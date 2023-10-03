Show property on map Show properties list
Offices for Sale in Turkey

Marmara Region
27
Istanbul
25
Antalya
15
Mediterranean Region
15
Alanya
8
Sekerhane Mahallesi
8
Ankara
3
Central Anatolia Region
3
46 properties total found
Office 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Alanya, Turkey
Office 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 140 m²
Commercial Properties on the Plaza on the Ring Road in Alanya Oba Alanya is provided by a c…
€195,000
Office 2 bedrooms gym, with parking covered in Karakocali, Turkey
Office 2 bedrooms gym, with parking covered
Karakocali, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 5
€300,000
Office 1 bedroom with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Marmara Region, Turkey
Office 1 bedroom with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 10
€241,000
Office with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair in Marmara Region, Turkey
Office with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Marmara Region, Turkey
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 14
Home Offices and Shops Near Subway Station in Istanbul. Commercial real estate for sale in I…
€474,000
Office with parking, with with repair in Marmara Region, Turkey
Office with parking, with with repair
Marmara Region, Turkey
Area 269 m²
Commercial Shops Located in Luxury Complex in Istanbul. Shops are located in one of the most…
€1,33M
Office with parking, with with repair in Avcilar, Turkey
Office with parking, with with repair
Avcilar, Turkey
Area 36 m²
Number of floors 8
Commercial Properties Near E-5 Highway in Avcilar Istanbul. Commercial properties for sale i…
€149,000
Office with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Marmara Region, Turkey
Office with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Marmara Region, Turkey
Area 55 m²
Modern Sea View Commercial Properties in Istanbul Maltepe. Commercial properties for sale ar…
€389,000
Office 1 bedroom with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair in Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Office 1 bedroom with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 20
Well Located Suitable for Investment Home Offices in İstanbul. Home offices for sale in Turk…
€277,000
Office 3 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Marmara Region, Turkey
Office 3 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 7
Stylish Offices in the Heart of Business Center in Istanbul. The luxury compound is located …
€2,05M
Office 1 bedroom with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Marmara Region, Turkey
Office 1 bedroom with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 198 m²
Number of floors 7
Stylish Offices in the Heart of Business Center in Istanbul. The luxury compound is located …
€1,38M
Office 2 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Marmara Region, Turkey
Office 2 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 241 m²
Number of floors 7
Stylish Offices in the Heart of Business Center in Istanbul. The luxury compound is located …
€1,18M
Office 5 bedrooms with parking, with with repair in Marmara Region, Turkey
Office 5 bedrooms with parking, with with repair
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 395 m²
Number of floors 4
Environmentally-Friendly Building for Sale in Istanbul Uskudar. The building in Istanbul is …
€3,75M
Office with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Istanbul, Turkey
Office with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Istanbul, Turkey
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 65
Ready to Move Offices with City Views in Sariyer Istanbul. Key ready offices are situated in…
€794,000
Office 1 bedroom with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair in Guezeloba, Turkey
Office 1 bedroom with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Guezeloba, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 1/3
Commercial Properties in the Antalya City Center with High Rental Income Potential Luxurious…
€217,000
Office with parking in Marmara Region, Turkey
Office with parking
Marmara Region, Turkey
Area 226 m²
Number of floors 12
Modern Design Offices Suitable for Investment in Beylikduzu. Modern offices are located near…
€576,000
Office 3 bedrooms with air conditioning in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Office 3 bedrooms with air conditioning
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 130 m²
New Build Offices in Busy Area Close to Amenities in Mahmutlar Alanya Stylish offices are lo…
€350,000
Office 2 bedrooms with air conditioning in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Office 2 bedrooms with air conditioning
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 70 m²
New Build Offices in Busy Area Close to Amenities in Mahmutlar Alanya Stylish offices are lo…
€240,000
Office 3 bedrooms with balcony in Marmara Region, Turkey
Office 3 bedrooms with balcony
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 199 m²
Number of floors 10
Home Offices with High-Profit Potentials in Zeytinburnu Istanbul. The investment offices are…
€1,33M
Office 2 bedrooms with balcony in Marmara Region, Turkey
Office 2 bedrooms with balcony
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 10
Home Offices with High-Profit Potentials in Zeytinburnu Istanbul. The investment offices are…
€848,000
Office 1 bedroom with balcony in Marmara Region, Turkey
Office 1 bedroom with balcony
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 10
Home Offices with High-Profit Potentials in Zeytinburnu Istanbul. The investment offices are…
€550,000
Office 4 bedrooms with balcony, with parking in Hacilar, Turkey
Office 4 bedrooms with balcony, with parking
Hacilar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 7
New Build Offices in Mixed Complex in Incek Ankara Luxe offices are located in the Incek nei…
€270,000
Office 2 bedrooms with balcony, with parking in Goelbasi, Turkey
Office 2 bedrooms with balcony, with parking
Goelbasi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 7
New Build Offices in Mixed Complex in Incek Ankara Luxe offices are located in the Incek nei…
€184,000
Office 1 bedroom with balcony, with parking in Goelbasi, Turkey
Office 1 bedroom with balcony, with parking
Goelbasi, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 7
New Build Offices in Mixed Complex in Incek Ankara Luxe offices are located in the Incek nei…
€126,000
Office 1 bedroom with balcony, with parking in Kurucesme, Turkey
Office 1 bedroom with balcony, with parking
Kurucesme, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/25
Investment Offices Close to Main Road in the Center of Bursa. The offices for sale in Bursa …
€75,500
Office 1 bedroom with parking in Yuezuencueyil Mahallesi, Turkey
Office 1 bedroom with parking
Yuezuencueyil Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/22
Well-Located Offices with Advantageous Prices in Nilufer Bursa. The modern offices are close…
€83,000
Office with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair in Marmara Region, Turkey
Office with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Marmara Region, Turkey
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 25
Spacious Offices in a Complex with Security in Istanbul. The offices are situated in a compl…
€501,000
Office 1 bedroom with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Office 1 bedroom with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 424 m²
Number of floors 29
Luxurious Offices in a Prime Location in Istanbul Maltepe. The chic offices with premium fea…
€1,28M
Office 1 bedroom in Istanbul, Turkey
Office 1 bedroom
Istanbul, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 135 m²
We present to your attention a new complex development object. Its construction is carried o…
€582,302
Office 1 bedroom in Guemuessuyu Mahallesi, Turkey
Office 1 bedroom
Guemuessuyu Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Commercial offices with panoramic city views in Istanbul The residence offers a combination…
€901,302
Office 1 bedroom in Fatih, Turkey
Office 1 bedroom
Fatih, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
The project offers high-quality office space, built taking into account comfort and efficien…
€196,099

