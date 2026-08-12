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Shops for sale in Turkey

;
Antalya
8
Mediterranean Region
30
Marmara Region
35
Istanbul
26
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90 properties total found
Shop 77 m² in Rize, Turkey
Shop 77 m²
Rize, Turkey
Area 77 m²
Floor 1
$4,01M
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Shop 186 m² in Sur, Turkey
Shop 186 m²
Sur, Turkey
Area 186 m²
$57,30M
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Shop 140 m² in Tepebaşı, Turkey
Shop 140 m²
Tepebaşı, Turkey
Area 140 m²
$2,03M
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TekceTekce
Shop 300 m² in Muratpasa, Turkey
Shop 300 m²
Muratpasa, Turkey
Area 300 m²
Brand New Flats in a Central Location in Alanya Antalya Alanya has been a prime area for ma…
$1,14M
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Shop 350 m² in Yenişehir, Turkey
Shop 350 m²
Yenişehir, Turkey
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 5
High Rental Income Shop for Sale in Mersin Mersin is one of the most important port cities o…
$681,228
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Shop 308 m² in Akdeniz, Turkey
Shop 308 m²
Akdeniz, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Area 308 m²
$16,28M
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Shop 227 m² in Muratpasa, Turkey
Shop 227 m²
Muratpasa, Turkey
Area 227 m²
Centrally Located Commercial Properties for Sale in Alanya Alanya, the outstanding holiday r…
$937,891
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Shop 87 m² in Beyoglu, Turkey
Shop 87 m²
Beyoglu, Turkey
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 9
Shop with Spacious Usage Area on Main Street in Beyoğlu Commercial shops are located in the …
$429,520
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Shop 44 m² in Fethiye, Turkey
Shop 44 m²
Fethiye, Turkey
Area 44 m²
Number of floors 2
Shop with High Profit Potential in the Busiest Area of Fethiye Çalış Çalış, one of the areas…
$290,965
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Shop 1 200 m² in Eyupsultan, Turkey
Shop 1 200 m²
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 1 200 m²
Number of floors 12
Shops Near the Main Road in Alibeyköy Eyüpsultan İstanbul The commercial shops are located i…
$1,20M
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Shop 900 m² in Kestel, Turkey
Shop 900 m²
Kestel, Turkey
Area 900 m²
Spacious Rent-Guaranteed Beachfront Shop in Alanya Kestel stands out with its proximity to d…
$2,58M
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Shop 5 m² in Etimesgut, Turkey
Shop 5 m²
Etimesgut, Turkey
Area 5 m²
Number of floors 18
Commercial Property Share with High Rental Income in Ankara Etimesgut The commercial propert…
$31,675
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Shop 2 m² in Mezitli, Turkey
Shop 2 m²
Mezitli, Turkey
Bathrooms count 2
Area 2 m²
Floor 1
$162,77M
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Shop 108 m² in Esenyurt, Turkey
Shop 108 m²
Esenyurt, Turkey
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 20
Shops for Sale in Advantageous Location in Istanbul Esenyurt These turnkey shops are located…
$199,750
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Shop 1 502 m² in Kagithane, Turkey
Shop 1 502 m²
Kagithane, Turkey
Area 1 502 m²
Number of floors 13
Shop in a Strategic Location in Kağıthane İstanbul The shop in Kağıthane, İstanbul is situat…
$12,59M
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Shop 500 m² in Altınova, Turkey
Shop 500 m²
Altınova, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 500 m²
Floor 1/3
Offices and Shops in the Business Center Facing the Main Road in Yalova Yalova is frequently…
$805,927
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Shop 220 m² in Odunpazarı, Turkey
Shop 220 m²
Odunpazarı, Turkey
Area 220 m²
$3,78M
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Shop 225 m² in Odunpazarı, Turkey
Shop 225 m²
Odunpazarı, Turkey
Area 225 m²
$4,24M
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Shop 87 m² in Basaksehir, Turkey
Shop 87 m²
Basaksehir, Turkey
Area 87 m²
Investment New Shops on a Main Road in Başakşehir İstanbul Başakşehir is a rising district t…
$360,243
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Shop 90 m² in Esenyurt, Turkey
Shop 90 m²
Esenyurt, Turkey
Area 90 m²
Key-Ready Shops for Sale in Esenyurt İstanbul The shops in the Esenyurt district of İstanbu…
$749,351
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Shop 200 m² in Kepez, Turkey
Shop 200 m²
Kepez, Turkey
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
Shops Suitable for Long-Term Use on a Busy Main Street in Kepez Antalya Kepez is one of Anta…
$737,805
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Shop 800 m² in Odunpazarı, Turkey
Shop 800 m²
Odunpazarı, Turkey
Area 800 m²
$6,37M
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Shop 339 m² in Serik, Turkey
Shop 339 m²
Serik, Turkey
Area 339 m²
$14,53M
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Shop 1 m² in Kayapınar, Turkey
Shop 1 m²
Kayapınar, Turkey
Area 1 m²
$34,30M
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Shop 579 m² in Kepez, Turkey
Shop 579 m²
Kepez, Turkey
Area 579 m²
Investment Shops with High-Rental Yield Potential in Antalya Kepez Located in the Yeni Sanay…
$823,247
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Shop 291 m² in Çekmeköy, Turkey
Shop 291 m²
Çekmeköy, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 291 m²
Number of floors 1
Shop for Sale in Çekmeköy with High Income Potential Çekmeköy, located on the Asian side of …
$1,05M
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Shop 248 m² in Cicek Caddesi, Turkey
Shop 248 m²
Cicek Caddesi, Turkey
Area 248 m²
$21,86M
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Shop 175 m² in Tepebaşı, Turkey
Shop 175 m²
Tepebaşı, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Area 175 m²
$13,95M
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Shop 137 m² in Efeler, Turkey
Shop 137 m²
Efeler, Turkey
Area 137 m²
$1,08M
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Shop 84 m² in Bayraklı, Turkey
Shop 84 m²
Bayraklı, Turkey
Area 84 m²
Floor 1/47
Commercial Properties with Tenants on a Main Road in Izmir Bayraklı The commercial propertie…
$885,615
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Property types in Turkey

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