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Seaview Villas for Sale in Turkey

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Istanbul
93
Antalya
131
Alanya
34
Bodrum
6
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272 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 625 m²
Luxury Designed Detached Villa with Smart Home System, Pool and Garden for Sale in Alanya Ka…
$1,91M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Kaş, Turkey
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
Furnished Sea-View Villas for Investment on Kaş’s Çukurbağ Peninsula Çukurbağ Peninsula, loc…
$655,589
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kepez, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 348 m²
Sea-View Villas with Private Pools and Gardens in a Complex in Kepez The villas are located …
$2,32M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Seaview Homes with Smart Home Systems in Alanya Antalya The chic, detached homes are situate…
$5,00M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
Floor 1/2
Detached Villa with Indoor and Outdoor Pool in Faralya Fethiye With its natural beauty and …
$989,513
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 583 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villas with Smart Home System and Seafront in Bodrum Gümüşlük Gümüşlük is located i…
$8,84M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 3
5-Bedroom Luxury Villa with Sea View and Infinity Pool in Fethiye Turkey Located in the Ovac…
$1,15M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 330 m²
Floor 2/2
Detached Villas with Private Pools and Sea Views in Bodrum The villas are located in the Kon…
$2,63M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 221 m²
Detached Villas Just 300 M from the Sea in Alanya Konaklı Konaklı, a district of Alanya, is …
$764,959
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Kaş, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 2
Prestigious Villa with Private Pool and Panoramic Sea View in Kaş Peninsula This stunning vi…
$2,57M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 185 m²
Floor 1/2
Detached and Semi-Detached Sea-View Villas Walking Distance from Daily Amenities in Aydın Ku…
$450,303
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kalkan, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 3
Some homes impress. And then there are those you fall in love with at first sight. This l…
$1,37M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kumluca, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kumluca, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
A villa with a soul in Karayoz – a heavenly place to live and relax. A spacious 310 m² vi…
$525,000
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Agency
INEST HOMES
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Türkçe
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 6 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 570 m²
Number of floors 2
Sea View Villas with Private Beach in Bodrum Gündoğan The Gündoğan region is located right i…
$5,46M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 9
Area 350 m²
City and Sea View Triplex Villa with Luxurious Amenities in Alanya The Tepe region in Alanya…
$1,77M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Villa with a Smart Home System and Infinity Pool in Bektaş Alanya The villa with a chic desi…
$3,49M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 340 m²
Villas with Panoramic Sea and City Views in Alanya Kargıcak Alanya is one of the best places…
$836,515
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kaş, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Seafront Villa with Private Pool in Kaş Peninsula, Antalya Kaş Peninsula, one of the …
$3,76M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 391 m²
Floor 1/3
Detached Sea-View Villas with Pools and Terraces in Kuşadası Kuşadası is an important histor…
$879,823
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 800 m²
6-Bedroom Houses With Private Pool and Garden in Gölköy, Bodrum Gölköy, one of Bodrum’s most…
$11,80M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 700 m²
Sea View Real Estate with Spacious Area for Sale in Alanya Bektaş Located in Alanya, Bektaş …
$4,62M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 294 m²
Number of floors 4
Stylish Villas with Pool and Garden in a Quiet Location in Alanya Kestel Kestel area is one …
$673,621
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 419 m²
Number of floors 3
Nature-Surrounded Triplex Villas with Sea Views in Alanya The detached villas are situated i…
$1,25M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 4
Sea and City Views Detached Villa in Alanya Kargıcak One of the most popular districts of A…
$1,85M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious Detached Villas with Sea and Nature Views in Bodrum Turkey The 6-bedroom villas are…
$1,85M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 339 m²
Detached Villas with Sea and City Views in Alanya Kargıcak Kargıcak is a beautiful district …
$1,27M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached Villas for Sale in Bodrum Türbükü with Panoramic Sea Views Türbükü, one of the most…
$3,45M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Furnished Sea-View Villa in Alanya with a Private Pool and Garden Alanya, one of the most po…
$809,021
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 650 m²
Floor 1/3
Detached and Furnished Villas within Walking Distance to Various Amenities Situated in Bodru…
$3,72M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 233 m²
Panoramic Sea View Villas with a Private Pool in Bodrum Konacık Detached villas are located …
$1,92M
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Properties features in Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
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