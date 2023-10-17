  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Istanbul

New buildings for sale in Istanbul

Avcilar
5
Goektuerk Merkez Mahallesi
5
Tahtakale Mahallesi
4
Beykoz
4
Sancaktepe
4
Evliya Celebi Mahallesi
4
Rami Cuma Mahallesi
3
Cami Mahallesi
3
Show more
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parametres
Sort
The list On the map
Villa Costa Marina Villaları
Villa Costa Marina Villaları
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€1,20M
An boutique villa project which only 11 units there in West Istanbul Marina Area. Each unit has full privacy with private pool, garden. Easy access to beach, Marina Mall and other landmarks on the west Istanbul side, meanwhile. the prices below the average of the district.
Residential complex Podio
Residential complex Podio
Istanbul, Turkey
from
€296,556
Area 62–213 m²
4 properties 4
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Podio is a modern stylish residential complex. It is located in the Bakhchelijewelre region, at the intersection of the three largest regions of the European part of Istanbul. Stylish LCD is located on the territory of 27 602 sq.m. The complex has 400 residential premises. Here you can enjoy beautiful landscape areas that provide a calm and comfortable atmosphere. Modern apartments are represented by plans 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, from 62 to 213 sq.m. The internal infrastructure of the complex is very saturated and diverse: - Outdoor and indoor pool; - Garden; - Playgrounds; - Areas of active recreation; - Cafes and restaurants; - Fitness club; - Sauna; - Turkish bath; - Open terrace. External infrastructure: - Metro; - Bank branches; - Educational institutions; - Medical facilities. Call us and we will provide a free selection of the best Istanbul facilities for your budget and wishes!
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and green areas close to well-developed infrastructure, in one of the oldest and largest areas of Istanbul
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and green areas close to well-developed infrastructure, in one of the oldest and largest areas of Istanbul
Sariyer, Turkey
from
€462,307
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartment with a view of the Belgrade Forest, roof-top gardens, and large terraces in a unique project that gives the opportunity to live in a country house in the center of the metropolis. The residence features landscaped green areas, around-the-clock security, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, Turkish baths, jacuzzis, massage rooms, cafes and restaurants, an outdoor cinema. Completion - 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the business district with banks, business centers and skyscrapers, close to shopping malls, restaurants and all necessary infrastructure. Shopping mall - 4 minutes University - 7 minutes Bosphorus - 7 minutes Park - 5 minutes Belgrade Forest - 8 minutes New Istanbul Airport - 25 minutes E-5 Highway - 10 minutes TEM Highway - 3 minutes
Realting.com
Go
Residential complex Apartments in a new residential complex only 1 km from the sea, Kadikoy area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments in a new residential complex only 1 km from the sea, Kadikoy area, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€1,19M
Agency: TRANIO
New residential complex in the elite area of Kadikoy on the Anatolian side of Istanbul with mansions and modern high-rise buildings. The complex offers apartments of various layouts 2+1, 3+1, 4+1 ranging from 117 m2 to 350 m2. Facilities: outdoor swimming pool, spa, billiard room, gym, cafe, protected area. Location and nearby infrastructure 350 m to Baghdad Avenue - a popular shopping street 500 meters to Özgürlük park 800 meters to the metro station - the line runs along the entire coastline from Lake Küçükçekmece on the European side to the city of Gebze on the Asian side 1.2 km to a wide and long promenade with parks, restaurants of cuisines of different countries and sports grounds 4.2 km to highway E5 (7 minutes by car) Within 1-2 km there are hospitals, international schools, universities, parks, restaurants
Villa Seafront Villas ,Tuzla
Villa Seafront Villas ,Tuzla
Postane Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€1,92M
Area 186–362 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2024
-Hıgh ceılıng spacıous and comfortable ınterıor,white,blue and green combınatıon large and green gardens joınıng wıth the sea -Located by the sea in Tuzla, these villas offer you a peaceful life with a magnificent view and a mixture of green and blue. -In a large area of ​​3.850 m2,outdoors with your loved ones where you can have fun and exercise fitness section, non-stop walking track, squash wall, tennis court,basketball and football field... -In addition, sauna, steam rooms,yoga and pilates areans, children's pool and indoor pool provide various activities. -Water sports club using the privilege of its seaside location both you and your children canoe, boat,sailing, surfing, seabob, swimming, diving and You can also do other water sports...
Residential complex Investicionnyy proekt v samom krasivom meste rayona Kadykey
Residential complex Investicionnyy proekt v samom krasivom meste rayona Kadykey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€290,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Kadykyoy district. The residential complex includes apartments 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 58.79 to 113.03 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate is characterized by a floor depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investing in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Residence Prestizhnyy ZhK v samom elitnom rayone Stambula
Residence Prestizhnyy ZhK v samom elitnom rayone Stambula
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€757,971
Agency: FOA INVEST
A prestigious complex development facility located in the center of one of the main business sites of the European part of Istanbul - Maslak, Saryer. LCD offers owners living, commercial and commercial spaces for a comfortable and active business life.  The Avrupa Otoyolu motorway, which is part of the E80 Class A trans-European motorway, is located next to the complex. The track connects the city of Lisbon ( Portugal ) with the city of Gyurbulak, ( Turkish-Iranian border ). The route passes through 11 countries. External infrastructure: Avrupa Otoyolu motorway, İtü-Ayazağa İstasyonu and Atatürk Oto Sanayi Vodafone metro station, Istanbul Technical University, Bosphorus University, Sultan Mehmed Fatih bridge, Ilgiz Museum of Modern Art, Istigie Park shopping center, Amirgan Park, Belgrade Forest, Ataturk City Park, Sipahi Ocağı Binicilik Kulübü equestrian club.  The main advantages: High investment profitability - the project will generate rental income of 8-9% per annum. The complex is located in the business center of Istanbul Proximity to the main transport arteries Innovative design and architecture The complex consists of two towers of 42 floors each: 445 apartments, 16 penthouses, a 10-story complex with a hotel and a business center, as well as office premises.   The facility offers investors and tenants a choice of layout 1 + 0, 1 + 1, 1,5 + 1, 2 + 1 and 3,5 + 1, the area of which varies from 69 to 269 square meters.  The complex uses an innovative concept of organizing office space, aimed at increasing the efficiency of business activity. There are also fully equipped home offices to choose from - for those who want to combine home comfort and business life. Internal infrastructure: art center, cinema, indoor pool, playground, fitness center, hammam, spa, shopping center, restaurants / cafes, Life Concierge automated system, controlled by artificial intelligence, 24-hour security.
Residential complex Avva Yapi Asfor KARTAL
Residential complex Avva Yapi Asfor KARTAL
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€269,080
Area 50 m²
1 property 1
Apartments with sea views. Apartments in an elite residential complex. Located in beautiful Istanbul, in the Kartal area. The apartments are designed with modern layouts 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1 and 4 + 1. Ceiling height - 3 meters. The complex consists of 77 apartments and commercial premises. The complex has a parking lot, sports grounds, a swimming pool, a sauna, a steam and a playground. Within walking distance: 10 minutes from the metro station, 10 minutes from the high-speed train station and 15 minutes from Sabiha Gekchen Airport. The complex has a high payback and an excellent investment solution! ECONOMIC ADVANCE: - Commission 0%; - Return on investment; - Interest-free installment plan; - High demand of tenants; - Only reliable developers; - A safe deal. WHY ANYTHING WORK WITH US: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - Let's tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Turkey. - We will conduct a free consultation and save your time finding suitable options and buying. - We will select real estate for FREE. We will tell all the subtleties of acquiring real estate in Turkey. Write or call, We will answer all your questions!
Residential complex New residence with a fitness center near metro stations, parks and restaurants, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a fitness center near metro stations, parks and restaurants, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€196,500
Agency: TRANIO
We offer quality two-bedroom apartments with balconies. The residence features a garage and a parking, a kids' park, an around-the-clock fitness center, commercial premises and a conference room. Completion - 1st quarter of 2023. Facilities and equipment in the house Central heating Decorative lighting Security system Location and nearby infrastructure Nearest hospital - 4 minutes Pharmacies - 2 minutes Nearest shopping mall - 7 minutes Banks - 4 minutes Hotels - 2-3 minutes Nearest restaurant - 14 minutes Nearest school - 4 minutes Nearest metro station Seyratepe - 4 minutes Central mosque - 2 minutes Ataturk City Forest - 14 minutes
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v prestizhnom rayone Umranie
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v prestizhnom rayone Umranie
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€368,067
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Umraniya district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 100 to 327 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa. 
Residential complex Mevsim İstanbul 4
Residential complex Mevsim İstanbul 4
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€1,80M
Completion date: 2023
Apartment building Sarıyer Residence Project Istanbul
Apartment building Sarıyer Residence Project Istanbul
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€1,19M
Why this property؟ The only project with government guarantee in the central Maslak region, the center of European Istanbul. Specially designed for quiet family life, luxury residential compound, without commercial offices. The title deed is ready and the project complies to the requirements of obtaining citizenship through investment. Positive investment indicators, an expected minimum increase of 50% in property price in the region within 5 years. Your new luxurious residence close to the financial and business world of the city, get closer!
