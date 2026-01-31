  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Basaksehir
  4. Flats in new buildings

New Apartments in Basaksehir, Turkey

Residential complex New guarded residence near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New guarded residence near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$512,963
The residence features security, a sauna, a steam room and a Turkish bath, a parking, a gym. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located near a hospital, 5 minutes away from a metro station and 25 minutes from the airport
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, gardens and parks, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, gardens and parks, Istanbul, Turkey
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$225,729
The prestigious residential project offers an array of exquisite apartments and villas designed to perfection. Immerse yourself in spacious living spaces flooded with natural light, boasting contemporary aesthetics and high-quality finishes. Each home is a sanctuary of comfort and functional…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, green areas and a cinema, Istanbul, Turkey
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$366,838
The residence features around-the-clock security, a swimming pool, a gym, basketball and tennis courts, a Turkish bath, walking and bike paths, an outdoor cinema, green areas, a parking. Location and nearby infrastructure TEM highway - 5 minutes Istanbul Airport - 40 minutes Shopping mall …
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and greena reas near metro stations and highways, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and greena reas near metro stations and highways, Istanbul, Turkey
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$512,963
The residence features around-the-clock security, green areas with walking paths, kids' playgrounds, an indoor swimming pool, a sauna and a Turkish bath, a parking, a gym, sports grounds. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located 2 minutes away from a hospital, near metro l…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, a spa center and green areas, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, a spa center and green areas, Istanbul, Turkey
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$412,858
The project features: landscaped green areas outdoor sports areas gym spa center sauna and atem bath indoor swimming pool kids' playgrounds private parking spaces Completion - December, 30 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure School - 3 km City center - 40 km Shopping mall - 3 km Met…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool close to international schools, a park and a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool close to international schools, a park and a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$258,102
Everyone's dreams are different. There are those who dream big and those who are happy with little dreams. Consisting of a total of 178 flats, Residence Inn by Deluxia opens the doors of a happy life for people of all ages with flat options ranging from 35 m2 to 171 m2 and varying from 1+0 t…
Agency
TRANIO
Apartment building Istanbul Bahcesehir Apartment Compound
Apartment building Istanbul Bahcesehir Apartment Compound
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$187,529
Why this property؟ It is within a vital location near the Istanbul Water Canal project and an under-construction metro station. It overlooks stunning sea views of Kucukcekmece Lake, Gault Lake, and the lush garden. It is within walking distance of the most important transport links and high…
Agency
Binaa Investment
Residential complex New residence with around-the-clock security close to the airport, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with around-the-clock security close to the airport, Istanbul, Turkey
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$124,355
The residence features around-the-clock security, a parking, saunas and Turkish baths, a gym, a cafe. Completion - 2025. Features of the flats Underfloor heating Built-in kitchens Mini fridge High ceilings Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to the airport, a…
Agency
TRANIO
Apartment building Istanbul Bahcesehir Apartments Project
Apartment building Istanbul Bahcesehir Apartments Project
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$97,780
Why this property؟ The project area in Bahcesehir is full of lush parks and gardens, next to express transportation lines. There are integrated facilities within the compound, besides health and educational services surrounding the project. The luxury designs and the diversity of residentia…
Agency
Binaa Investment
Apartment building Hotel apartments project in Bahcesehir Istanbul
Apartment building Hotel apartments project in Bahcesehir Istanbul
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$298,620
Why this property؟ It is located in the green area of ​​Bahcesehir, where luxury accommodation with comfortable living. A high-value investment through a continuous rental return for 15 years. It allows you to obtain Turkish citizenship by owning real estate. An opportunity for businessmen …
Agency
Binaa Investment
Residential complex BAHÇEŞEHİR 2027
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$270,000
The project has a total project area of ​​68,200 m2 and a construction area of ​​395,000 m2… The project includes 15 blocks, 2482 residences and 17 commercial areas. Each block has two different housing types: functional 2+1 and comfortable 3+1.
