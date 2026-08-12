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Studios for Sale in Turkey

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Mediterranean Region
26
Antalya
13
Marmara Region
7
Istanbul
6
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35 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Temapasa Sokagi, Turkey
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Temapasa Sokagi, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 13/34
Fully Furnished Studio Apartment with Balcony on the 13th Floor – Helis More Residence, Kart…
$111,950
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Agency
Doga Kececioglu
Languages
English, Türkçe
1 room studio apartment in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
1 room studio apartment
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 7/11
Studio in a clean finish of 43 sq.m. on the 7th floor in a finished complex in the city of M…
$49,625
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1
$42,323
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Agency
Your Invest Home
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Italiano, Portugues, Српски, Dutch
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Erdemli, Turkey
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 4/8
Studio in the Ilkem Rio 1 SPA Complex We offer for sale a studio on the 4th floor of the …
$46,077
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Alanya, Turkey
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 4
Price listApartment, StudioFloor: 4, , 35m², €57,000Welcome to your dream home nestled in th…
$65,589
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Mezitli, Turkey
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
New luxury residential complex, located in Tomuk/Mersin area, 550 meters from a beautiful eq…
$48,912
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kestel, Turkey
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kestel, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 5
Price listApartment, StudioFloor: 4, , 45m², €77,000Step into a world of elegance and tranqu…
$88,603
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 12
$59,836
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Studio apartment in Aksu, Turkey
Studio apartment
Aksu, Turkey
Area 10 m²
Floor 4/10
Desire Antalya — Become a Co-Owner of a 5★ Best Western Premier Hotel An investment that …
$30,000
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Agency
Hotel Invest
Languages
English, Русский, Français
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Akdeniz, Turkey
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Akdeniz, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/11
Passive income in Turkey! 1 bedroom apartment in Mersin for $36,900K💰 10% per annum with ren…
$43,236
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Alanya, Turkey
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 14
Price listApartment, StudioFloor: 3, , 50m², €65,000Welcome to the ultimate blend of luxury …
$74,794
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Erdemli, Turkey
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Modern residential complex consisting of one 10-storey block 350 meters away in the Erdemli …
$44,562
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Erdemli, Turkey
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 7/10
Studio in the Sun Maria Beach complex Videos of the apartments are available upon request…
$41,351
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Studio apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
Studio apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Area 10 m²
Floor 4/10
Desire Antalya — Become a Co-Owner of a 5★ Best Western Premier Hotel An investment that …
$25,000
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Agency
Hotel Invest
Languages
English, Русский, Français
Telegram Write in Telegram
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 12
Price listApartment, StudioFloor: 6, , 40m², €53,000Step into a world of elegance and leisur…
$60,986
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2 room Studio apartment in Isparta, Turkey
2 room Studio apartment
Isparta, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
$2,85M
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Studio apartment in Marmara Region, Turkey
Studio apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 4
Район Кестель, г. Алания Комплекс "Аква Резиденц" 1+0, студия.  4-й этаж. Окна на го…
$111,491
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1 room studio apartment in Kagithane, Turkey
1 room studio apartment
Kagithane, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Studio -   25.3 m2 (net) with turnkey furniture, panoramic windows, ceilings 3.5 (3.2 clean)…
$220,000
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1 room studio apartment in Sisli, Turkey
1 room studio apartment
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Our project is located in the   Schoolshawed   on Buyukdere Street, one of the oldest busine…
$403,000
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Besiktas, Turkey
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Besiktas, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
🏡 Luxury Residential Project in Beşiktaş, Istanbul 👉 Ready in 2 Months – Fully Furnished Un…
$175,000
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1 room studio apartment in Akdeniz, Turkey
1 room studio apartment
Akdeniz, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 5
Super-price from 32,000 € The price below the general level in the Mersin market, do! ⠀ r…
$35,218
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Aksu, Turkey
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
which will be located in Alt nta , one of the most attractive areas of Antalya. Location In…
$191,798
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1 room studio apartment in Latif Sokagi, Turkey
1 room studio apartment
Latif Sokagi, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 1/6
Why Choose This Project? For Investors: High Rental Demand: Proximity to major universitie…
$125,000
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Alanya, Turkey
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 1/4
We sell a cozy apartment in the center of Alanya, 300 meters to Cleopatra Beach, FINNCONS AP…
$133,758
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Yeniyol Caddesi, Turkey
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Yeniyol Caddesi, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 6
🏡 Smart Apartments in Küçükçekmece – No Down Payment, Easy Installments- Ready To move Ow…
$135,000
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1 room studio apartment in Naldoken Mahallesi, Turkey
1 room studio apartment
Naldoken Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Номера в отеле Radisson Вы можете купить комнату целиком или по частям 0,25% (1/4) и 0,50…
$37,500
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Alanya, Turkey
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 3/9
$94,998
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Alanya, Turkey
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 1/10
Jasmine Port SuiteJasmine Port Suite will be located in Alanya. One of the largest and most …
$48,545
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Studio apartment in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Studio apartment
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 1/9
Состоит из 2 блоков по 0 (входной этаж) + 8 этажей. Всего 512 квартир, построенных на зем…
$43,822
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Alanya, Turkey
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
The Alanya project in the Payallar district stands out as a prime investment, blending a str…
$48,251
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Properties features in Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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