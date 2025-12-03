  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Flats in new buildings

New Apartments in Turkey

Istanbul
12
Antalya
88
İzmir
14
Alanya
4
Residence Modern and Elegant Project in Bayraklı
Residence Modern and Elegant Project in Bayraklı
Residence Modern and Elegant Project in Bayraklı
Residence Modern and Elegant Project in Bayraklı
Residence Modern and Elegant Project in Bayraklı
Bayraklı, Turkey
from
$695,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Area 204 m²
1 real estate property 1
The project is located in the central part of the city, 720 meters from the sea, this magical project is located in the heart of the Alsancak district, near the transport interchange, next to one of the largest private hospitals in Izmir - Medicana.   LOCATION Ege University .......…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 3 rooms
204.0
695,000
Agency
Startkey Vizyon Gayrimenkul
Residential complex Buy apartment in Alanya – 9% guaranteed return & luxurious features
Residential complex Buy apartment in Alanya – 9% guaranteed return & luxurious features
Residential complex Buy apartment in Alanya – 9% guaranteed return & luxurious features
Residential complex Buy apartment in Alanya – 9% guaranteed return & luxurious features
Residential complex Buy apartment in Alanya – 9% guaranteed return & luxurious features
Show all Residential complex Buy apartment in Alanya – 9% guaranteed return & luxurious features
Residential complex Buy apartment in Alanya – 9% guaranteed return & luxurious features
Alanya, Turkey
from
$139,503
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 6
Area 51–121 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Secure Your Future with a Prime Investment on the Turkish Riviera – Live in Paradise and Earn Stable Income in Euro! Discover the Exquisite Residence, a premium boutique development located just 900 meters from the world-famous Incekum Beach in Avsallar, Alanya. Perfectly designed for in…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
51.0
139,570 – 168,647
Apartment 2 rooms
121.0
284,956 – 302,402
Developer
Home World Alanya
Residential complex Premium
Residential complex Premium
Residential complex Premium
Residential complex Premium
Residential complex Premium
Oba, Turkey
from
$241,069
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 5
Area 47 m²
1 real estate property 1
5 fashionable blocks will be located in the Oba area, on a plot of 10,000 m2, in a total of 90 luxury apartments of various layouts, with unique panoramic views of the chic Toros Mountains, the Mediterranean Sea, the historical fortress of the city of Alanya, surrounded by coniferous trees, …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
47.0
57,155
Agency
VIP REALTY CLUB
Residential complex Zeray Future Deluxe City
Residential complex Zeray Future Deluxe City
Residential complex Zeray Future Deluxe City
Residential complex Zeray Future Deluxe City
Residential complex Zeray Future Deluxe City
Show all Residential complex Zeray Future Deluxe City
Residential complex Zeray Future Deluxe City
Etimesgut, Turkey
from
$137,330
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 21
Our project is located in Etimesgut, Ankara, in the most suitable new settlement area for zoning and valuation. It is positioned as 4 blocks and 338 flats on an area of 20.000 m2. There are normal flats starts from 1+1 to 4+1 and penthouse flats with pools. All of our 4+1 flats have a Tur…
Developer
Zeray Construction Inc
Residential complex The Cruise Collection
Residential complex The Cruise Collection
Residential complex The Cruise Collection
Residential complex The Cruise Collection
Residential complex The Cruise Collection
Show all Residential complex The Cruise Collection
Residential complex The Cruise Collection
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$130,879
The year of construction 2023
The Cruise Collection is located in the Antalya development area, Altintash. Large-scale construction is planned in the area with the development of all the necessary infrastructure, which will make it a "new Antalya center". The apartments have quality finishes; fully equipped bathrooms;…
Developer
TURKREALT
Residential complex The Yacht Collection
Residential complex The Yacht Collection
Residential complex The Yacht Collection
Residential complex The Yacht Collection
Residential complex The Yacht Collection
Show all Residential complex The Yacht Collection
Residential complex The Yacht Collection
Alanya, Turkey
from
$72,138
The year of construction 2022
The modern residential complex is located in the heart of the tourist town of Alanya and extends over an area of 1023 m ². The five-story building includes apartments with different layouts from 32 to 48 m ², all apartments are divided into two concepts — 1 + 1 and studios. There are 10 apar…
Developer
TURKREALT
Residential complex White Sail Residence
Residential complex White Sail Residence
Residential complex White Sail Residence
Residential complex White Sail Residence
Residential complex White Sail Residence
Show all Residential complex White Sail Residence
Residential complex White Sail Residence
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$61,833
The year of construction 2022
The modern residential complex is located in the tourist town of Mahmutlar, which is a suburb of Alanya. The ten-story building includes 63 apartments of various designs: 1 + with an area of 45.50 and 53 square meters .; — li 1, with an area of 80 square meters. meter; 2 + 1, with an are…
Developer
TURKREALT
Residential complex The Seascape Collection
Residential complex The Seascape Collection
Residential complex The Seascape Collection
Residential complex The Seascape Collection
Residential complex The Seascape Collection
Show all Residential complex The Seascape Collection
Residential complex The Seascape Collection
Okurcalar, Turkey
from
$102,024
The residential complex is located in the west of Alanya in a picturesque place - Okurjalar. The complex will occupy a little more than 25,000 square meters, a complex has been built on the best concepts of premium five-star hotels. All apartments will have an area of more than 100 square me…
Developer
TURKREALT
Residence New Life
Residence New Life
Residence New Life
Residence New Life
Residence New Life
Show all Residence New Life
Residence New Life
Oba, Turkey
from
$191,760
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 5
NEW LIFE Complex - Alanya, Both We present to your attention a new ultra-modern complex, the construction of which we began in Alanya in the Oba region, only 1.8 km from the Mediterranean Sea. The social infrastructure of the district is within walking distance of cafes, supermarkets, sch…
Agency
VIP REALTY CLUB
Residential complex Dream Alanya 520 m ot plyazha Kleopatry
Residential complex Dream Alanya 520 m ot plyazha Kleopatry
Residential complex Dream Alanya 520 m ot plyazha Kleopatry
Residential complex Dream Alanya 520 m ot plyazha Kleopatry
Residential complex Dream Alanya 520 m ot plyazha Kleopatry
Show all Residential complex Dream Alanya 520 m ot plyazha Kleopatry
Residential complex Dream Alanya 520 m ot plyazha Kleopatry
Alanya, Turkey
from
$137,053
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 5
Area 77–103 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Dream Alanya is a small cozy complex in the center of Alanya, just 520 meters from the beautiful Cleopatra beach (it is about 6-7 minutes walk), with a closed area and hotel infrastructure. The location of the project will allow you to be in the center of urban life, and all the necessary in…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
77.0 – 103.0
254,716 – 324,501
Agency
RealtGo
Residential complex Modern Finance Center Towers
Residential complex Modern Finance Center Towers
Residential complex Modern Finance Center Towers
Residential complex Modern Finance Center Towers
Residential complex Modern Finance Center Towers
Show all Residential complex Modern Finance Center Towers
Residential complex Modern Finance Center Towers
Atasehir, Turkey
from
$533,941
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 49
A new mix-use life concept raises next to Istanbul Finance Center in "REAL" Ataşehir now with governmental guarantee!!! Now, Istanbul International Finance Center is builded by Turkish Government as mega project in Atasehir. There will host  100.000  people from Turkish Central Bank & all…
Agency
EOS Turkey Property
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a conference room close to a metro station and the city center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a conference room close to a metro station and the city center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a conference room close to a metro station and the city center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a conference room close to a metro station and the city center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a conference room close to a metro station and the city center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a conference room close to a metro station and the city center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a conference room close to a metro station and the city center, Istanbul, Turkey
Kagithane, Turkey
from
$507,367
The residence features a terrace, a swimming pool, a sauna and a fitness center, a cinema, a conference room, a kids' playground, security, a green area, a parking. Facilities and equipment in the house "Smart home" system Location and nearby infrastructure City center - 2 km Shopping m…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Apartment in the complex Best Home 46 - Oba Privilege.
Residential complex Apartment in the complex Best Home 46 - Oba Privilege.
Residential complex Apartment in the complex Best Home 46 - Oba Privilege.
Residential complex Apartment in the complex Best Home 46 - Oba Privilege.
