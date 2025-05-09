Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, gardens and parks, Istanbul, Turkey

  1. Realting.com
16
ID: 22160
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Basaksehir

About the complex

The prestigious residential project offers an array of exquisite apartments and villas designed to perfection. Immerse yourself in spacious living spaces flooded with natural light, boasting contemporary aesthetics and high-quality finishes. Each home is a sanctuary of comfort and functionality, promising a luxurious lifestyle. Step outside and discover a world of lush greenery, beautifully landscaped gardens, and parks, creating a refreshing oasis within the city. Engage in active living with sports facilities, fitness centers, and swimming pools, promoting a healthy and vibrant community.

Facilities:

  • Parking area
  • Green area
  • Security
  • Children's playground
  • Indoor swimming pool
  • Turkish hammam, sauna, spa
  • Gym
  • Vitamin bar
  • Tennis court
  • Table tennis
  • Cinema
  • PlayStation Room
  • Walking area
  • Big square

Completion - 30.08.2025.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the vibrant district of Başakşehir. Education, healthcare, shopping, and entertainment are just a stone's throw away. Enjoy the convenience of having essential services at your doorstep, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable daily life.

  • Tem Highway - 5 minutes
  • Akbati Mall - 9 minutes
  • University - 5 minutes
  • Hospital - 9 minutes
  • Istanbul Airport - 25 minutes

Location on the map

Basaksehir, Turkey