Agency
Yusuf Ali
Residential complex Elite apartments in a new comfortable residence included in a state project, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Elite apartments in a new comfortable residence included in a state project, Istanbul, Turkey
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$201,569
The residential complex is being built according to the state project and financed by the municipality of the district (Başakşehir Belediyesi), which gives confidence in the successful completion of the construction. The residence features: gym spa center with a steam bath, a hamam and a sa…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New residence with a garden, a swimming pool and a fitness center close to the city center and the airport, Istanbul, Turkey
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$336,166
The residence features a landscaped green area and lounge areas, shops and a security system, a garage, a kids' playground, a swimming pool, a sauna, a Turkish bath and a steam room, a fitness center. Completion - June, 2025. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the…
Agency
TRANIO
Apartment building Bahçeşehir Istanbul Apartment Compound
Apartment building Bahçeşehir Istanbul Apartment Compound
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$172,242
Why this property؟ There is a diversity of apartment spaces and divisions, making it a proper choice for all families. The apartments are characterized by low prices, within a high-end project, surrounded by green spaces on all sides. Enjoy the peace and relaxation at your apartment. The co…
Agency
Binaa Investment
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, a green area and around-the-clock security, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, a green area and around-the-clock security, Istanbul, Turkey
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$805,819
We offer villas with gardens and parking spaces. Features indoor swimming pool Turkish bath and sauna gym activity room outdoor swimming pool kids' playgrounds Location and nearby infrastructure Prestige MALL – 4 minutes Mall of İstanbul – 15 minutes College - 5 minutes Schools - 7 minut…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New complex of villas with around-the-clock security near Lake Bahcesehir and a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with around-the-clock security near Lake Bahcesehir and a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$818,378
The villas with areas from 235 m2 to 327 m2 feature terraces, parking spaces, gardens. In the territory you'll find around-the-clock security, a swimming pool, a sauna, a kids' playground, a parking, a gym. Completion - December, 01, 2023. Facilities and equipment in the house "Smart home"…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and hotel services near a metro station, in a quiet and prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and hotel services near a metro station, in a quiet and prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$571,037
The residence features an indoor swimming pool, a fitness center, a steam bath, a sauna and a Turkish bath, a cafe, shops and restaurants, conference rooms, a kids' play room and a playground, security, hotel services. Completion - June, 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure Metro stati…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Large residential complex surrounded by greenery with convenient infrastructure, Bahçeşehir, Istanbul, Türkiye
Residential complex Large residential complex surrounded by greenery with convenient infrastructure, Bahçeşehir, Istanbul, Türkiye
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$268,606
A mixed project with residential and commercial areas on a 68.200 m2 land area with a 54.402 m2 landscape area. The project, which has a large green area, aims to bring the community environment and neighborhood relations. The project includes many functions as well as social areas that resi…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Residence with a hotel, a swimming pool and a spa near a highway and a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a hotel, a swimming pool and a spa near a highway and a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$817,757
The building consists of a hotel (from 1 to 12 floors) and apartments (from 13 to 25 floors). The residence features a restaurant, a cafe, a swimming pool, a spa and a fitness center, around-the-clock concierge service, a parking, dry cleaner's, a sauna and a Turkish bath, a shopping mall, a…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a spa area close to a metro station and a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a spa area close to a metro station and a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$346,347
The residence features a walking path, an indoor swimming pool, a kids' playground, a spa area and a sauna, a Turkish bath, a steam room, a fitness center, security, video surveillance, a basketball court. Completion - September, 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is loca…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$272,586
Project infrastructure: Indoor swimming pool Gym Turkish bath Sauna Indoor walking paths Children’s playgrounds Closed and open parking lots 24-hour security Completion - September, 2026. Facilities and equipment in the house High-quality finishes 3-meter-high ceilings 3 electrical appli…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Townhouses with garden view, near forest and lake, Bahçeşehir, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Townhouses with garden view, near forest and lake, Bahçeşehir, Istanbul, Turkey
