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New buildings for sale in Istanbul, Turkey

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Apartment building JW Marriott Tarabya
Apartment building JW Marriott Tarabya
Apartment building JW Marriott Tarabya
Apartment building JW Marriott Tarabya
Apartment building JW Marriott Tarabya
Sariyer, Turkey
from
$712,000
JW Marriott Tarabya offers 215 homes and 22 offices in elite Sarıyer, blending modern design with Bosphorus and Belgrad Forest views for refined, functional luxury. JW Marriott Tarabya delivers spacious 1+1–4+1 units, duplexes, infinity terraces, and rich wellness amenities, elevating comfo…
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Binaa Investment
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Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools, lounge areas and around-the-clock security, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools, lounge areas and around-the-clock security, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools, lounge areas and around-the-clock security, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools, lounge areas and around-the-clock security, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools, lounge areas and around-the-clock security, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools, lounge areas and around-the-clock security, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools, lounge areas and around-the-clock security, Istanbul, Turkey
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
from
$2,13M
The Brand Vadi Istanbul Project is a pinnacle of luxury villa development, spanning 287,000 m2 in the coveted Büyükçekmece villa district of Istanbul. This exceptional project features 225 meticulously designed detached villas, each with a private pool and extensive garden space. With a focu…
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Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools and a spa center close to the main highways, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools and a spa center close to the main highways, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools and a spa center close to the main highways, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools and a spa center close to the main highways, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools and a spa center close to the main highways, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools and a spa center close to the main highways, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools and a spa center close to the main highways, Istanbul, Turkey
Kadikoy, Turkey
from
$541,373
We offer apartments with different layouts. The upper floors have a picturesque view. The residence features around-the-clock security, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, restaurants and cafes, a gym, a spa center, yogs and pilates studios, a parking and a garage, a kids' playground, a green…
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TekceTekce
Residential complex Residence with an aquapark and a green area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with an aquapark and a green area, Istanbul, Turkey
Kadikoy, Turkey
from
$529,860
The residence features a covered parking, an aquapark, shops, around-the-clock security, a kids' playground, a green area. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in one of the best areas of the Asian part of the city, near beaches, a university, a park, a restaurant
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Apartment building Istova Green
Apartment building Istova Green
Apartment building Istova Green
Apartment building Istova Green
Kagithane, Turkey
from
$313,000
Istova Green is a modern residential project in Kağıthane, Istanbul, featuring 130 stylish apartments across two 14-story towers. It offers comfort, convenience, and smart living solutions. Istova Green provides prime access to transport, shopping, schools, and healthcare. With modern ame…
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Binaa Investment
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Residential complex New complex of villas at 800 meters from the beach, on the outskirts of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas at 800 meters from the beach, on the outskirts of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas at 800 meters from the beach, on the outskirts of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas at 800 meters from the beach, on the outskirts of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas at 800 meters from the beach, on the outskirts of Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas at 800 meters from the beach, on the outskirts of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas at 800 meters from the beach, on the outskirts of Istanbul, Turkey
Şile, Turkey
from
$605,856
We offer villas with swimming pools, barbecue areas, parking spaces. Completion - July, 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house "Smart Home" system Underfloor heating Air conditioning Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located at 800 meters from the beach, in the cent…
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Residential complex New residence with parks and a swimming pool close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with parks and a swimming pool close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with parks and a swimming pool close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with parks and a swimming pool close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with parks and a swimming pool close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with parks and a swimming pool close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with parks and a swimming pool close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Maltepe, Turkey
from
$328,296
The residence features large green areas, an outdoor swimming pool, a parking, a kids' playground, a security system. Completion - September, 2023. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to all necessary infrastructure, within a 3-minute walk from E-5 highway and a…
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Residential complex New residence with around-the-clock security close to business and tourist areas of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with around-the-clock security close to business and tourist areas of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with around-the-clock security close to business and tourist areas of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with around-the-clock security close to business and tourist areas of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with around-the-clock security close to business and tourist areas of Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with around-the-clock security close to business and tourist areas of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with around-the-clock security close to business and tourist areas of Istanbul, Turkey
Kagithane, Turkey
from
$298,452
The residence features a 4-level parking, a gym, a sauna, a roof-top barbecue area, around-the-clock security and video surveillance. Completion - end of 2025. Facilities and equipment in the house Central heating Underfloor heating Location and nearby infrastructure The property is loca…
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Residential complex New complex of villas with a swimming pool and a sports club, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with a swimming pool and a sports club, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with a swimming pool and a sports club, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with a swimming pool and a sports club, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with a swimming pool and a sports club, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with a swimming pool and a sports club, Istanbul, Turkey
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$1,41M
We offer beautiful villas with a panoramic view of the Marmara Sea, gardens and parking spaces. The residence features around-the-clock security, an indoor swimming pool and a sports club. Completion - August, 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located near one of the …
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Residential complex Complex of villas with a swimming pool and a garden close to the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with a swimming pool and a garden close to the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with a swimming pool and a garden close to the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with a swimming pool and a garden close to the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with a swimming pool and a garden close to the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Complex of villas with a swimming pool and a garden close to the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with a swimming pool and a garden close to the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Avcilar, Turkey
from
$780,948
The project consists of two-storey villas of 280 m2. Each villa features spacious living rooms, modern kitchens, luxury bathrooms, large gardens. The villas, designed with consideration to low-rise horizontal architecture, offer the ideal accommodations for families. Facilities swimming poo…
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Apartment building Elite World Residence
Apartment building Elite World Residence
Apartment building Elite World Residence
Apartment building Elite World Residence
Apartment building Elite World Residence
Apartment building Elite World Residence
Kagithane, Turkey
Price on request
Prime Location & Branded Hotel Concept Elite World Residence is a hotel-concept residential project located in Yeni Levent–Kağıthane, one of Istanbul’s most strategic and rapidly developing urban zones. Developed in partnership with Elite World Hotels & Resorts, the project brings branded…
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Binaa Investment
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Residential complex New luxury residence with a swimming pool, a green area and sports grounds in the central area of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New luxury residence with a swimming pool, a green area and sports grounds in the central area of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New luxury residence with a swimming pool, a green area and sports grounds in the central area of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New luxury residence with a swimming pool, a green area and sports grounds in the central area of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New luxury residence with a swimming pool, a green area and sports grounds in the central area of Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New luxury residence with a swimming pool, a green area and sports grounds in the central area of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New luxury residence with a swimming pool, a green area and sports grounds in the central area of Istanbul, Turkey
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
from
$328,296
The residence features a football field, basketball and tennis courts, a fitness center, kids' playgrounds, a cafe and a restaurant, a green area, a gazebo, a barbecue area, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a sauna and a Turkish bath, a parking, a security system. Completion - December, 20…
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Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a green area in a quiet and green neighborhood, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a green area in a quiet and green neighborhood, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a green area in a quiet and green neighborhood, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a green area in a quiet and green neighborhood, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a green area in a quiet and green neighborhood, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a green area in a quiet and green neighborhood, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a green area in a quiet and green neighborhood, Istanbul, Turkey
Maltepe, Turkey
from
$289,498
