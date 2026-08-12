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Sea view Apartments for Sale in Turkey

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Istanbul
665
Antalya
1716
İzmir
13
Alanya
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1 485 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Maltepe, Turkey
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1 bedroom apartment
Maltepe, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 14
Flats for Sale Near the Metro in Maltepe İstanbul Located on the Anatolian side, Maltepe is …
$304,821
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2 bedroom apartment in Fethiye, Turkey
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2 bedroom apartment
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 2/4
In ancient times, Fethiye was known as Telmessos, the "land of lights." Undoubtedly, the bri…
$286,170
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Agency
INEST HOMES
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Türkçe
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Temapasa Sokagi, Turkey
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Temapasa Sokagi, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 13/34
Fully Furnished Studio Apartment with Balcony on the 13th Floor – Helis More Residence, Kart…
$111,950
VAT
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Agency
Doga Kececioglu
Languages
English, Türkçe
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Didim, Turkey
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Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Didim, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
4-room roof duplex with large terrace near AltınkumFor sale is an attractive 4-room roof dup…
$178,881
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Private seller
Languages
English, Deutsch, Türkçe
2 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
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2 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 6/14
Lavinya Concept is a modern residential complex and consists of 3 blocks of 14 floors.  Loca…
$171,023
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Private seller
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in 142 Sokak, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
142 Sokak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Floor 17/28
SEMBOL ISTANBUL17th floor, 2+1, 125 m2, with angular (L-shaped) balconyWalking area, social …
$135,000
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Private seller
Languages
Русский, Türkçe
2 bedroom apartment in Atasehir, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Atasehir, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 14
Sea and City-View Flats for Sale in a Secure Complex in Ataşehir İstanbul These flats are lo…
$422,592
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1 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 5
Ready-to-Move Apartments in a Complex with Social Amenities within Walking Distance of the B…
$183,156
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1 bedroom apartment in Atasehir, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Atasehir, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 14
Sea and City-View Flats for Sale in a Secure Complex in Ataşehir İstanbul These flats are lo…
$277,614
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3 bedroom apartment in Karacabey, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Karacabey, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 2/3
Sea View Properties in a Complex with Swimming Pool in Bursa Karacabey These apartments are …
$272,491
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1 bedroom apartment in Karacabey, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Karacabey, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/3
Sea View Properties in a Complex with Swimming Pool in Bursa Karacabey These apartments are …
$125,854
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 137 m²
Number of floors 5
Ready-to-Move Apartments in a Complex with Social Amenities within Walking Distance of the B…
$541,404
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1 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 7
Mountain and Sea-View Flat in a Three-Block Residential Complex in Alanya Alanya is one of t…
$147,601
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1 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 10
Real Estate with Investment Potential Near the Beach in Mahmutlar Alanya Alanya is a popular…
$112,379
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3 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Comfortable and High-Quality Apartments with Sea View in Alanya Payallar Payallar, one of th…
$295,726
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3 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments with Mountain and Sea Views Close to Antalya City Hospital in Antalya Kepez Kepez…
$282,883
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2 bedroom apartment in Besiktas, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Besiktas, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 14
Luxury Apartment Project with 8-Storey Parking Lot and Open Pool on the Roof in İstanbul Beş…
$1,10M
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3 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 2
Nature and Sea View Apartments in Bodrum Muğla Sea and nature view apartments are in Gümüşl…
$820,943
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 4
Elegant Apartments for Sale with Nature and Sea Views in Alanya Alanya is one of the most pr…
$286,680
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3 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
Sea and City View Apartments Surrounded by Nature in Alanya Kestel Kestel is a vibrant area …
$375,954
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Apartments in a Single-Block Exclusive Complex Right on the Sea in Mahmutlar, Alanya Located…
$934,308
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2 bedroom apartment in Erdemli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 14
Affordable Stylish Apartments Walking Distance to the Sea in Mersin Erdemli Mersin, the pear…
$97,759
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1 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/9
For the Crown of Army, you will recall: apartment -free for the complex, closely withclopate…
$230,390
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
Apartments for Sale in Alanya with City and Sea Views The Kale region stands out with its pr…
$989,295
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Apartments in Project with Rich Social Amenities in Alanya Alanya is one of the most prefer…
$207,763
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1 bedroom apartment in Erdemli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 15
Newly Built Apartments with Sea Views in Ayaş, Mersin Mersin is a popular Mediterranean city…
$214,797
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3 bedroom apartment in Maltepe, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Maltepe, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 6
Street-Facing Apartments for Sale in a Complex with Security in Maltepe Maltepe, located on …
$347,542
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2 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Chic Design Apartments in a Complex 400 m from the Coast in Alanya Antalya Alanya is situate…
$447,541
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1 bedroom apartment in Kucukcekmece, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 14
Lake-View Apartments with Spacious Balconies Offering Investment Potential in Küçükçekmece K…
$124,699
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4 bedroom apartment in Sisli, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 9
Bosphorus View Apartments Close to Ihlamur Pavilion in Şişli İstanbul Apartments are situate…
$2,45M
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Property types in Turkey

penthouses
condos
multi-level apartments
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
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