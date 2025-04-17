Residential complex New residence with a green area and a gym, Istanbul, Turkey

  1. Realting.com
from
$128,119
18
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 13290
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2343563
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Esenyurt

About the complex

The residence features a gym, a kids' playground, a lounge area, a sports ground, a parking.

Completion - March, 2025.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Istanbul Airport - 50 minutes
  • Beach - 24 minutes
  • Shopping mall - 14 minutes
  • Hospital - 20 minutes
  • University - 17 minutes
  • Marina - 23 minutes

Location on the map

