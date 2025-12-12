  1. Realting.com
New Apartments in Zeytinburnu, Turkey

Istanbul
12
Antalya
86
İzmir
14
Alanya
4
Residential complex Historical Sea SideApartments
Residential complex Historical Sea SideApartments
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
from
$473,310
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 16
Agency
EOS Turkey Property
Residential complex Luxury residential complex on the Marmara Sea in Zeytinburnu, Istanbul, Türkiye
Residential complex Luxury residential complex on the Marmara Sea in Zeytinburnu, Istanbul, Türkiye
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
from
$1,02M
The project included restoration work on historical buildings using world-class restoration methods. The formerly unused 19th century factory buildings were converted for shared use by residents of this modern project. The traffic is directed underground, pedestrian paths, parks and gardens …
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a mini golf course close to a metro station and universities, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a mini golf course close to a metro station and universities, Istanbul, Turkey
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
from
$238,761
Elevating the quality of life with limitless opportunities and unique privileges, Tenet Topkapi Prime opens the doors to an exceptionality. Features outdoor swimming pool sky lounge co-working areas fitness center sauna garden play room outdoor cinema concierge service mini golf Completion…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex 1+1 apartment in the Topkapi 29 complex in the center of Istanbul.
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
from
$348,428
Finishing options Finished
Thanks to its convenient location in Istanbul, along with the city's historic district, Zeytinburnu is one of the most attractive areas for real estate investors. The complex is being built on a 94,000 m² area, with 35,000 m² of green landscaping. It consists of 17 residential and 3 comme…
Agency
Smart Home
Residential complex Residential complex with spacious apartments with the sea view, in the historic part of the city, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with spacious apartments with the sea view, in the historic part of the city, Istanbul, Turkey
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
from
$2,15M
The project will set a global example in fields such as proper restoration of historic buildings with a contemporary architectural approach. The residential complex has 76 apartments, 36 loft apartments, 3 shops, indoor swimming pool, spa area, playground, technical service center, housekeep…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New luxury residence with a swimming pool, a green area and sports grounds in the central area of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New luxury residence with a swimming pool, a green area and sports grounds in the central area of Istanbul, Turkey
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
from
$328,296
The residence features a football field, basketball and tennis courts, a fitness center, kids' playgrounds, a cafe and a restaurant, a green area, a gazebo, a barbecue area, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a sauna and a Turkish bath, a parking, a security system. Completion - December, 20…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Topkapi Residence
Residential complex Topkapi Residence
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
from
$439,461
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 15
Agency
EOS Turkey Property
Residential complex Residential complex with a swimming pool and a fitness center close to universities and E-5 highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with a swimming pool and a fitness center close to universities and E-5 highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
from
$344,214
The project has innovative design and quality construction and includes living spaces aiming to integrate with nature and harmony. The 3,750 m2 of green space and landscape areas will allow you to take a deep breath away from the congestion of the metropolis, by letting you feel the freshnes…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a gym and a cinema, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a gym and a cinema, Istanbul, Turkey
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
from
$791,891
We offer apartments with large balconies and parking spaces. The flats on the ground floor have private gardens and spacious terraces. The residence features an indoor swimming pool, a cinema, a gym, a games room, a Turkish bath and a steam room, a massage room, kids' playgrounds. Completion…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Exclusive from our company! Luxurious apartments in the Zeytinburnu area.
Residential complex Exclusive from our company! Luxurious apartments in the Zeytinburnu area.
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
from
$299,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Exclusive! For sale: two-bedroom (2+1) and three-bedroom (3+1) apartments with sea view. The project is located in Zeytinburnu district in close proximity to the highway, metro and Marmaray Zeytinburnu metrobus stations, nearby is the Marmara Forum shopping center, as well as educational…
Agency
Smart Home
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and green area close to a metro station and a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and green area close to a metro station and a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
from
$387,987
The residence features a swimming pool, green areas, a gym, a basketball court and a football field, a sauna, around-the-clock security, a kids' playground, a covered parking. Completion - December, 2025. Facilities and equipment in the house "Smart Home" system Location and nearby infra…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a green area near a metrobus station, Istanbul, Turkey
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
from
$435,821
The residence features a large landscaped green area, an indoor swimming pool, a fitness center, a sauna and a Turkish bath, a kids' playground. Completion - March, 2025. Location and nearby infrastructure Hospital - 750 meters Metrobus station - 850 meters Metro station - 1.1 km Universit…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Three bedroom apartment in Zeytinburnu area with sea view.
Residential complex Three bedroom apartment in Zeytinburnu area with sea view.