Residential complex Apartments with spacious balconies and terraces, with views of the sea, city, park and forest, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments with spacious balconies and terraces, with views of the sea, city, park and forest, Istanbul, Turkey
Kadikoey, Turkey
from
€519,382
Agency: TRANIO
The project is located in the elite district of Uskudar in the Anatolian part of Istanbul, surrounded by nature reserves and forest parks. The project has a picturesque view of the Çamlıcu TV Tower, which can be reached in 8 minutes by car to enjoy breakfast from the observation deck. Near the Küçük Çamlıca TV tower there is a small forest park with walking paths, seasonal flower beds, ponds, and children's playgrounds. On the project's territory, the developer will create the Benleo park with walking paths, a beach, separate areas for sunbathing, sports games, yoga, camping and picnic, decorative and biological ponds and an orchard. The project also includes swimming pool, children's pool, parking spaces, cafe, TV area, fitness center, spa area, kids club, table tennis and squash courts, library, and lounge areas. Apartment options: 5-bedroom duplex apartments and standard apartments ranging from 41m2 to 688 m2. Each apartment has a jacuzzi and spacious balconies or terraces with views of the city, forest, sea and park. Location and nearby infrastructure The project is located a few minutes from the Acibadem Medical Center, one of the famous sites of Istanbul, and near the E5 highway, which connects the European and Asian parts. Distance to some objects: 2 km to D100, which is along the entire coastline. The metrobus runs along the highway across the entire city. 1 km to Akasya Mall. 3 km to Emaar Square Mall. 3 km to Validebag Nature Reserve 4.2 km to Bagdat Street, famous for its fashionable shops and restaurants. 5 km to the wide promenade, the length of which is 35 km.
Residential complex Kalyon Marina Villalari
Residential complex Kalyon Marina Villalari
Istanbul, Turkey
from
€1,87M
Area 459–699 m²
3 properties 3
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Elegant Kalyon Marina Villaları villas are located in the modern city of Istanbul, in the Baylikzyuzu area overlooking the Sea of Marmara. Beilikyu is a modern district of Istanbul with developed infrastructure and architecture. Picturesque landscapes, landscaped parks and the sea. The villas are represented by spacious layouts 5 + 2, 6 + 1, 7 + 2, ranging from 459 to 699 sq.m. With modern design and furniture. Each villa has its own pool and covered parking. The villas are designed for people who want a quiet and comfortable life in Istanbul. Infrastructure: - Educational institutions; - Medical facilities; - Shops; - Cafe; - Restaurants; - Bank branches; - Fitness center. Call or write, with pleasure we will advise you for free!
Residential complex Residential complex with garden and park views, close to shopping centers and universities, Kucukcekmece, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with garden and park views, close to shopping centers and universities, Kucukcekmece, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€224,400
Agency: TRANIO
Residential complex with views of green landscaped areas: Istanbul municipality garden and Central Park. The project consists of 3 blocks: A, B and C. Block A is a guest house. Block B includes offices. Block C has 264 residential apartments and 234 offices. Facilities and equipment in the house Also, the complex has a sauna, Turkish bath, conference room, children's club, cinema, and security 24/7. Location and nearby infrastructure The project area is surrounded by universities, hospitals and shopping centers. Metrobus - 10 minutes walking distance Metro station - 10 min walking distance Bus stop - 3 min walking distance Hospitals (Memorial, Medipol, Atakoy hospital) - 8 minutes Universities (Aydin, Kultur, Arel) - 5 minutes Shopping malls (Mall of Istanbul, Capacity mall) - 10 minutes Istanbul Airport - 30 minutes Taksim Square - 20 minutes Shore - 8 min.
Residential complex Istanbul
Residential complex Istanbul
Esenyurt, Turkey
from
€246,341
Completion date: 2023
Agency: Mehal Group
65% of our project, created on a total area of 25,000 m2, was designed as a landscape area. Our spacious and planned types of apartments with a unique landscape look have been fully developed to bring you and your alienated peace of mind. Consists of 304 residential and 70 commercial areas, consists of 8 different blocks of 3 types with options 2 + 1 and 3 + 1. PROJECT ESPECTIVENESS Our project with low-rise horizontal architecture has an aesthetic point of view, thanks to which you feel united with nature. was designed. In our social facilities in the project, • Outdoor pool • 2 indoor pools • 2 fitness centers • 2 Turkish baths • 2 saunas • Closed 3-story parking • Playgrounds • Camellias • Internal communication system • 24-hour video surveillance camera • Generator • Recreation areas There are spacious living quarters that you fill with love. This is the only and last elite project in the region, in which there are all these social facilities. LOCATION The project, which is located on the border of the Chinar Mahallesi and Ardychly districts and has a better place for your family, has more than 200 shops, shopping centers, hospitals, dentists, pharmacies and shops around it. All your needs can be reached within walking distance of 24/7. Commercial luxury facilities that will be implemented along with 70 different commercial facilities as part of our project. Concepts will come true in the form of street stores only on the ground floor of your dream home. • Shopping center Akbaty: 1 km ( 5 minutes ) • Hospital True Liv: 800 m ( 3 minutes ) • Aquadelphin: 2.7 km ( 6 min ) • Esenyurt State Hospital: 3.5 km ( 8 minutes ) • Medikana Hospital: 7 km ( 14 min ) • MediLife Hospital: 9.5 km ( 12 min ) • AVM Migros: 8.4 km ( 11 minutes ) • Marmara Park Shopping Center: 7.8 km ( 11 minutes ) • Marina: 13 km ( 15 minutes ) • 3rd airport: 36 km ( 30 min ) • TUYAP: 7.2 km ( 12 minutes ) • Torium AVM: 11 km ( 15 minutes ) TRANSPORT E-5 and Metrobus: 4 km ( 7 minutes ) TEM: 900 m Before the project, 7 different bus routes pass. With these lines; • Improvisation • Hunters • Aksaray • Bachechehir • Bucky • Buyukchekzhe • In Bogazkyoy You can get to the beach of Buyukchekjedzhe, Avjilar and Bakhcheshir on the minibus.
Residential complex FINANCE SEHIR
Residential complex FINANCE SEHIR
Istanbul, Turkey
from
€289,924
Area 93–190 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2023
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! FINANCE ŞEHIR is an elite residential complex located in the Asian part of Istanbul. The residential complex has a large green area of 280,000 sq.m. Designed for a comfortable stay with multifunctional infrastructure. Like a small town. The complex includes apartments with modern layouts: 2 + 1 studio and two bedrooms 93 sq.m. 4 + 1 studio and four bedrooms 190 sq.m. Each apartment has a balcony with views of the Bosphorus and green areas of the modern complex. In this residential complex you can feel the whole atmosphere of comfort and entertainment. An ideal project for permanent residence and investment. Complex infrastructure: - Open air cinema; - Green area for walking; - Playground; - Pool; - Pond; - Fitness room; - Mosque; - School; - Shopping center; - Terrace; - Turkish bath; - Offices; - Restaurants; - Cafe; - Metro station. Call or write, conduct a full consultation on the best facilities in Istanbul. We will provide full legal support.
Residential complex Guarded residence with a gym and a green area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Guarded residence with a gym and a green area, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€922,712
Agency: TRANIO
We offer spacious apartments with a view of the city. The residence features a gym, security, a green area. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to bus stops, shopping malls, a school and a kindergarten. Kadiköy is one of the most ancient areas, situated in the Asian part of Istanbul. It's less bustling and crowded here compared to the other tourist districts. But this is not to say that there is lack of sights in the area. In Kadiköy you'll find numerous shops and galleries, cozy cafes and luxury restaurants, parks and promenades, beautiful historic buildings and places of interest.
Residential complex Net Levent
Residential complex Net Levent
Istanbul, Turkey
from
€451,512
Area 56–86 m²
2 properties 2
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Net Levent is located in the very center of Istanbul, in the financial district of Levent. The complex is built in a modern architectural style on the territory of 900 sq.m. With landscape design and diverse infrastructure. Apartments are presented from 56 to 86 sq.m. A variety of modern layouts 1 + 1 and 2 + 1. With panoramic views of the city. Infrastructure: - 24 hour security; - Concierge; - SPA; - Pool; - Fitness center; - Beauty salon; - Cafe; - Supermarket. Also near the complex there are metro, shops, bank branches, restaurants, parks and various attractions. Net Levent is the best solution for permanent residence and investment! If you are interested in the offer, and you want to see the layout of the apartments, write or call us! We will consult in detail on the object!
Residential complex Kvartiry s vidom na Princevye ostrova v aziatskoy chasti Stambula
Residential complex Kvartiry s vidom na Princevye ostrova v aziatskoy chasti Stambula
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€343,500
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Kartal district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 58 to 367 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate is characterized by a floor depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investing in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. 
Residential complex Renovation project Taksim 360 for obtaining citizenship in the cultural center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Renovation project Taksim 360 for obtaining citizenship in the cultural center of Istanbul, Turkey
Evliya Celebi Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€369,865
Agency: TRANIO
In total, 9 buildings are being renovated in the project. In one of them there will be a hotel, in the others — apartments, offices and shops. For residents of the apartments hotel service is available: cleaning, dry cleaning and concierge. The building has a swimming pool, a gym, a cinema, a spa area. Advantages Suitable for citizenship. Location and nearby infrastructure The project is located in the cultural center of Istanbul, a 5-minute walk (300 m) from Taksim Square and Istiklal Avenue — Besiktas. The property is 300 meters away from an underground station, near shops, museums and galleries, 38 km from Istanbul Airport.