Residential complex Apartment in the complex Best Home 46 - Oba Privilege.
Show all Residential complex Apartment in the complex Best Home 46 - Oba Privilege.
Residential complex Apartment in the complex Best Home 46 - Oba Privilege.
Oba, Turkey
from
$123,073
Finishing options Finished
One bedroom apartment (1+1) 52 m2 in the premium SPA complex Best Home 46 - Oba Privilege. A set of household appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, hob, oven, extractor hood, washing machine), air conditioning in each room, heated floors in the bathrooms and a flow-through water heater - …
Agency
Smart Home
Residential quarter Property in Alanya in the most prestigious area
Residential quarter Property in Alanya in the most prestigious area
Residential quarter Property in Alanya in the most prestigious area
Residential quarter Property in Alanya in the most prestigious area
Residential quarter Property in Alanya in the most prestigious area
Show all Residential quarter Property in Alanya in the most prestigious area
Residential quarter Property in Alanya in the most prestigious area
Oba, Turkey
from
$134,534
-This new superb property in Alanya with attractive price and payment terms. New superb property in Oba, Alanya close to shops and amenitiesthis New property in Alanya located in Oba, which is the most popular residential area, just 200 meters from the new highway. You can find  many social …
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Residential complex Apartments in a new residential complex only 1 km from the sea, Kadikoy area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments in a new residential complex only 1 km from the sea, Kadikoy area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments in a new residential complex only 1 km from the sea, Kadikoy area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments in a new residential complex only 1 km from the sea, Kadikoy area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments in a new residential complex only 1 km from the sea, Kadikoy area, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Apartments in a new residential complex only 1 km from the sea, Kadikoy area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments in a new residential complex only 1 km from the sea, Kadikoy area, Istanbul, Turkey
Kadikoy, Turkey
from
$1,39M
New residential complex in the elite area of Kadikoy on the Anatolian side of Istanbul with mansions and modern high-rise buildings. The complex offers apartments of various layouts 2+1, 3+1, 4+1 ranging from 117 m2 to 350 m2. Facilities: outdoor swimming pool, spa, billiard room, gym, cafe,…
Agency
TRANIO
Apartment building Buyukcekmece Istanbul Hotel Apartments Compound
Apartment building Buyukcekmece Istanbul Hotel Apartments Compound
Apartment building Buyukcekmece Istanbul Hotel Apartments Compound
Apartment building Buyukcekmece Istanbul Hotel Apartments Compound
Apartment building Buyukcekmece Istanbul Hotel Apartments Compound
Show all Apartment building Buyukcekmece Istanbul Hotel Apartments Compound
Apartment building Buyukcekmece Istanbul Hotel Apartments Compound
Besiktas, Turkey
from
$160,582
Why this property؟ It is a luxury project with beautiful views of the sea, lake, and city. It is in a privileged geographical location close to the bus and Metrobus stations. The compound area is of the most important real estate investment areas in Turkey. It meets the requirements of T…
Agency
Binaa Investment
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to the beach, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to the beach, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to the beach, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to the beach, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to the beach, Bodrum, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to the beach, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to the beach, Bodrum, Turkey
Gumusluk, Turkey
from
$1,49M
We offer premium villas with swimming pools, gardens, parking spaces, views of the sea. There is around-the-clock security. Completion - December, 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house "Smart Home" system Kitchen cabinetry Underfloor heating Air conditioning Automatic irrigation syst…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Furnished villa with a swimming pool in the center of Fethiye, Turkey
Residential complex Furnished villa with a swimming pool in the center of Fethiye, Turkey
Residential complex Furnished villa with a swimming pool in the center of Fethiye, Turkey
Residential complex Furnished villa with a swimming pool in the center of Fethiye, Turkey
Residential complex Furnished villa with a swimming pool in the center of Fethiye, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Furnished villa with a swimming pool in the center of Fethiye, Turkey
Residential complex Furnished villa with a swimming pool in the center of Fethiye, Turkey
Fethiye, Turkey
from
$1,01M
We offer a villa with a garden and a swimming pool, a terrace, a barbecue area. Facilities and equipment in the house Kitchen appliances (fridge, dishwasher, washing machine, oven, built-in hob, electric water heater) TV Air conditioning Location and nearby infrastructure The property is…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Lake view apartments in a new residential complex with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex Lake view apartments in a new residential complex with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex Lake view apartments in a new residential complex with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex Lake view apartments in a new residential complex with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex Lake view apartments in a new residential complex with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Bodrum, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Lake view apartments in a new residential complex with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex Lake view apartments in a new residential complex with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Bodrum, Turkey
Bodrum, Turkey
from
$192,265
Apartments in a modern residential complex near the lake. Infrastructure of the complex: swimming pool pool bar park fitness center sauna playgrounds for all ages outdoor fire zones Features of the flats The complex offers apartments with 1 or 2 bedrooms. Location and nearby infrastructu…
Agency
TRANIO
Apartment building OBA PARK CORNER
Apartment building OBA PARK CORNER
Apartment building OBA PARK CORNER
Apartment building OBA PARK CORNER
Apartment building OBA PARK CORNER
Show all Apartment building OBA PARK CORNER
Apartment building OBA PARK CORNER
Oba, Turkey
Price on request
The year of construction 2021
Number of floors 5
OBA PARK CORNER One bedroom unit 50 m² and a price 60000 Distance to the sea 900 m Distance to the Alanya center 3 km Distance to the Metro shop 200 m Interior design of the apartment: -60×120 Granite floors -Lacquered kitchen cabinets -Black Star Galexi color granite coun…
Developer
IKY GROUP ALANYA
Residential quarter Residential complex with its own landscaped area
Residential quarter Residential complex with its own landscaped area
Residential quarter Residential complex with its own landscaped area
Residential quarter Residential complex with its own landscaped area
Residential quarter Residential complex with its own landscaped area
Show all Residential quarter Residential complex with its own landscaped area
Residential quarter Residential complex with its own landscaped area
Alanya, Turkey
from
$115,315
This multifunctional residential complex, consisting of two buildings, will be located on an area of ​​2.125 m2 in the Avsallar area. Avsallar is a small area of ​​Alanya which is located on the Mediterranean coast and is constantly striving for development. Due to its unique location close …
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Residential quarter Spacious apartment in Oba within walking distance to the beach
Residential quarter Spacious apartment in Oba within walking distance to the beach
Residential quarter Spacious apartment in Oba within walking distance to the beach
Residential quarter Spacious apartment in Oba within walking distance to the beach
Residential quarter Spacious apartment in Oba within walking distance to the beach
Show all Residential quarter Spacious apartment in Oba within walking distance to the beach
Residential quarter Spacious apartment in Oba within walking distance to the beach
Oba, Turkey
from
$180,446
We are glad to present to your attention an apartment in the very center of Oba, Alanya. Oba is a quiet, family-friendly area of Alanya that is located along the stunning Mediterranean coastline and just a few kilometers from the city center. Due to its ideal location near this complex, you …
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Residential complex Modern luxury residence with swimming pools, a gym and a kids' playground, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Modern luxury residence with swimming pools, a gym and a kids' playground, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Modern luxury residence with swimming pools, a gym and a kids' playground, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Modern luxury residence with swimming pools, a gym and a kids' playground, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Modern luxury residence with swimming pools, a gym and a kids' playground, Alanya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Modern luxury residence with swimming pools, a gym and a kids' playground, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Modern luxury residence with swimming pools, a gym and a kids' playground, Alanya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$301,798
The beautiful residence features a landscaped garden, swimming pools for children and adults, an outdoor fitness center, barbecue areas, security, a gym, a sauna and a steam bath, a lounge, a kids' playground, a parking. Completion - 21/09/2023. Location and nearby infrastructure The proper…
Agency
TRANIO
Apartment building Avcilar Istanbul Apartments Compound
Apartment building Avcilar Istanbul Apartments Compound
Apartment building Avcilar Istanbul Apartments Compound
Apartment building Avcilar Istanbul Apartments Compound
Apartment building Avcilar Istanbul Apartments Compound
Apartment building Avcilar Istanbul Apartments Compound
Avcilar, Turkey
from
$218,105
Area 85 m²
1 real estate property 1
Why this property؟ The project is located within the municipality of Avcilar. It is characterized by a pleasing sea view and wide green areas. There are integrated social and entertainment facilities and services. Its location is near several universities, hospitals and schools, both Arab a…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
85.0
160,000
Agency
Binaa Investment
Residential complex New guarded residence near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New guarded residence near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New guarded residence near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New guarded residence near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New guarded residence near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New guarded residence near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New guarded residence near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$512,963
The residence features security, a sauna, a steam room and a Turkish bath, a parking, a gym. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located near a hospital, 5 minutes away from a metro station and 25 minutes from the airport
Agency
TRANIO
Apartment building Istanbul Kagithane Apartment Complex
Apartment building Istanbul Kagithane Apartment Complex
Apartment building Istanbul Kagithane Apartment Complex
Apartment building Istanbul Kagithane Apartment Complex
Apartment building Istanbul Kagithane Apartment Complex
Show all Apartment building Istanbul Kagithane Apartment Complex
Apartment building Istanbul Kagithane Apartment Complex
Kagithane, Turkey
from
$129,076
Why this property؟ Small apartments in Istanbul for sale with easy payment plans. Adjacent to one of the most famous commercial streets in Istanbul. A central location near the main transportation hubs in the city. Suitable for those looking for a quiet residence in the lap of nature. Surro…
Agency
Binaa Investment
Residential complex Apartments in the Sun Maria Beach complex, 350 meters from the sea.
