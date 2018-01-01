  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. New residence with a swimming pool and green area close to a metro station and a highway, Istanbul, Turkey

New residence with a swimming pool and green area close to a metro station and a highway, Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€319,863
;
20
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The residence features a swimming pool, green areas, a gym, a basketball court and a football field, a sauna, around-the-clock security, a kids' playground, a covered parking.

Completion - December, 2025.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • "Smart Home" system
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • E5 highway - 2 minutes
  • Metro station - 3 minutes
  • Shopping center - 5 minutes
  • Marina - 10 minutes
  • Hospital - 3 minutes
  • University - 3 minutes
  • Istanbul Airport - 50 minutes
New building location
Marmara Region, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Unikalnyy proekt s otelnoy infrastrukturoy v rayone Kestel
Avanos, Turkey
from
€170,000
Residential complex Apartments and villas in a residential complex with swimming pool and gym, Pendik, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€650,106
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v otlichnoy lokacii - Kargydzhak
Avanos, Turkey
from
€245,000
Residential complex New residential complex of townhouses with a private beach in Bodrum, Muğla, Turkey
Meselik, Turkey
from
€763,521
Residential complex Uyutnyy zhiloy kompleks
Payallar, Turkey
from
€99,000
You are viewing
New residence with a swimming pool and green area close to a metro station and a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€319,863
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building Kagithane Istanbul Apartments Compound
Apartment building Kagithane Istanbul Apartments Compound
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€484,671
Why this property؟ The geographical location is close to the business life in the city center, and it is suitable for your family's entertainment near the biggest malls of Istanbul. Rich and varied indoor social facilities suitable for all family members. Real estate investment in this project is a real opportunity, due to its proximity to Maslak, Levent, and the most prestigious financial and business centers. You will be a neighbor to nature and enjoy the clean fresh air and greenery of Belgrade's forests.
Residential complex Zeray Mahal Kartepe
Residential complex Zeray Mahal Kartepe
Sarimese, Turkey
from
€140,195
Completion date: 2023
Our project consists of 15 blocks and 309 flats on an area of 30.000 m2 in Kartepe district of Kocaeli.There are garden floor, mezzanine and terrace duplex apartment options from 1+1 to 4+1. Our site has a 24/7 security system and common areas as an indoor and outdoor swimming pool, sauna, Turkish bath, fitness, playground for children, indoor parking and ponds.
Residential complex Kvartiry na stadii zaversheniya stroitelstva v rayone Demirtash
Residential complex Kvartiry na stadii zaversheniya stroitelstva v rayone Demirtash
Avanos, Turkey
from
€150,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Demirtash. The residential complex features 1 + 1 with an area of 65 square meters. The distance to the sea is 700 meters. Real estate in Demirtash in new complexes will delight buyers seeking the optimal price-quality ratio. The territories are spacious, not like in the central regions, complexes with a complete year-round infrastructure. Investments in apartments in Demirtash will provide high profits, prices are now among the lowest in Alanya, but are growing rapidly. Due to its proximity to the airport, the quality of the complexes and a good beach, real estate has a high rental potential. For permanent residence, everything basic in Demirtash is: 5 elementary schools, 2 secondary schools, a lyceum, supermarkets, market, shops, pharmacies, ATMs, post offices, taxis, gas stations and other infrastructure on the central street along the mountain river. Above her channel is the famous Sapadere canyon, open to tourists, other natural beauties. There are many parks and recreation areas, playgrounds throughout the area.
Realting.com
Go