In this housing project, you'll find 41 semi…
€1,03M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Cesme, Turkey
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 395 m²
Floor 1/2
Stylish Seaview Houses with Pool in Izmir Cesme In this housing project, you'll find 41 semi…
€1,31M
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Cesme, Turkey
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 460 m²
Floor 1/2
Stylish Seaview Houses with Pool in Izmir Cesme In this housing project, you'll find 41 semi…
€1,57M
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kalkan, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 2
The villa is an amazingly beautiful new home in a modern style, located on a hillside overlo…
€1,45M
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view in Yenibagarasi Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Yenibagarasi Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
Luxury Villas in Foca District   With an incredibly beautiful view and a swimming pool…
€715,652
3 room house with sea view in Urla, Turkey
3 room house with sea view
Urla, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 4
A villa is for sale in one of the most elite residential complexes in Urla, Cesmealti distri…
€573,000
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kalkan, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 2
Imagine a chic villa with a full panorama of the sea. This villa has breathtaking views of t…
€1,68M
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Alanya, situated on Turkey's stunning Mediterranean coast, has become a sought-after destina…
€475,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with sea view in Incekum, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Incekum, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 000 m²
Nestled along the enchanting Turkish Riviera, Alanya has long been celebrated for its captiv…
€440,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Payallar, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Payallar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 104 m²
Floor 4/4
Flats Close to the Center of Alanya and Social Amenities in Payallar Payallar, the neighborh…
€117,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Payallar, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Payallar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
Floor 4/4
Flats Close to the Center of Alanya and Social Amenities in Payallar Payallar, the neighborh…
€209,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Stylish Apartments in the Hotel-Concept Complex in Alanya Bektaş The apartments are in a hot…
€240,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Stylish Apartments in the Hotel-Concept Complex in Alanya Bektaş The apartments are in a hot…
€335,000
Villa 9 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dagbelen, Turkey
Villa 9 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 15
Bathrooms count 10
Area 850 m²
Number of floors 4
2 Detached Villas with Sea Views and Outbuilding within Walking Distance of the Beach in Bod…
€2,16M
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Floor 4/4
Panoramic Sea View Apartments in Yalova Cinarcik. The apartments are located in Cinarcik, th…
€147,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Floor 4/4
Panoramic Sea View Apartments in Yalova Cinarcik. The apartments are located in Cinarcik, th…
€173,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kiyikislacik, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kiyikislacik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Duplex Villas for Investors with Sea Views in Kiyikislacik Bodrum Kıyıkışlacık is o…
€352,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dagbelen, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 530 m²
Number of floors 3
Furnished Detached Villa in a Complex in Bodrum with Private Swimming Pool The villa is situ…
€6,32M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 3
3+1 Villa for Sale in Alanya Kargıcak Region with the Assurance of Redtower Property. Apa…
€355,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altintas, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altintas, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 305 m²
Floor 8/6
Ready to Move Investment Apartments for Sale in Bursa. The investment apartments for sale in…
€407,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Yenice Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Yenice Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 369 m²
Detached Villas in a Complex with Special Designed Social Facilities in İzmir Urla Detached …
€2,12M

