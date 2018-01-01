  1. Realting.com
  Beylikduzu Istanbul Apartment Compound

Beylikduzu Istanbul Apartment Compound

Marmara Region, Turkey
€164,323
About the complex

Why this property؟ Apartments for sale in Beylikdüzü Istanbul, with a distinctive aesthetic and functional design. A healthy life in the heart of green gardens that inspire peace. It is close to malls, and prominent educational, health, and cultural institutions. It has social facilities, and an indoor garage, with 24/7 security services. It is an investment opportunity next to the urban development projects in the city of two continents.
Marmara Region, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Beylikduzu Istanbul Apartment Compound
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€164,323
