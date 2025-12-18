Residential complex Apartments in the Avrupa Residence Oryapark complex. Pre-Launch!

Pre-Launch!

Avrupa Residence Oryapark offers a modern lifestyle, investment, and business in one complex.



The project is located in the Ümraniye district, minutes from the Istanbul Financial Center, as well as shopping malls, international schools, hospitals, and business centers, making Avrupa Residence Oryapark an ideal choice for both families and professionals.

The nearby Şile Highway provides quick access to key business and residential districts such as Ataşehir, Kadıköy, and Üsküdar. The M5 Üsküdar–Ümraniye–Çekmeköy metro line is also just minutes away, providing residents with convenient access to any point in the city.

The project, covering an area of ​​8,980 m², consists of two blocks, 21 and 31 stories high, with a total of 317 apartments in layouts ranging from 1+1 to 2+1.

All apartments will be delivered fully finished, using premium materials and finished to the highest quality standards.

Completion date: 2027

Infrastructure:

Walking areas

Recreation areas

Swimming pool

Fitness center

Children's playground

Shops and cafes

Indoor parking

24/7 security