Residential complex Apartments in the Sun Maria Beach complex, 350 meters from the sea.
Residential complex Apartments in the Sun Maria Beach complex, 350 meters from the sea.
Residential complex Apartments in the Sun Maria Beach complex, 350 meters from the sea.
Residential complex Apartments in the Sun Maria Beach complex, 350 meters from the sea.
Show all Residential complex Apartments in the Sun Maria Beach complex, 350 meters from the sea.
Residential complex Apartments in the Sun Maria Beach complex, 350 meters from the sea.
Erdemli, Turkey
from
$38,301
Finishing options Finished
Studio and one-bedroom apartments (1+1) in the Sun Maria Beach complex, 350 meters from the sea. A modern residential complex consisting of one 10-story block in the Erdemli district. All apartments will be delivered turnkey, with finished furniture, built-in kitchen units, fully equip…
Agency
Smart Home
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and green areas close to well-developed infrastructure, in one of the oldest and largest areas of Istanbul
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and green areas close to well-developed infrastructure, in one of the oldest and largest areas of Istanbul
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and green areas close to well-developed infrastructure, in one of the oldest and largest areas of Istanbul
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and green areas close to well-developed infrastructure, in one of the oldest and largest areas of Istanbul
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and green areas close to well-developed infrastructure, in one of the oldest and largest areas of Istanbul
Show all Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and green areas close to well-developed infrastructure, in one of the oldest and largest areas of Istanbul
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and green areas close to well-developed infrastructure, in one of the oldest and largest areas of Istanbul
Sariyer, Turkey
from
$502,393
The concept of a country house in the city center from one of the most reliable developers in Turkey! We offer apartment with a view of the Belgrade Forest, roof-top gardens, and large terraces in a unique project that gives the opportunity to live in a country house in the center of the met…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential quarter Stylish furnished apartment just 250 meters from the sea
Residential quarter Stylish furnished apartment just 250 meters from the sea
Residential quarter Stylish furnished apartment just 250 meters from the sea
Residential quarter Stylish furnished apartment just 250 meters from the sea
Residential quarter Stylish furnished apartment just 250 meters from the sea
Show all Residential quarter Stylish furnished apartment just 250 meters from the sea
Residential quarter Stylish furnished apartment just 250 meters from the sea
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$191,124
We offer you bright spacious apartments in a complex located just 250 meters from the beach and 50 meters from the most famous street of Mahmutlar - Barboros, which is one of the most popular among tourists. Within walking distance from the complex are: shops, restaurants, cafes, hairdresser…
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Residential quarter New project under construction in Alanya, Avsallar area
Residential quarter New project under construction in Alanya, Avsallar area
Residential quarter New project under construction in Alanya, Avsallar area
Residential quarter New project under construction in Alanya, Avsallar area
Residential quarter New project under construction in Alanya, Avsallar area
Show all Residential quarter New project under construction in Alanya, Avsallar area
Residential quarter New project under construction in Alanya, Avsallar area
Alanya, Turkey
from
$104,637
We are pleased to present you a new residential complex, the construction of which will begin in July this year. The complex will be located on a plot of 2155 m² and will consist of 1 residential block and 45 apartments of various layouts. Within walking distance from the complex will be the…
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Residential complex Premium residence Nidapark Gocek with a park and swimming pools in the historic center of Fethiye, Turkey
Residential complex Premium residence Nidapark Gocek with a park and swimming pools in the historic center of Fethiye, Turkey
Residential complex Premium residence Nidapark Gocek with a park and swimming pools in the historic center of Fethiye, Turkey
Residential complex Premium residence Nidapark Gocek with a park and swimming pools in the historic center of Fethiye, Turkey
Residential complex Premium residence Nidapark Gocek with a park and swimming pools in the historic center of Fethiye, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Premium residence Nidapark Gocek with a park and swimming pools in the historic center of Fethiye, Turkey
Residential complex Premium residence Nidapark Gocek with a park and swimming pools in the historic center of Fethiye, Turkey
Gocek, Turkey
from
$2,59M
We offer spacious apartments with a picturesque view, terraces and French balconies. The low-rise residence features a large park with ponds and waterfalls, kids; playgrounds, sports facilities, a cafe, indoor and outdoor swimming pools. Completion - May, 2024. Advantages Instalments for 12…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, gym and sauna, 2 km from the sea, Payallar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, gym and sauna, 2 km from the sea, Payallar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, gym and sauna, 2 km from the sea, Payallar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, gym and sauna, 2 km from the sea, Payallar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, gym and sauna, 2 km from the sea, Payallar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, gym and sauna, 2 km from the sea, Payallar, Turkey
Alanya, Turkey
from
$108,368
The project consists of 26 apartments in one block. Located in Payallar, the popular tourist center of Alanya, 2000 meters from the sea. The project consists of 4 floors, for sale there are standard apartments with 1-2 bedrooms and duplexes with 2-4 bedrooms. Facilities and equipment in the…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Luxury Sea View Properties in Mahmutlar Alanya
Residential complex Luxury Sea View Properties in Mahmutlar Alanya
Residential complex Luxury Sea View Properties in Mahmutlar Alanya
Residential complex Luxury Sea View Properties in Mahmutlar Alanya
Residential complex Luxury Sea View Properties in Mahmutlar Alanya
Residential complex Luxury Sea View Properties in Mahmutlar Alanya
Residential complex Luxury Sea View Properties in Mahmutlar Alanya
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$179,379
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Residential quarter 3+1 WITH SEPARATE KITCHEN IN ALANYA
Residential quarter 3+1 WITH SEPARATE KITCHEN IN ALANYA
Residential quarter 3+1 WITH SEPARATE KITCHEN IN ALANYA
Residential quarter 3+1 WITH SEPARATE KITCHEN IN ALANYA
Residential quarter 3+1 WITH SEPARATE KITCHEN IN ALANYA
Show all Residential quarter 3+1 WITH SEPARATE KITCHEN IN ALANYA
Residential quarter 3+1 WITH SEPARATE KITCHEN IN ALANYA
Çıplaklı, Turkey
from
$179,379
If you want to see the pool from your large balcony when you are restıng or having your dinner, concentrate on this apartment.There are three bedrooms, one living room , seperate kitchen, two bathrooms and a large balcony.It will be sold without furnıture so you can choose through your wishe…
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Residential complex New residence with a garage and around-the-clock security, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a garage and around-the-clock security, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a garage and around-the-clock security, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a garage and around-the-clock security, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a garage and around-the-clock security, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with a garage and around-the-clock security, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a garage and around-the-clock security, Istanbul, Turkey
Beyoglu, Turkey
from
$248,710
The residence features gyms and outdoor sports grounds, a garage, around-the-clock security and concierge service. Completion - December, 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house "Smart home" system Air conditioning Underfloor heating Location and nearby infrastructure The property is…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New luxury residence with a swimming pool, a green area and sports grounds in the central area of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New luxury residence with a swimming pool, a green area and sports grounds in the central area of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New luxury residence with a swimming pool, a green area and sports grounds in the central area of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New luxury residence with a swimming pool, a green area and sports grounds in the central area of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New luxury residence with a swimming pool, a green area and sports grounds in the central area of Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New luxury residence with a swimming pool, a green area and sports grounds in the central area of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New luxury residence with a swimming pool, a green area and sports grounds in the central area of Istanbul, Turkey
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
from
$328,296
The residence features a football field, basketball and tennis courts, a fitness center, kids' playgrounds, a cafe and a restaurant, a green area, a gazebo, a barbecue area, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a sauna and a Turkish bath, a parking, a security system. Completion - December, 20…
Agency
TRANIO
Apartment building Flats in Complex with Luxury Amenities in İstanbul Bakırköy
Apartment building Flats in Complex with Luxury Amenities in İstanbul Bakırköy
Apartment building Flats in Complex with Luxury Amenities in İstanbul Bakırköy
Apartment building Flats in Complex with Luxury Amenities in İstanbul Bakırköy
Apartment building Flats in Complex with Luxury Amenities in İstanbul Bakırköy
Show all Apartment building Flats in Complex with Luxury Amenities in İstanbul Bakırköy
Apartment building Flats in Complex with Luxury Amenities in İstanbul Bakırköy
Bakırköy, Turkey
from
$1,24M
The year of construction 2019
Number of floors 20