We offer apartments with parking spaces. The residence features an outdoor swimming pool, a fitness center, a sauna and a steam bath, a cafe, kids' playgrounds, a large green area. Completion - May, 2025. Facilities and equipment in the house Franke/Siemens kitchen appliances (oven, cooker…
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Residential complex High-quality residence with swimming pools and green areas in a quiet area, 500 meters from the beach, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex High-quality residence with swimming pools and green areas in a quiet area, 500 meters from the beach, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex High-quality residence with swimming pools and green areas in a quiet area, 500 meters from the beach, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex High-quality residence with swimming pools and green areas in a quiet area, 500 meters from the beach, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex High-quality residence with swimming pools and green areas in a quiet area, 500 meters from the beach, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex High-quality residence with swimming pools and green areas in a quiet area, 500 meters from the beach, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex High-quality residence with swimming pools and green areas in a quiet area, 500 meters from the beach, Istanbul, Turkey
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$447,678
We offer apartments with a panoramic sea view. The residence features large green areas, a garage, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a sauna and a steam bath, a gym, around-the-clock security. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located near international schools, hospitals,…
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Residential complex Large residential complex surrounded by greenery with convenient infrastructure, Bahçeşehir, Istanbul, Türkiye
Residential complex Large residential complex surrounded by greenery with convenient infrastructure, Bahçeşehir, Istanbul, Türkiye
Residential complex Large residential complex surrounded by greenery with convenient infrastructure, Bahçeşehir, Istanbul, Türkiye
Residential complex Large residential complex surrounded by greenery with convenient infrastructure, Bahçeşehir, Istanbul, Türkiye
Residential complex Large residential complex surrounded by greenery with convenient infrastructure, Bahçeşehir, Istanbul, Türkiye
Show all Residential complex Large residential complex surrounded by greenery with convenient infrastructure, Bahçeşehir, Istanbul, Türkiye
Residential complex Large residential complex surrounded by greenery with convenient infrastructure, Bahçeşehir, Istanbul, Türkiye
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$268,606
A mixed project with residential and commercial areas on a 68.200 m2 land area with a 54.402 m2 landscape area. The project, which has a large green area, aims to bring the community environment and neighborhood relations. The project includes many functions as well as social areas that resi…
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Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a spa center close to a metro station and the airport, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a spa center close to a metro station and the airport, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a spa center close to a metro station and the airport, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a spa center close to a metro station and the airport, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a spa center close to a metro station and the airport, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a spa center close to a metro station and the airport, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a spa center close to a metro station and the airport, Istanbul, Turkey
Eyupsultan, Turkey
from
$985,884
Privé Kemer offers you and your family a brand new life with its elegant, modern, and low-rise architecture, life-enhancing and comfortable eco-friendly home technologies, security, and all other privileges. Features indoor and outdoor swimming pools restaurant spa center gym kids' playgrou…
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Residential complex New residence Yeni Eyüp Evleri with swimming pools and green areas in a historic area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence Yeni Eyüp Evleri with swimming pools and green areas in a historic area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence Yeni Eyüp Evleri with swimming pools and green areas in a historic area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence Yeni Eyüp Evleri with swimming pools and green areas in a historic area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence Yeni Eyüp Evleri with swimming pools and green areas in a historic area, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence Yeni Eyüp Evleri with swimming pools and green areas in a historic area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence Yeni Eyüp Evleri with swimming pools and green areas in a historic area, Istanbul, Turkey
Eyupsultan, Turkey
from
$361,127
We offer spacious apartments with different layouts. The residence features swimming pools, kids' playgrounds and sports grounds, green areas, Turkish baths, saunas and steam rooms, security, a gym, a parking. Location and nearby infrastructure Metro station - 1 km Tram station - 900 meter…
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Residential complex New guarded residence with a swimming pool close to the coast and a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New guarded residence with a swimming pool close to the coast and a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New guarded residence with a swimming pool close to the coast and a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New guarded residence with a swimming pool close to the coast and a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New guarded residence with a swimming pool close to the coast and a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New guarded residence with a swimming pool close to the coast and a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New guarded residence with a swimming pool close to the coast and a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Kartal, Turkey
from
$189,019
We offer apartments with balconies and a view of the sea. The residence features a large green area, lounge areas and walking paths, a fitness center, a kids' playground, a swimming pool, a three-level garage, around-the-clock security. Location and nearby infrastructure Metro station - 2 …
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Apartment building Focus Güneşli
Apartment building Focus Güneşli
Apartment building Focus Güneşli
Apartment building Focus Güneşli
Apartment building Focus Güneşli
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Apartment building Focus Güneşli
Bagcilar, Turkey
Price on request
Focus Güneşli offers premium apartments in Bagcilar Istanbul in the prime Mahmutbey district. Featuring contemporary architecture, spacious 2+1 and 3+1 residences, and exceptional amenities, it is designed for modern family living. Focus Güneşli combines a strategic location with long-ter…
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Binaa Investment
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Residential complex New residence with a fitness center and a parking close to the highways, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a fitness center and a parking close to the highways, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a fitness center and a parking close to the highways, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a fitness center and a parking close to the highways, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a fitness center and a parking close to the highways, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a fitness center and a parking close to the highways, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a fitness center and a parking close to the highways, Istanbul, Turkey
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
from
$262,637
The residence features saunas, a steam room and a Turkish bath, a roof-top park, a fitness center, an outdoor cinema, a three-level parking, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a basketball court, a kids' playground, a barbecue area. Completion - January, 2024. Location and nearby infrastruc…
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Apartment building Luna Dragos
Apartment building Luna Dragos
Apartment building Luna Dragos
Apartment building Luna Dragos
Apartment building Luna Dragos
Apartment building Luna Dragos
Apartment building Luna Dragos
Maltepe, Turkey
from
$330,256
Luna Dragos is a large-scale mixed-use development in Maltepe on Istanbul’s Asian side, combining 689 residences with commercial spaces in a community-oriented layout near key transport routes. Luna Dragos offers sea and city views, extensive social facilities, and family-focused amenitie…
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Binaa Investment
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Apartment building Next Level İstanbul
Apartment building Next Level İstanbul
Apartment building Next Level İstanbul
Apartment building Next Level İstanbul
Apartment building Next Level İstanbul
Apartment building Next Level İstanbul
Besiktas, Turkey
Price on request
Next Level İstanbul is a premier residential and commercial project in Levent – Beşiktaş, Istanbul, ideally located on Büyükdere Street near metro access. It includes 161 residences and 44 offices. Next Level İstanbul features a unique architectural design with green terraces on all level…
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Binaa Investment
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Apartment building Akzirve Strada Bahçeşehir
Apartment building Akzirve Strada Bahçeşehir
Apartment building Akzirve Strada Bahçeşehir
Apartment building Akzirve Strada Bahçeşehir
Apartment building Akzirve Strada Bahçeşehir
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Apartment building Akzirve Strada Bahçeşehir
Basaksehir, Turkey
Price on request
Akzirve Strada Bahçeşehir is a landmark residential project in Başakşehir, Istanbul, offering over 2,500 units across three phases. It combines modern design, green landscapes, and family-focused living. Akzirve Strada Bahçeşehir provides diverse unit sizes from 1+1 to 5+1 duplexes, with im…
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Binaa Investment
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Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool close to a metro station and highways, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool close to a metro station and highways, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool close to a metro station and highways, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool close to a metro station and highways, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool close to a metro station and highways, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool close to a metro station and highways, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool close to a metro station and highways, Istanbul, Turkey
Bagcilar, Turkey
from
$290,493
We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the city. The residence features around-the-clock security, a gym, a kids' playground, an outdoor swimming pool, a lake, a parking. Completion - December, 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to universities, 5-s…
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Apartment building The Vira Istanbul
Apartment building The Vira Istanbul
Apartment building The Vira Istanbul
Apartment building The Vira Istanbul
Apartment building The Vira Istanbul
Apartment building The Vira Istanbul
Apartment building The Vira Istanbul
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Price on request
The Vira Istanbul project is located in Beylikduzu district of Istanbul, and is one of the most important tourist centers in the city. The project extends over an area of 92,000 m² and includes 17 buildings with distinctive engineering designs, including 1156 apartments With patterns from 1+…
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Binaa Investment
