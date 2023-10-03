Offices for Sale in Turkey

UAE
Office 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Alanya, Turkey
3
140 m²
Commercial Properties on the Plaza on the Ring Road in Alanya Oba Alanya is provided by a c…
€195,000
Recommend
Office 2 bedrooms gym, with parking covered
Karakocali, Turkey
3
1
42 m²
5
€300,000
Recommend
Office 1 bedroom with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Marmara Region, Turkey
2
65 m²
10
€241,000
Recommend
Office with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Marmara Region, Turkey
100 m²
14
Home Offices and Shops Near Subway Station in Istanbul. Commercial real estate for sale in I…
€474,000
Recommend
Office with parking, with with repair
Marmara Region, Turkey
269 m²
Commercial Shops Located in Luxury Complex in Istanbul. Shops are located in one of the most…
€1,33M
Recommend
Office with parking, with with repair
Avcilar, Turkey
36 m²
8
Commercial Properties Near E-5 Highway in Avcilar Istanbul. Commercial properties for sale i…
€149,000
Recommend
Office with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Marmara Region, Turkey
55 m²
Modern Sea View Commercial Properties in Istanbul Maltepe. Commercial properties for sale ar…
€389,000
Recommend
Office 1 bedroom with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
1
95 m²
20
Well Located Suitable for Investment Home Offices in İstanbul. Home offices for sale in Turk…
€277,000
Recommend
Office 3 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Marmara Region, Turkey
3
360 m²
7
Stylish Offices in the Heart of Business Center in Istanbul. The luxury compound is located …
€2,05M
Recommend
Office 1 bedroom with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Marmara Region, Turkey
1
198 m²
7
Stylish Offices in the Heart of Business Center in Istanbul. The luxury compound is located …
€1,38M
Recommend
Office 2 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Marmara Region, Turkey
2
241 m²
7
Stylish Offices in the Heart of Business Center in Istanbul. The luxury compound is located …
€1,18M
Recommend
Office 5 bedrooms with parking, with with repair
Marmara Region, Turkey
7
3
395 m²
4
Environmentally-Friendly Building for Sale in Istanbul Uskudar. The building in Istanbul is …
€3,75M
Recommend
Office with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Istanbul, Turkey
135 m²
65
Ready to Move Offices with City Views in Sariyer Istanbul. Key ready offices are situated in…
€794,000
Recommend
Office 1 bedroom with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Guezeloba, Turkey
1
79 m²
1/3
Commercial Properties in the Antalya City Center with High Rental Income Potential Luxurious…
€217,000
Recommend
Office with parking
Marmara Region, Turkey
226 m²
12
Modern Design Offices Suitable for Investment in Beylikduzu. Modern offices are located near…
€576,000
Recommend
Office 3 bedrooms with air conditioning
Mahmutlar, Turkey
3
130 m²
New Build Offices in Busy Area Close to Amenities in Mahmutlar Alanya Stylish offices are lo…
€350,000
Recommend
Office 2 bedrooms with air conditioning
Mahmutlar, Turkey
2
70 m²
New Build Offices in Busy Area Close to Amenities in Mahmutlar Alanya Stylish offices are lo…
€240,000
Recommend
Office 3 bedrooms with balcony
Marmara Region, Turkey
3
199 m²
10
Home Offices with High-Profit Potentials in Zeytinburnu Istanbul. The investment offices are…
€1,33M
Recommend
Office 2 bedrooms with balcony
Marmara Region, Turkey
2
131 m²
10
Home Offices with High-Profit Potentials in Zeytinburnu Istanbul. The investment offices are…
€848,000
Recommend
Office 1 bedroom with balcony
Marmara Region, Turkey
1
82 m²
10
Home Offices with High-Profit Potentials in Zeytinburnu Istanbul. The investment offices are…
€550,000
Recommend
Office 4 bedrooms with balcony, with parking
Hacilar, Turkey
4
170 m²
7
New Build Offices in Mixed Complex in Incek Ankara Luxe offices are located in the Incek nei…
€270,000
Recommend
Office 2 bedrooms with balcony, with parking
Goelbasi, Turkey
2
115 m²
7
New Build Offices in Mixed Complex in Incek Ankara Luxe offices are located in the Incek nei…
€184,000
Recommend
Office 1 bedroom with balcony, with parking
Goelbasi, Turkey
1
79 m²
7
New Build Offices in Mixed Complex in Incek Ankara Luxe offices are located in the Incek nei…
€126,000
Recommend
Office 1 bedroom with balcony, with parking
Kurucesme, Turkey
1
42 m²
1/25
Investment Offices Close to Main Road in the Center of Bursa. The offices for sale in Bursa …
€75,500
Recommend
Office 1 bedroom with parking
Yuezuencueyil Mahallesi, Turkey
1
40 m²
1/22
Well-Located Offices with Advantageous Prices in Nilufer Bursa. The modern offices are close…
€83,000
Recommend
Office with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Marmara Region, Turkey
160 m²
25
Spacious Offices in a Complex with Security in Istanbul. The offices are situated in a compl…
€501,000
Recommend
Office 1 bedroom with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Marmara Region, Turkey
1
424 m²
29
Luxurious Offices in a Prime Location in Istanbul Maltepe. The chic offices with premium fea…
€1,28M
Recommend
Office 1 bedroom
Istanbul, Turkey
2
135 m²
We present to your attention a new complex development object. Its construction is carried o…
€582,302
Recommend
Office 1 bedroom
Guemuessuyu Mahallesi, Turkey
1
1
Commercial offices with panoramic city views in Istanbul The residence offers a combination…
€901,302
Recommend
Office 1 bedroom
Fatih, Turkey
2
1
The project offers high-quality office space, built taking into account comfort and efficien…
€196,099
Recommend
