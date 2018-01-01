Residence with a fitness center in a prestigious area, in the center of Istanbul, Turkey

We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Kadykyoy district. The residential complex includes apartments 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 58.79 to 113.03 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate is characterized by a floor depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investing in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Want to live in the most fashionable place in the city of Antalya and get citizenship of TR for this?
You have a great opportunity to purchase apartments on the Mediterranean Sea, next to the most expensive 5 * Hotels in Antalya.
A new residential complex has been commissioned.
When buying an apartment, you immediately receive the citizenship of TR.
Live in your own hotel!
1 + 1 ( 54m2 ) from 260.000 $ to 385.000 $
2 + 1 ( 80 m2 ) from 410.000 $ to 560.000 $
2 + 1 ( 114 m2 ) duplex, from 550.000 $ to 570.000 $
3 + 1 ( 145 m2 ) duplex, from 850.000 $ to 870.000 $
1 + 1 ( 54 m2 ) with terrace, from 295.000 $ to 400.000 $
1 + 1 ( 118 m2 ) duplex with sauna and terrace 660.000 $
Distance to significant objects:
- sea and own equipped beach - 500 m
- Antalya Airport - 12 km
- TC Terra City - 11 km
- Antalya Kaleichi - 18 km
A wonderful investment, highly liquid real estate, an unparalleled architecture!
Stay Property offers new apartments in Demirtash. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 43 to 176 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2500 meters. Real estate in Demirtash in new complexes will please buyers seeking the optimal price-quality ratio. The territories are spacious, not like in the central regions, complexes with a complete year-round infrastructure. Investments in apartments in Demirtash will provide high profits, prices are now among the lowest in Alanya, but are growing rapidly. Due to its proximity to the airport, the quality of the complexes and a good beach, real estate has a high rental potential. For permanent residence, everything basic in Demirtash is: 5 elementary schools, 2 secondary schools, a lyceum, supermarkets, market, shops, pharmacies, ATMs, post offices, taxis, gas stations and other infrastructure on the central street along the mountain river. Above her channel is the famous Sapadere canyon, open to tourists, other natural beauties. There are many parks and recreation areas, playgrounds throughout the area.