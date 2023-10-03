Seaview Villas for Sale in Turkey

UAE
Villa 9 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Sahil Mahallesi, Turkey
2
5
800 m²
4
Fully furnished villa with full sea view, swimming pool, indoor and outdoor parking lot, 300…
€2,50M
2
1
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with sea view, in city center
Derekoey, Turkey
2
2
150 m²
3
From the owner, without commission, 4 Rooms + 2 Living Rooms + 2 Bathrooms Wc + 1 Wc In …
€370,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kusadasi, Turkey
5
3
Aydin Kusadasi Villa duplex 200 m2 Private pool 5 rooms 4 bedrooms 4 bathrooms
€650,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with appliances
Cesme, Turkey
5
3
2
Villa Luxury Villa by the sea in Cesme On the shores of the Aegean Sea, the paradise of…
€3,88M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kalkan, Turkey
6
3
500 m²
2
The villa is an amazingly beautiful new home in a modern style, located on a hillside overlo…
€1,45M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Yenibagarasi Mahallesi, Turkey
4
3
3
Luxury Villas in Foca District With an incredibly beautiful view and a swimming pool…
€715,652
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kalkan, Turkey
5
3
500 m²
2
Imagine a chic villa with a full panorama of the sea. This villa has breathtaking views of t…
€1,68M
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Alanya, Turkey
4
3
Alanya, situated on Turkey's stunning Mediterranean coast, has become a sought-after destina…
€475,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Incekum, Turkey
5
4
1 000 m²
Nestled along the enchanting Turkish Riviera, Alanya has long been celebrated for its captiv…
€440,000
Recommend
Villa 9 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
15
10
850 m²
4
2 Detached Villas with Sea Views and Outbuilding within Walking Distance of the Beach in Bod…
€2,15M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kiyikislacik, Turkey
4
3
148 m²
2
Detached Duplex Villas for Investors with Sea Views in Kiyikislacik Bodrum Kıyıkışlacık is o…
€350,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
7
5
530 m²
3
Furnished Detached Villa in a Complex in Bodrum with Private Swimming Pool The villa is situ…
€6,32M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Mahmutlar, Turkey
3
3
280 m²
3
3+1 Villa for Sale in Alanya Kargıcak Region with the Assurance of Redtower Property. Apa…
€355,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Yenice Mahallesi, Turkey
6
5
369 m²
Detached Villas in a Complex with Special Designed Social Facilities in İzmir Urla Detached …
€2,11M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Yenice Mahallesi, Turkey
7
6
418 m²
Detached Villas in a Complex with Special Designed Social Facilities in İzmir Urla Detached …
€2,39M
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Yenice Mahallesi, Turkey
8
7
476 m²
Detached Villas in a Complex with Special Designed Social Facilities in İzmir Urla Detached …
€3,33M
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Akyarlar, Turkey
8
6
310 m²
2
Seafront Detached Villa with Panoramic Sea View and Beach with Private Pier in Bodrum Akyarl…
€2,50M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Derekoey, Turkey
7
5
497 m²
1
Stone Houses with Unique Sea Views in Fruit Trees in Bodrum The mansions are located in the …
€3,28M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bodrum, Turkey
5
3
215 m²
2
Detached Sea-View House in Bodrum Torba with Private Swimming Pool Torba is one of the most …
€1,47M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
4
3
282 m²
2
Paradise villas ARCADIA VIEW in the heart of Alanya from NSM Construction. With great pl…
€1,55M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
4
5
454 m²
3
Affordable Luxury Villas with Sea Views in Yalikavak Luxury villas are located in Yalikavak,…
€2,11M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
6
7
501 m²
3
Affordable Luxury Villas with Sea Views in Yalikavak Luxury villas are located in Yalikavak,…
€2,90M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kalkan, Turkey
6
5
515 m²
1/3
5-Bedroom Luxury Villas with Interrupted Sea View in Antalya Kalkan The villas are in a luxu…
€1,25M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Geyikbayiri, Turkey
5
3
700 m²
3
Detached House with Special Design in Antalya Konyaalti The detached house is located in Gey…
€3,07M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
6
6
392 m²
Panoramic Sea View Villas in Yalıkavak Bodrum Yalıkavak is one of the respectful areas in t…
€2,95M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
5
5
395 m²
Panoramic Sea View Villas in Yalıkavak Bodrum Yalıkavak is one of the respectful areas in t…
€3,90M
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
9
10
1 126 m²
Panoramic Sea View Villas in Yalıkavak Bodrum Yalıkavak is one of the respectful areas in t…
€9,90M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kas, Turkey
5
3
200 m²
1/2
4-Bedroom Villa with Panoramic View in Kalkan Antalya The villa is in one of the western di…
€637,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Goeltuerkbuekue, Turkey
4
3
163 m²
2
3+1 Detached Villas in Bodrum Golkoy Facing Seaviews The villas are located in the Gölköy di…
€1,51M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
7
4
280 m²
Independent Villa with Sea and City Views in Alanya's Rising Value Tepe This independent vil…
€1,35M
Recommend