Ready-to-Move Flats in Complex with Sea View in İstanbul Bakırköy The flats are situated in a project in the center of the coastline of the Bakırköy district. Bakırköy is one of the oldest residential areas on the European Side of Istanbul. The important transportation lines pass on this dis…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Residential complex Residential complex with well-developed infrastructure, with sea views, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with well-developed infrastructure, with sea views, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with well-developed infrastructure, with sea views, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with well-developed infrastructure, with sea views, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with well-developed infrastructure, with sea views, Alanya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residential complex with well-developed infrastructure, with sea views, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with well-developed infrastructure, with sea views, Alanya, Turkey
Alanya, Turkey
from
$150,317
The project consists of 5 houses and 113 apartments. Types of apartments: standard ones with 1-2 bedrooms, duplexes with 2-4 bedrooms, apartments with garden and 2 bedrooms. Optimal design of the rooms. In addition to the large living room studios and bedrooms all apartments have balconies w…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and kids' playground in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and kids' playground in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and kids' playground in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and kids' playground in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and kids' playground in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and kids' playground in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and kids' playground in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Uskudar, Turkey
from
$664,751
We offer prestigious apartments with well-maintained terraces and parking spaces. The residence features a swimming pool, kids' playgrounds, gyms, an around-the-clock security system, a covered parking, landscaped green areas. Facilities and equipment in the house Underfloor heating Loca…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Zeray Güneşi
Residential complex Zeray Güneşi
Residential complex Zeray Güneşi
Residential complex Zeray Güneşi
Residential complex Zeray Güneşi
Show all Residential complex Zeray Güneşi
Residential complex Zeray Güneşi
Başiskele, Turkey
from
$154,411
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 6
Adding value to life in the most precious districts of Kocaeli, Zeray is once again opening a valuable place in the heart of Başiskele. In Zeray Güneşi, the lower floors are garden duplex, 1st and 2nd floors are regular apartments and the upper floors are roof duplexes; in addition to 1+1, 2…
Developer
Zeray Construction Inc
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view at 500 meters from the sea, in the prestigious area of Kestel, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view at 500 meters from the sea, in the prestigious area of Kestel, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view at 500 meters from the sea, in the prestigious area of Kestel, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view at 500 meters from the sea, in the prestigious area of Kestel, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view at 500 meters from the sea, in the prestigious area of Kestel, Alanya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view at 500 meters from the sea, in the prestigious area of Kestel, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view at 500 meters from the sea, in the prestigious area of Kestel, Alanya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$320,442
The stylish and thought-out premium complex is created to those, who appreciate luxury and are used to regular life. The project features: tropical garden with lawns barbecue areas panoramic swimming pool panoramic view of the sea and the mountains Completion - May, 2025. Location and nea…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New residential complex of townhouses with a private beach in Bodrum, Muğla, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex of townhouses with a private beach in Bodrum, Muğla, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex of townhouses with a private beach in Bodrum, Muğla, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex of townhouses with a private beach in Bodrum, Muğla, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex of townhouses with a private beach in Bodrum, Muğla, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residential complex of townhouses with a private beach in Bodrum, Muğla, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex of townhouses with a private beach in Bodrum, Muğla, Turkey
Milas, Turkey
from
$805,023
The luxury residential complex consists of 80 two-storey and 20 three-stoery townhouses. Each house has a plot of 175 m2, private swimming pool, garden and parking. The windows overlook the lake. The complex also has a volleyball, basketball and football court, as well as a private beach. Th…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New apartments with a picturesque view in a guarded residence, near the parks and the metro station, in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New apartments with a picturesque view in a guarded residence, near the parks and the metro station, in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New apartments with a picturesque view in a guarded residence, near the parks and the metro station, in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New apartments with a picturesque view in a guarded residence, near the parks and the metro station, in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New apartments with a picturesque view in a guarded residence, near the parks and the metro station, in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New apartments with a picturesque view in a guarded residence, near the parks and the metro station, in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New apartments with a picturesque view in a guarded residence, near the parks and the metro station, in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey
Besiktas, Turkey
from
$1,23M
We offer apartments with large gardens, terraces, picturesque views od Bosphorus, the city and green surroundings. The residence features around-the-clock security, an indoor swimming pool, lounge areas, walking paths, a gym, a Turkish bath and a steam room, an underground parking, green spa…
Agency
TRANIO
Apartment building Beylikduzu Istanbul Apartments Project
Apartment building Beylikduzu Istanbul Apartments Project
Apartment building Beylikduzu Istanbul Apartments Project
Apartment building Beylikduzu Istanbul Apartments Project
Apartment building Beylikduzu Istanbul Apartments Project
Show all Apartment building Beylikduzu Istanbul Apartments Project
Apartment building Beylikduzu Istanbul Apartments Project
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$133,309
Why this property؟ The project is in the middle of the most significant urban development and real estate investment projects that characterize Beylikduzu. It is adjacent to the "Valley of Life" park, Istanbul's largest park, which makes it a destination for those wishing to invest in real …
Agency
Binaa Investment
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Toprak Palace complex on the seafront.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Toprak Palace complex on the seafront.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Toprak Palace complex on the seafront.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Toprak Palace complex on the seafront.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Toprak Palace complex on the seafront.
Show all Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Toprak Palace complex on the seafront.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Toprak Palace complex on the seafront.
Kargıcak, Turkey
from
$123,676
Finishing options Finished
Furnished one bedroom apartment (1+1) 65 m2 in Toprak Palace Residence complex on the seafront: The complex is located on a total area of ​​4,700 m2 and consists of four 5-storey blocks. A new premium residential complex 50 meters from the Mediterranean Sea, at the level of a 5* hotel,…
Agency
Smart Home
Residential complex New residential complex next to the park in Gokturk, Istanbul, Türkiye
Residential complex New residential complex next to the park in Gokturk, Istanbul, Türkiye
Residential complex New residential complex next to the park in Gokturk, Istanbul, Türkiye
Residential complex New residential complex next to the park in Gokturk, Istanbul, Türkiye
Residential complex New residential complex next to the park in Gokturk, Istanbul, Türkiye
Show all Residential complex New residential complex next to the park in Gokturk, Istanbul, Türkiye
Residential complex New residential complex next to the park in Gokturk, Istanbul, Türkiye
Fatih, Turkey
from
$738,591
The new residential complex consists of 118 apartments with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms. The apartments have large windows and high ceilings, so there will always be a lot of sunlight. The complex offers its residents a fitness center, a swimming pool, 8 shops, a private parking. Location and nearb…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Villas with private pools and parking spaces, in the tranquil and picturesque town of Gulluk, Milas, Turkey
Residential complex Villas with private pools and parking spaces, in the tranquil and picturesque town of Gulluk, Milas, Turkey
Residential complex Villas with private pools and parking spaces, in the tranquil and picturesque town of Gulluk, Milas, Turkey
Residential complex Villas with private pools and parking spaces, in the tranquil and picturesque town of Gulluk, Milas, Turkey
Residential complex Villas with private pools and parking spaces, in the tranquil and picturesque town of Gulluk, Milas, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Villas with private pools and parking spaces, in the tranquil and picturesque town of Gulluk, Milas, Turkey
Residential complex Villas with private pools and parking spaces, in the tranquil and picturesque town of Gulluk, Milas, Turkey
Gulluk, Turkey
from
$617,580
There are several villas in the project, located in the small fishing town of Gulluk. 8km from Bodrum/Milas Airport. 40km from Bodrum city. Each house has swimming pools, parking spaces, terraces for relaxation, living room and kitchen, 2-4 bedrooms, 2-3 bathrooms. Some have laundry faciliti…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Apartments in the complex in Emerald Elegance with a 20% discount.
