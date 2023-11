Marmara Region, Turkey

from €543,618

Completion date: 2022

Overview: stunning apartments with a great history in Taksim Square. The development of these properties protects the region’s historical significance. These brand-new apartments are located in Istanbul’s distinctive and historic Taksim neighborhood, but they’re meant to feel renovated. Originality and heritage are the main design components of these properties, with character and originality taking center stage. Why Buy This Property: A great investment and lifestyle project. The site of the project is distinctive. Just a short stroll from Taksim Square and Istiklal Street. Taksim only has restored historical buildings. Location: This development’s exact location is in Istanbul’s Taksim neighborhood, three minutes’ walk from the famous Taksim Square. Given that it is a very busy area, it might not be appropriate for people looking for peace and solitude. But you do have a long history and a place where anything you can think of can be found. Fine restaurants, well-known tourist destinations, and upscale shops are all nearby. These homes have been updated to benefit from city living while retaining the historical significance of the area and the structures. This is your chance to own a piece of Istanbul’s past! Pricing and Availability: Prices for a 1+1 bedroom starting from 500.000 USD for 72m2. Prices for a 2+1 bedroom starting from 650.000 USD for 100m2. Prices for a 3+1 bedroom starting from 1.040.000 USD for 170m2.