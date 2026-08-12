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Lands for sale in Turkey

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345 properties total found
Plot of land in , Turkey
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Plot of land
, Turkey
A rare large-scale residential development opportunity in Cumakoy, offering approximately 16…
$3,08M
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Agency
Doga Kececioglu
Languages
English, Türkçe
Plot of land in İshaklı, Turkey
Plot of land
İshaklı, Turkey
0-to-Shore Investment Land in Alanya – High ROI Potential Land for Sale in Alanya Demirta…
$2,35M
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Languages
English
Plot of land in , Turkey
Plot of land
, Turkey
Area 14 m²
$34,78M
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Plot of land in Kardeskoy, Turkey
Plot of land
Kardeskoy, Turkey
Area 20 m²
$28,79M
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Plot of land in Zeytinler Mahallesi, Turkey
Plot of land
Zeytinler Mahallesi, Turkey
Area 847 m²
$4,32M
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Plot of land in Cobanisa, Turkey
Plot of land
Cobanisa, Turkey
Area 22 m²
$9,59M
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Plot of land in Marmaris, Turkey
Plot of land
Marmaris, Turkey
Area 3 m²
$5,23M
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Plot of land in Uğrak, Turkey
Plot of land
Uğrak, Turkey
Price listLand, , 6257m², €598,000
$688,109
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Plot of land in Kepez, Turkey
Plot of land
Kepez, Turkey
Area 330 m²
$2,67M
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Plot of land in Torbali, Turkey
Plot of land
Torbali, Turkey
Area 12 m²
$22,09M
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Plot of land in , Turkey
Plot of land
, Turkey
Area 3 m²
$482,489
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Plot of land in Cebrail Koyu, Turkey
Plot of land
Cebrail Koyu, Turkey
Area 5 m²
$319,721
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Plot of land in Avlamis Mahallesi, Turkey
Plot of land
Avlamis Mahallesi, Turkey
Area 2 m²
$430,171
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Plot of land in Enes Kesan Yolu, Turkey
Plot of land
Enes Kesan Yolu, Turkey
Area 14 m²
$9,18M
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Plot of land in , Turkey
Plot of land
, Turkey
Area 9 m²
$581,312
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Plot of land in , Turkey
Plot of land
, Turkey
Area 343 m²
$1,63M
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Plot of land in Cebis, Turkey
Plot of land
Cebis, Turkey
Area 2 m²
$164,696
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Plot of land in Camlica Mahallesi, Turkey
Plot of land
Camlica Mahallesi, Turkey
Area 4 m²
$1,02M
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Plot of land in Golcuk, Turkey
Plot of land
Golcuk, Turkey
Area 13 m²
$7,73M
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Plot of land in Alanya, Turkey
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
Price listLand, , 1000m², €595,000Welcome to your future paradise nestled in the picturesque…
$684,657
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Plot of land in Bagyaka, Turkey
Plot of land
Bagyaka, Turkey
Area 761 m²
$802,210
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Plot of land in Turgutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
Plot of land
Turgutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
Area 2 m²
$1,22M
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Plot of land in Muratpasa, Turkey
Plot of land
Muratpasa, Turkey
Area 7 880 m²
Number of floors 6
Zoned Commercial Land near Gazi Boulevard in Antalya Muratpaşa The land is located in the Do…
$8,04M
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Plot of land in Doganpinar, Turkey
Plot of land
Doganpinar, Turkey
Area 27 m²
$8,52M
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Plot of land in Can Canakkale Yolu, Turkey
Plot of land
Can Canakkale Yolu, Turkey
Area 8 m²
$1,63M
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Plot of land in Karacaoren, Turkey
Plot of land
Karacaoren, Turkey
Area 5 m²
$3,26M
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Plot of land in , Turkey
Plot of land
, Turkey
Area 11 m²
$19,58M
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Plot of land in , Turkey
Plot of land
, Turkey
Area 12 m²
$4,94M
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Plot of land in Torbali, Turkey
Plot of land
Torbali, Turkey
Area 7 m²
$12,21M
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Plot of land in , Turkey
Plot of land
, Turkey
Area 3 m²
$2,91M
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