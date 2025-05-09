Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool close to a metro station and universities, Istanbul, Turkey

  1. Realting.com
ID: 17654
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2366415
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 29/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Sariyer
  • Metro
    Atatürk Oto Sanayi (~ 800 m)
  • Metro
    İTÜ-Ayazağa (~ 500 m)

About the complex

We offer spacious apartments with terraces and a panoramic view of the city.

The residence features a swimming pool, yoga and pilates areas, a fitness center and a sauna, a parking.

Completion - December, 2025.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Metro station - 30 meters
  • Universities - 500 meters
  • Maslak - 2 km
  • Shopping mall - 3 km
  • Levent - 5 km
  • Bebek - 9 km
  • Bosphorus Bridge - 10 km
  • Belgrade Forest - 12 km

Location on the map

Sariyer, Turkey