Residential complex TOR BEYLIKDUeZUe
Residential complex TOR BEYLIKDUeZUe
Istanbul, Turkey
from
€206,547
Area 68–246 m²
4 properties 4
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! TOR BEYLİKDÜZÜ is an ultra-modern new residential complex located in the popular European part of Istanbul, in the Beilikyu district. The project has a land area of 8,100 square meters. Consists of two buildings in one residential block of 12 floors. The complex has 295 apartments and 10 shops. The apartments are presented in a modern style and layout: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. From 68 to 246 sqm. Each apartment has a Smart Home system". Here you can observe panoramic views of the Sea of Marmara and modern Istanbul. The complex has an cutting-edge infrastructure that provides comfortable living for the whole family. Without leaving the complex. Internal infrastructure: - Walking zone; - Playground; - Landscaping; - Sauna; - Indoor pool; - Hamam; - Turkish bath; - Fitness club; - Car park; - 24 hour security. External infrastructure: - School; - Hospital; - Kindergarten; - University; - Shopping center; - Metro. Get more information about purchasing an apartment in chat or by phone. Call or write!
Residential complex Investicionno-privlekatelnaya kvartira
Residential complex Investicionno-privlekatelnaya kvartira
Sariyer, Turkey
from
€71,466
Area 63–138 m²
4 properties 4
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! HP11 Edirne Lala Paşa City is a new residential complex away from the bustle of the city. Surrounded by modern architecture and natural nature. The complex is located on the territory of 1,400 sq.m. 15 minutes from the center of Edirne and 3 minutes from the center of Lalapasha. The residential complex presents apartments with a modern layout 1 + 1 one bedroom and a living room. Area 63 sqm. With open balconies and panoramic views of the city. The complex has 20 shops and 24 apartments. Also in the complex, each owner has his own parking space. Infrastructure: - Shops; - Pool; - Fitness center; - Educational institutions; - Medical facilities; - Bank branches; - Beauty salon. HP11 Edirne Lala Paşa City is an ideal solution for permanent residence and investment! Full legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction! Call or write! We will give a full consultation for free!
Apartment building Istanbul Kagithane Apartment Complex
Apartment building Istanbul Kagithane Apartment Complex
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€342,801
Why this property؟ Apartments for sale in Kağıthane, Istanbul with an amazing view of Belgrade Forest. The complex's high investment value as it is adjacent to the infrastructure projects. Close to metro station and city highways giving ease of commute. Suitable for those looking for apartments for sale in Istanbul in the heart of nature. Apartments with large areas that satisfy the needs of small and large families.
Residential complex Residential complex surrounded by park, near the International Financial Center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex surrounded by park, near the International Financial Center, Istanbul, Turkey
Uemraniye, Turkey
from
€793,000
Agency: TRANIO
Residential complex surrounded by greenery, near the International Financial Center (the 7th largest in the world) and the metro station. The complex with functional and convenient details: large balconies, storage rooms, places for work and leisure, restaurant, classrooms, a place for yoga classes, sauna, steam room, places for planting plants, and area for events in Yıldız Park. The complex has apartments with 2-5 bedrooms in low-rise buildings. The apartments have outdoor areas such as wide balconies (3 meters), gardens, and terraces. Location and nearby infrastructure Located in a quiet area, in the Anatolian part near the metro station, new roads and bridges. International Financial Center: 10 meters Metro station: 500 meters TEM Otoyolu Road: 4 Km E-5 Karayolu road: 7 kilometers Çamlıca Mosque: 8 km July 15 Martyrs Bridge: 11 km Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge: 15 km.
Residential complex New residence with a garden, a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a garden, a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€648,680
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features around-the-clock security, a garden and a park, a parking, a gym, a spa center with a hamam, a swimming pool. Completion - January, 2025. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to a shopping mall, M11 and M7 metro lines, Istanbul Airport.
Residential complex High-rise residence close to the coast and highways, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex High-rise residence close to the coast and highways, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€242,400
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with views of the se and the islands. The residence features a swimming pool, a parking, a fitness center. Location and nearby infrastructure Airport - 15 km Hospital - 2 km Aydos Forest - 2 km E5 and TEM highways - 1 km Coast - 2 km Kartal metro station - 1 km
Residential complex New residence with a fitness center and a parking close to the highways, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a fitness center and a parking close to the highways, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€251,130
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features saunas, a steam room and a Turkish bath, a roof-top park, a fitness center, an outdoor cinema, a three-level parking, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a basketball court, a kids' playground, a barbecue area. Completion - January, 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure Bus station - 1 minute Metro station - 4 minutes Hospital - 5 minutes Shopping mall - 10 minutes E-5 highway - 5 minutes TEM highway - 10 minutes Istanbul Airport - 25 minutes
Residential complex High-rise residence with swimming pools, a spa area and a sports complex in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex High-rise residence with swimming pools, a spa area and a sports complex in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€699,644
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with a view of the Marmara Sea and the Prince Islands, parking spaces and storerooms. The residence consists of 5 buildings (3 residential and 2 office) and features outdoor and indoor swimming pools, a children’s swimming pool, a fitness center and a spa area, a children’s club, a multi-purpose sports complex, around-the-clock security, a meditation room, a games room and a cinema, a dance and ballet room, a music and karaoke room, an event room, a shopping mall. Facilities and equipment in the house Siemens kitchen appliances Kitchen cabinetry Ceiling height of 3 meters Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in one of the most beautiful areas of İstanbul, 1.5 km from the coast. E-5 highway - 4 minutes Metro station - 4 minutes Metrobus station - 18 minutes Kadıköy - 27 minutes Bosphorus Bridge - 22 minutes International Airport - 19 min
Residential complex Residential complex near parks, shopping centres and metrobus station, Beylikdüzü, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex near parks, shopping centres and metrobus station, Beylikdüzü, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€355,292
Agency: TRANIO
The project on the European side of Istanbul, in Beylikdüzü, Istanbul's new urban area. The complex overlooks the Marmara Sea and parks. The metrobus station nearby is an advantage and value for investors. The project has 3 blocks with commercial space and a variety of flat layouts: 1-2 bedroom standard apartments and duplexes. The building has a smart home system. Location and nearby infrastructure Close to E-5 public transport stops, parks, stores, shopping centres, and cafes. Marmara Park - 600 m Yaşam Vadisi Park - 2.3km Perlavista - 3.6 km West Istanbul Marina - 7 km Medicana International Hospital - 1.5 km
Residential complex Excellent location read to move in apartments
Residential complex Excellent location read to move in apartments
Istanbul, Turkey
from
€213,179
Area 55 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2023
Agency: NWS INVEST
Apartments are available in a ready block with a payment plan option and are move-in ready! The location is excellent, being in close proximity to several large private universities, shopping centers, public transportation, and only 10 minutes away by car from the historic center of Istanbul. This is a perfect choice for both living and renting out due to high demand (from long-term student rentals to short-term tourist stays). Submit a request and our manager will consult you for free, meet you by car and give you a tour. We have more than 500 properties in Istanbul in our database.
Residential complex New complex of villas with a swimming pool and a sports club, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with a swimming pool and a sports club, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€1,35M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer beautiful villas with a panoramic view of the Marmara Sea, gardens and parking spaces. The residence features around-the-clock security, an indoor swimming pool and a sports club. Completion - August, 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located near one of the largest parks of Istanbul. Shopping mall - 10 minutes E-5 highway - 10 minutes Bus stop - 1 minute Beach - 3 minutes Airport - 35 minutes
Apartment building Esenyurt Istanbul Apartments Project
Apartment building Esenyurt Istanbul Apartments Project
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€231,753
Why this property؟ The project is within one of the most vital European areas of Istanbul, near facilities and service centers. It is close to the two vital arteries of Istanbul, TEM, and E-5, the most important transportation hubs in the city of the two continents. Istanbul's new airport is within walking distance of the project, which increases its real estate and investment value. A stunning view of Kucukcekmece Lake, valleys, plateaus, and streams surrounding the project area. Adaptable installment offers, with ready title deeds that comply with the conditions for getting Turkish citizenship.
Residential complex ZhK biznes klassa v aziatskoy chasti Stambula
Residential complex ZhK biznes klassa v aziatskoy chasti Stambula
Kadikoey, Turkey
from
€350,000
Completion date: 2023
Agency: FOA INVEST
A multifunctional residential complex consisting of 6 blocks of 24 floors, where apartments, office and retail premises are located. The project spread over a plot of 26,000 square meters and is located in the center of the Kadykyoy district in the Asian part of Istanbul. This is one of the largest projects in the Kadykyu region, it is a residential complex, thought out to the smallest detail and providing its residents with a luxurious lifestyle.  The residential complex is a 15-minute walk from Baghdat Avenue, which is the center of concentration of fashionable clothing stores, famous cafes and restaurants, as well as night clubs.  The project attracts attention with its modern and concise design, offering a comfortable lifestyle with its simple and functional approach.  External infrastructure:  Unalan metro station, Goztepe metro station, Uzunchayyr metro bus station, Fikirtepe metro bus stop, İstanbul Medeniyet Üniversitesi Göztepe Eğitim Ve Araştırma Hastanesi state hospital, Ajibadem Shinashi Jan, Kadıköy Florence Nightingale Tıp Merkezi State Hospital, Kalamış Marina Berth, Ido Harem Water Bus Terminal River Station, Marmara University, Akasya Ajibadem shopping center, Emaar Square, Goztepe Park, etc.  The project presents to future owners 1,500 apartments with layouts from 1 + 0 to 5.5 + 1, the area of which varies from 55 to 300 square meters. Apartments of a residential complex in various planning solutions have both ordinary and garden terraces.  Internal infrastructure:  kindergarten, sauna / SPA, indoor and outdoor pools, parking, cafe / restaurant, multifunctional gym, supermarket, hammam, massage parlor
Residential complex Residence with a picturesque view, swimming pools and lounge areas, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a picturesque view, swimming pools and lounge areas, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€393,817
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the lake. The residence features large green areas, swimming pools, a kids' playground and sports grounds, a lounge areas, walking paths, security, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a sauna, a hamam, a gym, a parking, a cafe and a restaurant. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to all necessary infrastructure. Metrobus - 2 km School - 1 km City center - 40 km Shopping mall - 1 km University - 2 km Hospital - 2 km E-5 highway - 2 km Airport - 40 km
Apartment building Istanbul Esenyurt Apartment Compound
Apartment building Istanbul Esenyurt Apartment Compound
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€120,512
Why this property؟ For its central location in the vital Esenyurt district within the European Istanbul. Its proximity to prominent transport lines, metro, main roads, and highways. Its exquisite architecture combines the charm of the past with the modernity of the present in an energetic atmosphere. High-end designs of residential apartments with spaces and divisions for all needs. It is possible to pay in cash or installments of up to 36 months to suit your budget.