Residential complex Apartments in the complex in Emerald Elegance with a 20% discount.
Residential complex Apartments in the complex in Emerald Elegance with a 20% discount.
Residential complex Apartments in the complex in Emerald Elegance with a 20% discount.
Residential complex Apartments in the complex in Emerald Elegance with a 20% discount.
Show all Residential complex Apartments in the complex in Emerald Elegance with a 20% discount.
Residential complex Apartments in the complex in Emerald Elegance with a 20% discount.
Erdemli, Turkey
from
$56,875
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Offer from our company - 20% discount on apartments in this project! The residential complex offers modern comfort and amenities in the picturesque Tomuk area. The complex is located on an area of ​​3.911 m2 and consists of two blocks, apartments 1 + 1 and 2 + 1 are for sale, with an a…
Agency
Smart Home
Residential quarter Affordably Priced New Flats in Alanya
Residential quarter Affordably Priced New Flats in Alanya
Residential quarter Affordably Priced New Flats in Alanya
Residential quarter Affordably Priced New Flats in Alanya
Residential quarter Affordably Priced New Flats in Alanya
Show all Residential quarter Affordably Priced New Flats in Alanya
Residential quarter Affordably Priced New Flats in Alanya
Oba, Turkey
from
$90,757
we are delighted to offer you this magnificent project in Alanya at an affordable price. The flats will be delivered at 30.03.2020 Why buy this Flat in Alanya -Magnificent sea and mountain views -Outstanding onsite facilities -Excellent investment potential with Rental income Affordably Pric…
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Residential quarter Eco friendly apartment in Alanya Kargicak
Residential quarter Eco friendly apartment in Alanya Kargicak
Residential quarter Eco friendly apartment in Alanya Kargicak
Residential quarter Eco friendly apartment in Alanya Kargicak
Residential quarter Eco friendly apartment in Alanya Kargicak
Show all Residential quarter Eco friendly apartment in Alanya Kargicak
Residential quarter Eco friendly apartment in Alanya Kargicak
Kargıcak, Turkey
from
$148,414
These eco-friendly apartments in Alanya located in a unique location in Kargıcak are the only short walking distance to selected beach cafes. The shopping mall is just 300 meters and Gaipasa-Alanya airport is just 25 km. - Unique eco-friendly apartment in Alanya. - Low energy consumption. - …
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Residential complex Akbuk Sea View Complex
Residential complex Akbuk Sea View Complex
Residential complex Akbuk Sea View Complex
Residential complex Akbuk Sea View Complex
Residential complex Akbuk Sea View Complex
Show all Residential complex Akbuk Sea View Complex
Residential complex Akbuk Sea View Complex
Akbuk, Turkey
from
$125,355
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 3
Amazing Sea View Three Bed Duplex in Akbuk – Sea View Didim Property For Sale Three-bedroom sea-view duplex apartment in Didim for sale. Part of a desirable complex in Akbuk with pools and ample outdoor space. Ideal Didim property investment. Modern duplex apartment in Didim for sale. …
Developer
Polat Group
Residential quarter Apartments in cozy luxury complex Yenisey 6
Residential quarter Apartments in cozy luxury complex Yenisey 6
Residential quarter Apartments in cozy luxury complex Yenisey 6
Residential quarter Apartments in cozy luxury complex Yenisey 6
Residential quarter Apartments in cozy luxury complex Yenisey 6
Show all Residential quarter Apartments in cozy luxury complex Yenisey 6
Residential quarter Apartments in cozy luxury complex Yenisey 6
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$123,857
The remoteness of the complex from the sea is only 200 meters and a few steps from the main street of Mahmutlar with restaurants, cafes, grocery stores. Twice a week on Tuesday and on Saturday is the agricultural bazaar, where you can buy fresh vegetables and fruits, dairy products and much …
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Apartment building Maltepe Istanbul Apartments Project
Apartment building Maltepe Istanbul Apartments Project
Apartment building Maltepe Istanbul Apartments Project
Apartment building Maltepe Istanbul Apartments Project
Apartment building Maltepe Istanbul Apartments Project
Show all Apartment building Maltepe Istanbul Apartments Project
Apartment building Maltepe Istanbul Apartments Project
Maltepe, Turkey
from
$469,883
Why this property؟ Luxurious apartments overlook the Marmara Sea and the beautiful nature of the Princess Islands. Close to the sea, the highway, the metro station, and other transport lines. It comprises a large shopping mall, in addition to many facilities and services. It is an ideal inv…
Agency
Binaa Investment
Residential complex One bedroom apartment in Nobby Garden complex.
Residential complex One bedroom apartment in Nobby Garden complex.
Residential complex One bedroom apartment in Nobby Garden complex.
Residential complex One bedroom apartment in Nobby Garden complex.
Residential complex One bedroom apartment in Nobby Garden complex.
Residential complex One bedroom apartment in Nobby Garden complex.
Residential complex One bedroom apartment in Nobby Garden complex.
Alanya, Turkey
from
$92,537
Finishing options Finished
One bedroom apartment (1+1) in the Nobby Garden complex. We present to your attention a luxurious project 800 meters from the best sandy beaches of Avsallar, from the leading developer of the region! The ideal combination of a pleasant price and high quality of a well-known developer c…
Agency
Smart Home
Residential complex Excellent location read to move in apartments
Residential complex Excellent location read to move in apartments
Residential complex Excellent location read to move in apartments
Residential complex Excellent location read to move in apartments
Residential complex Excellent location read to move in apartments
Show all Residential complex Excellent location read to move in apartments
Residential complex Excellent location read to move in apartments
Fatih, Turkey
from
$225,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Area 55 m²
1 real estate property 1
Apartments are available in a ready block with a payment plan option and are move-in ready! The location is excellent, being in close proximity to several large private universities, shopping centers, public transportation, and only 10 minutes away by car from the historic center of Istan…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
55.0
225,000
Agency
NWS INVEST
Residential complex Apartment in the MNZ Gold City complex is 23,000 EUR cheaper than the developer.
Residential complex Apartment in the MNZ Gold City complex is 23,000 EUR cheaper than the developer.
Residential complex Apartment in the MNZ Gold City complex is 23,000 EUR cheaper than the developer.
Residential complex Apartment in the MNZ Gold City complex is 23,000 EUR cheaper than the developer.
Residential complex Apartment in the MNZ Gold City complex is 23,000 EUR cheaper than the developer.
Show all Residential complex Apartment in the MNZ Gold City complex is 23,000 EUR cheaper than the developer.
Residential complex Apartment in the MNZ Gold City complex is 23,000 EUR cheaper than the developer.
