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New Apartments in Fatih, Turkey

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Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools, Istanbul, Turkey
Fatih, Turkey
from
$1,32M
Have privileged life ahead of you, carefully thought out in every detail, away from the crowds, where you'll come back to forgotten warm and good neighbour relations
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TRANIO
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Residential complex New residence with a fitness center near TEM Highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a fitness center near TEM Highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a fitness center near TEM Highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a fitness center near TEM Highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a fitness center near TEM Highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with a fitness center near TEM Highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a fitness center near TEM Highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Fatih, Turkey
from
$194,491
The complex offers apartments with 1-2 bedrooms tailored to diverse lifestyles, including garden-floor units for nature lovers. Features: 3 floors of indoor parking with EV charging stations Reception and 24/7 security Fitness salon for a healthy lifestyle Completion - March, 2027. Locati…
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Residential complex New residential complex next to the park in Gokturk, Istanbul, Türkiye
Residential complex New residential complex next to the park in Gokturk, Istanbul, Türkiye
Residential complex New residential complex next to the park in Gokturk, Istanbul, Türkiye
Residential complex New residential complex next to the park in Gokturk, Istanbul, Türkiye
Residential complex New residential complex next to the park in Gokturk, Istanbul, Türkiye
Show all Residential complex New residential complex next to the park in Gokturk, Istanbul, Türkiye
Residential complex New residential complex next to the park in Gokturk, Istanbul, Türkiye
Fatih, Turkey
from
$738,591
The new residential complex consists of 118 apartments with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms. The apartments have large windows and high ceilings, so there will always be a lot of sunlight. The complex offers its residents a fitness center, a swimming pool, 8 shops, a private parking. Location and nearb…
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TekceTekce
Residential complex Luxurious 3+1 apartment in Zeytinburnu area with sea view.
Residential complex Luxurious 3+1 apartment in Zeytinburnu area with sea view.
Residential complex Luxurious 3+1 apartment in Zeytinburnu area with sea view.
Residential complex Luxurious 3+1 apartment in Zeytinburnu area with sea view.
Residential complex Luxurious 3+1 apartment in Zeytinburnu area with sea view.
Show all Residential complex Luxurious 3+1 apartment in Zeytinburnu area with sea view.
Residential complex Luxurious 3+1 apartment in Zeytinburnu area with sea view.
Yedikule Istasyon Caddesi, Turkey
from
$499,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Three bedroom apartment (3+1) with an area of ​​141.5 m2 with a sea view is for sale. The project is located in the Zeytinburnu area in close proximity to the highway, metro and metrobus stations Marmaray Zeytinburnu, nearby is the Marmara Forum shopping center, as well as educational and…
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Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, restaurants and a shopping mall, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, restaurants and a shopping mall, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, restaurants and a shopping mall, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, restaurants and a shopping mall, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, restaurants and a shopping mall, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, restaurants and a shopping mall, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, restaurants and a shopping mall, Istanbul, Turkey
Fatih, Turkey
from
$318,348
We offer apartments with spacious terraces. The residence features a fitness center, a swimming pool, a sauna, a Turkish bath, kids' playgrounds, restaurants ans cafes, a shopping mall. Completion - April, 2026. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to Basin Expre…
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Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a shopping mall, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a shopping mall, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a shopping mall, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a shopping mall, Istanbul, Turkey
Fatih, Turkey
from
$855,561
The residence features a shopping mall, cafes and restaurants, a garage and a parking, green areas, sports grounds, a Turkish bath and a sauna, walking paths, an indoor swimming pool, a kids' playground, security and video surveillance. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is loc…
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Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pool, a fitness center and lounge areas, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pool, a fitness center and lounge areas, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pool, a fitness center and lounge areas, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pool, a fitness center and lounge areas, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pool, a fitness center and lounge areas, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pool, a fitness center and lounge areas, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pool, a fitness center and lounge areas, Istanbul, Turkey
Fatih, Turkey
from
$869,488
You'll find the rhythm you're looking for with a wide range of apartment options with 1-6 bedrooms, as well as duplex apartments. Amenities: indoor swimming pool fitness center sauna and steam bath relaxation and social areas cafe pilates studio kids' pool storage rooms for every apartment …
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Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a fitness center and views of the Bosphorus, 30 minutes away from the coast, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a fitness center and views of the Bosphorus, 30 minutes away from the coast, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a fitness center and views of the Bosphorus, 30 minutes away from the coast, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a fitness center and views of the Bosphorus, 30 minutes away from the coast, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a fitness center and views of the Bosphorus, 30 minutes away from the coast, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a fitness center and views of the Bosphorus, 30 minutes away from the coast, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a fitness center and views of the Bosphorus, 30 minutes away from the coast, Istanbul, Turkey
Fatih, Turkey
from
$1,49M
True luxury is experiencing the beauty of the Bosphorus everyday. The prime location, architectural excellence and high-quality materials in every detail will not only embody elegance and value today, but also carry them into the future. Discover these 38 exclusive apartments in the heart of…
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Residential complex New residence with green areas close to universities and metro stations, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with green areas close to universities and metro stations, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with green areas close to universities and metro stations, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with green areas close to universities and metro stations, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with green areas close to universities and metro stations, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with green areas close to universities and metro stations, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with green areas close to universities and metro stations, Istanbul, Turkey
Fatih, Turkey
from
$282,703
Combining the dynamism and comfort of city life, the residence offers a unique living experience with its exclusive modern architecture and extensive facilities. With high-ceilinged and spacious interiors, a central location, and eco-friendly features, it promises a luxurious lifestyle. In o…
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Residential complex Ottoman Railway Retro Lofts
Residential complex Ottoman Railway Retro Lofts
Residential complex Ottoman Railway Retro Lofts
Residential complex Ottoman Railway Retro Lofts
Residential complex Ottoman Railway Retro Lofts
Show all Residential complex Ottoman Railway Retro Lofts
Residential complex Ottoman Railway Retro Lofts
Fatih, Turkey
from
$1,81M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 3
Have you ever had a house as 150 years old factory? Do you want to smell the soul of history before sleep? Do you think its only possible in movies or netflix? I think you dont have idea what can be possible in Istanbul. The old railway maintanence station renovated for the investors who …
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EOS Turkey Property
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Residential complex Apartments near the historical center of Istanbul.
Residential complex Apartments near the historical center of Istanbul.
Residential complex Apartments near the historical center of Istanbul.
Residential complex Apartments near the historical center of Istanbul.
Residential complex Apartments near the historical center of Istanbul.
Show all Residential complex Apartments near the historical center of Istanbul.
Residential complex Apartments near the historical center of Istanbul.
Fatih, Turkey
from
$329,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
The complex is located near the historical center of Istanbul, with a unique view of the Golden Horn, has wide blocks and social areas, a modern design that fits organically into the iconic silhouette of the city. The project has a total area of ​​31,536 m2, of which 15,000 m2 is a landsc…
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Residential complex Excellent location read to move in apartments
Residential complex Excellent location read to move in apartments
Residential complex Excellent location read to move in apartments
Residential complex Excellent location read to move in apartments
Residential complex Excellent location read to move in apartments
Show all Residential complex Excellent location read to move in apartments
Residential complex Excellent location read to move in apartments
Fatih, Turkey
from
$225,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Area 55 m²
1 real estate property 1
Apartments are available in a ready block with a payment plan option and are move-in ready! The location is excellent, being in close proximity to several large private universities, shopping centers, public transportation, and only 10 minutes away by car from the historic center of Istan…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
55.0
225,000
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NWS INVEST
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