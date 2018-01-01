New complex of townhouses with a fitness center close to a forest, Istanbul, Turkey

An ultra-sharp residential project in Buyukhasbahce, one of the most elite areas of Alanya, away from the bustle of the city, opposite the magnificent castle and the sea landscape..
Our project consists of two blocks and includes 18 apartments - apartments 1 + 1.2 + 1.3 + 1- duplex.
Buying an apartment in our project, you get the opportunity to live in the most beautiful, modern and luxurious apartments.
The project has characteristics that do not differ from a 5-star hotel. A special system of external and internal isolation compares our project favorably with most of these..Such insulation not only retains silence, but also protects heat in winter and cool in summer.
The social infrastructure of the complex includes:
carefully designed delightful garden, outdoor pool, garden sports equipment, camellias and barbecue facilities, 24-hour kaier system and security system around the complex, fitness center / gym, sauna, steam room, relaxation room, children's playground, parking lots.
Characteristic of apartments;
apartments 1 + 1 with an area of 46 to 48 m2 and will consist of 12 dec.
apartments 2 + 1 with an area of 70 m2 and will consist of 2 apartments.
apartments 3 + 1 with an area of 132-172 m2 4 apartments.
Stay Property offers new apartments in Gazipash. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 45 to 122 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2200 meters. Gazipasha is a city in southern Turkey, located off the coast of the Mediterranean Sea, next to Alanya. The appearance of the international airport here in 2011 gave a new round of development, both the city and the real estate market. Gazipasha has 50 km of sandy shore, there is the famous Selinus beach 2.5 km long, beautiful rocky shores where you can swim surrounded by coniferous trees. Despite the long and wide beach with a gentle access to the sea, there are few hotels in Gazipasha. Agriculture is developed. The city population is about 50 thousand people. There is everything for life: large supermarkets, markets, shops, boutiques, chain restaurants, for children — kindergartens, schools, colleges, university. Real estate in Gazipasha is suitable for those who want to move to a Turkish city with the sea, with the prospect of finding a job, opening a business, and educating children. In addition, it is a great investment and a convenient option for a holiday resort.
Stay Property offers new apartments in the center of Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 87 to 169 m2. The distance to the sea is 6000 meters. Modern new housing in the center of Alanya is the most prestigious property in the resort. The basis of the housing stock of central neighborhoods is hotels and simple Turkish houses. And apartments in resort-type new buildings in the center of Alanya are usually sold even before the house is put into operation. Ready-made apartments in new houses are always appreciated and few. A rare version of real estate, when everything is perfect - both the place and the beach, and the choice of entertainment around. The Alanya Center is located in the part where the famous fortress is encircling the peninsula. The popular beach of Cleopatra stretches to the west, also called the area near it, and to the east — the wide beach of Keikubat in the very center of the city. The streets are strewn with numerous shops and other businesses. Here you can find everything for life and relaxation. Alanya is multinational, and the city center has its own special charm, this is a secular Turkish city. The prestige of the resort is growing every year.