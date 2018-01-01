  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential complex with spacious apartments with the sea view, in the historic part of the city, Istanbul, Turkey

Residential complex with spacious apartments with the sea view, in the historic part of the city, Istanbul, Turkey

Fatih, Turkey
from
€1,84M
;
18
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The project will set a global example in fields such as proper restoration of historic buildings with a contemporary architectural approach.

The residential complex has 76 apartments, 36 loft apartments, 3 shops, indoor swimming pool, spa area, playground, technical service center, housekeeping services, gym, concierge service, parking space, open air cinema, dry cleaning service, Turkish bath, steam room, sauna, VIP car service, and car rental services.

The smart home infrastructure and a video surveillance system have been installed.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The residential complex is located in a central district with easy access to locations all around Istanbul and it is situated right at the heart of life with an extensive transportation network including alternatives such as sea, land and mass transportation as well as nearby educational institutions, hospitals and shopping malls.

Yedikule, a district named after the seven towers of Istanbul’s city walls, is considered as an open-air museum with its old Greek houses, fortress, and city walls. It preserves its value as a unique historic beauty.

New building location
Fatih, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Roskoshnaya kvartira v sovremennom rayone
Ciplakli, Turkey
from
€183,448
Residential quarter Apartamenty 1 1 ot 57 2 m2 Premium klassa
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€255,000
Residential complex Novita 7 Residence
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€179,670
Residential complex ILKEM EVIM
Mersin, Turkey
from
€120,000
Residential complex Masshtabnyy novyy proekt vozle universiteta v Alane - rayon Kestel
Avanos, Turkey
from
€180,000
You are viewing
Residential complex with spacious apartments with the sea view, in the historic part of the city, Istanbul, Turkey
Fatih, Turkey
from
€1,84M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Luxurious residential complex in Avsallar
Residential complex Luxurious residential complex in Avsallar
Avsallar, Turkey
from
€148,000
Completion date: 2024
We bring to your attention the modern Residential Complex for a luxurious life in. Alanya, in the beautiful area of Avsallar - the pearl of the Mediterranean Sea. The complex will be built on a plot of 19 212 m2 and will consist of 6 nine-story blocks. In total there will be 378 apartments, 222 apartments with 1st bedroom, 88 apartments with 2 bedrooms, 42 penthouse apartments, and 26 duplex apartments with a garden of 51 m2 to 100 m2. The complex is located between the magnificent Toros Mountains and the world famous Injekum Beach. This is an ideal place to invest in your future. Avsallar is located near two international airports and has easy access to international travel. Antalya International Airport is 103 km away, and Alanya Gazipasha International Airport is 64 km away. Just 700 meters from the LCD is the lively Avsallar embankment, on which all the necessary shops, banks, pharmacies, medical clinics and much more are located. In this project, each detail was designed and planned taking into account the needs, comfort and pleasure of the residents of the LCD, up to the smallest details.
Residential quarter Alanya Apartments For Sale in Two Years payment Period
Residential quarter Alanya Apartments For Sale in Two Years payment Period
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€115,500
We are glad to present this Project with two years payment period. This is an opportunity to buy this apartment with starting prices and with 2 years payment plan. This is a new elite Project in Alanya, Mahmutlar located in a very nice area close local shops like süpermarkets, fish restaurants, grocery shops. Even though it is close to all shops remote from the noisy streets. The complex consists of 1 blocks. It has the infrastructure of a luxury hotel. You have all you need for your comfort and relax such as a swimming pool, a professionally equipped fitness, and large spa. There is a different type of apartments such as 2, 3 or 4 bedrooms. All apartments have separate kitchens and bedrooms will be plated with first-class laminated. Interior Features of the ApartmentLaminated bedroom floor Granite kitchen floor Satin Wall paint Steel entrance door Granite kitchen worktop Water heating system Double glazing Windows Shower cabin in bathrooms Waterproof Wall paint Why Buy This Apartment with long-term Installment Payment?Buy now and save up to 15%Pay in Two yearsSelect the best choice for you
Residential complex Novyy proekt v zhivopisnom rayone Demirtash
Residential complex Novyy proekt v zhivopisnom rayone Demirtash
Avanos, Turkey
from
€101,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Demirtash. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 52 to 107 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2600 meters. Real estate in Demirtash in new complexes will please buyers seeking the optimal price-quality ratio. The territories are spacious, not like in the central regions, complexes with a complete year-round infrastructure. Investments in apartments in Demirtash will provide high profits, prices are now among the lowest in Alanya, but are growing rapidly. Due to its proximity to the airport, the quality of the complexes and a good beach, real estate has a high rental potential. For permanent residence, everything basic in Demirtash is: 5 elementary schools, 2 secondary schools, a lyceum, supermarkets, market, shops, pharmacies, ATMs, post offices, taxis, gas stations and other infrastructure on the central street along the mountain river. Above its channel is the famous Sapadere canyon, open to tourists, other natural beauties. There are many parks and recreation areas, playgrounds throughout the area.
Realting.com
Go