  2. Turkey
  New residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Istanbul, Turkey

New residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey
Description
Params
Apartments
Address
Media
News

About the complex

The residence features kids' playgrounds, walking paths, ornamental ponds, a fitness center, an indoor swimming pool, a steam bath, a Turkish bath and a sauna, around-the-clock security.

Completion - February, 2024.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in an area, which is the logistics and trade center of Istanbul.

  • Shopping mall - 1 km
  • Hospital - 500 meters
  • University - 1 km
  • International school - 2 km
  • Metro station - 2 km
  • TEM highway - 2 km
  • E-5 highway - 5 km
  • Sisli - 20 km
  • Taksim - 25 km
  • Istanbul Airport - 35 km
Marmara Region, Turkey

Residence Lux Residance Basın Express
Residence Lux Residance Basın Express
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€285,731
Area 82–106 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2023
▪️A dazzling luxury complex with its services and facilities in one of the most important renewable areas of Istanbul. -This region is considered to be the region with the most important transportation resources and is close to schools, universities, health centers and hospitals. 🏊🏻♂️ Social services: 🏀 In addition to the meeting room and gym, the project includes services such as gardens, outdoor swimming pools, gym, sauna room, basketball and football fields, and social and recreational facilities that meet the needs of life. In addition to covered parking Security cameras and protection around the clock.
Residential complex Sovremennye apartamenty v 300 m ot morya - rayon Oba
Residential complex Sovremennye apartamenty v 300 m ot morya - rayon Oba
Alanya, Turkey
from
€370,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
New apartments for sale in Oba - Alanya. The house has apartment layouts: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. Area from 53 to 178 square meters. The distance to the sea is 300 meters. The Oba embankment over the famous Ataturk Avenue and is equipped for cycling, travel, outdoor sports, beach sports, and walking by the sea. From the center of Alanya, the Oba region is separated by the natural border – the Oba Tea river with carbonized and strewn green banks. What is in the Oba area: Alanyum shopping center, Neva Outlet, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, etc., Koçtaş hardware supermarket, Vatan technology store, boutiques and company stores of leading brands. Here is the largest state hospital in Alanya. The beaches in Oba are sand and pebble, with infrastructure for recreation and sports. Lower Both by the sea are more active, tourist, there are many hotels and slightly less new projects, for then in Upper Both you can always buy apartments in new houses.
Residential complex VENEZIA GARDEN INCEKUM
Residential complex VENEZIA GARDEN INCEKUM
Incekum, Turkey
from
€179,000
Area 61–85 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2024
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! The residential complex Venezia Garden Residence Incekum, located in the Inzhekum area ( Avsallar ), and is being built on a land plot of 8680 sq.m. It provides the best species characteristics of all apartments. Sea views, forest and Taurus Mountains. A complex of eight 2-storey blocks with a separate pool and relaxation area. A total of 104 apartments in the complex. It is 300 meters from the beaches. Features of the Venezia Garden Residence Incekum complex: outdoor pool, indoor pool, fitness, spa area, cinema, music room, camellia, open parking, gazebo, barbecue, relaxation room, children's playground, emergency generator, satellite dish of public television, security camera system 24/7, autonomous electric generator. Location: 30 km. to the center of Alanya; 95 km to Antalya Airport; 200 m to the sea. within walking distance are public transport stops, supermarkets, restaurants, pharmacies. We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate in Turkey. Call or write, answer all your questions!