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, a garden and a fitness center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, a garden and a fitness center, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€213,080
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features a swimming pool, a hamam, a steam batha and a sauna, a fitness center, a landscaped garden. Completion - December, 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located near E-5 highway, a metrobus station, shopping malls, hospitals, schools.
Residential complex Marina Compound in West Istanbul
Residential complex Marina Compound in West Istanbul
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€225,000
The biggest compound of the city has been raising along West Istanbul Marina. The Biggest compound of the city with 5.000+ different type of units from 1+1 to mention houses. A unique life concept with private marina, seabus pier, marina restaurants and entertaintment hall, 1st class facilities, unique and priceless seaview and shopping mall. Actually its more than a project its a town with itself.
Residential complex Residential complex in the historic district, with views of the Bosphorus and the mosque, Uskudar, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex in the historic district, with views of the Bosphorus and the mosque, Uskudar, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€1,29M
Agency: TRANIO
Premium residential complex in the historic district on the Asian side of the Bosphorus. With a view to the Maiden's Tower and Sultanahmet Mosque. The complex consists of 12 blocks of no more than 5 floors each. No small apartments in the complex, the entire infrastructure is designed with premium comfort. Types of apartments are standard units and duplexes with 2-5 bedrooms. The apartments have terraces or French balconies. The project is constructed by an experienced developer with more than 65 years experience and a number of international awards. Facilities and equipment in the house The complex also has a cafe, places for sunbathing and a landscaped private park with ponds, paths, terraces and waterfalls. In the center of the park there is a three-hundred-year-old Calabrian pine, a local landmark. Location and nearby infrastructure In Uskudar, ancient palaces, fountains and squares have been preserved. High-rise and dense buildings are forbidden in this area. Uskudar is a favorite neighborhood of local wealthy families. The promenade of the Bosphorus with cafes, restaurants, piers and a park is 2 km long. The first Bosphorus bridge is 5km. Bus stop is 50 m. Metro station is 3.7 km.
Residential complex Topkapi Residence
Residential complex Topkapi Residence
Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€450,000
Completion date: 2022
Residential complex Unikalnyy kompleks s panoramnym vidom na more - rayon Pendik Stambul
Residential complex Unikalnyy kompleks s panoramnym vidom na more - rayon Pendik Stambul
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€295,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Pendik district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1,4 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 75 to 215 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, cradle history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of sights. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise you with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, SPA. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Residential complex Luxury residence with a 5-star hotel, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury residence with a 5-star hotel, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€181,689
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features around-the-clock services, a banquet hall, a bar and a cafe, a kids' pool, a concierge service, a fitness center, a gamer room, a conference room, an indoor swimming pool, a restaurant, a spa center, a sauna. Completion - July, 2025. Location and nearby infrastructure Pendik is an area in the Eastern part of Istanbul, situated eastward of the city center. The district is a major transport hub with several highways and an international airport. Universities and research and development centers, manufacturing facilities and numerous shopping malls are located here.
Residential complex High-quality residence with swimming pools and green areas in a quiet area, 500 meters from the beach, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex High-quality residence with swimming pools and green areas in a quiet area, 500 meters from the beach, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€428,062
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with a panoramic sea view. The residence features large green areas, a garage, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a sauna and a steam bath, a gym, around-the-clock security. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located near international schools, hospitals, restaurants, and a beach. Metrobus station - 2 km Beach - 500 meters City center - 37 km Shopping mall - 3 km School - 3 km Bus stop - 600 meters Airport - 40 km E-5 highway - 3 km
Residential complex Ready to move-in apartments in a residential complex with fitness centre, close to restaurants and shops, Esenyurt, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Ready to move-in apartments in a residential complex with fitness centre, close to restaurants and shops, Esenyurt, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€142,687
Agency: TRANIO
The project has a building with three shops and flats with 1-3 bedrooms. All 2-3 bedroom apartments have 2 bathrooms. Some have a living room combined with a kitchen. Location and nearby infrastructure Everything you need for comfortable living is within walking distance: restaurants, bakeries and coffee shops, boutiques, kindergartens, several schools, ATMs, post offices, veterinary clinics, and convenience stores. Underground, E-5- 4 minutes by car, 13 minutes on foot Perlavista Mall- 7 minutes by car . Bakent University- 7 minutes by car Waterfront - 20 minutes by car Autopia Car Show - 2 minutes by car, 11 minutes on foot .
Residence Luxury And Riverside Residences In Kağıthane
Residence Luxury And Riverside Residences In Kağıthane
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€525,843
Area 185 m²
1 property 1
The highest potential revenue in the area According to Forbes Turkey Research, it’s a residential project situated on the European side in Kağıthane, one of Istanbul’s fast-growing areas with high investment revenues. Kağıthane includes a Business district with big and famous companies, which made the demand very high from both local and international investors. - Land Area: 27000 sqm² N - Number of bedrooms: 1+0 to 4+1 - Units Number: 440 - Floor Number: 12 - Blocks Number: 12 - Size Range: 41 - 180sqm
Residential complex MASLAK FAMILY FLATS
Residential complex MASLAK FAMILY FLATS
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€1,15M
  An govermental guarantee and family concept project in the new downtown of Istanbul provides to you easy access to business centers, landmarks, forest and entertaintment halls. A few steps far from Vadistanbul Shopping Mall, metro, Maslak Business Center, Galatasaray Stadium.
Residential complex HP17 Habitat Plaza
Residential complex HP17 Habitat Plaza
Istanbul, Turkey
from
€287,650
Area 132–160 m²
2 properties 2
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! HP17 Habitat Plaza is a modern premium complex in the beautiful city of Istanbul. The complex is presented in a modern architectural style with an area of 1600 sq.m. Awesome landscaped green area. The apartments in the complex are presented with modern layouts: 2 + 1 and 3 + 1 from 115 sq.m to 180 sq.m. With amazing mountain views. Infrastructure: - Educational institutions; - Medical facilities; - Shops; - Cafe; - Restaurants; - Bank branches; - Fitness center. Call or write! We will select for you the accommodation of your dreams! Guaranteed legal support.
Residence KEY TO THE CİTY,EYÜP
Residence KEY TO THE CİTY,EYÜP
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€164,859
Area 80–214 m²
4 properties 4
Completion date: 2024
-A PEACEFUL LIFE IN THE CITY WITHIN NATURE. -COMBINE NATURE’S ENERGY WITH ENTERTAINMENT -CENTRAL LOCATION -ELEGANCE, COMFORT AND QUALITY WITH YOU. -A LIFE WARMING YOU -A SAFE LİFE
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a tennis court in the prestigious central area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a tennis court in the prestigious central area, Istanbul, Turkey
Tahtakale Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€233,056
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features walking paths, a kids' playground, a parking, a sauna and a Turkish bath, a fitness center, a landscaped garden, an outdoor swimming pool, a tennis court, a restaurant and a cafe, Completion - March, 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure Istanbul Canal - 2 minutes TEM motorway - 5 minutes E5 highway - 10 minutes Shopping mall - 11 minutes Hospital - 10 minutes Istanbul Airport - 40 minutes
Residential quarter LOFT
Residential quarter LOFT
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€189,493
Completion date: 2022
Villa Luxury Comfort Villas,Beylikdüzü
Villa Luxury Comfort Villas,Beylikdüzü
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€1,99M
Area 406–533 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2023
• Easy access to everyday areas, shopping malls, hospitals and schools  • A great opportunity for investment and a pleasant life in a peaceful family concept  📍Hospital 5 km 📍University 2 km 📍E5 Highway 4 km.  