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Apartment building Apartments with Separate Jacuzzi and Bosphorus View in Beşiktaş
Apartment building Apartments with Separate Jacuzzi and Bosphorus View in Beşiktaş
Apartment building Apartments with Separate Jacuzzi and Bosphorus View in Beşiktaş
Apartment building Apartments with Separate Jacuzzi and Bosphorus View in Beşiktaş
Apartment building Apartments with Separate Jacuzzi and Bosphorus View in Beşiktaş
Show all Apartment building Apartments with Separate Jacuzzi and Bosphorus View in Beşiktaş
Apartment building Apartments with Separate Jacuzzi and Bosphorus View in Beşiktaş
Besiktas, Turkey
from
$2,01M
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 14
Bosphorus View Apartments with Large Balcony and 500 Meters to Akmerkez in Beşiktaş, Istanbul The apartments for sale are located in Levent district of Beşiktaş. Levent is the financial center of Istanbul and is one of the highest land value areas of Istanbul with its high daily human traffi…
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TEKCE Real Estate
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Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool and fitness centre, next to Aydos Forest, Sanjaktepe, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool and fitness centre, next to Aydos Forest, Sanjaktepe, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool and fitness centre, next to Aydos Forest, Sanjaktepe, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool and fitness centre, next to Aydos Forest, Sanjaktepe, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool and fitness centre, next to Aydos Forest, Sanjaktepe, Istanbul, Turkey
Sancaktepe, Turkey
from
$418,827
The project has flats with 2-3 bedrooms and 3 floors with commercial space. Also, the complex has convenient infrastructure: a fitness centre, sauna, indoor swimming pool, children's playground, multi-purpose sports field, guest hotel rooms and charging facilities for electric cars. Locatio…
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Residential complex Residential complex with park views, near the Financial center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with park views, near the Financial center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with park views, near the Financial center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with park views, near the Financial center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with park views, near the Financial center, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residential complex with park views, near the Financial center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with park views, near the Financial center, Istanbul, Turkey
Ümraniye, Turkey
from
$1,00M
The residential complex is designed as a small town with a privileged location - close to the new International Financial Center, in one of the most dynamic areas of the Asian part of Istanbul. The project has low-rise residential buildings, a large city park with walking paths and recreatio…
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Residential complex New residence with a gym and a spa, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a gym and a spa, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a gym and a spa, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a gym and a spa, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a gym and a spa, Istanbul, Turkey
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Residential complex New residence with a gym and a spa, Istanbul, Turkey
Sisli, Turkey
from
$557,109
The residence stands out as a distinguished project offering all the amenities of modern living in the dynamic and prestigious Beşiktaş district of Istanbul. Developed by Babacan Yapı, this project is set to be completed in December 2026. Located in one of Beşiktaş’s most sought-after areas,…
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Apartment building Real Estate With Rich Social Amenities in İstanbul Beşiktaş
Apartment building Real Estate With Rich Social Amenities in İstanbul Beşiktaş
Apartment building Real Estate With Rich Social Amenities in İstanbul Beşiktaş
Apartment building Real Estate With Rich Social Amenities in İstanbul Beşiktaş
Apartment building Real Estate With Rich Social Amenities in İstanbul Beşiktaş
Show all Apartment building Real Estate With Rich Social Amenities in İstanbul Beşiktaş
Apartment building Real Estate With Rich Social Amenities in İstanbul Beşiktaş
Besiktas, Turkey
from
$2,36M
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 6
Real Estate Within a Complex Close to the Sea in İstanbul Beşiktaş The real estate in a project stands out due to its advantageous location. Beşiktaş is located on the European Side of İstanbul and attracts attention from the Bosphorus views. In addition, 15 Temmuz Şehitler Bridge is located…
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TEKCE Real Estate
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Residential complex New residence near a metro station and universities, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence near a metro station and universities, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence near a metro station and universities, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence near a metro station and universities, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence near a metro station and universities, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence near a metro station and universities, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence near a metro station and universities, Istanbul, Turkey
Kagithane, Turkey
from
$467,574
Namli Vadi is a unique living experience in the heart of Istanbul. Apartments with 1-2 bedrooms are offered to your liking in the 7-storey luxury project with modern design. Completion - end of 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure Vadi Istanbul - 2 minutes Metro station - 5 minutes Uni…
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Residential complex New guarded residence with a hotel and lounge areas near a metro station and a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New guarded residence with a hotel and lounge areas near a metro station and a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New guarded residence with a hotel and lounge areas near a metro station and a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New guarded residence with a hotel and lounge areas near a metro station and a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New guarded residence with a hotel and lounge areas near a metro station and a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New guarded residence with a hotel and lounge areas near a metro station and a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New guarded residence with a hotel and lounge areas near a metro station and a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Kagithane, Turkey
from
$720,176
We offer different apartments with storerooms. The residence consists of 4 buildings (2 office buildings, 1 block of flats, a hotel) and features elevators, a terrace of the 10th floor, collective work areas, a roof-top bar, an outdoor cinema, a yoga studio and an outdoor gym, arbours and re…
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Apartment building Istanbul Safakoy Apartment Compound
Apartment building Istanbul Safakoy Apartment Compound
Apartment building Istanbul Safakoy Apartment Compound
Apartment building Istanbul Safakoy Apartment Compound
Apartment building Istanbul Safakoy Apartment Compound
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Apartment building Istanbul Safakoy Apartment Compound
Küçükçekmece Wedding Palace, Turkey
from
$178,000
Number of floors 5
Area 50 m²
1 real estate property 1
Why this property؟ Apartments for sale in Istanbul Kucukcekmece next to the rapid transport stations. It is only a few steps away from the prominent educational and health centers in the region. It is a promising opportunity within one of the most significant investment areas in the city of …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
50.0
227,240
Agency
Binaa Investment
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Residential complex Complex of villas with a swimming pool and gardens, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with a swimming pool and gardens, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with a swimming pool and gardens, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with a swimming pool and gardens, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with a swimming pool and gardens, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Complex of villas with a swimming pool and gardens, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with a swimming pool and gardens, Istanbul, Turkey
Sariyer, Turkey
from
$945,096
We offer comfortable villas with two parking spaces, a hamam, a sauna and a gym, a panoramic view of the sea, the city and the surrounding nature. The residence features a swimming pool, gardens and around-the-clock security. Facilities and equipment in the house Parquet Underfloor heating…
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Apartment building Sega Metro Park
Apartment building Sega Metro Park
Apartment building Sega Metro Park
Apartment building Sega Metro Park
Apartment building Sega Metro Park
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Apartment building Sega Metro Park
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
from
$190,000
Sega Metro Park is a prime investment and residential opportunity in Küçükçekmece, Istanbul. Spanning 6,500m², it features six 9-floor buildings with 291 apartments (2+1 & 3+1) and 44 commercial units. Sega Metro Park offers luxury amenities, including a Turkish bath, steam rooms, sauna, …
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Binaa Investment
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Apartment building Real Estate With Rich Social Amenities in İstanbul Beşiktaş
Apartment building Real Estate With Rich Social Amenities in İstanbul Beşiktaş
Apartment building Real Estate With Rich Social Amenities in İstanbul Beşiktaş
Apartment building Real Estate With Rich Social Amenities in İstanbul Beşiktaş
Apartment building Real Estate With Rich Social Amenities in İstanbul Beşiktaş
Show all Apartment building Real Estate With Rich Social Amenities in İstanbul Beşiktaş
Apartment building Real Estate With Rich Social Amenities in İstanbul Beşiktaş
Besiktas, Turkey
from
$1,40M
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 6
Real Estate Within a Complex Close to the Sea in İstanbul Beşiktaş The real estate in a project stands out due to its advantageous location. Beşiktaş is located on the European Side of İstanbul and attracts attention from the Bosphorus views. In addition, 15 Temmuz Şehitler Bridge is located…
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TEKCE Real Estate
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Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a green area close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a green area close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a green area close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a green area close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a green area close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a green area close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a green area close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Eyupsultan, Turkey
from
$535,222
We offer apartments with parking spaces, balconies and terraces. The residence features a,large green area, a parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a Turkish bath, a sauna and a steam bath, indoor and outdoor kids' playgrounds. Completion - December, 2024. Location and nearby infrastr…
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Residential complex Turkish citizenship by investment!
Residential complex Turkish citizenship by investment!
Residential complex Turkish citizenship by investment!
Residential complex Turkish citizenship by investment!
Residential complex Turkish citizenship by investment!
Show all Residential complex Turkish citizenship by investment!
Residential complex Turkish citizenship by investment!
