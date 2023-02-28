  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Luxury residence with swimming pools and a spa center, Bahçelievler district, Istanbul, Turkey

Luxury residence with swimming pools and a spa center, Bahçelievler district, Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€296,806
;
20
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer spacious apartments with high-quality finishing.

The residence features gardens and lounge areas, sports grounds and kids' playgrounds, cafes and restaurants, a fitness room, a spa center with a steam bath, a sauna and a Turkish bath, indoor swimming pools for children and adults. The complex will become the greenest in this part of the city.

Completion - December, 2024. A reliable company that is one of the hundred largest developers in the world.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in a vibrant area, public transport stops, all necessary infrastructure, close to shopping centers, parks, schools, and hospitals.

Bahçelievler district is a popular residential and shopping area in the European part of Istanbul close to the central areas. Major transport routes pass through the area (E-5, TEM, metrobus, metro, Marmaray railway line) - you can quickly get to the center and bridges over the Bosphorus. The area has developed infrastructure: several large parks, three universities, many shopping centers and restaurants.

New building location
Marmara Region, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex ONYX RESIDENCE
Yesilkoey, Turkey
from
€123,830
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v centre Alanii
Alanya, Turkey
from
€320,000
Apartment building FER Superior Suites
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€250,617
Residential quarter Spacious apartment on the first line in Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€145,000
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v razvivayuschemsya rayone Payallar
Avanos, Turkey
from
€97,000
You are viewing
Luxury residence with swimming pools and a spa center, Bahçelievler district, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€296,806
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a fitness room close to the sea, Oba, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a fitness room close to the sea, Oba, Turkey
Alanya, Turkey
from
€462,000
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features a swimming pool, a kids' playground, a barbecue area, a parking, a fitness room, a sauna and a jacuzzi, a billiard room. Completion - 28/02/2023. Features of the flats Air conditioning Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located within walking distance of shops, a hospital, public transport stops, 2 km from the beach.
Residential complex Guarded residence with swimming pools and a fitness center in a picturesque area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Guarded residence with swimming pools and a fitness center in a picturesque area, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€289,806
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features a green area, swimming pools, a parking, around-the-clock security, a sauna and a hamam, a fitness center, a kids' playground. Completion - December, 2023. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a picturesque area, close to all necessary infrastructure. Shopping mall – 2 minutes Airport – 5 minutes University – 10 minutes
Apartment building Beyoglu Istanbul Residence
Apartment building Beyoglu Istanbul Residence
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€677,191
Why this property؟ A residential project characterized by unique archaeological architectural models dating back to the Ottoman era. Shopping walkway, of a 550 meter long, includes a variety of brands. Strategic location in Beyoğlu district in the center of Istanbul near Taksim Square. 7 business office buildings that provide the best commercial services. All the benefits of "green" architecture issued by the Green Building Council
Realting.com
Go