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$660,572
A gated community of fully finished 4 bedroom townhouses in the heart of Istanbul. The beauty of nature, modern lifestyle and Italian architecture all meet in one place. Public green open spaces and close proximity to Bahçeşehir Lake and Şamlar Forest, the largest one in Turkey. Features of…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New residence with swimming pool in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pool in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$642,925
The residence features around-the-clock security, an indoor parking, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a fitness center, a concierge, a sauna and a Turkish bath, a kids' playground. Location and nearby infrastructure Park - 650 meters Shopping mall - 5 km Stadium - 8 km Schools - 8.4 km
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New complex of elite townhouses with swimming pools, gardens and a meeting room, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of elite townhouses with swimming pools, gardens and a meeting room, Istanbul, Turkey
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$441,708
The project surrounded by natural landscaping is a modern and eco-friendly living space design consisting of 177 townhouses. All homes offer stylish interiors, elegant landscaping and a personal piece of nature. Each townhouse is thoughtfully designed to accommodate their residents with spac…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and green areas near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and green areas near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$641,173
We offer spacious apartments with large balconies. The residence features kids' playgrounds, green areas, a fitness room, walking a jogging paths, a swimming pool. Location and nearby infrastructure School - 3 km City center - 20 km Shopping mall - 500 meters Metro station - 800 meters Uni…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New apartments in a residence with swimming pools, a fitness center and restaurants, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New apartments in a residence with swimming pools, a fitness center and restaurants, Istanbul, Turkey
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$221,396
We offer apartments with different layouts. The residence features a fitness center, yoga and pilates studios, walking and bike paths, a sauna, swimming pools, kids' playgrounds, shops, cafes and restaurants, a landscaped territory. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Spacious apartments with swimming pools and lake views, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Spacious apartments with swimming pools and lake views, Istanbul, Turkey
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$444,569
The project consists of 453 apartments and 47 commercial units. There is a choice between different layouts. Apartments with 1-4 bedrooms. In addition to the apartments, the project has full access to all amenities: swimming pools, sauna, Turkish bath, gym, sports grounds, cafes, mosque, pla…
Agency
TRANIO
Apartment building Istanbul Basaksehir apartment Compound
Apartment building Istanbul Basaksehir apartment Compound
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$169,327
Why this property؟ It is located within walking distance from the Istanbul Water Canal and Istanbul Third Airport. It is next to Basaksehir State Hospital, one of the largest medical cities in the world. The greatest botanical garden in Turkey and Europe is located near the residential comp…
Agency
Binaa Investment
Residential complex Basaksehir Aviation Flats
Residential complex Basaksehir Aviation Flats
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$180,667
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 15
Agency
EOS Turkey Property
Residential complex Basaksehir Mega Compound
Residential complex Basaksehir Mega Compound
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$242,192
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 15
The biggest compound in the new urbaization area of Istanbul that easy access to Istanbul Airport, mega governmental hospitals, city parks and other governmental falicities.
Agency
EOS Turkey Property
Residence COMFORT BAHÇEŞEHİR 2+1 3+1
Residence COMFORT BAHÇEŞEHİR 2+1 3+1
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$200,000
Bahçeşehir Project *Delivery: March 2025 Ready Title Deed 480 Apartments 2+1 | 3+1 20 Commercial Units Brand Housing Project Cash and Installment Payment Options Project Area: 24,000 m² 60% Green Area Balcony in All Flats Closed Kitchen and American Kitchen Bedrooms with Master B…
Agency
Yusuf Ali
Residential complex Bahcesehir Artea Villas
Residential complex Bahcesehir Artea Villas
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$708,988
A countryside villa project in Bahcesehir Area which has really good future value. Easy access to shopping malls, lakeside, Istanbul Airport, industrial zones, new Istanbul Canal and other developing areas.
Agency
EOS Turkey Property
Residence Project Bahçeşehir 1+1 2+1 3+1
Residence Project Bahçeşehir 1+1 2+1 3+1
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$296,000
The project is located in a privileged location in the center of Başakşehir district, among lush green valleys and picturesque gardens.   The project, which has a unique modern design inspired by the lotus flower that adds a beautiful meaning to life with its panoramic glass facades ov…
Agency
Yusuf Ali
