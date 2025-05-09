Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, gardens and parks, Istanbul, Turkey

The prestigious residential project offers an array of exquisite apartments and villas designed to perfection. Immerse yourself in spacious living spaces flooded with natural light, boasting contemporary aesthetics and high-quality finishes. Each home is a sanctuary of comfort and functionality, promising a luxurious lifestyle. Step outside and discover a world of lush greenery, beautifully landscaped gardens, and parks, creating a refreshing oasis within the city. Engage in active living with sports facilities, fitness centers, and swimming pools, promoting a healthy and vibrant community.
Facilities:
Completion - 30.08.2025.Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in the vibrant district of Başakşehir. Education, healthcare, shopping, and entertainment are just a stone's throw away. Enjoy the convenience of having essential services at your doorstep, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable daily life.