Maltepe, Turkey
from
$460,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
We present to you our new complex located in the Maltape district. Apartment package for Turkish citizenship: Two apartments: 1+1 and 1+1 for 435.00 USU Two apartments: 2+1 and 1+1 for 485.00 USU Upon request, we will send a video of our clients purchasing apartments in this …
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Residential complex Gated residence with swimming pools and gyms close to metro stations, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Gated residence with swimming pools and gyms close to metro stations, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Gated residence with swimming pools and gyms close to metro stations, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Gated residence with swimming pools and gyms close to metro stations, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Gated residence with swimming pools and gyms close to metro stations, Istanbul, Turkey
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Residential complex Gated residence with swimming pools and gyms close to metro stations, Istanbul, Turkey
Bagcilar, Turkey
from
$357,730
We offer comfortable apartments (2, 3, 4 bedrooms) with spacious balconies, terrace and private gardens. The residence features gardens, swimming pools, a sauna and a Turkish bath, a pilates studio, a basketball court, two gyms, an indoor parking. Completion - September, 2023. Facilities an…
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Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, a spa center and green areas, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, a spa center and green areas, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, a spa center and green areas, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, a spa center and green areas, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, a spa center and green areas, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, a spa center and green areas, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, a spa center and green areas, Istanbul, Turkey
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$412,858
The project features: landscaped green areas outdoor sports areas gym spa center sauna and atem bath indoor swimming pool kids' playgrounds private parking spaces Completion - December, 30 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure School - 3 km City center - 40 km Shopping mall - 3 km Met…
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Apartment building Stara Tem Sultangazi
Apartment building Stara Tem Sultangazi
Apartment building Stara Tem Sultangazi
Apartment building Stara Tem Sultangazi
Apartment building Stara Tem Sultangazi
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Apartment building Stara Tem Sultangazi
Sultangazi, Turkey
from
$312,000
Stara Tem Sultangazi is a new housing project in European Istanbul. It covers 23,500 square meters and has 7 buildings. Each building has 13 floors. It offers apartments in different sizes from 68 to 204 square meters. This makes it great for families looking for comfort and modern design. …
Agency
Binaa Investment
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Residential complex New residence with around-the-clock security and a green area near a beach and a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with around-the-clock security and a green area near a beach and a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with around-the-clock security and a green area near a beach and a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with around-the-clock security and a green area near a beach and a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with around-the-clock security and a green area near a beach and a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with around-the-clock security and a green area near a beach and a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with around-the-clock security and a green area near a beach and a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
from
$264,627
The residence features around-the-clock security, a parking, a fitness center, a kids' playground, a green area. Completion - August, 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure Metro station - 12 minutes Metrobus station - 12 minutes New Istanbul Airport - 25 minutes Shopping mall - 15 minut…
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Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a fitness center close to a highway and a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a fitness center close to a highway and a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a fitness center close to a highway and a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a fitness center close to a highway and a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a fitness center close to a highway and a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a fitness center close to a highway and a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a fitness center close to a highway and a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Maltepe, Turkey
from
$284,524
The unique living option in the centre of the city life for those who pursue their dreams. The unique view of the Princes’ Islands, which is the subject of poems on the Anatolian Side, becomes an important part of your life in the complex. Simply opening the curtains is enough to immerse you…
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Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, around-the-clock security and a picturesque view, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, around-the-clock security and a picturesque view, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, around-the-clock security and a picturesque view, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, around-the-clock security and a picturesque view, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, around-the-clock security and a picturesque view, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, around-the-clock security and a picturesque view, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, around-the-clock security and a picturesque view, Istanbul, Turkey
Kartal, Turkey
from
$261,799
Each dream deserves a chance. Sometimes, life becomes such that even dreams are overshadowed by it. Consisting of a total of 227 apartments and creating difference by its unique location, complete social facilities and numerous privileges, the residence enables you to live your life much gre…
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Residential complex Apartments in a new residential complex, Suadiye, Kadikoy, Istanbul, Türkiye
Residential complex Apartments in a new residential complex, Suadiye, Kadikoy, Istanbul, Türkiye
Residential complex Apartments in a new residential complex, Suadiye, Kadikoy, Istanbul, Türkiye
Residential complex Apartments in a new residential complex, Suadiye, Kadikoy, Istanbul, Türkiye
Residential complex Apartments in a new residential complex, Suadiye, Kadikoy, Istanbul, Türkiye
Kadikoy, Turkey
from
$557,109
The new building offers spacious apartments with 2 and 3 bedrooms. On the ground floor of the building there are commercial premises. The construction corresponds to modern technologies, high-quality materials are used. Features of the flats double glazed windows external blinds boxes on t…
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Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool close to a metro station and universities, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool close to a metro station and universities, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool close to a metro station and universities, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool close to a metro station and universities, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool close to a metro station and universities, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool close to a metro station and universities, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool close to a metro station and universities, Istanbul, Turkey
Sariyer, Turkey
from
$395,522
We offer spacious apartments with terraces and a panoramic view of the city. The residence features a swimming pool, yoga and pilates areas, a fitness center and a sauna, a parking. Completion - December, 2025. Location and nearby infrastructure Metro station - 30 meters Universities - 500…
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Residential complex New prestigious residence near a highway, in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New prestigious residence near a highway, in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New prestigious residence near a highway, in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New prestigious residence near a highway, in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New prestigious residence near a highway, in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New prestigious residence near a highway, in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New prestigious residence near a highway, in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Bakırköy, Turkey
from
$461,605
We offer luxury apartments in a residence with a garage and around-the-clock security. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located right next to the E-5 highway, in the center of Istanbul, only 1 minute away from a school, a shopping mall, a hospital, a park, a beach and publ…
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Residential complex Peron Istanbul Kartal: a lifestyle and investment in one complex!
Residential complex Peron Istanbul Kartal: a lifestyle and investment in one complex!
Residential complex Peron Istanbul Kartal: a lifestyle and investment in one complex!
Residential complex Peron Istanbul Kartal: a lifestyle and investment in one complex!
Residential complex Peron Istanbul Kartal: a lifestyle and investment in one complex!
Show all Residential complex Peron Istanbul Kartal: a lifestyle and investment in one complex!
Residential complex Peron Istanbul Kartal: a lifestyle and investment in one complex!
Kartal, Turkey
from
$480,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Peron Istanbul Kartal: a lifestyle and investment in one complex! Discover a new level of comfort – purchase an apartment in the modern Peron Istanbul Kartal residential complex in one of Istanbul's most sought-after areas. Apartments for sale 2+1 apartments (from 114 m2 to 197 m…
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Residential complex New complex of first-class villas with swimming pools in Durusu area, Istanbul, Türkiye
Residential complex New complex of first-class villas with swimming pools in Durusu area, Istanbul, Türkiye
Residential complex New complex of first-class villas with swimming pools in Durusu area, Istanbul, Türkiye
Residential complex New complex of first-class villas with swimming pools in Durusu area, Istanbul, Türkiye
Residential complex New complex of first-class villas with swimming pools in Durusu area, Istanbul, Türkiye
Show all Residential complex New complex of first-class villas with swimming pools in Durusu area, Istanbul, Türkiye
Residential complex New complex of first-class villas with swimming pools in Durusu area, Istanbul, Türkiye
Besiktas, Turkey
from
$1,64M
Located in a project area of 53,181 m², complex will offer 41 splendid villas surrounded with nature in İstanbul Durusu - 46,678 m² of the project is comprised of green areas. A meeting hall where you can manage your daily business inside carefully designed living spaces. Café and restaurant…
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Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a gym close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a gym close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a gym close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a gym close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a gym close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a gym close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a gym close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Kadikoy, Turkey
from
$283,528
The residence features a swimming pool, a gym, a sauna, a Turkish bath and a jacuzzi, a kids' playground, a cinema, a games room, a 5-level parking. Completion - December, 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure Metro station - 2 minutes Metrobus station - 5 minutes Eurasia Tunnel - 8 min…
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Apartment building Nevbahar Suites
Apartment building Nevbahar Suites
Apartment building Nevbahar Suites
Apartment building Nevbahar Suites
Basaksehir, Turkey
Price on request
