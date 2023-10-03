Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Turkey
  3. Land

Lands for sale in Turkey

151 property total found
Plot of land in Marmara Region, Turkey
Plot of land
Marmara Region, Turkey
€1,43M
Plot of land in Bodrum, Turkey
Plot of land
Bodrum, Turkey
Area 6 330 m²
A plot for building villas in a beautiful authentic village surrounded by pine forest on the…
€2,50M
Plot of land in Belek, Turkey
Plot of land
Belek, Turkey
Area 970 m²
€320,500
Plot of land in Marmara Region, Turkey
Plot of land
Marmara Region, Turkey
HOTEL LICENSED, 2ND DEGREE HISTORICAL SITE PROPERTY IN SULTANAHMET Esteemed Investors and…
€1,43M
Plot of land in Oemerli, Turkey
Plot of land
Oemerli, Turkey
Prime Agricultural Land with Livestock Potential: Bandırma’s Most Outstanding Investment Opp…
€1,10M
Plot of land in Marmara Region, Turkey
Plot of land
Marmara Region, Turkey
HOTEL LICENSED, 2ND DEGREE HISTORICAL SITE PROPERTY IN SULTANAHMET Esteemed Investors and…
€1,43M
Plot of land in Aegean Region, Turkey
Plot of land
Aegean Region, Turkey
Area 5 385 m²
Large Land with Tourism Zoning in Fethiye Yanıklar Fethiye, a tourism resort in Turkey gets …
€1,69M
Plot of land in Yesiluezuemlue, Turkey
Plot of land
Yesiluezuemlue, Turkey
Area 905 m²
Land with Building Permit in Yesiluzumlu Village of Fethiye Mugla The land is suited to Mugl…
€474,000
Plot of land in Karsiyaka, Turkey
Plot of land
Karsiyaka, Turkey
Area 841 m²
Land for Sale Surrounded by Nature in Arsin Trabzon. Title deed ready land intertwined with …
€135,000
Plot of land in Ciplakli, Turkey
Plot of land
Ciplakli, Turkey
Area 528 m²
Land Suitable for Construction of One or Two Villas in Kepez Başköy The capacious land is lo…
€185,000
Plot of land in Incebel, Turkey
Plot of land
Incebel, Turkey
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 2
Zoned Land with Unblockable Sea and Cove Views in Kaş Kalkan The zoned land is situated in K…
€984,000
Plot of land in Eldirek, Turkey
Plot of land
Eldirek, Turkey
Area 400 m²
Sea View Land Suitable for Villa Construction in Fethiye The land for sale in Mugla is locat…
€273,000
Plot of land in Akkoey, Turkey
Plot of land
Akkoey, Turkey
Area 1 316 m²
Residential Land Suitable for Villa in Bursa Mudanya. The land is located in the Mudanya dis…
€230,000
Plot of land in Antalya, Turkey
Plot of land
Antalya, Turkey
Area 1 325 m²
Adjacent Parcel Land for Sale in Antalya Kepez Teomanpaşa Two adjacent parcels of land for s…
€1,58M
Plot of land in Mut, Turkey
Plot of land
Mut, Turkey
Area 1 517 m²
Участок земли в Эрдемли, Томюк. 16 км от моря. 532 м2 подходят под строительство. У…
€99,000
Plot of land in Alanya, Turkey
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
Area 1 050 m²
Floor 1/1
€374,000
Plot of land in Alanya, Turkey
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
Area 5 780 m²
Floor 1/1
€3,04M
Plot of land in Alanya, Turkey
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
Area 1 219 m²
Floor 1/1
€1,12M
Plot of land in Alanya, Turkey
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
Area 2 180 m²
Floor 1/1
€1,66M
Plot of land in Alanya, Turkey
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
Area 1 114 m²
Floor 1/1
Spacious plot of land for building a building in a picturesque area on a hill in TepeArea: A…
€415,500
Plot of land in Alanya, Turkey
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
Area 1 176 m²
Floor 1/1
€1,10M
Plot of land in Alanya, Turkey
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
Area 1 200 m²
Floor 1/1
€692,400
Plot of land in Alanya, Turkey
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
Area 3 000 m²
Floor 1/1
€3,36M
Plot of land in Alanya, Turkey
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
Area 3 126 m²
Floor 1/1
€1,68M
Plot of land in Alanya, Turkey
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
Floor 1/1
Land for sale Area: Antalya, Alanya, YeshilezPARTICIPATION OF THE 6th COT in the AREA EASHIZ…
€176,500
Plot of land in Alanya, Turkey
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
Area 609 m²
Floor 1/1
Land in Gazipasha with the possibility of building a house and sea viewArea: Antalya, Alanya…
€220,000
Plot of land in Alanya, Turkey
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
Area 1 290 m²
Floor 1/1
€715,000
Plot of land in Alanya, Turkey
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
Area 542 m²
Floor 1/1
€308,000
Plot of land in Alanya, Turkey
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/1
€198,000
Plot of land in Yesiloez, Turkey
Plot of land
Yesiloez, Turkey
Floor 1/1
€75,800
About Turkey

Located in western Asia with a small portion lying in southeast Europe, Turkey is a transcontinental country that is well known for its diverse history and culture. It is bordered by Greece, Bulgaria, Armenia, Iran, Iraq, and Syria. One of the most visited and capital city of the country is Istanbul. Due to its centralized geographical location, it has a long history with many cultures and ethnicities throughout the ages.

Tourism in Turkey

Proud to be one of the most visited countries in the world, averaging more than 30 million visitors every year. Turkey is well-known as a historic country as it has many examples of architecture from the Ottoman and Byzantine empires. There are a lot of ancient mosques and other historically significant monuments in the country. Though Istanbul is one of the most popular travel destinations, other places such as Bodrum, Antalya, Didim, among others are also quite popular among tourists and people looking to relocate or retire.

Buying property in Turkey

Due to a stable economy and a constantly growing demand from tourists, the country is identified as one of the best places to buy real estate. The country also has an average cost of living and is considered to be a great place to live due to the hospitable environment and atmosphere. Though there are a few restrictions for foreigners trying to acquire property in the country, the entire process is relatively short and simple. With the help of the right real estate agent, you can quickly take possession of the keys to your new home. Not all locations in Turkey have a high potential as a lucrative investment, therefore it is important to do your homework before buying a property in the country. There are a lot of options to consider from houses, apartments, studios, villas or rural estates. Whether you are looking to retire in your new home, or just want to add a lucrative asset to your portfolio, you can never go wrong when buying Turkish property.

