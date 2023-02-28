Luxury residence with swimming pools and a spa center, Bahçelievler district, Istanbul, Turkey

We offer spacious apartments with high-quality finishing.

The residence features gardens and lounge areas, sports grounds and kids' playgrounds, cafes and restaurants, a fitness room, a spa center with a steam bath, a sauna and a Turkish bath, indoor swimming pools for children and adults. The complex will become the greenest in this part of the city.

Completion - December, 2024. A reliable company that is one of the hundred largest developers in the world.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in a vibrant area, public transport stops, all necessary infrastructure, close to shopping centers, parks, schools, and hospitals.

Bahçelievler district is a popular residential and shopping area in the European part of Istanbul close to the central areas. Major transport routes pass through the area (E-5, TEM, metrobus, metro, Marmaray railway line) - you can quickly get to the center and bridges over the Bosphorus. The area has developed infrastructure: several large parks, three universities, many shopping centers and restaurants.