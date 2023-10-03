Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Villas for Sale in Turkey

Villa 9 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Sahil Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 9 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Sahil Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 5
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 4
Fully furnished villa with full sea view, swimming pool, indoor and outdoor parking lot, 300…
€2,50M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with sea view, in city center in Derekoey, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with sea view, in city center
Derekoey, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
From the owner, without commission, 4 Rooms + 2 Living Rooms + 2 Bathrooms Wc + 1 Wc In …
€370,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Aydin Kusadasi Villa duplex 200 m2 Private pool 5 rooms 4 bedrooms 4 bathrooms
€650,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with appliances in Cesme, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with appliances
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Villa Luxury Villa by the sea in Cesme On the shores of the Aegean Sea, the paradise of…
€3,88M
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kalkan, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 2
The villa is an amazingly beautiful new home in a modern style, located on a hillside overlo…
€1,45M
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view in Yenibagarasi Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Yenibagarasi Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
Luxury Villas in Foca District   With an incredibly beautiful view and a swimming pool…
€715,652
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kalkan, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 2
Imagine a chic villa with a full panorama of the sea. This villa has breathtaking views of t…
€1,68M
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Alanya, situated on Turkey's stunning Mediterranean coast, has become a sought-after destina…
€475,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with sea view in Incekum, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Incekum, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 000 m²
Nestled along the enchanting Turkish Riviera, Alanya has long been celebrated for its captiv…
€440,000
Villa 9 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dagbelen, Turkey
Villa 9 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 15
Bathrooms count 10
Area 850 m²
Number of floors 4
2 Detached Villas with Sea Views and Outbuilding within Walking Distance of the Beach in Bod…
€2,15M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kiyikislacik, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kiyikislacik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Duplex Villas for Investors with Sea Views in Kiyikislacik Bodrum Kıyıkışlacık is o…
€350,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dagbelen, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 530 m²
Number of floors 3
Furnished Detached Villa in a Complex in Bodrum with Private Swimming Pool The villa is situ…
€6,32M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 3
3+1 Villa for Sale in Alanya Kargıcak Region with the Assurance of Redtower Property. Apa…
€355,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Yenice Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Yenice Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 369 m²
Detached Villas in a Complex with Special Designed Social Facilities in İzmir Urla Detached …
€2,11M
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Yenice Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Yenice Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 418 m²
Detached Villas in a Complex with Special Designed Social Facilities in İzmir Urla Detached …
€2,39M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Yenice Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Yenice Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 476 m²
Detached Villas in a Complex with Special Designed Social Facilities in İzmir Urla Detached …
€3,33M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Akyarlar, Turkey
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Akyarlar, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 2
Seafront Detached Villa with Panoramic Sea View and Beach with Private Pier in Bodrum Akyarl…
€2,50M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Derekoey, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Derekoey, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 497 m²
Number of floors 1
Stone Houses with Unique Sea Views in Fruit Trees in Bodrum The mansions are located in the …
€3,28M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Sea-View House in Bodrum Torba with Private Swimming Pool Torba is one of the most …
€1,47M
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 282 m²
Number of floors 2
Paradise villas ARCADIA VIEW in the heart of Alanya from NSM Construction.   With great pl…
€1,55M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dagbelen, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 454 m²
Number of floors 3
Affordable Luxury Villas with Sea Views in Yalikavak Luxury villas are located in Yalikavak,…
€2,11M
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dagbelen, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 501 m²
Number of floors 3
Affordable Luxury Villas with Sea Views in Yalikavak Luxury villas are located in Yalikavak,…
€2,90M
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kalkan, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 515 m²
Floor 1/3
5-Bedroom Luxury Villas with Interrupted Sea View in Antalya Kalkan The villas are in a luxu…
€1,25M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Geyikbayiri, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Geyikbayiri, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached House with Special Design in Antalya Konyaalti The detached house is located in Gey…
€3,07M
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dagbelen, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 392 m²
Panoramic Sea View Villas in Yalıkavak Bodrum Yalıkavak is one of the respectful areas in t…
€2,95M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dagbelen, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 395 m²
Panoramic Sea View Villas in Yalıkavak Bodrum Yalıkavak is one of the respectful areas in t…
€3,90M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dagbelen, Turkey
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 126 m²
Panoramic Sea View Villas in Yalıkavak Bodrum Yalıkavak is one of the respectful areas in t…
€9,90M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kas, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kas, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/2
4-Bedroom Villa with Panoramic View in Kalkan Antalya The villa is in one of the western di…
€637,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Goeltuerkbuekue, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Goeltuerkbuekue, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 2
3+1 Detached Villas in Bodrum Golkoy Facing Seaviews The villas are located in the Gölköy di…
€1,51M
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Independent Villa with Sea and City Views in Alanya's Rising Value Tepe This independent vil…
€1,35M