Mut, Turkey
from
$68,219
Finishing options Finished
Two ready-made apartments with one bedroom (1 + 1), 53 m2 net on the 1st and 14th floors. The price of the apartment is 23,000 EUR cheaper than the same from the developer! We are pleased to present you a new project with rich infrastructure in the increasingly popular area of ​​Mersin…
Agency
Smart Home
Residential complex New residence with two swimming pools near metro stations, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with two swimming pools near metro stations, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with two swimming pools near metro stations, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with two swimming pools near metro stations, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with two swimming pools near metro stations, Izmir, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with two swimming pools near metro stations, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with two swimming pools near metro stations, Izmir, Turkey
Bornova, Turkey
from
$208,606
The presidence features two swimming pools, a landscaped green area, a covered parking. Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Location and nearby infrastructure Metro station - 1 minute University - 1 minute Ring road - 2 minutes Konak - 10 minutes Airport - 25 minutes
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, a restaurant and a roof-top bar, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, a restaurant and a roof-top bar, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, a restaurant and a roof-top bar, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, a restaurant and a roof-top bar, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, a restaurant and a roof-top bar, Izmir, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, a restaurant and a roof-top bar, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, a restaurant and a roof-top bar, Izmir, Turkey
Bornova, Turkey
from
$186,035
This residence will make you feel special due to its luxury suites, which support the spirit of Radisson Red. Features: restaurant fitness center roof-top bar swimming pool meeting room lobby and cafe concierge service porter and room services Location and nearby infrastructure Izmir, the…
Agency
TRANIO
Apartment building Istanbul Umraniye Residence project
Apartment building Istanbul Umraniye Residence project
Apartment building Istanbul Umraniye Residence project
Apartment building Istanbul Umraniye Residence project
Apartment building Istanbul Umraniye Residence project
Show all Apartment building Istanbul Umraniye Residence project
Apartment building Istanbul Umraniye Residence project
Ümraniye, Turkey
from
$271,510
Why this property؟ Here you can enjoy the most beautiful sights and monuments, as well as the charming nature of the Anatolian side of Istanbul. It is near the Bosphorus, the E-80 international road, and the TEM highway. A comfortable and lively life with health and sports facilities, luxur…
Agency
Binaa Investment
Residential complex Residential complex with parking, fitness centre and swimming pool, Deşemealtı, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with parking, fitness centre and swimming pool, Deşemealtı, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with parking, fitness centre and swimming pool, Deşemealtı, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with parking, fitness centre and swimming pool, Deşemealtı, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with parking, fitness centre and swimming pool, Deşemealtı, Antalya, Turkey
Dosemealti, Turkey
from
$226,823
The residential complex is located on a plot of 9,504 m2 on which a large part (6,400 m2) is green space. The project has flats with 2-3 bedrooms. A parking space is provided for each flat. The building has seismic resistance according to European standards. Location and nearby infrastructu…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Mavisehir Villa
Residential complex Mavisehir Villa
Residential complex Mavisehir Villa
Residential complex Mavisehir Villa
Residential complex Mavisehir Villa
Show all Residential complex Mavisehir Villa
Residential complex Mavisehir Villa
Didim, Turkey
from
$283,133
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 3
Key Ready Modern 4-Bed Semi-detached Villa – Holiday Home in Turkey Brand new modern and luxury 4 bedroom semi-detached villa with private pool in Mavisehir Didim. This newly completed 4 bedroom villa is located very close to the sea and within walking distance to the Mavisehir market pla…
Developer
Polat Group
Apartment building Kurt Twin Towers
Apartment building Kurt Twin Towers
Apartment building Kurt Twin Towers
Apartment building Kurt Twin Towers
Apartment building Kurt Twin Towers
Show all Apartment building Kurt Twin Towers
Apartment building Kurt Twin Towers
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$133,404
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 11
--- KURT TWIN TOWERS MAHMUTLAR--- Новый жилой комплекс KURT TWIN TOWERS в Махмутларе на 90 квартир. Охраняемая территория площадью 2 935 кв.м. На территории комплекса есть социальная инфраструктура. Внешняя инфраструктура KURT TWIN TOWERS: Бассейн (94 м2) Детский бассейн (8,60 …
Agency
ALANYA INVESTMENT
Residential quarter Elegantly Designed Flats in Oba, Alanya with Exclusive Social Amenities
Residential quarter Elegantly Designed Flats in Oba, Alanya with Exclusive Social Amenities
Residential quarter Elegantly Designed Flats in Oba, Alanya with Exclusive Social Amenities
Residential quarter Elegantly Designed Flats in Oba, Alanya with Exclusive Social Amenities
Residential quarter Elegantly Designed Flats in Oba, Alanya with Exclusive Social Amenities
Residential quarter Elegantly Designed Flats in Oba, Alanya with Exclusive Social Amenities
Residential quarter Elegantly Designed Flats in Oba, Alanya with Exclusive Social Amenities
Oba, Turkey
from
$160,159
Swimming pool Indoor pool 2477 SecurityGenerator Car parkingBBQ Pergola Tennis court  Basketball Court Sauna Fitness salt room Steam room Shocked room
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Residential complex New residential complex with views of the city, close to universities, Sarıyer area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex with views of the city, close to universities, Sarıyer area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex with views of the city, close to universities, Sarıyer area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex with views of the city, close to universities, Sarıyer area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex with views of the city, close to universities, Sarıyer area, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residential complex with views of the city, close to universities, Sarıyer area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex with views of the city, close to universities, Sarıyer area, Istanbul, Turkey
Sariyer, Turkey
from
$719,888
The project consists of 2 blocks - 142 apartments + 7 villas, with a total area of 24500 m2. Services for residents: 24/7 security video surveillance system concierge gym Spa area: sauna and steam room outdoor playgrounds outdoor/indoor pools walking paths within the complex Location and …
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool in the heart of Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool in the heart of Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool in the heart of Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool in the heart of Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool in the heart of Antalya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool in the heart of Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool in the heart of Antalya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$214,638
The residence features a swimming pool, a large underground parking, a gym, a barbecue area, a kids' playground. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the heart of Antalya, 3 minutes away from the Mediterranean Sea
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments with 4 swimming pools, Oludeniz, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments with 4 swimming pools, Oludeniz, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments with 4 swimming pools, Oludeniz, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments with 4 swimming pools, Oludeniz, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments with 4 swimming pools, Oludeniz, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments with 4 swimming pools, Oludeniz, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments with 4 swimming pools, Oludeniz, Turkey
Oludeniz, Turkey
from
$413,662
We offer furnished apartments with terraces and a view of the mountains. The residence features 4 large swimming pools, a restaurant and a bar. Completion - May, 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Advantages Guaranteed high rental income. Location and nearby in…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and hotel services near a metro station, in a quiet and prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and hotel services near a metro station, in a quiet and prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and hotel services near a metro station, in a quiet and prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and hotel services near a metro station, in a quiet and prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and hotel services near a metro station, in a quiet and prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and hotel services near a metro station, in a quiet and prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and hotel services near a metro station, in a quiet and prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$571,037
The residence features an indoor swimming pool, a fitness center, a steam bath, a sauna and a Turkish bath, a cafe, shops and restaurants, conference rooms, a kids' play room and a playground, security, hotel services. Completion - June, 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure Metro stati…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential quarter Ultra-modern residential complex in the center of Alanya
Residential quarter Ultra-modern residential complex in the center of Alanya
Residential quarter Ultra-modern residential complex in the center of Alanya
Residential quarter Ultra-modern residential complex in the center of Alanya
Residential quarter Ultra-modern residential complex in the center of Alanya
Show all Residential quarter Ultra-modern residential complex in the center of Alanya
Residential quarter Ultra-modern residential complex in the center of Alanya
Alanya, Turkey
from
$309,641
The residential complex consists of 3 blocks. It has a closed, landscaped area. The total area of ​​the complex is 2800m2. SPA-center:- Indoor heated pool- Massage rooms- Steam room- Sauna- Turkish bath (Hamam)- Fitness room with professional equipment- Lounge for residents of the complex- D…
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and guest houses, Yalikavak, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and guest houses, Yalikavak, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and guest houses, Yalikavak, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and guest houses, Yalikavak, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and guest houses, Yalikavak, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and guest houses, Yalikavak, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and guest houses, Yalikavak, Turkey
Bodrum, Turkey
from
$2,28M
We offer villas with infinity pools, gardens, terraces, guest houses, panoramic views of the sea and the marina, parking spaces. Completion - June, 2023. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the main street, 2 minutes away from the marina
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Sunshine Complex
Residential complex Sunshine Complex
Residential complex Sunshine Complex
Residential complex Sunshine Complex
Residential complex Sunshine Complex
Show all Residential complex Sunshine Complex
Residential complex Sunshine Complex
Didim, Turkey
from
$192,555
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 4