Nevbahar Suites in Başakşehir – Boutique Living in a Growing District Nevbahar Suites is a boutique residential development located in the rapidly developing district of Başakşehir on the European side of Istanbul. Designed with a focus on comfort, privacy, and modern living, the project …
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Binaa Investment
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Apartment building Spacious Apartments with Sea Views in Istanbul Zeytinburnu
Apartment building Spacious Apartments with Sea Views in Istanbul Zeytinburnu
Apartment building Spacious Apartments with Sea Views in Istanbul Zeytinburnu
Apartment building Spacious Apartments with Sea Views in Istanbul Zeytinburnu
Apartment building Spacious Apartments with Sea Views in Istanbul Zeytinburnu
Show all Apartment building Spacious Apartments with Sea Views in Istanbul Zeytinburnu
Apartment building Spacious Apartments with Sea Views in Istanbul Zeytinburnu
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
from
$1,95M
The year of construction 2021
Number of floors 16
Beachfront Spacious Apartments with Balconies in Istanbul Zeytinburnu The apartments are located in the Zeytinburnu district of Istanbul. Zeytinburnu district has always been one of the favorite districts of Istanbul, thanks to its location on the shores of the Sea of Marmara. The apartments…
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TEKCE Real Estate
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Residential complex New buy-to-let studios, apartments and duplexes in a large residence with a business center, Kägythane, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New buy-to-let studios, apartments and duplexes in a large residence with a business center, Kägythane, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New buy-to-let studios, apartments and duplexes in a large residence with a business center, Kägythane, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New buy-to-let studios, apartments and duplexes in a large residence with a business center, Kägythane, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New buy-to-let studios, apartments and duplexes in a large residence with a business center, Kägythane, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New buy-to-let studios, apartments and duplexes in a large residence with a business center, Kägythane, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New buy-to-let studios, apartments and duplexes in a large residence with a business center, Kägythane, Istanbul, Turkey
Kagithane, Turkey
from
$318,348
New studios and apartments with different layouts in apart-hotel. The residence features: large business center around-the-clock security cafe indoor swimming pool, multifunctional center sauna and spa concierge garage supermarket basketball court dry-cleaner's and hairdresser's Facilitie…
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Apartment building Istanbul Kucukcekmece Investment Apartment compound
Apartment building Istanbul Kucukcekmece Investment Apartment compound
Apartment building Istanbul Kucukcekmece Investment Apartment compound
Apartment building Istanbul Kucukcekmece Investment Apartment compound
Apartment building Istanbul Kucukcekmece Investment Apartment compound
Show all Apartment building Istanbul Kucukcekmece Investment Apartment compound
Apartment building Istanbul Kucukcekmece Investment Apartment compound
Mustafa Kemalpasa Ortaokulu, Turkey
from
$1,26M
Number of floors 5
Babacan Port Royal Küçükçekmece Smart Apartments & Investment Opportunity in Istanbul Babacan Port Royal is positioned as a contemporary urban project that reflects the evolving residential needs of Istanbul’s growing population. By combining a wide range of apartment types with extensive…
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Binaa Investment
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Residential complex Residential complex with shops and gym, close to airport and metro station, Kartal, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with shops and gym, close to airport and metro station, Kartal, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with shops and gym, close to airport and metro station, Kartal, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with shops and gym, close to airport and metro station, Kartal, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with shops and gym, close to airport and metro station, Kartal, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residential complex with shops and gym, close to airport and metro station, Kartal, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with shops and gym, close to airport and metro station, Kartal, Istanbul, Turkey
Kartal, Turkey
from
$409,874
The residential complex, consists of 2 tall buildings and 270 flats with 2-3 bedrooms. In addition to the flats, the project has 335 parking spaces, a swimming pool, an equipped gym, a sauna and 4 shops. Location and nearby infrastructure Located in the area where the most important urban p…
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Residential complex New residential complex, reconstruction project of a whole area in the city center, Beyoglu, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex, reconstruction project of a whole area in the city center, Beyoglu, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex, reconstruction project of a whole area in the city center, Beyoglu, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex, reconstruction project of a whole area in the city center, Beyoglu, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex, reconstruction project of a whole area in the city center, Beyoglu, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residential complex, reconstruction project of a whole area in the city center, Beyoglu, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex, reconstruction project of a whole area in the city center, Beyoglu, Istanbul, Turkey
Beyoglu, Turkey
from
$578,855
The redevelopment project for entire neighborhood in the center of Istanbul. The complex of several residential, office and retail units and a five-star hotel are being built here. A pedestrian street with bakeries, groceries and vegetable shops runs through the entire block. The courtyards …
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Apartment building Sinpaş Saklı Koru Konakları
Apartment building Sinpaş Saklı Koru Konakları
Apartment building Sinpaş Saklı Koru Konakları
Apartment building Sinpaş Saklı Koru Konakları
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
from
$260,000
Sinpaş Saklı Koru Konakları, İstanbul'un Küçükçekmece/Atakent bölgesinde lüks bir konut kompleksidir. 30,000 m² alana yayılmaktadır. Bu alanda 18,420 m² yeşil alan bulunmaktadır. Kompleks, farklı düzenlerde 540 daire sunmaktadır. Sinpaş Saklı Koru Konakları is special because of its great…
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Binaa Investment
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Apartment building Spacious Apartments 1.4 Km from the Marina in Beylikdüzü İstanbul
Apartment building Spacious Apartments 1.4 Km from the Marina in Beylikdüzü İstanbul
Apartment building Spacious Apartments 1.4 Km from the Marina in Beylikdüzü İstanbul
Apartment building Spacious Apartments 1.4 Km from the Marina in Beylikdüzü İstanbul
Apartment building Spacious Apartments 1.4 Km from the Marina in Beylikdüzü İstanbul
Show all Apartment building Spacious Apartments 1.4 Km from the Marina in Beylikdüzü İstanbul
Apartment building Spacious Apartments 1.4 Km from the Marina in Beylikdüzü İstanbul
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$426,603
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Spacious Apartments for Sale Near Marina in İstanbul Beylikdüzü Spacious apartments are located in the Kavaklı neighborhood in Beylikdüzü, İstanbul. Beylikdüzü is being valued day by day with new projects, newly built marina, and shopping centers. The region represents the new planned urbani…
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TEKCE Real Estate
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Apartment building Apartments with Sea and Princes' Islands Views in Maltepe
Apartment building Apartments with Sea and Princes' Islands Views in Maltepe
Apartment building Apartments with Sea and Princes' Islands Views in Maltepe
Apartment building Apartments with Sea and Princes' Islands Views in Maltepe
Apartment building Apartments with Sea and Princes' Islands Views in Maltepe
Show all Apartment building Apartments with Sea and Princes' Islands Views in Maltepe
Apartment building Apartments with Sea and Princes' Islands Views in Maltepe
Maltepe, Turkey
from
$660,137
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 14
Apartments for Sale in a Complex Within Walking Distance to the Metro in Maltepe Maltepe, located on the Asian side of İstanbul, is a coastal district known for its stunning views of the sea and the Princes' Islands, which can be seen from many parts of the area. The district offers an activ…
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Residential complex Residential complex with a swimming pool and a fitness center close to universities and E-5 highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with a swimming pool and a fitness center close to universities and E-5 highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with a swimming pool and a fitness center close to universities and E-5 highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with a swimming pool and a fitness center close to universities and E-5 highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with a swimming pool and a fitness center close to universities and E-5 highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residential complex with a swimming pool and a fitness center close to universities and E-5 highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with a swimming pool and a fitness center close to universities and E-5 highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
from
$344,214
The project has innovative design and quality construction and includes living spaces aiming to integrate with nature and harmony. The 3,750 m2 of green space and landscape areas will allow you to take a deep breath away from the congestion of the metropolis, by letting you feel the freshnes…
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Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and sports grounds, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and sports grounds, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and sports grounds, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and sports grounds, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and sports grounds, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and sports grounds, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and sports grounds, Istanbul, Turkey
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
from
$1,74M
The complex features rich social areas designed with attention to the finest detail for 95 distinguished families, where you can make pleasant memories. indoor swimming pool sauna steam bath fitness room multifunctional room outdoor swimming pool barbecue area outdoor sports grounds Locat…
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Residential complex Luxury apartments with sea view, with developed infrastructure, Kadıköy, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury apartments with sea view, with developed infrastructure, Kadıköy, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury apartments with sea view, with developed infrastructure, Kadıköy, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury apartments with sea view, with developed infrastructure, Kadıköy, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury apartments with sea view, with developed infrastructure, Kadıköy, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Luxury apartments with sea view, with developed infrastructure, Kadıköy, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury apartments with sea view, with developed infrastructure, Kadıköy, Istanbul, Turkey
Kadikoy, Turkey
from
$369,085
The project in a luxury community of 251 homes and 20 commercial spaces. It consists of 4 buildings. Aesthetically pleasing 1-3 bedroom apartments and 4-5 bedroom duplexes. Nearby there are a cultural centre, metro stations, beach, shopping centres. First payment 35% and instalments for 18 m…
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Residential complex Apartments with balconies and terraces, with river views, Kagithane, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments with balconies and terraces, with river views, Kagithane, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments with balconies and terraces, with river views, Kagithane, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments with balconies and terraces, with river views, Kagithane, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments with balconies and terraces, with river views, Kagithane, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Apartments with balconies and terraces, with river views, Kagithane, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments with balconies and terraces, with river views, Kagithane, Istanbul, Turkey
