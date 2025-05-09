Residential complex New guarded residence near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
OBA VOYAGE GARDEN
Three-bedroom duplex units 140 m² and a price of 150000 euros
The facilites of this project include:
-Outdoor swimming pool
-Indoor swimming pool
-Jaccuzi
-Turkish bath
-Sauna
-Steam room
-Massage room
-Aqua park
-Fitness salon
-Cinema room
-Chess garden
…
We bring to your attention a 2-room apartment in Boomerang City. The apartment consists of 2 bedrooms, an American-style kitchen with a living room, a bathroom and two spacious balconies. The complex has a fitness room, indoor and outdoor swimming pool, spacious area in the complex, parking,…
Apartments for sale in Istanbul - Tuzla We present to you the most beautiful project - VEMA TUZLA (Asian side, Tuzla region). An amazing project with a view of the sea and the princesses islands (80%) is ready to offer a quality lifestyle and investment opportunity. Project features: - 474 a…