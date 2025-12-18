  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Ümraniye
  4. Residential complex Apartments in the Avrupa Residence Oryapark complex. Pre-Launch!

Residential complex Apartments in the Avrupa Residence Oryapark complex. Pre-Launch!

Ümraniye, Turkey
from
$340,000
BTC
4.0442323
ETH
211.9755064
USDT
336 152.7319825
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
7
Leave a request
ID: 33061
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 18/12/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Ümraniye
  • Metro
    Yamanevler (~ 800 m)

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Pre-Launch!
We're now accepting reservations!
Book your apartment at starting prices before the official sales launch!

Avrupa Residence Oryapark offers a modern lifestyle, investment, and business in one complex.

The project is located in the Ümraniye district, minutes from the Istanbul Financial Center, as well as shopping malls, international schools, hospitals, and business centers, making Avrupa Residence Oryapark an ideal choice for both families and professionals.

The nearby Şile Highway provides quick access to key business and residential districts such as Ataşehir, Kadıköy, and Üsküdar. The M5 Üsküdar–Ümraniye–Çekmeköy metro line is also just minutes away, providing residents with convenient access to any point in the city.

The project, covering an area of ​​8,980 m², consists of two blocks, 21 and 31 stories high, with a total of 317 apartments in layouts ranging from 1+1 to 2+1.

All apartments will be delivered fully finished, using premium materials and finished to the highest quality standards.

Completion date: 2027

Infrastructure:

  • Walking areas
  • Recreation areas
  • Swimming pool
  • Fitness center
  • Children's playground
  • Shops and cafes
  • Indoor parking
  • 24/7 security

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Location on the map

Ümraniye, Turkey
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Finance
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Luxurious penthouse with a large private terrace
Alanya, Turkey
from
$234,900
Residential complex Low-rise residence with swimming pools, a spa center and a kids' club, Oba, Turkey
Oba, Turkey
from
$173,621
Residential complex Seahorse Residence
Didim, Turkey
from
$181,364
Residential complex Ready-to-move-in apartments 1+1, 2+1 and 3+1 in the elite complex Yekta Kingdom Premium.
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$175,321
Residential complex Ready to move in apartment complex with sports grounds and swimming pool, Mersin, Turkey
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$159,638
You are viewing
Residential complex Apartments in the Avrupa Residence Oryapark complex. Pre-Launch!
Ümraniye, Turkey
from
$340,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex 1+1 and 2+1 apartments in an investment project in Istanbul.
Residential complex 1+1 and 2+1 apartments in an investment project in Istanbul.
Residential complex 1+1 and 2+1 apartments in an investment project in Istanbul.
Residential complex 1+1 and 2+1 apartments in an investment project in Istanbul.
Residential complex 1+1 and 2+1 apartments in an investment project in Istanbul.
Show all Residential complex 1+1 and 2+1 apartments in an investment project in Istanbul.
Residential complex 1+1 and 2+1 apartments in an investment project in Istanbul.
Ozgurluk Caddesi, Turkey
from
$66,190
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
An unparalleled offer on the Turkish real estate market from our company! Be one of the first to invest in the construction of a residential complex on an area of ​​13,848 m2, consisting of 5 blocks, a total of 324 apartments of various layouts and areas, next to the Tuyap Exhibition Cent…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Apartment building Seaside Project İzmir
Apartment building Seaside Project İzmir
Apartment building Seaside Project İzmir
Apartment building Seaside Project İzmir
Apartment building Seaside Project İzmir
Kayapinar, Turkey
from
$236,114
5 real estate properties 5
Agency
Startkey Vizyon Gayrimenkul
Leave a request
Residential complex Gold City
Residential complex Gold City
Residential complex Gold City
Residential complex Gold City
Residential complex Gold City
Residential complex Gold City
Kargıcak, Turkey
from
$116,410
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 1
Agency
Sun World Real Estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
What to See in Istanbul: 15+ Main Attractions and a 2-day Itinerary
18.12.2025
What to See in Istanbul: 15+ Main Attractions and a 2-day Itinerary
Maintenance of Real Estate in Turkey for Foreigners: What You Need to Know About Taxes, Utilities, and Insurance
29.09.2025
Maintenance of Real Estate in Turkey for Foreigners: What You Need to Know About Taxes, Utilities, and Insurance
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
21.07.2025
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
17.06.2025
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
09.05.2025
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
09.10.2024
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
Show all publications