Kagithane, Turkey
from
$479,512
A new project in Kagithane in the European part of Istanbul, close to the river, surrounded by greenery. The project is unique by reason of including commercial space (41 offices, 5 stores) for comfort of residents in addition to one residential building with apartments and seven separate vi…
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Residential complex Elite apartment with a picturesque view of the Bosphorus, Kandilli, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Elite apartment with a picturesque view of the Bosphorus, Kandilli, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Elite apartment with a picturesque view of the Bosphorus, Kandilli, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Elite apartment with a picturesque view of the Bosphorus, Kandilli, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Elite apartment with a picturesque view of the Bosphorus, Kandilli, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Elite apartment with a picturesque view of the Bosphorus, Kandilli, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Elite apartment with a picturesque view of the Bosphorus, Kandilli, Istanbul, Turkey
Uskudar, Turkey
from
$1,19M
A new residential complex in the style of coastal villas overlooking the Bosphorus. The apartments are finished in luxury quality, each apartment has a storage room and places in the underground garage. On the territory of the residential complex will be located: a cafe, a recreation area, m…
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Apartment building Flats in Complex with Luxury Amenities in İstanbul Bakırköy
Apartment building Flats in Complex with Luxury Amenities in İstanbul Bakırköy
Apartment building Flats in Complex with Luxury Amenities in İstanbul Bakırköy
Apartment building Flats in Complex with Luxury Amenities in İstanbul Bakırköy
Apartment building Flats in Complex with Luxury Amenities in İstanbul Bakırköy
Show all Apartment building Flats in Complex with Luxury Amenities in İstanbul Bakırköy
Apartment building Flats in Complex with Luxury Amenities in İstanbul Bakırköy
Bakırköy, Turkey
from
$2,50M
The year of construction 2019
Number of floors 20
Ready-to-Move Flats in Complex with Sea View in İstanbul Bakırköy The flats are situated in a project in the center of the coastline of the Bakırköy district. Bakırköy is one of the oldest residential areas on the European Side of Istanbul. The important transportation lines pass on this dis…
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Apartment building Manzara İstanbul
Apartment building Manzara İstanbul
Apartment building Manzara İstanbul
Apartment building Manzara İstanbul
Apartment building Manzara İstanbul
Apartment building Manzara İstanbul
Kagithane, Turkey
from
$283,447
Manzara İstanbul is a modern residential project offering premium apartments in Kagithane Istanbul near the prestigious Hamidiye district. The project features stunning Belgrad Forest views and quick access to Vadi Istanbul, metro lines, shopping centers, and major transportation routes. …
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Binaa Investment
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Apartment building Taksim Istanbul Residence compound
Apartment building Taksim Istanbul Residence compound
Apartment building Taksim Istanbul Residence compound
Apartment building Taksim Istanbul Residence compound
Apartment building Taksim Istanbul Residence compound
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Apartment building Taksim Istanbul Residence compound
Beyoglu, Turkey
from
$455,000
Why this property؟ A mixture of modern architecture and the inherent sense of history, near Taksim Square. It is surrounded by many shops, restaurants, parks, and archaeological and tourist areas. High luxury services in the heart of the historic city, a great bargain for finished housing an…
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Residential complex Luxury apartments with terraces and private pools in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury apartments with terraces and private pools in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury apartments with terraces and private pools in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury apartments with terraces and private pools in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury apartments with terraces and private pools in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Luxury apartments with terraces and private pools in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury apartments with terraces and private pools in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Sisli, Turkey
from
$2,89M
We offer high-quality apartments and penthouses with different layouts (from two to four bedrooms). The flat have a panoramic view of the city, private terraces and swimming pools. The residence features large green areas, a parking, a sauna, an indoor swimming pool, a Turkish bath and a spa…
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Apartment building AVRUPA KONUTLARI ŞİŞLİ
Apartment building AVRUPA KONUTLARI ŞİŞLİ
Apartment building AVRUPA KONUTLARI ŞİŞLİ
Apartment building AVRUPA KONUTLARI ŞİŞLİ
Apartment building AVRUPA KONUTLARI ŞİŞLİ
Sisli, Turkey
from
$337,000
AVRUPA KONUTLARI ŞİŞLİ is a luxury residential project in Istanbul's elite Şişli district, offering premium living within minutes of top shopping centers and cultural hubs. AVRUPA KONUTLARI ŞİŞLİ ensures seamless access to metro, Metrobus, and key areas like Taksim, Beşiktaş, and Levent, wi…
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Binaa Investment
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Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a shopping mall, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a shopping mall, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a shopping mall, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a shopping mall, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a shopping mall, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a shopping mall, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a shopping mall, Istanbul, Turkey
Hadimkoy Yolu Caddesi, Turkey
from
$239,756
The residence features indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a fitness center, a Turkish bath and a sauna, tennis and basketball courts, a kids' playground, a shopping mall. Completion - December, 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure Metrobus station - 1 minute Hospital - 4 minutes Univer…
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Residential complex Apartments in a residential complex with a pool and a view of the Golden Horn Bay, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments in a residential complex with a pool and a view of the Golden Horn Bay, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments in a residential complex with a pool and a view of the Golden Horn Bay, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments in a residential complex with a pool and a view of the Golden Horn Bay, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments in a residential complex with a pool and a view of the Golden Horn Bay, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Apartments in a residential complex with a pool and a view of the Golden Horn Bay, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments in a residential complex with a pool and a view of the Golden Horn Bay, Istanbul, Turkey
Eyupsultan, Turkey
from
$371,664
Residential complex in one of the largest municipalities, old, historical and central area, in Eyup Sultan, next to the Golden Horn. Title deed ready, suitable for Turkish citizenship, no fee for title deed. 27 blocks, each block has 10 floors, apartment types range from 1+1 to 5+1, from 82 …
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Apartment building Housing Project Apartments with Amenities in Şişli Istanbul
Apartment building Housing Project Apartments with Amenities in Şişli Istanbul
Apartment building Housing Project Apartments with Amenities in Şişli Istanbul
Apartment building Housing Project Apartments with Amenities in Şişli Istanbul
Apartment building Housing Project Apartments with Amenities in Şişli Istanbul
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Apartment building Housing Project Apartments with Amenities in Şişli Istanbul
Sisli, Turkey
from
$722,567
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Apartments in a Comprehensive Housing Project in Şişli, Istanbul This comprehensive project is located in Şişli, one of the most developed districts on the European side of Istanbul. The area is one of the top districts in terms of land value in Istanbul. It experiences heavy foot traffic th…
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Residential complex Prestigious residence with swimming pools, a tennis court and a kids' club, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Prestigious residence with swimming pools, a tennis court and a kids' club, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Prestigious residence with swimming pools, a tennis court and a kids' club, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Prestigious residence with swimming pools, a tennis court and a kids' club, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Prestigious residence with swimming pools, a tennis court and a kids' club, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Prestigious residence with swimming pools, a tennis court and a kids' club, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Prestigious residence with swimming pools, a tennis court and a kids' club, Istanbul, Turkey
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
from
$1,07M
We offer apartments with parking spaces in an elite complex on the seashore. The residence features indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a garage and a parking, basketball and tennis courts, a fitness center, a sauna, a Turkish bath, a massage room, a play room, a children's playground and a k…
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Apartment building RAMS Park House
Apartment building RAMS Park House
Apartment building RAMS Park House
Apartment building RAMS Park House
Apartment building RAMS Park House
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Apartment building RAMS Park House
Sariyer, Turkey
from
$353,962
RAMS Park House Maslak offers apartments for sale in Maslak Istanbul within a large-scale residential concept combining urban life and nature. Located in one of Istanbul’s top business districts, the project delivers premium living and strong investment appeal. RAMS Park House Maslak stan…
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Binaa Investment
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Apartment building Avenue Istanbul
Apartment building Avenue Istanbul
Apartment building Avenue Istanbul
Apartment building Avenue Istanbul
Apartment building Avenue Istanbul
Apartment building Avenue Istanbul
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Price on request
The Avenue Istanbul project is a distinguished residential development in the Beylikdüzü area of Istanbul, blending luxury and modernity with breathtaking views of the Marmara Sea. Avenue Istanbul stands out with its strategic location, close to highways and public transportation, making …
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Binaa Investment
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Residential complex Luxury residence with a 5-star hotel, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury residence with a 5-star hotel, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury residence with a 5-star hotel, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury residence with a 5-star hotel, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury residence with a 5-star hotel, Istanbul, Turkey
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Residential complex Luxury residence with a 5-star hotel, Istanbul, Turkey
Pendik, Turkey
from
$166,053
The residence features around-the-clock services, a banquet hall, a bar and a cafe, a kids' pool, a concierge service, a fitness center, a gamer room, a conference room, an indoor swimming pool, a restaurant, a spa center, a sauna. Completion - July, 2025. Location and nearby infrastructure…
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Residential complex Elite 2+1 apartments in the center of Istanbul in the Maslak area.
