New residence with a swimming pool and green area close to a metro station and a highway, Istanbul, Turkey

Why this property؟
The geographical location is close to the business life in the city center, and it is suitable for your family's entertainment near the biggest malls of Istanbul.
Rich and varied indoor social facilities suitable for all family members.
Real estate investment in this project is a real opportunity, due to its proximity to Maslak, Levent, and the most prestigious financial and business centers.
You will be a neighbor to nature and enjoy the clean fresh air and greenery of Belgrade's forests.
Our project consists of 15 blocks and 309 flats on an area of 30.000 m2 in Kartepe district of Kocaeli.There are garden floor, mezzanine and terrace duplex apartment options from 1+1 to 4+1. Our site has a 24/7 security system and common areas as an indoor and outdoor swimming pool, sauna, Turkish bath, fitness, playground for children, indoor parking and ponds.
Stay Property offers new apartments in Demirtash. The residential complex features 1 + 1 with an area of 65 square meters. The distance to the sea is 700 meters. Real estate in Demirtash in new complexes will delight buyers seeking the optimal price-quality ratio. The territories are spacious, not like in the central regions, complexes with a complete year-round infrastructure. Investments in apartments in Demirtash will provide high profits, prices are now among the lowest in Alanya, but are growing rapidly. Due to its proximity to the airport, the quality of the complexes and a good beach, real estate has a high rental potential. For permanent residence, everything basic in Demirtash is: 5 elementary schools, 2 secondary schools, a lyceum, supermarkets, market, shops, pharmacies, ATMs, post offices, taxis, gas stations and other infrastructure on the central street along the mountain river. Above her channel is the famous Sapadere canyon, open to tourists, other natural beauties. There are many parks and recreation areas, playgrounds throughout the area.