Apartment building FER Superior Suites
Apartment building FER Superior Suites
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€257,710
Agency: W Estates
Overview: a prestigious residential project located in a regenerating district with upcoming on-demand projects. It is close to the city center and traveling to neighboring districts only takes a few minutes.  Invest in this project and maximize the quality of your life.    Why Buy This Property: High rental income and return on investment Reasonable prices and suitable for Turkish residence permit  Spacious terraces Located in an area with high capital appreciation    Location: Located in the Kagithane district, an area that is making huge strides in building modern infrastructure making it a desired destination for investors who want to live in the central location of Istanbul.  Kagithane has a road network advantage with the TEM highway and E-5 highway passing through the district. The municipality of Kagithane also makes living in this district worthwhile with measures they have put in place to ensure security and peace in its neighborhoods.   Prime Features of Apartment and Facilities:          - 24/7 security - Reception services and 24/7 room service - Recreation areas - Kids playroom - Game center - Valet parking -Concierge - All sports lounge - Gym - Cleaning services and house keeping - Car rental service - IT support - Cafes and Restaurants - Healthcare Services    Pricing and Availability: 1+0 measuring from 55m2 and prices start from 272.000 USD 1+1 measuring from 90m2 and prices start from 494.000 USD  2+1 measuring from 128m2 and prices start from 544.500 USD
Residential complex New residence with around-the-clock security and conference rooms close to a highway and a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with around-the-clock security and conference rooms close to a highway and a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€513,674
Agency: TRANIO
We offer furnished apartments with storerooms, balconies and views of the city. The residence features around-the-clock security, a restaurant, a gym, lounge areas, conference and events rooms. Completion - July, 2023. Facilities and equipment in the house Internet Advantages Expected rental income - 5 - 7%. Location and nearby infrastructure TEM highway - 3 minutes Metro station - 2 minutes Bridges - 9 minutes Maslak - 6 minutes Levent - 6 minutes Taksim - 10 minutes New airport - 20 minutes Hospital - 5 minutes Shopping mall - 1 minute
Apartment building Hotel apartments project Esenyurt Istanbul
Apartment building Hotel apartments project Esenyurt Istanbul
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€22,886
Why this property؟ It is an ideal real estate investment in Turkey with profits up to 35% in just three years. It has an attractive location near various services, transportation, and main roads. Luxurious residential apartments with spacious and practical spaces with a modern and unique architecture. The prices of apartments are competitive and suitable for everyone with a ready title deed and proper to get Turkish citizenship. High-end external and internal services and facilities that meet the various demands and needs of the population.
Residential complex New apartments in a residence by the sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New apartments in a residence by the sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€814,370
Agency: TRANIO
We offer luxury apartments with different layouts. Each flat has a spacious terrace, a view of the sea and parking spaces. The beachfront residence consists of four buildings and features a beautiful landscaped garden, water taxi service, concierge service, a fitness center, yoga and pilates, aerobics and dance studios, ponds, observation decks, walking and bike paths, kids' playgrounds, basketball and tennis courts, swimming pools, a spa, restaurants, gyms. Apartments options One-bedroom apartment with an area from 88 m2 to 104 m2 - from 814,370 USD to 960,177 USD Two-bedroom apartment with an area from 105 m2 to 270 m2 - from 972,014 USD to 2,478,621 USD Three-bedroom apartment with an area from 171 m2 to 236 m2 - from 1,574,326 USD to 2,172,418 USD Four-bedroom apartment with an area from 235 m2 to 277 m2 - from 2,162,783 USD to 2,549,643 USD Five-bedroom apartment with an area from 2,278,126 USD to 3,441,275 USD Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to a park, shopping malls and restaurants, a yacht marina, hospitals and private schools, within walking distance of five-star hotels and the coast.
Residence Modern Family concept With Stunning Sea view
Residence Modern Family concept With Stunning Sea view
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€653,750
Completion date: 2023
In this project you will find a combination of modern architecture and luxury urban lifestyle. All requirements of urban lifestyle have been professionally worked on where the unique sea of Istanbul will be in your neighborhood. You will feel content with the details combine luxury and functionality at home, and breathe in peace and happiness. This project is located in one of the most valuable areas of Beylikduzu in Western parts of Istanbul. Total construction area is build on a 6.450sqm land with 4.500sqm landscape area dedicated to green environment.  There are a total of 7 blocks with 48 independent units ranging from 4+1 and 4.5+2. Each unit has endless sea view from the living room.  Facilities included are: - Swimming pool  - Kids playground - Special walking path - Indoor swmiing pool - Fitness center - Sauna - Steaming room - Basketball and footbal court - Each unit in this project will have 2 car parking areas under the project.  LOCATION: - Metrobus is 5 minutes away - West Istanbul Marina is 4 minutes away - TEM Link Road is 3 minutes away - Torium AVM (Mall) is 10 minutes away - Acıbadem Hospital is 6 minutes away - Doğa College is 8 minutes away - Marmara Park (Mall) is 8 minutes away - Marina is 4 minutes away - Airport is 20 minutes away - Büyükçekmece is 10 minutes away - Yaşam Vadisi is 2 minutes away - American Culture College is 5 minutes away  
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a garage, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a garage, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€171,225
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features an indoor swimming pool, a sauna and a steam bath, a gym, a garage, around-the-clock security. Completion - March, 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure Istanbul Airport - 35 minutes Shopping mall - 17 minutes Metro station - 1 minute University - 14 minutes Clinic - 2 minutes Park - 5 minutes
Residential complex Studio House
Residential complex Studio House
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€146,857
Area 50 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2024
Apartments in an elegant residential complex. The apartments are represented by the modern layout of the studio and 1 + 1 ( 50m2 ). In a clean finish, with a fitted kitchen and an equipped bathroom. Initial installment 50%. Panoramic windows with bewitching sea views. The complex was built in Istanbul, close to various attractions and the largest airport in Istanbul. Also near there are kindergartens, schools, universities, medical institutions, a beauty salon, cafes, restaurants, and bank branches. The complex has everything for a comfortable stay: indoor pool, bathhouse, parking, sauna, fitness room, landscape design, video surveillance.
Residential complex High-rise residence Acar Verde Residences with aqua parks and restaurants, in a prestigious green area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex High-rise residence Acar Verde Residences with aqua parks and restaurants, in a prestigious green area, Istanbul, Turkey
Goerele Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€883,984
Agency: TRANIO
The complex features green areas of 10,000 m2, an indoor swimming pool, aqua parks, a sports center, a Turkish bath, a kids' playground, a fitness center and a pilates studio, restaurants, cafes, bakeries, walking paths, a sauna, a steam room, a spa area, supermarkets, a laundry, pharmacies, lounge areas, a tennis court, banks, concierge services. Completion - December, 2023. Location and nearby infrastructure College - 450 meters Park - 1.2 km Bus stop - 1.5 km Shopping mall - 1.5 km Hospital - 3.2 km Ferry berth - 3.6 km Botanical garden - 5 km Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge - 6.3 km Maslak - 12 km Taksim/Sisli - 18 km Sabiha Gökçen Airport - 35 km
Residential complex Novyy elitnyy kompleks v rayone Chekmekey - Stambul
Residential complex Novyy elitnyy kompleks v rayone Chekmekey - Stambul
Cekmekoey, Turkey
from
€238,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Chekmekoy district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 80.5 to 266.07 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, cradle history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of sights. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate is characterized by a floor depending on the areas. Closer to the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investments in Istanbul real estate will bring you a good capital increase and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, and secured Turkish citizens from other regions.
Residential complex Apartamenty premium-klassa s vidom na istoricheskiy Bosfor
Residential complex Apartamenty premium-klassa s vidom na istoricheskiy Bosfor
Ueskuedar, Turkey
from
€1,37M
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Uskudar district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1, 5 + 2.The area of the apartment is from 158 to 498 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate is characterized by a floor depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investing in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions.
Residential complex Residence with a green area and a parking near highways, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a green area and a parking near highways, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€282,331
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features a parking, around-the-clock security, a kids' playground, a gazebo and artificial pools, a green area, a sports ground and a walking path. Facilities and equipment in the house "Smart home" system Underfloor heating Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located at the intersection of highways, 5 minutes away from 15 July Martyrs Bridge and Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge.
Residential complex BenLeo
Residential complex BenLeo
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€423,516
Area 62–99 m²
2 properties 2
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! BenLeo is a new luxury project located in the very center of Istanbul in the Uskudar area. Every detail of comfort, luxury and convenience is thought out in the complex, many unforgettable moments and colorful memories await you. All apartments in BenLeo Acibadem are fully finished « turnkey », which will be made in accordance with high quality standards from premium materials. The apartments will also be equipped with modern household appliances and partial furniture. For residents of BenLeo Acibadem, a premium infrastructure is provided: indoor pool, lounge area with terrace, library, coworking, cafe, fitness center, squash, SPA with saunas, kids club. Infrastructure: - Lounge Terrace; - Fitness center; - Library; - Squash; - Business lounge; - Cafe; - Table tennis; - SPA; - Sauna; - Kids club; - Indoor pool. Location: The BenLeo Acibadem residential complex is located in the prestigious central part of Istanbul on the Asian side of the Bosphorus, ideal for families and relaxing holidays. The area has excellent transport accessibility and high availability of modern schools and quality medical facilities. For lovers of spa holidays, just 30 minutes from BenLeo Acibadem there are many beaches, including on the Prince Islands. Call us and we will provide a free selection of the best objects in Turkey for your budget and wishes!