, Turkey
from
$490,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Three bedroom apartment (3+1) with an area of 141.5 m2 with a sea view is for sale. The project is located in the Zeytinburnu area in close proximity to the highway, metro and metrobus stations Marmaray Zeytinburnu, nearby is the Marmara Forum shopping center, as well as educational and m…
Agency
Smart Home
Apartment building Spacious Apartments with Sea Views in Istanbul Zeytinburnu
Apartment building Spacious Apartments with Sea Views in Istanbul Zeytinburnu
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
from
$962,724
The year of construction 2021
Number of floors 16
Beachfront Spacious Apartments with Balconies in Istanbul Zeytinburnu The apartments are located in the Zeytinburnu district of Istanbul. Zeytinburnu district has always been one of the favorite districts of Istanbul, thanks to its location on the shores of the Sea of Marmara. The apartments…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Residential complex Prestigious residence with swimming pools, a tennis court and a kids' club, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Prestigious residence with swimming pools, a tennis court and a kids' club, Istanbul, Turkey
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
from
$1,07M
We offer apartments with parking spaces in an elite complex on the seashore. The residence features indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a garage and a parking, basketball and tennis courts, a fitness center, a sauna, a Turkish bath, a massage room, a play room, a children's playground and a k…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Apartments in Zeytinburnu area.
Residential complex Apartments in Zeytinburnu area.
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
from
$300,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
The project rising in Zeytinburnu, one of the unique areas of Istanbul, offers an ideal option for those who seek the comfort and luxury of modern life. This project, built on a large plot of 17.929 m2, includes a total of 467 apartments with layouts from and 15 commercial areas with apar…
Agency
Smart Home
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a spa center 5 minutes away from the Marmara Sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a spa center 5 minutes away from the Marmara Sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
from
$321,521
The modern 13-storey building consists of 73 apartments with 2-3 bedrooms. Features: balconies luxury finishing views of the sea and the city reception gym walking paths around-the-clock security infinity pool spa center indoor parking Completion - January, 2026. Facilities and equipment …
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools and sports grounds, near the city center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools and sports grounds, near the city center, Istanbul, Turkey
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
from
$649,487
The project has residential apartments, swimming pools for children and adults, a hammam, a sauna, a fitness center, sports grounds, walking paths, jogging tracks, playgrounds, 24-hour security with video surveillance, and parking space for 700 cars. Location and nearby infrastructure Topka…
Agency
TRANIO
Apartment building Spacious Apartments with Sea Views in Istanbul Zeytinburnu
Apartment building Spacious Apartments with Sea Views in Istanbul Zeytinburnu
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
from
$1,94M
The year of construction 2021
Number of floors 16
Beachfront Spacious Apartments with Balconies in Istanbul Zeytinburnu The apartments are located in the Zeytinburnu district of Istanbul. Zeytinburnu district has always been one of the favorite districts of Istanbul, thanks to its location on the shores of the Sea of Marmara. The apartments…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, green areas and a spa area near a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
from
$841,025
We offer spacious apartments. The residence features green areas, an indoor swimming pool, basketball courts and football fields, walking areas, a fitness center, a spa area and a Turkish bath, a kids' playground, a cafe. Completion - May, 2025. Location and nearby infrastructure The proper…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex White Topkapı Residence
Residential complex White Topkapı Residence
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
from
$531,007
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 15
Agency
EOS Turkey Property
Residential complex New complex of home offices with around-the-clock security on E-5 Highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of home offices with around-the-clock security on E-5 Highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
from
$472,549
We offer modern and functional home offices. The residence features around-the-clock security, a green area, a parking. Facilities and equipment in the house "Smart Home" system Solar panels Location and nearby infrastructure Metrobus station - 3 minutes Tram stop - 5 minutes Metro stat…
Agency
TRANIO
Apartment building Spacious Apartments with Sea Views in Istanbul Zeytinburnu
Apartment building Spacious Apartments with Sea Views in Istanbul Zeytinburnu
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
from
$1,00M
The year of construction 2021
Number of floors 16
Beachfront Spacious Apartments with Balconies in Istanbul Zeytinburnu The apartments are located in the Zeytinburnu district of Istanbul. Zeytinburnu district has always been one of the favorite districts of Istanbul, thanks to its location on the shores of the Sea of Marmara. The apartments…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Residential complex New residence with a shopping mall and green areas close to a beach and a highway, Zeytinburnu, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a shopping mall and green areas close to a beach and a highway, Zeytinburnu, Istanbul, Turkey
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
from
$510,351
This exceptional project stands out for its modern horizontal architecture and interior design. More than just a house, this complex promises a joyful atmosphere for a happy family life. The complex offers a wide range of apartment layouts from 1+1 to 3+1, suitable for different lifestyles. …
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New spacious apartments in a popular area with developed infrastructure, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New spacious apartments in a popular area with developed infrastructure, Istanbul, Turkey
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
from
$440,485
Residential buildings, a business center, a street with cafes, restaurants and a shopping and entertainment center, a hotel, and a health center will be built in the new residential area. Many green areas for walking and recreation will be equipped on the territory of the quarter. More than …
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex
Residential complex
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
from
$299,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 13
Exclusive from our company! For sale: two-bedroom (2+1) apartment with an area of ​​92.5 m2 and three-bedroom (3+1) apartment with an area of ​​142 m2. The project is located in the Zeytinburnu area in close proximity to the highway, metro and metrobus stations Marmaray Zeytinburnu, near…
Agency
Smart Home
