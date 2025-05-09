  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex New guarded residence near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey

Residential complex New guarded residence near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey

Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$511,862
29/05/2025
$511,862
28/05/2025
$508,129
18/05/2025
$518,973
17/05/2025
$517,059
16/05/2025
$517,404
14/05/2025
$521,569
13/05/2025
$516,008
11/05/2025
$514,894
10/05/2025
$516,614
09/05/2025
$512,419
08/05/2025
$510,554
07/05/2025
$512,319
14/04/2025
$510,021
13/04/2025
$510,321
12/04/2025
$512,220
11/04/2025
$523,799
10/04/2025
$525,934
09/04/2025
$528,572
08/04/2025
$528,244
06/04/2025
$528,558
;
20
Address
Params
Description
Media
ID: 17652
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2366421
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 29/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Basaksehir

About the complex

The residence features security, a sauna, a steam room and a Turkish bath, a parking, a gym.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located near a hospital, 5 minutes away from a metro station and 25 minutes from the airport.

Location on the map

Basaksehir, Turkey