4-Bedroom Fully Furnished Duplex Apartment - Ideal both for a holiday home or Investment in Didim Turkey. 4-bedroom duplex in a perfect complex, ready to live, in Didim Efeler Mahallesi. Value for money properties in Didim Turkey. Close to all amenities. Didim is one of the holiday cen…
Developer
Polat Group
Residential quarter Premium residential complex in one of the most prestigious areas of Alanya, Oba
Residential quarter Premium residential complex in one of the most prestigious areas of Alanya, Oba
Residential quarter Premium residential complex in one of the most prestigious areas of Alanya, Oba
Residential quarter Premium residential complex in one of the most prestigious areas of Alanya, Oba
Residential quarter Premium residential complex in one of the most prestigious areas of Alanya, Oba
Show all Residential quarter Premium residential complex in one of the most prestigious areas of Alanya, Oba
Residential quarter Premium residential complex in one of the most prestigious areas of Alanya, Oba
Oba, Turkey
from
$179,379
A modern comfort class residential complex located in a quiet area of Alanya, with its own established infrastructure. Oba is one of the most sought after areas of Alanya. Impressive architectural design, using quality materials, gives the buildings expressiveness and emphasizes the unique a…
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Residential complex New residential complex with around-the-clock security near the University Hospital, in the city center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex with around-the-clock security near the University Hospital, in the city center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex with around-the-clock security near the University Hospital, in the city center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex with around-the-clock security near the University Hospital, in the city center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex with around-the-clock security near the University Hospital, in the city center, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residential complex with around-the-clock security near the University Hospital, in the city center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex with around-the-clock security near the University Hospital, in the city center, Istanbul, Turkey
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
from
$403,268
We offer furnished medical apartments and luxury apartments with parking spaces and storerooms. The residence features shops, cafes and restaurants, lounge areas and sports grounds, around-the-clock security, a garage. The residential complex will be intended for scientists and doctors, medi…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool close to the sea, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool close to the sea, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool close to the sea, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool close to the sea, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool close to the sea, Alanya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool close to the sea, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool close to the sea, Alanya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$291,311
The complex infrastructure: outdoor swimming pool kids' playground lounge area barbecue area parking kids' play room fitness center jacuzzi sauna lobby Facilities and equipment in the house Kitchen cabinetry Double glazing Steel door Location and nearby infrastructure Cikcilli is a qui…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex High-rise residence with a park, a swimming pool and a tennis court close to metro stations, in the popular area of Sisli, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex High-rise residence with a park, a swimming pool and a tennis court close to metro stations, in the popular area of Sisli, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex High-rise residence with a park, a swimming pool and a tennis court close to metro stations, in the popular area of Sisli, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex High-rise residence with a park, a swimming pool and a tennis court close to metro stations, in the popular area of Sisli, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex High-rise residence with a park, a swimming pool and a tennis court close to metro stations, in the popular area of Sisli, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex High-rise residence with a park, a swimming pool and a tennis court close to metro stations, in the popular area of Sisli, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex High-rise residence with a park, a swimming pool and a tennis court close to metro stations, in the popular area of Sisli, Istanbul, Turkey
Sisli, Turkey
from
$798,192
We offer apartments with different layouts. The residence features a large park, a parking, a spa center, a swimming pool, a kids' playground, a tennis court, lounge areas. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located near restaurants, shopping malls, metro stations, 5 minutes…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a garden and a cinema, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a garden and a cinema, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a garden and a cinema, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a garden and a cinema, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a garden and a cinema, Antalya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a garden and a cinema, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a garden and a cinema, Antalya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$301,088
The residence features swimming pools, gyms, sports grounds, a sauna and a hamam, a cinema, an underground parking, a landscaped garden, kids' playgrounds. Completion - December, 2025. Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Built-in kitchen cabinetry Kitchen appliances (coo…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, a green area and around-the-clock security, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, a green area and around-the-clock security, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, a green area and around-the-clock security, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, a green area and around-the-clock security, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, a green area and around-the-clock security, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, a green area and around-the-clock security, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, a green area and around-the-clock security, Istanbul, Turkey
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$805,819
We offer villas with gardens and parking spaces. Features indoor swimming pool Turkish bath and sauna gym activity room outdoor swimming pool kids' playgrounds Location and nearby infrastructure Prestige MALL – 4 minutes Mall of İstanbul – 15 minutes College - 5 minutes Schools - 7 minut…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Complex of villas with a panoramic view and swimming pools, Kalkan, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with a panoramic view and swimming pools, Kalkan, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with a panoramic view and swimming pools, Kalkan, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with a panoramic view and swimming pools, Kalkan, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with a panoramic view and swimming pools, Kalkan, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Complex of villas with a panoramic view and swimming pools, Kalkan, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with a panoramic view and swimming pools, Kalkan, Turkey
Kalkan, Turkey
from
$932,196
We offer villas with indoor and outdoor swimming pools, saunas and Turkish baths, fitness rooms, roof-top lounge areas and panoramic sea views. Completion - July, 2023. Features of the flats Ground floor: a living room, a kitchen, a twin bedroom. First floor: two bedrooms with balconies and…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Luxury apartments from Istanbul's leading developer.
Residential complex Luxury apartments from Istanbul's leading developer.
Residential complex Luxury apartments from Istanbul's leading developer.
Residential complex Luxury apartments from Istanbul's leading developer.
Residential complex Luxury apartments from Istanbul's leading developer.
Show all Residential complex Luxury apartments from Istanbul's leading developer.
Residential complex Luxury apartments from Istanbul's leading developer.
Ümraniye, Turkey
from
$350,000
Finishing options Finished
Check the availability and cost of apartments with our specialists. The project is located on an area of ​​13,000 m2, the complex consists of 6 residential blocks, a total of 343 apartments of various layouts from 1 + 1 to 3 + 1, with an area from 74 m2 to 174 m2. The project is locate…
Agency
Smart Home
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a panoramic view, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a panoramic view, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a panoramic view, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a panoramic view, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a panoramic view, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a panoramic view, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a panoramic view, Antalya, Turkey
Kepez, Turkey
from
$402,009
We offer apartments with a panoramic view. The residence features an indoor parking, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a sports complex, a sauna, a kids' club, a pilates studio, a children's pool, a cafe, around-the-clock security, walking paths, a communal terrace. Facilities and equipmen…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Elite residential complex near the financial center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Elite residential complex near the financial center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Elite residential complex near the financial center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Elite residential complex near the financial center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Elite residential complex near the financial center, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Elite residential complex near the financial center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Elite residential complex near the financial center, Istanbul, Turkey
Atasehir, Turkey
from
$633,977
The project is a residential complex of 3 separate buildings with apartments. Also, the project includes various amenities and infrastructure: indoor and outdoor swimming pools, outdoor fitness area, sunbathe terraces, fitness center, sauna, table tennis, children's playground, basketball fi…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Sierra Vista Residence
Residential complex Sierra Vista Residence
Residential complex Sierra Vista Residence
Residential complex Sierra Vista Residence
Residential complex Sierra Vista Residence
Show all Residential complex Sierra Vista Residence
Residential complex Sierra Vista Residence
Didim, Turkey
from
$63,477
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 12
AFFORDABLE HOLIDAY HOME- Key Ready Investment City Centre Apartment in Aydin Turkey high-end investment apartments situated only 1 hour drive away to Kusadasi, city centre for sale. Key Ready Investment City Centre Apartment near Kusadasi – Turkey high-end investment apartments situated o…
Developer
Polat Group
Residential quarter Cozy modern apartment in Mahmutlar
Residential quarter Cozy modern apartment in Mahmutlar
Residential quarter Cozy modern apartment in Mahmutlar
Residential quarter Cozy modern apartment in Mahmutlar
Residential quarter Cozy modern apartment in Mahmutlar
Show all Residential quarter Cozy modern apartment in Mahmutlar
Residential quarter Cozy modern apartment in Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$127,060