Residential complex VELIKOLEPNYY PROEKT V STAMBULE
Residential complex VELIKOLEPNYY PROEKT V STAMBULE
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€290,000
Agency: Mehal Group
The project consists of a total of 609 residential buildings and 60 jobs in various versions from 1 + 1 to 4 + 1 on the TEM Beylikduzyu connecting road — Bakhcheshehir, one of the most popular residential areas of Istanbul.   The project, in which about 85% of the land is framed as a landscape territory, was based on the concept of a happy and peaceful family life, in close proximity to the transport capabilities of the city and offers great opportunities in terms of investment.   We can list the main features of our project as follows;   Flat plans are perfectly resolved to the smallest details and unhindered panoramic views.   Central location in close proximity to vehicles such as metro bus, airport and metro.   With its modern herbal landscape, hobby gardens, zen garden, recreation areas, pet park and landscape design, 85% of its territory are landscape zones.   A project focused on children with an indoor room of 1000 m2 exclusively for children, full of entertainment, activities and areas for hobbies.   Private school in grades 27 ( kindergarten, elementary school, secondary school ) as part of the project   A modern social facility consisting of an open pool for adults and children, fitness, Turkish bath, sauna, recreation areas, cafe.   2 multifunctional fields in the open area, adult simulators, modern playgrounds.   1 garage for apartments 1 + 1 and 2 + 1, 2 garages for apartments 3 + 1 and higher.   Balcony in apartments 1 + 1, bathroom in apartments 2 + 1, bathroom in apartments 3 + 1, laundry standard in each apartment.   Each apartment in the house has its own pantry with a covered pantry. ( from 2.5 m2 to 6.5 m2 )   24-hour security, 4 high-speed, wide, luxury passenger and freight elevators in each block.   High level of heat and sound insulation, high-quality electromechanical installation, cascading central heating, 100% generator system stand   The net ceiling height is 3.20 meters, a dense foundation and a pile system under the foundation in accordance with earthquake rules.   Mehal group With almost 20 years of experience, we continue to serve our esteemed customers, We support and serve you when buying an apartment, applying for a residence permit, applying for citizenship or opening a bank account. Together with you, we choose the best of the apartments for you, We help you apply for a residence permit. We help you with citizenship procedures, We are actively working in the areas of Istanbul, Esenyurt and Beilikyuzu, and partially help you find apartments in Buyukchekmedzhe, Bakhchehir and Avjylar, and even in other parts of Istanbul. ------------------------------------------------ Cheapest Apartments in Istanbul The most stylish apartments in Istanbul Top quality apartments in Istanbul Apartments suitable for VNZH Apartments suitable for citizenship..
Residential complex Residence Avrupa Sakli Vadi with an apart-hotel and a park close to business districts of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence Avrupa Sakli Vadi with an apart-hotel and a park close to business districts of Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€900,516
Agency: TRANIO
The residence includes an apart-hotel (2 buildings), an office building and 3 blocks of flats. In the territory You'll find a landscaped park with fountains, a swimming pool, a gym, an underground parking. Completion - 3rd quarter of 2023. Advantages Installment plan for 11 months with 50% initial payment. 15% discount for payment the whole amount at once. Suitable for citizenship. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located between Belgrad Forest and two main business districts of Istanbul - Maslak and Levent. Due to its location close to TEM (E80) Highway, You can easily get to the central areas, the airport, and Bosphorus bridges. TEM Highway - 450 meters Bosphorus Bridge - 10 km Bus stop - 400 meters Metro station - 2.6 km Park - 8 minutes Large shopping mall - 2 minutes University - 8 minutes Istanbul Airport - 22 minutes
Apartment building Istanbul Atasehir Apartment Complex
Apartment building Istanbul Atasehir Apartment Complex
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€326,948
Why this property؟ Suitable for those looking for apartments for sale in the center of the Asian side of Istanbul. The project area is the point of contact between the European and Anatolian sides. All of what you need of service facilities and health and educational centers are around you. Stunning views of the sea, princes’ islands, and green spaces. Competitive prices in Atasehir, with special discounts when paying in cash.
Residential complex New comfortable residence with a swimming pool and a spa center in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New comfortable residence with a swimming pool and a spa center in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€1,07M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the city and the Bosphorus. The residence features a roof-top terrace, a swimming pool, a sauna and a hamam, a fitness center, restaurants and cafes, a parking, a kids' playground, a spa area. Completion - December, 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure Metro station - 4 minutes Metrobus station - 4 minutes Hospital - 7 minutes Istanbul New Airport - 35 minutes
Residential complex Novyy proekt s unikalnym vidom na Bosfor i prostornymi pomescheniyami
Residential complex Novyy proekt s unikalnym vidom na Bosfor i prostornymi pomescheniyami
Ueskuedar, Turkey
from
€1,10M
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Uskudar district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 157 to 413 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, cradle history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of sights. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate differs by floor depending on the areas. Closer to the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investments in Istanbul real estate will bring you a good capital increase and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, and secured Turkish citizens from other regions.
Residential complex Residential complex in the historic part of the city, near the cultural and art centers, Beyoglu, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex in the historic part of the city, near the cultural and art centers, Beyoglu, Istanbul, Turkey
Asmali Mescit Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€532,699
Agency: TRANIO
The project is located in the promising and developing Beyoglu district. Despite the central location of the complex, the atmosphere for residents is calm and quiet. Designed by renowned architect Han Tumertekin, winner of the Aga Khan Award. The residential complex combines traditional style and modernism in architecture. Down payment is 50%, and installments for 18 months. Location and nearby infrastructure Located in the historic part of the city, within walking distance of Taksim Avenue and Galataport . Nearby there are museums, theaters, schools, restaurants, bars, designer stores and art galleries. Within walking distance of the Tomtom Club, the cultural, educational and entertainment hub with a patio restaurant.
Residential complex Luxury Mixed Project
Residential complex Luxury Mixed Project
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€189,493
Area 95–201 m²
4 properties 4
Completion date: 2023
 This project: - Hotel Block - School-College Block - Hospital Block - Business (Workplace Block) - Lodge Block (Homeoffice) - Suite Block (Homeoffice) - VIP Block (Apartment) - Cultural center It is a mixed project with the Open Air Shopping Center.
Apartment building Istanbul Apartment Compound Fikirtepe
Apartment building Istanbul Apartment Compound Fikirtepe
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€283,253
Why this property؟ The project area is one of the most important residential neighborhoods that combine history and modernity on the Asian side. Luxurious apartments with stunning views of the Marmara Sea, green spaces, gardens, and parks. It is next to many vital and touristic areas in Asian Istanbul, which increases its investment value. It is within a vital location near transport lines, health, educational and commercial centers on the Anatolian side. A ready-to-delivery contract, suitable payment plans, with the chance of getting Turkish citizenship.
Residential complex Residential complex with views of the city, forest, the Bosphorus and the sea, Beykoz, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with views of the city, forest, the Bosphorus and the sea, Beykoz, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€1,46M
Agency: TRANIO
The project in the area of Adjarkent, Beykoz, known as the most green district of Istanbul. The unique location is between Fatih Sultan Bridge and Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge. Between Marmara Sea and Black Sea. The project has 2 high-rise buildings with different layout plans: 1-4 bedroom apartments and penthouses. Three floors are occupied by the amenities and infrastructure for the residents. Each apartment has an entrance hall, living room with dining area, kitchen, 1-4 bedrooms, 2-3 bathrooms, and terrace. Facilities and equipment in the house The complex also has cafés, restaurants, a cinema, rooms for party, events and business meetings, a zoo, and hotel services: technical support and cleaning. It also has car wash services and parking spaces with charging stations for electric cars. Location and nearby infrastructure Near the complex there are shops restaurants, cafes, a hospital, the Oasis Art Project museum, a hairdresser and offices.
Residential complex New residence with a kids' playground and a green area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a kids' playground and a green area, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€865,159
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with areas from 123 m2 to 298 m2. The residence features around-the-clock security, a parking, a kids' playground, a green area. There are shops on the ground floor of the building. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located near shops and restaurants, within a 10-minute walk from the coast.
Residential complex Family Concept Apartments In Istanbul
Residential complex Family Concept Apartments In Istanbul
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€663,225
Agency: FIBO Property
A project of a family concept with modern architecture, this project offers you the opportunity to plunge into life near nature and the Belgrade forest. The construction company is the largest developer in Turkey.  The project is located next to the Vadistanbul shopping center, the most popular and luxury city center.  The project is located in the very center of transport accessibility, as well as in the immediate vicinity of Haray, which connects the TEM highway and metro lines. 
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and restaurants close to the airport, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and restaurants close to the airport, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€193,682
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features an indoor swimming pool, a three-level parking, a fitness center, cafes and restaurants. Completion - December, 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located near the park. Shopping mall - 2.7 km Airport - 4.5 km Hospital - 4 km
Residence Vadi Istanbul Homes Next to Belgrade Forest
Residence Vadi Istanbul Homes Next to Belgrade Forest
Eyuepsultan, Turkey
from
€960,728
Completion date: 2023
It’s a mixed-use project situated in Sariyer, one of Istanbul’s most prominent areas and elite population districts, with attractive investment potential. Moreover, it is the northernmost point of Istanbul, neighboring the Bosphorus on the European side. The Project’s main feature is its strategic central location near all the important facilities of the city. In fact, the Project is very close to the famous shopping and entertainment center Vadi Istanbul. Moreover, it is near Belgrad forest, thus offering a peaceful natural environment and pleasant views. Furthermore, This Project can be the best choice for students thanks to its proximity to some of Istanbul’s best universities, such as Istanbul Technical, Bilgi, and Istiniye universities. The Project is built on a land of 24,000 m², rising on 6 blocks in total. The Project includes 18-storey 3 blocks dedicated to residential units. Besides, it contains an additional block for offices and the other 2 blocks for hotel apartments. The Project comprises 227 residential units with flats and duplex options, varying from 1+1 to 3+1. The residential units provide several size options ranging from 79 to 267 m². The Project has a sophisticated design with the use of aesthetical features that give a touch of a touch of luxury to the units. Note that this Project holds the signature of a renowned construction company with a rich history of exemplary achievements and notable architectural projects to ensure the most excellent possible level of client satisfaction during the design and construction phases. Even though they employ high-quality materials, they sell these different apartments for fair costs. Therefore, as one of Turkey’s most well-known real estate developers, the Construction company has a stellar reputation in the country’s real estate market, especially for High-end and top-notch amenities in their projects. In fact, this Project gives you the privilege to access several amenities for your entertainment and wellbeing.
Apartment building Nisantasi Istanbul Apartments Compound
Apartment building Nisantasi Istanbul Apartments Compound
Harbiye Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€505,028
Why this property؟ The project is located in Nisantasi district in Sisli, the heart of Istanbul, one of the most prestigious regions in it. An environment rich in hospitals and fashion stores of the most famous international and local brands. A life of comfort and luxury awaits you in luxurious apartments with modern finishes, equipped to provide legendary hotel services. The title deeds are ready. Moreover, the project complies with the conditions of Turkish citizenship.
Residential complex HP15 Yalova Kaytazdere Deniz Home
Residential complex HP15 Yalova Kaytazdere Deniz Home
Istanbul, Turkey
from
€250,604
Area 115–180 m²
3 properties 3
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! HP15 Yalova Kaytazdere Deniz Home is a new modern residential complex with amazing architecture. Located in modern Istanbul. The residential complex is represented from 7 sections on the territory of 1500 sq.m. The building is equipped with earthquake protection using high-quality building materials. The apartments are presented in versions: 2 + 1, 4 + 1 duplex, 5 + 1 duplex. The apartments offer stunning sea views. Infrastructure: - Shops; - Cafe; - Restaurants; - Bank branches; - Fitness club; - Medical facilities; - Educational institutions. We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. Call or write, answer all your questions!
Residential complex Residential complex with spacious apartments with the sea view, in the historic part of the city, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with spacious apartments with the sea view, in the historic part of the city, Istanbul, Turkey
Fatih, Turkey
from
€1,84M
Agency: TRANIO
The project will set a global example in fields such as proper restoration of historic buildings with a contemporary architectural approach. The residential complex has 76 apartments, 36 loft apartments, 3 shops, indoor swimming pool, spa area, playground, technical service center, housekeeping services, gym, concierge service, parking space, open air cinema, dry cleaning service, Turkish bath, steam room, sauna, VIP car service, and car rental services. The smart home infrastructure and a video surveillance system have been installed. Location and nearby infrastructure The residential complex is located in a central district with easy access to locations all around Istanbul and it is situated right at the heart of life with an extensive transportation network including alternatives such as sea, land and mass transportation as well as nearby educational institutions, hospitals and shopping malls. Yedikule, a district named after the seven towers of Istanbul’s city walls, is considered as an open-air museum with its old Greek houses, fortress, and city walls. It preserves its value as a unique historic beauty.
Residential complex Modern and comfortable residence with swimming pools and sports grounds, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Modern and comfortable residence with swimming pools and sports grounds, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€332,937
Agency: TRANIO
We offer new apartments with balconies. The residence features indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a gym, a sauna and a Turkish bath, jogging paths and sports grounds, gardens and kids' playgrounds. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the center of the Asian part of Istanbul, close to public transport stops and TEM Highway, a few meters from shopping malls, hospitals and international schools. bus stop - 260 m metro station - 450 m shopping center - 700 m sports complex - 950 m Uskudar district - 10 km Chekmekoy park - 12 km historical center of Istanbul - 25 km Gokcen Airport - 40 km
Apartment building Esenyurt residentional complex
Apartment building Esenyurt residentional complex
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€175,403
Why this property؟ A modern project with a great location in a very good area This project includes apartment models in several styles with a social space suitable for families In addition to the presence of a school next to the complex, this project is adjacent to a number of facilities and services A vital transport network that connects the project to the most important areas of Istanbul and its centers Ready title deed , with rental guarantee and resale guarantee of apartments
Residential complex New apartments in a high-rise residence with swimming pools and a spa, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New apartments in a high-rise residence with swimming pools and a spa, Istanbul, Turkey
Kadikoey, Turkey
from
€292,985
Agency: TRANIO
We offer one- and two-bedroom apartments with a panoramic view of the city. The residence consists of four 22-storey buildings and features a five-level parking, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a gym, a spa, a sauna, a yoga studio. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located near cafes, restaurants, universities and all necessary infrastructure, five minutes away from the underground station, ten minutes from the metrobus station, a hospital and a shopping mall.
Residential complex New residential complex with around-the-clock security near the University Hospital, in the city center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex with around-the-clock security near the University Hospital, in the city center, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€346,080
Agency: TRANIO
We offer furnished medical apartments and luxury apartments with parking spaces and storerooms. The residence features shops, cafes and restaurants, lounge areas and sports grounds, around-the-clock security, a garage. The residential complex will be intended for scientists and doctors, medical students, medical tourists. Completion - January, 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Dishwasher Washing machine TV Air conditioning Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located near E5 highway and an underground station, hospitals, schools and shopping malls. Metrobus station - 100 meters Istanbul University - 1 km
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, a spa and a parking, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, a spa and a parking, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€290,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the city. The residence features shops, a 5-level parking, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a gym, a spa, a sauna, a yoga studio. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located near cafes, restaurants, universities and all necessary infrastructure. Metro station - 5 minutes Metrobus station - 10 minutes Hospital - 10 minutes Shopping mall - 10 minutes
Apartment building Istanbul apartment compound, Gaziosmanpasa
Apartment building Istanbul apartment compound, Gaziosmanpasa
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€122,660
Why this property؟ The project is rich in its historical heritage. It is located in Gaziosmanpasa, one of the central regions of Istanbul. It is close to all transportation lines, commercial centers, facilities, and services. It is a residential project suitable for investment, with a ready title deed; and it is proper to get Turkish citizenship.
Residential complex New residential complex, reconstruction project of a whole area in the city center, Beyoglu, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex, reconstruction project of a whole area in the city center, Beyoglu, Istanbul, Turkey
Kadi Mehmet Efendi Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€367,277
Agency: TRANIO
The redevelopment project for entire neighborhood in the center of Istanbul. The complex of several residential, office and retail units and a five-star hotel are being built here. A pedestrian street with bakeries, groceries and vegetable shops runs through the entire block. The courtyards have gardens with small ponds. Each apartment has a balcony and can be finished in either a light, minimalist or dark, classic design. Residents of the apartments have access to round-the-clock hotel service and parking for 3,900 cars. Each apartment has a minimum of 1 parking space (included in the price). Phase 1 of the project - completion at the end of 2022. Phase 2 - 2025. Facilities and equipment in the house Also, the complex includes: 20 restaurants and 120 stores. Cinema. The food court. 24/7 security. Shuttle to the subway stop and subway stations. Advantages The developer is the winner of the main international architectural award International Property Awards in the interior design category. Ownership ready, suitable for citizenship. Location and nearby infrastructure Central districts, including Beyoglu, are the most saturated with infrastructure facilities: hospitals, shopping malls, schools and universities, boutiques and hotels. Bus stop - 200 m E5 - 2 km Subway station - 1.8 km Istiklal Street - 2 km Park - 1.4 km
Residential complex New luxury residence with a swimming pool, a green area and sports grounds in the central area of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New luxury residence with a swimming pool, a green area and sports grounds in the central area of Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€304,400
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features a football field, basketball and tennis courts, a fitness center, kids' playgrounds, a cafe and a restaurant, a green area, a gazebo, a barbecue area, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a sauna and a Turkish bath, a parking, a security system. Completion - December, 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located within a 5-minute walk from hotels, cafes, restaurants, sports and health centers. Highway - 1.5 km Marina - 1.7 km Metro station - 2 km Nearest airport - 37 km
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a spa area close to a metro station and a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a spa area close to a metro station and a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Esenyurt, Turkey
from
€297,231
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features a walking path, an indoor swimming pool, a kids' playground, a spa area and a sauna, a Turkish bath, a steam room, a fitness center, security, video surveillance, a basketball court. Completion - September, 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to the canal and the airport. School - 3 km City center - 40 km Shopping mall - 3 km Metro station - 1 km University - 2 km Bus stop - 1 km Airport - 20 km TEM highway - 1 km
Residential complex Spacious apartments with swimming pools and lake views, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Spacious apartments with swimming pools and lake views, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€391,317
Agency: TRANIO
The project consists of 453 apartments and 47 commercial units. There is a choice between different layouts. Apartments with 1-4 bedrooms. In addition to the apartments, the project has full access to all amenities: swimming pools, sauna, Turkish bath, gym, sports grounds, cafes, mosque, playground, and spa area. The smart home system has been installed. Location and nearby infrastructure The residential complex is located in the Basaksehir district on the European side of Istanbul, next to the new city hospital and the Botanical Park, surrounded by greenery. Distance to some objects: Basaksehir City Hospital: 1 min. Botanical Park: 1 min. Ibn Khaldun University: 5 min. Istanbul Shopping Center: 5 min. Istanbul Airport: 15 min. Taksim Square: 25 min. Maslak: 20 min.
Residential complex Stroyaschiysya proekt v lesnoy doline rayona Beykoz - Stambul
Residential complex Stroyaschiysya proekt v lesnoy doline rayona Beykoz - Stambul
Beykoz, Turkey
from
€1,33M
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Beikoz district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 8 + 2.The area of the apartment is from 135 to 543 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, cradle history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of sights. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate differs by floor depending on the areas. Closer to the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investments in Istanbul real estate will bring you a good capital increase and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, and secured Turkish citizens from other regions.
Residential complex Kordon Istanbul
Residential complex Kordon Istanbul
Istanbul, Turkey
from
€477,522
Area 67–176 m²
4 properties 4
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Kordon Istanbul - the project is located in the fastest growing area of Istanbul - Kyagytkhan. Kyagithane is the most popular place both locally and internationally. The modern residential complex is built on the territory of 27,000 sq.m. Of which 72% of the territory is occupied by landscapes, an outdoor pool, playgrounds, a garden. On the territory there are four 12-story buildings. The complex offers a variety of housing options from 67 to 176 sq.m. Schedules 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. Each apartment has an open balcony and air conditioning. The residential complex Kordon Istanbul has its own diverse infrastructure, which provides a comfortable and exciting stay without leaving the complex: - Conference room; - Fitness center; - Hobbies Workshop; - Covered parking; - Karaoke Hall; - Library; - Outdoor pool; - Pocket cinema; - Restaurant and cafe; - Sauna; - Turkish hammam. Near the complex are available: metro, medical institutions, educational institutions, a shopping center. Kordon Istanbul is the best solution for permanent residence and investment! With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write! We will advise on all objects of Turkey for free!
Residential complex Modern and comfortable residence with two swimming pools and a kindergarten, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Modern and comfortable residence with two swimming pools and a kindergarten, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€300,600
Agency: TRANIO
We offer different apartments with a panoramic view of the sea and the islands. The residence features two indoor swimming pools, a three-level parking, a conference room, a kindergarten, a large landscaped territory, kids' and sports playgrounds, a fitness center, a spa, a sauna, a Turkish bath, around-the-clock security. Completion - first quarter of 2023. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located 15 minutes drive from the international airport., within walking distance of an underground station, near shopping malls, universities, and hospitals.
Residential complex New residence with a business center, a swimming pool and a green area close to a metro station and the city center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a business center, a swimming pool and a green area close to a metro station and the city center, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€279,953
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features a small business center with shops, offices, cafes and restaurants, a gym, security, walking paths, a sauna and a hamam, a green area, an indoor swimming pool, a kids' playground. Completion - October, 2023. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located near all necessary infrastructure and the city center, within walking distance of a metro station and shopping malls. Metrobus - 2 km School - 3 km City center - 15 km Shopping mall - 2 km Metro station - 400 meters University - 3 km Hospital - 4 km Bus stop - 700 meters Airport - 35 km E-5 highway - 3 km
Residential complex New residence with a green area and swimming pools in a prestigious area, near the city center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a green area and swimming pools in a prestigious area, near the city center, Istanbul, Turkey
Guengoeren, Turkey
from
€539,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer spacious apartments with balconies. The residence features a large green area, a parking, an artificial pond, a jogging path and a yoga area, sports grounds, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, an outdoor cinema. Completion - October, 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Kitchen cabinetry and appliances 2 air conditioners Underfloor heating Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a prestigious area, close to bus stops, shopping malls, a school, a kindergarten, the city center. Sisli - 20 minutes Nearest university - 4 minutes Nearest shopping mall - 3 minutes
Residential complex Elite apartments in a new comfortable residence included in a state project, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Elite apartments in a new comfortable residence included in a state project, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€160,986
Agency: TRANIO
The residential complex is being built according to the state project and financed by the municipality of the district (Başakşehir Belediyesi), which gives confidence in the successful completion of the construction. The residence features: gym spa center with a steam bath, a hamam and a sauna indoor parking around-the-clock security with video surveillance large green areas and outdoor lounge areas kids' playgrounds swimming pool Advantages Good returns due to high rental demand from medical tourists. Location and nearby infrastructure Basaksehir is a green area with protected groves, botanical gardens and landscaped parks. In addition, the largest reservoir in Turkey, Sazlıdere, is located in this area - a place of rest for the local people. With all the natural abundance in the area, infrastructure is developed too: there are three university hospitals, an international TED college and an Olympic stadium. The area is considered the third center of Istanbul, locals often call it the city of health. 9 minutes drive to the botanical garden 12 minutes drive to E-5 Highway and 5 minutes to TEM Highway 12 minutes drive to the reserve 15 minutes walk to the nearest metro station 20 minutes drive to the reservoir 23 minutes drive to the new airport 32 minutes drive to city center
Apartment building Basin Istanbul Hotel Apartments Compound
Apartment building Basin Istanbul Hotel Apartments Compound
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€46,168
Why this property؟ A focal point in European Istanbul, close to a very important transportation node. The surroundings are rich with modern malls and wholesale markets. Apartments with modern specifications and elegant, harmonious finishes. The project includes many facilities and services, in addition to a variety of stores. The title deeds are ready. In addition, the project meets the requirements of Turkish citizenship, and is ready to move in.
Residential complex Modern apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and a gym, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Modern apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and a gym, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€180,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer comfortable apartments with different layouts (from one to three bedrooms). The residence consists of four buildings (two 15-storey and two 13-storey) and features a gym, a swimming pool, a sauna, a steam room, a Turkish bath, kids' playgrounds and green areas, a garage for 157 cars. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the European part of Istanbul, near international schools, five minutes away from E-5 Highway, ten minutes from TEM Highway, three kilometers from a metrobus station. pharmacy - 260 m supermarket - 300 m bus stop - 350 m sports complex - 450 m hospital - 2.5 km park - 3.5 km westn marina - 10 km
Residential complex Elite residential complex near the financial center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Elite residential complex near the financial center, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€443,575
Agency: TRANIO
The project is a residential complex of 3 separate buildings with apartments. Also, the project includes various amenities and infrastructure: indoor and outdoor swimming pools, outdoor fitness area, sunbathe terraces, fitness center, sauna, table tennis, children's playground, basketball field, shops, cafes, restaurant, sports grounds, SPA zone, and cinema room. Advantages 10% discount on full payment. The project is invested and implemented by the state insurance fund TMSF under the control of the city administration. The residential complex is located next to the newly built international financial center IIFC. It is planned that IIFC will have more than 50,000 employees. Therefore, the project has a good supply of rental demand. Location and nearby infrastructure The project is located in the Atasehir district - the center of the Asian part of the city, while the sea is only 15 minutes by car. Due to the location in the very center of the city, it is easy to get to any place by public transport. Near the project are shopping centers, hospitals, cafes and restaurants. Here are the distances to some places: 1.2 km to Metropol - one of the largest shopping centers 1.5 km to Istanbul Financial Center 1.5 km to the E80 highway, which runs from the border with Iran, through the center of Istanbul to Bulgaria 2 km to Florence Nightingale Hospital 3 km to the E5 highway, which runs the metrobus connecting the Asian and European parts 4 km to Kaiyshdagi forest 5.5 km to Yeditepe University 6.5 km to the embankment
Residential complex Luxury and Modern Consept İstanbul,Beylikdüzü
Residential complex Luxury and Modern Consept İstanbul,Beylikdüzü
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€262,515
Area 125–225 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2023
Why buy this project: - Breathtaking view of Marmara sea - Family concept homes for sale in Beylikduzu - Choose from two – four bedroom residences - High quality of materials - %70 green area - Large balconies - Excellent project with two social facilities for men-women separately - Stores and branded boutiques for daily living within the site - Turkish hammam inside of every flats with 3+1 and 4+1 form - 1.5 km to metro station, 700m to seabus transport. - Facilities: - On-site stores for daily needs - Beautifully landscaped gardens - Walking and running paths - Ornamental pools and waterfalls - Indoor swimming pools for men and women - Football and basketball courts - Fully equipped modern gym - Relaxing sauna and Turkish bath - Playground for children - Secure complex with cameras - Closed car park for residents - Open car park for guests
Residential complex Buy to-let apartments with guaranteed yield of 6%, in the European part of Istanbul, Bagcylar, Turkey
Residential complex Buy to-let apartments with guaranteed yield of 6%, in the European part of Istanbul, Bagcylar, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€500,000
Agency: TRANIO
The Superior Suites is a part of the Batışehir residential complex. Batışehir is a residential complex with commercial premises, hotel residences of famous brands, offices and entertainment venues. The Superior Suites project is a new 15-storey apartment hotel with 175 rooms. It includes furnished apartments with a variety of layouts and views of gardens, city neighbourhoods and highways. Each unit has access to a balcony or terrace. Facilities and equipment in the house There are also 5 meeting rooms with views of the hotel garden, a sauna, Turkish bath, steam room, cafés, restaurants and bars. Advantages Yield of 6% with a 2 year guarantee Investor pays half tax of 2% on the purchase of apartments in this complex. Tax on the purchase of real estate in Turkey is 4%. Full hotel service Possibility to quickly obtain a title deed If the citizenship of Turkey is obtained through the purchase of these apartments, after 3 years they can be sold and it is possible to reinvest, including taking it to another country. Turkish citizenship will be retained for all family members. Location and nearby infrastructure The hotel is located in Bagcilar, a growing district of Istanbul. Istoc metro station - 8 min. Mall of Istanbul - 8 min TUYAP exhibition - 40 min Istanbul New Airport - 25 min Istanbul city centre - 20 min Yenibosna area - 15 min The Blue Mosque - 30 min
1 2 3
Realting.com
Go