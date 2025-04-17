Residential complex New residence with a green area and a gym, Istanbul, Turkey

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
The residence features basketball and tennis courts, a picturesque river, walking areas, a large indoor swimming pool, a steam room, a sauna, a gym, a restaurant, a hairdresser's, a supermarket, and a laundry.
Completion - December, 2026.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is l…
The modern residential complex is located in the heart of the tourist town of Alanya and extends over an area of 1023 m ². The five-story building includes apartments with different layouts from 32 to 48 m ², all apartments are divided into two concepts — 1 + 1 and studios. There are 10 apar…
The project will set a global example in fields such as proper restoration of historic buildings with a contemporary architectural approach.
The residential complex has 76 apartments, 36 loft apartments, 3 shops, indoor swimming pool, spa area, playground, technical service center, housekeep…