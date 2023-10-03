Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Condos

Condos for sale in Turkey

Marmara Region
9
Istanbul
8
Antalya
6
Mediterranean Region
6
Condo To archive
Clear all
16 properties total found
Condo 3 rooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Condo 3 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
3+1 150 m2 
€3,19M
Condo 5 rooms in Istinye Mahallesi, Turkey
Condo 5 rooms
Istinye Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 6
Baltalimanı Yalı Dairesi 4+1 6. Kat 200m2 Kiracılı  Kiracı 45.000 Tl ödüyor 3.285.000…
€3,29M
Condo 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Cekmekoey, Turkey
Condo 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Cekmekoey, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 186 m²
Floor 5/12
Luxury house in the elite area of Asian Istanbul   The complex consists of 13 blocks, whic…
€556,000
Condo 6 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Marmara Region, Turkey
Condo 6 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 260 m²
Floor 5/10
Residence surrounded by green nature and lake views The apartment is located in one of the …
€420,000
Condo 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Marmara Region, Turkey
Condo 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Floor 8/13
First-class apartment decoration in Besiktas with a view of Bosphorus. Besiktas is one of t…
€2,94M
Condo 5 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Ueskuedar, Turkey
Condo 5 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Ueskuedar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 278 m²
Floor 8/12
Роскошная резиденция в самом сердце Ускюдара Квартира находится в комплексе, который явля…
€1,53M
Condo 5 rooms with balcony, with elevator, with garage in Yenimahalle, Turkey
Condo 5 rooms with balcony, with elevator, with garage
Yenimahalle, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Floor 1/30
Price on request
Condo 1 room with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Karakocali, Turkey
Condo 1 room with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Karakocali, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 3/4
2+1 Apartment for Sale in Alanya Oba Region, With Redtower Property Assurance. Apartment …
€145,000
Condo 3 rooms with balcony, with elevator, in city center in Alanya, Turkey
Condo 3 rooms with balcony, with elevator, in city center
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 4
€110,000
Condo 2 rooms with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Condo 2 rooms with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 4
€80,000
Condo 3 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Marmara Region, Turkey
Condo 3 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 10/20
3 units available in the same building located at floor 4/ 10 and 19
€90,000
Condo 3 rooms with city view, with full service complex, with great location in Esenyurt, Turkey
Condo 3 rooms with city view, with full service complex, with great location
Esenyurt, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 8
€112,000
Condo 3 rooms with elevator, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Esenyurt, Turkey
Condo 3 rooms with elevator, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Esenyurt, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 1
€113,000
Condo 2 rooms with furniture, with sea view, with swimming pool in Yaylali, Turkey
Condo 2 rooms with furniture, with sea view, with swimming pool
Yaylali, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 5
€136,000
Condo 1 room with parking, with furniture, with  Balcony in Yaylali, Turkey
Condo 1 room with parking, with furniture, with  Balcony
Yaylali, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€51,000
Condo 2 rooms with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool in Alanya, Turkey
Condo 2 rooms with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/5
€120,000

Properties features in Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir