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Offices for Sale in Turkey

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Antalya
19
Mediterranean Region
25
Marmara Region
17
Istanbul
11
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49 properties total found
Office 115 m² in Muratpasa, Turkey
Office 115 m²
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Area 115 m²
Commercial Real Estate for Sale on the Busy Ring Road in Oba, Alanya Alanya, the heart of su…
$696,212
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Office 90 m² in Yenişehir, Turkey
Office 90 m²
Yenişehir, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 7
Stylish Offices in a Mixed-Use Project in a Central Location in Mersin These offices are loc…
$185,894
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Office 70 m² in Muratpasa, Turkey
Office 70 m²
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 70 m²
Commercial Real Estate for Sale on the Busy Ring Road in Oba, Alanya Alanya, the heart of su…
$514,505
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TekceTekce
Office 70 m² in Muratpasa, Turkey
Office 70 m²
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
New Offices Located in the Bustling Centre of Amenities in Alanya Mahmutlar The chic offices…
$283,312
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Office 50 m² in Golbasi, Turkey
Office 50 m²
Golbasi, Turkey
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 4
Newly Built Investment Commercial Units in a Prime Location in İncek, Ankara These newly bui…
$133,936
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Office 95 m² in Süreyya Opera, Turkey
Office 95 m²
Süreyya Opera, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 1
$12,09M
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Office 95 m² in Muratpasa, Turkey
Office 95 m²
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 95 m²
Spacious and Stylishly Designed City-View Offices for Sale in Central Alanya The center of …
$262,432
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Office 90 m² in Muratpasa, Turkey
Office 90 m²
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
Offices in a Plaza with Indoor Parking in Central Oba, Alanya Oba stands out as one of the f…
$393,626
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Office 96 m² in Golbasi, Turkey
Office 96 m²
Golbasi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 96 m²
Number of floors 7
Offices on Şehit Savcı Mehmet Selim Kiraz Boulevard in Ankara As the capital and administrat…
$193,977
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Office 247 m² in Muratpasa, Turkey
Office 247 m²
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Area 247 m²
Floor 2
Offices and Shops Within Walking Distance to the Beach in Avsallar, Alanya Avsallar, a distr…
$588,445
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Office 128 m² in Muratpasa, Turkey
Office 128 m²
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 128 m²
Floor 3
Offices in a Plaza with Indoor Parking in Central Oba, Alanya Oba stands out as one of the f…
$530,540
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Office 75 m² in Yenişehir, Turkey
Office 75 m²
Yenişehir, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 5
Sea-View Offices for Sale in Yenişehir’s Prestigious Location Mersin, one of Turkey’s major …
$349,851
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Office 85 m² in Sariyer, Turkey
Office 85 m²
Sariyer, Turkey
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 65
Spacious Offices Close to TEM Highway in İstanbul Sarıyer Sarıyer, one of the most popular d…
$725,104
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Office 102 m² in Muratpasa, Turkey
Office 102 m²
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 102 m²
Floor 1
Offices and Shops Within Walking Distance to the Beach in Avsallar, Alanya Avsallar, a distr…
$467,295
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Office 41 m² in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Office 41 m²
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Area 41 m²
Floor 1/5
Shops Facing Istanbul Highway in Yalova Gaziosmanpaşa Yalova is a frequently preferred touri…
$78,514
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Office 57 m² in Atasehir, Turkey
Office 57 m²
Atasehir, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 9
Investment Commercial Properties Near the Metro in Ataşehir, Istanbul The commercial propert…
$267,873
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Office 115 m² in Tarsus, Turkey
Office 115 m²
Tarsus, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 15
New Offices for Sale in a Strategic Location in Mersin Tarsus Mersin Tarsus stands out with …
$126,512
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Office 242 m² in Muratpasa, Turkey
Office 242 m²
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Area 242 m²
Floor 4
Offices in a Plaza with Indoor Parking in Central Oba, Alanya Oba stands out as one of the f…
$787,252
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Office 39 m² in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Office 39 m²
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 1/4
Offices and Shops Within a Complex Near Government Institutions in Yalova Yalova, one of the…
$86,597
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Office 55 m² in Golbasi, Turkey
Office 55 m²
Golbasi, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 7
Offices on Şehit Savcı Mehmet Selim Kiraz Boulevard in Ankara As the capital and administrat…
$198,595
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Office 68 m² in Muratpasa, Turkey
Office 68 m²
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 68 m²
City-View Commercial Properties in a Business Center in Oba, Alanya Oba, located in Alanya, …
$211,075
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Office 135 m² in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Office 135 m²
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Area 135 m²
Floor 2/4
Commercial Properties for Sale in Yalova, Near All Necessary Amenities Supported by a well-d…
$157,029
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Office 377 m² in Sisli, Turkey
Office 377 m²
Sisli, Turkey
Area 377 m²
Turnkey Shops Suitable for Investment in Şişli Istanbul The project is located in Şişli, one…
$2,30M
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Office 478 m² in Maltepe, Turkey
Office 478 m²
Maltepe, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 478 m²
Number of floors 29
Premium Offices with Rental Guarantee Option Near the Main Road in Maltepe Istanbul The prem…
$1,85M
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Office 60 m² in Odunpazarı, Turkey
Office 60 m²
Odunpazarı, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 4
$2,64M
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Office 209 m² in Muratpasa, Turkey
Office 209 m²
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Area 209 m²
Floor 4
Offices in a Plaza with Indoor Parking in Central Oba, Alanya Oba stands out as one of the f…
$764,434
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Office 149 m² in Yenişehir, Turkey
Office 149 m²
Yenişehir, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 149 m²
Number of floors 7
Stylish Offices in a Mixed-Use Project in a Central Location in Mersin These offices are loc…
$371,789
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Office 68 m² in Muratpasa, Turkey
Office 68 m²
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 68 m²
City-View Commercial Properties in a Business Center in Oba, Alanya Oba, located in Alanya, …
$228,189
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Office 125 m² in Odunpazarı, Turkey
Office 125 m²
Odunpazarı, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Floor 3
$4,59M
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Office 107 m² in Esenyurt, Turkey
Office 107 m²
Esenyurt, Turkey
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 35
Sea View Offices for Sale in İstanbul Esenyurt Offices for sale are located in the Esenyurt…
$234,389
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