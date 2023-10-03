Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Studios

Studios for Sale in Turkey

Mediterranean Region
43
Mersin
23
Antalya
20
Alanya
10
Sekerhane Mahallesi
10
Marmara Region
4
Istanbul
3
Toroslar
3
Studio apartment To archive
Clear all
49 properties total found
1 room studio apartment with parking, with balcony, with Lift in Mersin, Turkey
1 room studio apartment with parking, with balcony, with Lift
Mersin, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
€36,000
1 room studio apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Alanya, Turkey
1 room studio apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1
We offer you an apartment of 1+0 by the sea in the area of Avsallar! The apartment is locate…
€118,000
1 room studio apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with Электрогенератор in Alanya, Turkey
1 room studio apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with Электрогенератор
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1
We present a furnished apartment of 1+0, located on the 1 floor in the complex of the Mahmut…
€71,500
1 room studio apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna in Alanya, Turkey
1 room studio apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 3
In the area of Cleopatra for sale apartment layout 1+0, located on the 3 floor of a resident…
€115,500
1 room studio apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna in Alanya, Turkey
1 room studio apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 4
€88,000
1 room studio apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Alanya, Turkey
1 room studio apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 2
€139,000
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Mersin, Turkey
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/10
€36,500
Studio apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Studio apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Price on request
Studio apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Studio apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Price on request
Studio apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Alanya, Turkey
Studio apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Alanya, Turkey
Price on request
Studio apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Alanya, Turkey
Studio apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Alanya, Turkey
Price on request
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with elevator in Mersin, Turkey
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with elevator
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Number of floors 13
€36,000
1 room studio apartment in Mersin, Turkey
1 room studio apartment
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 1/13
Apartment 1 + 0 on the Mediterranean Sea! Hurry to book the 2025 project 1 + 0 and 1 + 1 W…
€18,000
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Yalinayak, Turkey
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Yalinayak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 1/11
NEW DRAFT!!!! Hurry up to raise the price!!!! This is a full-fledged apartment of 41 m loc…
€19,500
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Alanya, Turkey
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 4/7
Kestel District. Alanya AQUA RESİDENCE Complex https://maps.app.goo.gl/psRAiLahq1NAUwDg6 I…
€110,000
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Mersin, Turkey
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 11
PRICE LIST 50% AVAILABILITARY FOR MONTHS 1 + 0-52m2 from 42.000 € Characteristic of apart…
€42,000
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Elvanli, Turkey
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Elvanli, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Number of floors 8
Welcome to the world of coziness and freedom, just a step away from coastal harmony! Introd…
€39,000
1 room studio apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna in Alanya, Turkey
1 room studio apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 9
We present to your attention an apartment-studio located on the ninth floor of the residenti…
€76,000
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system in Yalinayak, Turkey
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system
Yalinayak, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 10
1 + 0 18250 Euro-50% down payment 1 + 1 31500 Euro-50% down payment Further installments w…
€18,250
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with central heating in Mersin, Turkey
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with central heating
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 2/11
Located in the popular Teja area, 400 meters from the turquoise waves of the Mediterranean S…
€46,200
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Mut, Turkey
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Mut, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/12
Apartments for rent: Studio 1 + 0, with an area of 43 m2 Apartment Information: Clea…
€43,000
1 room studio apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Akarca, Turkey
1 room studio apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Akarca, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 41 m²
Number of floors 11
€39,000
1 room studio apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Akarca, Turkey
1 room studio apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Akarca, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 12
New elite complex in Teja We present to your attention a new elite complex with its own comp…
€49,000
1 room studio apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Alanya, Turkey
1 room studio apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 7/9
Furnished studio in Mahmutlar We are glad to present you a furnished studio in a cozy reside…
€83,000
1 room studio apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Mahmutlar, Turkey
1 room studio apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 3/12
Studio in Mahmutlar We present to your attention Studio 1+0 in a cozy residential complex wi…
€103,000
1 room studio apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Mahmutlar, Turkey
1 room studio apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 3/12
Furnished studio in Mahmutlar We are glad to present you a furnished studio in a cozy reside…
€77,000
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Mersin, Turkey
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/11
new complex with its own infrastructure. Located in Erdemli, Kargipinari district, 1200 mete…
€39,000
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Yalinayak, Turkey
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Yalinayak, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 1/11
NEW PROJECT This is a full-fledged apartment of 41 m located near the Mediterranean Sea!!!!…
€19,500
1 room studio apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Alanya, Turkey
1 room studio apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 8
We present to your attention an apartment-studio located on the eighth floor of the resident…
€88,000
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Alanya, Turkey
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 7/9
€89,000