Residential complex Elite 2+1 apartments in the center of Istanbul in the Maslak area.
Residential complex Elite 2+1 apartments in the center of Istanbul in the Maslak area.
Residential complex Elite 2+1 apartments in the center of Istanbul in the Maslak area.
Residential complex Elite 2+1 apartments in the center of Istanbul in the Maslak area.
Show all Residential complex Elite 2+1 apartments in the center of Istanbul in the Maslak area.
Residential complex Elite 2+1 apartments in the center of Istanbul in the Maslak area.
Sariyer, Turkey
from
$1,13M
Finishing options Finished
An elite investment project located in Maslak, the center of business and life in Istanbul. On one side of the project is the Belgrade Forest, and on the other is the Vadi Istanbul Shopping Mall, which highlights all the possibilities of the city from shopping to entertainment. There is a…
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Residential complex TOR Finance City Istanbul: Apartments in the Up-and-Coming Ümraniye District.
Residential complex TOR Finance City Istanbul: Apartments in the Up-and-Coming Ümraniye District.
Residential complex TOR Finance City Istanbul: Apartments in the Up-and-Coming Ümraniye District.
Residential complex TOR Finance City Istanbul: Apartments in the Up-and-Coming Ümraniye District.
Residential complex TOR Finance City Istanbul: Apartments in the Up-and-Coming Ümraniye District.
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Residential complex TOR Finance City Istanbul: Apartments in the Up-and-Coming Ümraniye District.
Ümraniye, Turkey
from
$229,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
TOR Finance City Istanbul: Apartments in the Up-and-Coming Ümraniye District This exclusive residential project is located in the rapidly developing Ümraniye district on the Anatolian side of Istanbul, just 5 minutes from the Istanbul Financial Center. Combining modern living standards…
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Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and an underground parking, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and an underground parking, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and an underground parking, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and an underground parking, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and an underground parking, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and an underground parking, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and an underground parking, Istanbul, Turkey
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
from
$304,420
The complex features: Green area 2-level underground parking Gym and sauna Swimming Pool Shops Completion - July, 2025. Location and nearby infrastructure Armoni Park Mall - 1 minute Mall of İstanbul - 15 minutes Bus stop - 1 minute Metrobus - 5 minutes Marmaray - 10 minutes Metro statio…
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Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a garage, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a garage, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a garage, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a garage, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a garage, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a garage, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a garage, Istanbul, Turkey
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
from
$179,071
The residence features an indoor swimming pool, a sauna and a steam bath, a gym, a garage, around-the-clock security. Completion - 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure Istanbul Airport - 35 minutes Shopping mall - 17 minutes Metro station - 1 minute University - 14 minutes Clinic - 2 m…
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Residential complex New residence with around-the-clock security close to the airport, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with around-the-clock security close to the airport, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with around-the-clock security close to the airport, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with around-the-clock security close to the airport, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with around-the-clock security close to the airport, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with around-the-clock security close to the airport, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with around-the-clock security close to the airport, Istanbul, Turkey
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$124,355
The residence features around-the-clock security, a parking, saunas and Turkish baths, a gym, a cafe. Completion - 2025. Features of the flats Underfloor heating Built-in kitchens Mini fridge High ceilings Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to the airport, a…
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Residential complex Modern residence with swimming pools and gardens near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Modern residence with swimming pools and gardens near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Modern residence with swimming pools and gardens near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Modern residence with swimming pools and gardens near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Modern residence with swimming pools and gardens near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
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Residential complex Modern residence with swimming pools and gardens near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Maltepe, Turkey
from
$242,740
A unique project offering the opportunity to live in the very center of the city and feel as if you are leaving the urban chaos behind. We offer apartments with a picturesque view at sea and the Princes' Islands and parking spaces. The interiors have been designed using a functional architec…
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Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, garden, and small lakes, in a quiet area, Uskudar, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, garden, and small lakes, in a quiet area, Uskudar, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, garden, and small lakes, in a quiet area, Uskudar, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, garden, and small lakes, in a quiet area, Uskudar, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, garden, and small lakes, in a quiet area, Uskudar, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, garden, and small lakes, in a quiet area, Uskudar, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, garden, and small lakes, in a quiet area, Uskudar, Istanbul, Turkey
Uskudar, Turkey
from
$2,71M
Residential complex in a quiet area, surrounded by greenery. The project includes 4 buildings, landscaped area with recreation areas and small lakes, storage room. Each apartment has an entrance hall, living room with dining area, kitchen, 3-4 bedrooms, 2-3 bathrooms, balcony or terrace. Som…
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Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools and sports grounds, near the city center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools and sports grounds, near the city center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools and sports grounds, near the city center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools and sports grounds, near the city center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools and sports grounds, near the city center, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools and sports grounds, near the city center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools and sports grounds, near the city center, Istanbul, Turkey
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
from
$649,487
The project has residential apartments, swimming pools for children and adults, a hammam, a sauna, a fitness center, sports grounds, walking paths, jogging tracks, playgrounds, 24-hour security with video surveillance, and parking space for 700 cars. Location and nearby infrastructure Topka…
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Apartment building Sea Pearl Ataköy
Apartment building Sea Pearl Ataköy
Apartment building Sea Pearl Ataköy
Apartment building Sea Pearl Ataköy
Apartment building Sea Pearl Ataköy
Show all Apartment building Sea Pearl Ataköy
Apartment building Sea Pearl Ataköy
Bakırköy, Turkey
Price on request
The Sea Pearl Ataköy project is one of the most luxurious residential projects in Istanbul. It offers direct sea views of the Marmara Sea. The project is located in the upscale Bakirkoy area. Sea Pearl Ataköy project has a modern design that fits luxury living. It offers large green space…
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Binaa Investment
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Residential complex PREMIUM apartments in the Pruva 34 seafront complex for Turkish Citizenship.
Residential complex PREMIUM apartments in the Pruva 34 seafront complex for Turkish Citizenship.
Residential complex PREMIUM apartments in the Pruva 34 seafront complex for Turkish Citizenship.
Residential complex PREMIUM apartments in the Pruva 34 seafront complex for Turkish Citizenship.
Residential complex PREMIUM apartments in the Pruva 34 seafront complex for Turkish Citizenship.
Show all Residential complex PREMIUM apartments in the Pruva 34 seafront complex for Turkish Citizenship.
Residential complex PREMIUM apartments in the Pruva 34 seafront complex for Turkish Citizenship.
