Residential complex New residence with picturesque views close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey

Kucukcekmece, Turkey
from
$257,273
07/05/2025
$256,623
14/04/2025
$255,471
13/04/2025
$255,622
12/04/2025
$256,573
11/04/2025
$262,373
10/04/2025
$263,442
09/04/2025
$264,764
08/04/2025
$264,599
06/04/2025
$264,757
05/04/2025
$262,345
04/04/2025
$265,848
03/04/2025
$268,796
02/04/2025
$268,232
01/04/2025
$267,625
30/03/2025
$266,805
29/03/2025
$268,797
28/03/2025
$269,778
27/03/2025
$268,834
26/03/2025
$268,665
25/03/2025
$267,745
;
8
ID: 13293
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2343594
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 07/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Kucukcekmece

About the complex

We offer apartments with views of the sea and the lake.

The residence features a gym, a kids' playground, a parking.

Completion - December, 2024.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Metro station - 3 minutes
  • Metrobus station - 5 minutes
  • Istanbul Airport - 20 minutes

Location on the map

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
