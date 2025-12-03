  1. Realting.com
  Turkey
  Kagithane
  Flats in new buildings

New Apartments in Kagithane, Turkey

Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a conference room close to a metro station and the city center, Istanbul, Turkey
Kagithane, Turkey
$507,367
The residence features a terrace, a swimming pool, a sauna and a fitness center, a cinema, a conference room, a kids' playground, security, a green area, a parking. Facilities and equipment in the house "Smart home" system Location and nearby infrastructure City center - 2 km Shopping m…
TRANIO
Apartment building Istanbul Kagithane Apartment Complex
Kagithane, Turkey
$129,076
Why this property؟ Small apartments in Istanbul for sale with easy payment plans. Adjacent to one of the most famous commercial streets in Istanbul. A central location near the main transportation hubs in the city. Suitable for those looking for a quiet residence in the lap of nature. Surro…
Binaa Investment
Apartment building Istanbul Kagithane Hotel Apartment Complex
Kagithane, Turkey
$91,482
Why this property؟ Hotel apartments in Istanbul for sale in the center of transportation hubs. The project is located near sports, arts, shopping, and entertainment centers. Modern architecture, technical infrastructure, and safe earthquake-resistant construction. 5-star hotel apartments in…
Binaa Investment
Residential complex New residence with a fitness center in the downtown of Istanbul, Turkey
Kagithane, Turkey
$711,310
We offer one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments: from small flats to unique spacious full-floor apartments. The residential complex consists of two buildings with 70 luxury flats, 7 exclusive shops, a fitness center. Location and nearby infrastructure Several bus stops within walking dist…
TRANIO
Residential complex New buy-to-let studios, apartments and duplexes in a large residence with a business center, Kägythane, Istanbul, Turkey
Kagithane, Turkey
$318,348
New studios and apartments with different layouts in apart-hotel. The residence features: large business center around-the-clock security cafe indoor swimming pool, multifunctional center sauna and spa concierge garage supermarket basketball court dry-cleaner's and hairdresser's Facilitie…
TRANIO
Residential complex Residence with around-the-clock security close to public transport stops and universities, Istanbul, Turkey
Kagithane, Turkey
$338,245
The complex consists of 78 flats with 1–3 bedrooms and duplex apartments with 2–4 bedrooms. Features: Lobby 7/24 Security Garage Concierge service Location and nearby infrastructure The project is located in the heart of Istanbul, on the E5 road, 950 meters from Çağlayan Courthouse, and o…
TRANIO
Residential complex New residence with around-the-clock security close to business and tourist areas of Istanbul, Turkey
Kagithane, Turkey
$298,452
The residence features a 4-level parking, a gym, a sauna, a roof-top barbecue area, around-the-clock security and video surveillance. Completion - end of 2025. Facilities and equipment in the house Central heating Underfloor heating Location and nearby infrastructure The property is loca…
TRANIO
Residential complex New residence with a garden, a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Istanbul, Turkey
Kagithane, Turkey
$678,405
The residence features around-the-clock security, a garden and a park, a parking, a gym, a spa center with a hamam, a swimming pool. Completion - January, 2025. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to a shopping mall, M11 and M7 metro lines, Istanbul Airport
TRANIO
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and green areas near the forest, Istanbul, Turkey
Kagithane, Turkey
$586,955
We offer apartments with a view of the forest, parking spaces and storerooms. The residence features green areas, around-the-clock security, walking paths, ornamental ponds, kids' playgrounds, a basketball court, an indoor swimming pool, a jacuzzi, a steam bath, a sauna and a gym. Location …
TRANIO
Residential complex Family holiday apartments with park and playgrounds, Kığıthane, Istanbul, Turkey
Kagithane, Turkey
$320,337
The project has several apartments and infrastructure for the convenience of residents. The complex is ideal for a family or quiet holiday. The project has a green park, children's playgrounds, walking paths, sports grounds, storage facilities, 24-hour security. Location and nearby infrastr…
TRANIO
Residential complex New guarded residence with a hotel and lounge areas near a metro station and a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Kagithane, Turkey
$720,176
We offer different apartments with storerooms. The residence consists of 4 buildings (2 office buildings, 1 block of flats, a hotel) and features elevators, a terrace of the 10th floor, collective work areas, a roof-top bar, an outdoor cinema, a yoga studio and an outdoor gym, arbours and re…
TRANIO
Residential complex MASLAK FAMILY FLATS
Kagithane, Turkey
$1,12M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 15
An govermental guarantee and family concept project in the new downtown of Istanbul provides to you easy access to business centers, landmarks, forest and entertaintment halls. A few steps far from Vadistanbul Shopping Mall, metro, Maslak Business Center, Galatasaray Stadium.
