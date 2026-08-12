Seaview Houses for Sale in Turkey

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Sea view Houses for Sale in Turkey

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Istanbul
96
Antalya
186
Alanya
38
Bodrum
6
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435 properties total found
Duplex 6 bedrooms in Karacabey, Turkey
Duplex 6 bedrooms
Karacabey, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 193 m²
Floor 3/3
Sea View Properties in a Complex with Swimming Pool in Bursa Karacabey These apartments are …
$324,449
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 625 m²
Luxury Designed Detached Villa with Smart Home System, Pool and Garden for Sale in Alanya Ka…
$1,91M
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 383 m²
Number of floors 9
Sea View Apartments with Pool in Büyükçekmece Marina Apartments for sale are located in Büyü…
$1,80M
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3 bedroom house in Kusadasi, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Floor 1/2
Detached and Semi-Detached Sea-View Villas Walking Distance from Daily Amenities in Aydın Ku…
$345,233
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Kaş, Turkey
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
Furnished Sea-View Villas for Investment on Kaş’s Çukurbağ Peninsula Çukurbağ Peninsula, loc…
$655,589
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Altınova, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Altınova, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 3/4
Properties for Sale in a Project with Pool and Parking in Yalova Kaytazdere Yalova, one of t…
$177,812
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kepez, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 348 m²
Sea-View Villas with Private Pools and Gardens in a Complex in Kepez The villas are located …
$2,32M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Seaview Homes with Smart Home Systems in Alanya Antalya The chic, detached homes are situate…
$5,00M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 5/5
Apartments in a Complex with Unique Sea Views in Yalova Çınarcık Yalova is a rapidly develop…
$165,272
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3 bedroom house in Fethiye, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxurious Yalı with a Private Pier in Fethiye Knight Island The yalı is located on Knight Is…
$2,55M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
Floor 1/2
Detached Villa with Indoor and Outdoor Pool in Faralya Fethiye With its natural beauty and …
$989,513
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Floor 1
Furnished Flat in a Seaside Complex with Pool in Alanya Kestel This stylish flat is located …
$170,059
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4 bedroom house in Milas, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Milas, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 170 m²
Sea View Villas for Sale in Milas Bozbük The Bozbük region of Muğla Milas, with its own cove…
$920,548
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 221 m²
Floor 3/4
Sea-View Apartments Right by the Sandy Beach in Çınarcık Yalova is located in a highly advan…
$187,232
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 583 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villas with Smart Home System and Seafront in Bodrum Gümüşlük Gümüşlük is located i…
$8,84M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 3
5-Bedroom Luxury Villa with Sea View and Infinity Pool in Fethiye Turkey Located in the Ovac…
$1,15M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 330 m²
Floor 2/2
Detached Villas with Private Pools and Sea Views in Bodrum The villas are located in the Kon…
$2,63M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 221 m²
Detached Villas Just 300 M from the Sea in Alanya Konaklı Konaklı, a district of Alanya, is …
$764,959
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Mansion 7 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Mansion 7 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 5 000 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa for sale ULTRA-LUXURY MANSION Bodrum Turkey broker commission free for buyerDescriptio…
$15,02M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 3/5
Advantageous Priced Properties for Sale with Sea Views in Yalova Çınarcık Beachfront on the …
$220,347
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Kaş, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 2
Prestigious Villa with Private Pool and Panoramic Sea View in Kaş Peninsula This stunning vi…
$2,57M
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartments with Smart Home Systems, Walking Distance to the Sea in Antalya Lara Güzeloba Lar…
$670,836
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 185 m²
Floor 1/2
Detached and Semi-Detached Sea-View Villas Walking Distance from Daily Amenities in Aydın Ku…
$450,303
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kalkan, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 3
Some homes impress. And then there are those you fall in love with at first sight. This l…
$1,37M
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Agency
INEST HOMES
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Türkçe
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 3/5
Sea-Front Apartments in a Central Location in Çınarcık Yalova The sea-view apartments are lo…
$176,830
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6 bedroom house in Sogucak, Turkey
6 bedroom house
Sogucak, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/4
Semi-Detached Villa in a Complex with Natural Ambiance in Kuşadası Aydın This elegant villa …
$529,255
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Mansion 6 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 498 m²
Number of floors 1
Detached Sea-View Villas with Spacious Gardens and Pools in Bodrum The villas are located in…
$2,10M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kumluca, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kumluca, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
A villa with a soul in Karayoz – a heavenly place to live and relax. A spacious 310 m² vi…
$525,000
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Agency
INEST HOMES
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Türkçe
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 6 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 570 m²
Number of floors 2
Sea View Villas with Private Beach in Bodrum Gündoğan The Gündoğan region is located right i…
$5,46M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 9
Area 350 m²
City and Sea View Triplex Villa with Luxurious Amenities in Alanya The Tepe region in Alanya…
$1,77M
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Property types in Turkey

villas
castles
mansions
bungalows
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
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