Bakırköy, Turkey
from
$365,000
Finishing options Finished
1+1 apartment, total area 137 m², net area 88.6 m² Also for sale are apartments with two (2+1), three (3+1), four (4+1) and five (5+1) bedrooms. Videos of the apartment and complex are available upon request. The complex stretches along the famous Bakirkoy coastline, where extensive…
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Residential complex New complex of elite townhouses with swimming pools, gardens and a meeting room, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of elite townhouses with swimming pools, gardens and a meeting room, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of elite townhouses with swimming pools, gardens and a meeting room, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of elite townhouses with swimming pools, gardens and a meeting room, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of elite townhouses with swimming pools, gardens and a meeting room, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New complex of elite townhouses with swimming pools, gardens and a meeting room, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of elite townhouses with swimming pools, gardens and a meeting room, Istanbul, Turkey
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$441,708
The project surrounded by natural landscaping is a modern and eco-friendly living space design consisting of 177 townhouses. All homes offer stylish interiors, elegant landscaping and a personal piece of nature. Each townhouse is thoughtfully designed to accommodate their residents with spac…
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Residential complex New residence with a parking and a kids' playground close to the sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a parking and a kids' playground close to the sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a parking and a kids' playground close to the sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a parking and a kids' playground close to the sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a parking and a kids' playground close to the sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Kadikoy, Turkey
from
$811,202
We offer spacious apartments with balconies and a view of the city. The residence features around-the-clock security, a landscaped green area, a parking, a kids' playground. Completion - February, 2023. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to bus stops, shopping …
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Residential complex New green residence with a swimming pool and a garden in a prestigious area, near the forest, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New green residence with a swimming pool and a garden in a prestigious area, near the forest, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New green residence with a swimming pool and a garden in a prestigious area, near the forest, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New green residence with a swimming pool and a garden in a prestigious area, near the forest, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New green residence with a swimming pool and a garden in a prestigious area, near the forest, Istanbul, Turkey
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Residential complex New green residence with a swimming pool and a garden in a prestigious area, near the forest, Istanbul, Turkey
15 Gokturk Biltes Koleji, Turkey
from
$457,625
We offer spacious and comfortable apartments with beautiful terraces and a view of the forest. The residence features outdoor sports grounds, a heated swimming pool, landscaped gardens, around-the-clock security, an underground parking, a hamam and a sauna, a gym. Completion - December, 2024…
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Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a spa center close to the seaside, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a spa center close to the seaside, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a spa center close to the seaside, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a spa center close to the seaside, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a spa center close to the seaside, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a spa center close to the seaside, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a spa center close to the seaside, Istanbul, Turkey
Uskudar, Turkey
from
$432,754
Each apartment in The Fifth Season offers you a unique living space.Enjoy the pleasure of being safe with your loved ones and living the peace to the fullest in your apartment where you will feel the aesthetic touches of architecture... The complex infrastructure: indoor parking swimming po…
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Residential complex Modern residential complex near the forest, in the greenest district of the city, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Modern residential complex near the forest, in the greenest district of the city, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Modern residential complex near the forest, in the greenest district of the city, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Modern residential complex near the forest, in the greenest district of the city, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Modern residential complex near the forest, in the greenest district of the city, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Modern residential complex near the forest, in the greenest district of the city, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Modern residential complex near the forest, in the greenest district of the city, Istanbul, Turkey
Beykoz, Turkey
from
$1,93M
Modern residential complex in a developed area, surrounded by nature. Endless green, waterways, inner garden in the courtyard, unique landscape, nature-friendly architecture. A deep blue lake in the heart of the forest. The project includes: apartments, children's playground, fitness center,…
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Residential complex Buy to-let apartments with guaranteed yield of 6%, in the European part of Istanbul, Bagcylar, Turkey
Residential complex Buy to-let apartments with guaranteed yield of 6%, in the European part of Istanbul, Bagcylar, Turkey
Residential complex Buy to-let apartments with guaranteed yield of 6%, in the European part of Istanbul, Bagcylar, Turkey
Residential complex Buy to-let apartments with guaranteed yield of 6%, in the European part of Istanbul, Bagcylar, Turkey
Residential complex Buy to-let apartments with guaranteed yield of 6%, in the European part of Istanbul, Bagcylar, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Buy to-let apartments with guaranteed yield of 6%, in the European part of Istanbul, Bagcylar, Turkey
Residential complex Buy to-let apartments with guaranteed yield of 6%, in the European part of Istanbul, Bagcylar, Turkey
Bagcilar, Turkey
from
$582,622
The Superior Suites is a part of the Batışehir residential complex. Batışehir is a residential complex with commercial premises, hotel residences of famous brands, offices and entertainment venues. The Superior Suites project is a new 15-storey apartment hotel with 175 rooms. It includes fur…
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Residential complex Luxury apartments in Yenimahalle Avrupa Konutları complex.
Residential complex Luxury apartments in Yenimahalle Avrupa Konutları complex.
Residential complex Luxury apartments in Yenimahalle Avrupa Konutları complex.
Residential complex Luxury apartments in Yenimahalle Avrupa Konutları complex.
Residential complex Luxury apartments in Yenimahalle Avrupa Konutları complex.
Show all Residential complex Luxury apartments in Yenimahalle Avrupa Konutları complex.
Residential complex Luxury apartments in Yenimahalle Avrupa Konutları complex.
, Turkey
from
$415,000
This project is located in Bagcilar district, close to Yenimahalle metro station, shopping malls, schools, universities and hospitals. The complex is being built on a land plot of 49,000 m2, of which 65% is green space, consists of 17 blocks, a total of 754 apartments with layouts from 2 …
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Residential complex New residence with a spa center, a meeting room and sea views, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a spa center, a meeting room and sea views, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a spa center, a meeting room and sea views, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a spa center, a meeting room and sea views, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a spa center, a meeting room and sea views, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with a spa center, a meeting room and sea views, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a spa center, a meeting room and sea views, Istanbul, Turkey
Gaziosmanpaşa, Turkey
from
$235,777
The complex offers luxurious sea view front properties with unparalleled views, promising a lifestyle of elegance and tranquility. Designed with cutting-edge technology and modern amenities, the 360 smart apartments offer residents a luxurious and intelligent living experience tailored to en…
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Residential complex New residence with swimming pools close to the airport and a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools close to the airport and a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools close to the airport and a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools close to the airport and a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools close to the airport and a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
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Residential complex New residence with swimming pools close to the airport and a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Besiktas, Turkey
from
$221,849
We offer apartments with balconies. The residence features a fitness center, a sauna, a steam bath, a conference room, sports grounds, a kids' playground, swimming pools, a parking. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is surrounded by nature and located 5 minutes from Istanbul A…
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Apartment building Parkway Beylikdüzü
Apartment building Parkway Beylikdüzü
Apartment building Parkway Beylikdüzü
Apartment building Parkway Beylikdüzü
Apartment building Parkway Beylikdüzü
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Apartment building Parkway Beylikdüzü
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$155,000
Parkway Beylikdüzü offers apartments in Beylikdüzü Istanbul designed for modern family living in the prestigious Adnan Kahveci area. The project consists of two residential blocks with around 90 units and commercial spaces, combining comfort, investment value, and lifestyle. Parkway Beyli…
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Binaa Investment
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Apartment building Marinada Residence Ataköy
Apartment building Marinada Residence Ataköy
Apartment building Marinada Residence Ataköy
Apartment building Marinada Residence Ataköy
Apartment building Marinada Residence Ataköy
Apartment building Marinada Residence Ataköy
Bakırköy, Turkey
Price on request
Ataköy Marinada Residence is an ultra-luxury waterfront development in Bakirkoy, offering premium istanbul property for sale directly on Atakoy Marina. The project features only 72 exclusive residences designed by Tabanlıoğlu Mimarlık with panoramic Marmara Sea views. Ataköy Marinada Resi…
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Binaa Investment
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Residential complex New residential complex on the Marmara Sea coast in Tuzla, Istanbul, Türkiye
Residential complex New residential complex on the Marmara Sea coast in Tuzla, Istanbul, Türkiye
Residential complex New residential complex on the Marmara Sea coast in Tuzla, Istanbul, Türkiye
Residential complex New residential complex on the Marmara Sea coast in Tuzla, Istanbul, Türkiye
Residential complex New residential complex on the Marmara Sea coast in Tuzla, Istanbul, Türkiye
Show all Residential complex New residential complex on the Marmara Sea coast in Tuzla, Istanbul, Türkiye
Residential complex New residential complex on the Marmara Sea coast in Tuzla, Istanbul, Türkiye
Tuzla, Turkey
from
$253,684
The first-class residential complex includes its own marina, swimming pools, green areas, theatre, cinema, shopping center with luxury brands, gourmet restaurants, sports fields, educational and cultural venues. There are 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments to choose from. Location and nearby inf…
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Residential complex Modern residence in a quiet area of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Modern residence in a quiet area of Istanbul, Turkey
Kadikoy, Turkey
from
$542,882
We offer apartments with different layouts in a modern and comfortable residence
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Residential complex New residence with a shopping mall and green areas close to a beach and a highway, Zeytinburnu, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a shopping mall and green areas close to a beach and a highway, Zeytinburnu, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a shopping mall and green areas close to a beach and a highway, Zeytinburnu, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a shopping mall and green areas close to a beach and a highway, Zeytinburnu, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a shopping mall and green areas close to a beach and a highway, Zeytinburnu, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with a shopping mall and green areas close to a beach and a highway, Zeytinburnu, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a shopping mall and green areas close to a beach and a highway, Zeytinburnu, Istanbul, Turkey
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
from
$510,351
This exceptional project stands out for its modern horizontal architecture and interior design. More than just a house, this complex promises a joyful atmosphere for a happy family life. The complex offers a wide range of apartment layouts from 1+1 to 3+1, suitable for different lifestyles. …
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