EOS Turkey Property
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a riding arena in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Kagithane, Turkey
$1,06M
The residence features kids' playgrounds, swimming pools for children and adults, a park, tennis and basketball courts, a riding arena. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a prestigious central area. TEM Highway - 1 minute Maslak - 3 minutes Istanbul Airport - 25 minutes
TRANIO
Residential complex Furnished apartments and studios in a residential complex with work and lounge areas, Kığıthane, Istanbul, Turkey
Kagithane, Turkey
$301,537
A unique type of project is coliving, which provides for shared accommodation for people with common interests. A distinctive feature of this type of housing is the holding of joint events and communication in common living areas. The project has 128 modern and fully furnished studio flats. …
TRANIO
Residential complex New apartments in the developing area of Kagithane, Istanbul, Turkey
Kagithane, Turkey
$523,285
We offer apartments with different layouts (from two to four bedrooms). The residence consists of 187 flats (including 30 luxury lofts) and features hiking areas, fitness rooms, mini football and basketball courts, a sauna, a cinema, games centers, an indoor swimming pool, around-the-clock v…
TRANIO
Residential complex New quality residence with an art gallery in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey
Kagithane, Turkey
$174,097
We offer apartments with parking spaces, gyms, barbecue areas, picturesque views. The residence features an art gallery, a fitness center, around-the-clock video surveillance, landscaped gardens and gazeboes. Completion - May, 2023. Location and nearby infrastructure Shopping mall - 800 me…
TRANIO
Residential complex PREMIUM CLASS apartments in the center of Istanbul in the Avrupa Saklı Vadi complex.
97 Opet, Turkey
$926,000
Finishing options Finished
An elite investment project located in Maslak, the center of business and life in Istanbul. On one side of the project is the Belgrade Forest, and on the other is the Vadi Istanbul Shopping Mall, which highlights all the possibilities of the city from shopping to entertainment. There is a…
Smart Home
Residential complex New residence close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Kagithane, Turkey
$149,226
We offer modern studios and apartments with 1 bedroom in the city center. Completion - December, 2026. Location and nearby infrastructure Ring road and bridges - 5 minutes Metro station - 5 minutes Hospitals - 4 minutes Supermarket - 1 minute Shopping mall - 2 km Airport - 25 minutes
TRAN
Residential complex Vadistanbul New Phase
Kagithane, Turkey
$904,313
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 15
EOS Turkey Property
Residential complex Complex of serviced apartments with a restaurant and a health center in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey
Kagithane, Turkey
$261,145
The residence is designed with the concept of a "serviced apartment" that perfectly combines hotel services with residence life and makes your life more comfortable. The first two floors will be allocated for commercial premises. The project consists of 82 independent apartments with 1-4 bed…
TRANIO
Apartment building Istanbul Kaitehane Apartments Project
Kagithane, Turkey
$203,836
Why this property؟ It is within a vital location next to the real estate development areas and the leading commercial and financial centers in Istanbul. The most important historical and archaeological landmarks in the city of the two continents are within walking distance from the project,…
Binaa Investment
Residential complex The New Vadistanbul
Kagithane, Turkey
$686,536
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 10
New Vadistanbul is now  developed by the same construction company just a few step away from the former one!! The construction company, "Avrupa Konutları" is making new remarkable project next to Maslak and on the TEM Highway. The project is less than 20 min far from Istanbul Airport, 10 …
EOS Turkey Property
Residential complex New residence with around-the-clock security and conference rooms close to a highway and a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Kagithane, Turkey
$835,664
We offer furnished apartments with storerooms, balconies and views of the city. The residence features around-the-clock security, a restaurant, a gym, lounge areas, conference and events rooms. Completion - July, 2023. Facilities and equipment in the house Internet Advantages Expected re…
TRANIO
Residential complex New residence near a metro station and universities, Istanbul, Turkey
Kagithane, Turkey
$467,574
Namli Vadi is a unique living experience in the heart of Istanbul. Apartments with 1-2 bedrooms are offered to your liking in the 7-storey luxury project with modern design. Completion - end of 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure Vadi Istanbul - 2 minutes Metro station - 5 minutes Uni…
TRANIO
Residential complex New residence with a fitness center near metro stations, parks and restaurants, Istanbul, Turkey
Kagithane, Turkey
$142,728
We offer quality two-bedroom apartments with balconies. The residence features a garage and a parking, a kids' park, an around-the-clock fitness center, commercial premises and a conference room. Completion - 1st quarter of 2023. Facilities and equipment in the house Central heating Decora…