Garden on the territory of the residential complex walking area Open pool Aquapark Barbecue area Playground Court for tennis, football, basketball Fitness cinema hall Spa Hamam Roman steam room Finnish sauna Massage rooms Indoor heated pool Lounge Game Zone Open and closed car parking Wi-Fi …
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Residential complex New complex of townhouses with a fitness center close to a forest, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of townhouses with a fitness center close to a forest, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of townhouses with a fitness center close to a forest, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of townhouses with a fitness center close to a forest, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of townhouses with a fitness center close to a forest, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New complex of townhouses with a fitness center close to a forest, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of townhouses with a fitness center close to a forest, Istanbul, Turkey
Sariyer, Turkey
from
$1,12M
We offer townhouses with gardens and garages for 2 cars. The residence features a fitness center and a sauna, yoga and pilates areas. Completion - December, 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house "Smart home" system Elevator Location and nearby infrastructure Belgrade Forest - 5 mi…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential quarter Modern one bedroom apartment for sale in Alanya
Residential quarter Modern one bedroom apartment for sale in Alanya
Residential quarter Modern one bedroom apartment for sale in Alanya
Residential quarter Modern one bedroom apartment for sale in Alanya
Residential quarter Modern one bedroom apartment for sale in Alanya
Show all Residential quarter Modern one bedroom apartment for sale in Alanya
Residential quarter Modern one bedroom apartment for sale in Alanya
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$132,398
İt is walking distance to shops, restaurants, pubs, and markets. This modern one bedroom apartment for sale in Alanya is only 600 meter from the Mediterranean beach. The complex consist of 2 building with a modern exterior that creates luxury atmosphere. This bright apartment is on the 4th f…
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Apartment building Cekmekoy Istanbul Homes Project
Apartment building Cekmekoy Istanbul Homes Project
Apartment building Cekmekoy Istanbul Homes Project
Apartment building Cekmekoy Istanbul Homes Project
Apartment building Cekmekoy Istanbul Homes Project
Show all Apartment building Cekmekoy Istanbul Homes Project
Apartment building Cekmekoy Istanbul Homes Project
Çekmeköy, Turkey
from
$74,716
Why this property؟ The project area is one of the finest and quietest areas of the Anatolian side for those looking to live away from the hustle and bustle. Live in the heart of the forest in luxurious healthy homes that combine the advantages of the city and the charm of nature. The ho…
Agency
Binaa Investment
Residential quarter Excellent luxury apartments in Oba, Alanya
Residential quarter Excellent luxury apartments in Oba, Alanya
Residential quarter Excellent luxury apartments in Oba, Alanya
Residential quarter Excellent luxury apartments in Oba, Alanya
Residential quarter Excellent luxury apartments in Oba, Alanya
Show all Residential quarter Excellent luxury apartments in Oba, Alanya
Residential quarter Excellent luxury apartments in Oba, Alanya
Oba, Turkey
from
$197,530
Oba Crown exist 11 block and it is close to new hospital and city. The coplex has Fitness centre, Jacuzzi, indoor pool and etc... The Apartment complex is situated on a 10000 sqm land with a landscaped garden and social activities. Excellent apartment in Alanya, Oba in a nice locationThis ex…
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Residential complex New high-rise residence with a swimming pool, fitness centers and restaurants, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New high-rise residence with a swimming pool, fitness centers and restaurants, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New high-rise residence with a swimming pool, fitness centers and restaurants, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New high-rise residence with a swimming pool, fitness centers and restaurants, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New high-rise residence with a swimming pool, fitness centers and restaurants, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New high-rise residence with a swimming pool, fitness centers and restaurants, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New high-rise residence with a swimming pool, fitness centers and restaurants, Istanbul, Turkey
Sariyer, Turkey
from
$762,882
We offer apartments with large windows and views of the sea. The residence features an outdoor swimming pool, a hamam, a sauna, massage rooms, fitness centers, shops, restaurants and cafes. Completion - July, 2025. Location and nearby infrastructure Metro station - 2 minutes School - 2 min…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential quarter A complex that will give you opportunities for any kind of recreation
Residential quarter A complex that will give you opportunities for any kind of recreation
Residential quarter A complex that will give you opportunities for any kind of recreation
Residential quarter A complex that will give you opportunities for any kind of recreation
Residential quarter A complex that will give you opportunities for any kind of recreation
Show all Residential quarter A complex that will give you opportunities for any kind of recreation
Residential quarter A complex that will give you opportunities for any kind of recreation
Yaylalı, Turkey
from
$135,602
This complex will consist of one residential block, 5 floors and a total of 10 apartments. Residents of the complex will have access to their own infrastructure: swimming pool, children's pool, elevator, barbecue area, lobby, security, lobby, parking, playground. The lively area provides exc…
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a water park and green areas, Altintas, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a water park and green areas, Altintas, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a water park and green areas, Altintas, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a water park and green areas, Altintas, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a water park and green areas, Altintas, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a water park and green areas, Altintas, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a water park and green areas, Altintas, Turkey
Aksu, Turkey
from
$158,180
The project consists of 11 buildings with 1,437 duplex apartments with 1-5 bedrooms. Features: swimming pool fitness center sauna Turkish bath steam room kids' playgrounds water park walking paths basketball court tennis court recreation areas large green areas indoor and outdoor parking C…
Agency
TRANIO
Apartment building Sea-View Residence Apartments Near the Metro in İzmir Konak
Apartment building Sea-View Residence Apartments Near the Metro in İzmir Konak
Apartment building Sea-View Residence Apartments Near the Metro in İzmir Konak
Apartment building Sea-View Residence Apartments Near the Metro in İzmir Konak
Apartment building Sea-View Residence Apartments Near the Metro in İzmir Konak
Show all Apartment building Sea-View Residence Apartments Near the Metro in İzmir Konak
Apartment building Sea-View Residence Apartments Near the Metro in İzmir Konak
Konak, Turkey
from
$1,42M
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 32
Apartments in a Residence Building in İzmir Konak Near the Metro and the Sea Konak is known as the financial center of İzmir with its busy commercial activities along with its central location. Situated in the center of İzmir, Turkey; Konak offers easy access means to any point in the city. …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Residential quarter Modern complex in the developed area of Alanya, Avsallar
Residential quarter Modern complex in the developed area of Alanya, Avsallar
Residential quarter Modern complex in the developed area of Alanya, Avsallar
Residential quarter Modern complex in the developed area of Alanya, Avsallar
Residential quarter Modern complex in the developed area of Alanya, Avsallar
Show all Residential quarter Modern complex in the developed area of Alanya, Avsallar
Residential quarter Modern complex in the developed area of Alanya, Avsallar
Alanya, Turkey
from
$76,877
We present to your attention a new project harmoniously integrated into the environment of the Avsallar district. The project will be located in a large closed area with a total area of 1743 m2, and will consist of one eight-storey residential block and 35 apartments of various layouts: 1+1,…
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Residential quarter Exodus Residence Alanya
Residential quarter Exodus Residence Alanya
Residential quarter Exodus Residence Alanya
Residential quarter Exodus Residence Alanya
Residential quarter Exodus Residence Alanya
Show all Residential quarter Exodus Residence Alanya
Residential quarter Exodus Residence Alanya
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$131,331
-Exodus residence is a new-built residential complex in Alanya. The complex is located in the most popular residential area called Mahmutlar. This newly built apartment will consist of two blocks in 98 apartments with different variations of layout. Charming exterior design, rich social faci…
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Residential complex New prestigious residence near a highway, in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New prestigious residence near a highway, in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New prestigious residence near a highway, in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New prestigious residence near a highway, in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New prestigious residence near a highway, in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New prestigious residence near a highway, in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New prestigious residence near a highway, in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Bakırköy, Turkey
from
$461,605
We offer luxury apartments in a residence with a garage and around-the-clock security. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located right next to the E-5 highway, in the center of Istanbul, only 1 minute away from a school, a shopping mall, a hospital, a park, a beach and publ…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Modern villas with parking and private swimming pools, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Modern villas with parking and private swimming pools, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Modern villas with parking and private swimming pools, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Modern villas with parking and private swimming pools, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Modern villas with parking and private swimming pools, Alanya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Modern villas with parking and private swimming pools, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Modern villas with parking and private swimming pools, Alanya, Turkey
Incekum, Turkey
from
$728,278
The complex consists of 5 villas. Each of these villas has an infinity pool, 3 bedrooms, living room and kitchen. Two villas have outdoor parking, three villas have indoor parking. Location and nearby infrastructure The project is 2 km from Inzhekum which has one of the best beaches on the …
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas with a swimming pool and a spa at 250 meters from the promenade, Fethiye, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas with a swimming pool and a spa at 250 meters from the promenade, Fethiye, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas with a swimming pool and a spa at 250 meters from the promenade, Fethiye, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas with a swimming pool and a spa at 250 meters from the promenade, Fethiye, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas with a swimming pool and a spa at 250 meters from the promenade, Fethiye, Turkey
Show all