TRANIO
Residential complex Mevsim İstanbul 4
Kagithane, Turkey
$1,76M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 2
EOS Turkey Property
Apartment building Istanbul Kağıthane Apartment Compound
Kagithane, Turkey
$61,395
Why this property؟ It guarantees you get Turkish citizenship and will bring you a comfortable life in Istanbul. High investment specifications due to its proximity to the world of trade and finance and tourist attractions. Ready title deeds; the prices are the best in the real estate market…
Binaa Investment
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and events rooms in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey
Kagithane, Turkey
$203,942
We offer minimalist-style apartments with different layouts. The residence features a music studio, party and conference rooms, a swimming pool, a sauna, a billiard room, a fitness center, a cinema. Completion - end of 2022. Advantages High rental potential. Location and nearby infrastruct…
TRANIO
Residential complex Residential complex with places for work and leisure, in a quiet and green area near the metro, Kığıthane, Istanbul, Turkey
Kagithane, Turkey
$451,903
The project has apartments with 1-3 bedrooms, places for work, places for recreation (green areas, sauna, Turkish bath, etc.), 12 commercial premises. The main feature of the project is the location. You can easily reach any part of Istanbul. Location and nearby infrastructure Located in a …
TRANIO
Apartment building Istanbul Kagithane Apartment Complex
Kagithane, Turkey
$361,809
Why this property؟ Apartments for sale in Kağıthane, Istanbul with an amazing view of Belgrade Forest. The complex's high investment value as it is adjacent to the infrastructure projects. Close to metro station and city highways giving ease of commute. Suitable for those looking for apartm…
Binaa Investment
Residential complex Apartments in a project with a family concept.
Kagithane, Turkey
$290,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Please contact our specialists to check the availability and cost of apartments. A project with a family concept located within walking distance of various infrastructure facilities, such as public transport stops, shopping and entertainment centers. The project is being built on an ar…
Smart Home
Residential complex Family Concept Apartments In Istanbul
Kagithane, Turkey
$700,000
Finishing options Finished
A project of a family concept with modern architecture, this project offers you the opportunity to plunge into life near nature and the Belgrade forest. The construction company is the largest developer in Turkey.  The project is located next to the Vadistanbul shopping center, the most popu…
FIBO Property
Apartment building Istanbul Kagithane Apartment compound
Kagithane, Turkey
$84,144
Why this property؟ Luxurious residential compound in European Istanbul next to highway links, bridges, metro line, TEM highway, and E-5. Close to the country center, only a few minutes to Taksim Square and the Bosphorus. A suitable residential and investment option complies with the conditi…
Binaa Investment
Residential complex Residence Avrupa Sakli Vadi with an apart-hotel and a park close to business districts of Istanbul, Turkey
Kagithane, Turkey
$1,20M
The residence includes an apart-hotel (2 buildings), an office building and 3 blocks of flats. In the territory You'll find a landscaped park with fountains, a swimming pool, a gym, an underground parking. Completion - 3rd quarter of 2023. Advantages Installment plan for 11 months with 50%…
TRANIO
Residential complex Apartments with balconies and terraces, with river views, Kagithane, Istanbul, Turkey
Kagithane, Turkey
$479,512
A new project in Kagithane in the European part of Istanbul, close to the river, surrounded by greenery. The project is unique by reason of including commercial space (41 offices, 5 stores) for comfort of residents in addition to one residential building with apartments and seven separate vi…
TRANIO
Residential complex New buy-to-let apartments in a residential complex with a wide range of services, Kägithane, Istanbul, Turkey
Kagithane, Turkey
$612,453
The residential complex includes 133 apartments - 25 studios, 98 one-bedroom and 10 two-bedroom apartments. All apartments have balconies and are fully equipped. Social facilities & recreation areas - gym, shopping, social clubs, meeting halls, restaurant, cleaning service, 24/7 maintenance,…
TRANIO
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a gym in a prestigious area of Istanbul, Turkey
Kagithane, Turkey
$1,36M
We offer apartments with a view of Belgrade Forest. The residence features around-the-clock security, a lounge area, an outdoor swimming pool, shops, a gym, a hamam and a sauna, gardens, a kids' playground, a parking. Facilities and equipment in the house "Smart home" system Location and…
TRANIO
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and an underground parking in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Kagithane, Turkey
$328,296
Located in one of Istanbul's most central areas, the Imperium No2 project is the unique project, offering the opportunity to fully experience the advantages of the city center with its prime location on the E5 highway. Project Features: Indoor swimming pool Decorative pools Walking paths Gr…
TRANIO
