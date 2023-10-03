Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Commercial
  4. Shops

Shops for sale in Turkey

Marmara Region
18
Istanbul
17
Ankara
9
Central Anatolia Region
9
Mediterranean Region
9
Antalya
8
Shop To archive
Clear all
40 properties total found
Shop 2 rooms with elevator, with air conditioning, with garage in Marmara Region, Turkey
Shop 2 rooms with elevator, with air conditioning, with garage
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 9
The store is in Şişli Istanbul, very popular with tourist especially among Arabic and Russia…
€286,261
Shop 1 bedroom with air conditioning, with parking in Antalya, Turkey
Shop 1 bedroom with air conditioning, with parking
Antalya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 144 m²
Workplace Investment Opportunity Near New State Hospital in Vista Concept Project in Antalya…
€552,000
Shop with parking, with with repair in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Shop with parking, with with repair
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
Commercial Properties in Shopping Center in Istanbul Buyukcekmece. The commercial properties…
€1,06M
Shop with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair in Marmara Region, Turkey
Shop with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Marmara Region, Turkey
Area 249 m²
Number of floors 14
Home Offices and Shops Near Subway Station in Istanbul. Commercial real estate for sale in I…
€1,98M
Shop with parking, with with repair in Yenimahalle, Turkey
Shop with parking, with with repair
Yenimahalle, Turkey
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 9
New Shops for Sale in a Valuable Location in Ankara Yenimahalle Shops for sale are located i…
€134,000
Shop with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair in Bueyuekkumluca, Turkey
Shop with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Bueyuekkumluca, Turkey
Area 330 m²
Floor 1/3
Spacious Commercial Property Within a Shopping Mall Offering High Rental Yield in Antalya Ku…
€230,000
Shop with sea view, with parking, with with repair in Beylikduezue, Turkey
Shop with sea view, with parking, with with repair
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Area 80 m²
Investment Shops with Rental Income Guarantee in Istanbul. Exclusive shops in Esenyurt, Ista…
€426,000
Shop with parking, with with repair in Marmara Region, Turkey
Shop with parking, with with repair
Marmara Region, Turkey
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 9
Commercial Real Estate with Valuable Tenants in Beylikduzu Istanbul. Commercial real estate …
€380,000
Shop with sea view, with parking, with with repair in Marmara Region, Turkey
Shop with sea view, with parking, with with repair
Marmara Region, Turkey
Area 79 m²
Title Deed Ready Commercial Real Estate in Istanbul. Well-located commercial real estate is …
€489,000
Shop with parking, with with repair in Dolayli, Turkey
Shop with parking, with with repair
Dolayli, Turkey
Area 356 m²
Profitable Commercial Real Estate in Turkey Trabzon. Commercial real estate with high invest…
€260,000
Shop with sea view, with parking, with with repair in Cinarli, Turkey
Shop with sea view, with parking, with with repair
Cinarli, Turkey
Area 359 m²
Number of floors 3
Advantageously Located Shops with Profitable Investment Opportunity in Trabzon Pelitli The s…
€183,000
Shop with parking, with with repair in Marmara Region, Turkey
Shop with parking, with with repair
Marmara Region, Turkey
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 13
Investment Commercial Shop in Esenyurt Close to Amenities. The commercial properties offer a…
€315,000
Shop with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair in Marmara Region, Turkey
Shop with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Marmara Region, Turkey
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 4
Well-Located Investment Commercial Properties in Kadikoy. Commercial properties in Istanbul …
€739,000
Shop with parking, with with repair in Guengoeren, Turkey
Shop with parking, with with repair
Guengoeren, Turkey
Area 20 m²
Number of floors 4
Shops Close to the Sea and Public Transport in Merter Istanbul. Shops for sale in Istanbul a…
€450,000
Shop with parking, with with repair in Cankaya, Turkey
Shop with parking, with with repair
Cankaya, Turkey
Area 109 m²
Floor 1/1
New Commercial Properties Suitable for Citizenship in Oran Çankaya Brand new commercial prop…
€267,000
Shop with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair in Antalya, Turkey
Shop with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Antalya, Turkey
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 7
Citizenship Approved New Build Commercial Property with an Investment Opportunity in Altında…
€625,000
Shop with air conditioning, with sea view in Bogazici, Turkey
Shop with air conditioning, with sea view
Bogazici, Turkey
Area 25 m²
Shops for Sale Near the Airport in Adabükü Bodrum Shops for sale are located in Adabükü, one…
€207,000
Shop with parking, with with repair in Hacilar, Turkey
Shop with parking, with with repair
Hacilar, Turkey
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 4
New Investment Commercial Property in a Boutique Project in İncek, Ankara The newly built co…
€211,000
Shop with parking, with with repair in Kusunlar, Turkey
Shop with parking, with with repair
Kusunlar, Turkey
Area 70 m²
New Investment Commercial Real Estate in a Luxury Residential Project in Mamak, Ankara Newly…
€369,000
Shop with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Cankaya, Turkey
Shop with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Cankaya, Turkey
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 2
New Commercial Properties in a Luxury Project at a Prime Location in Ankara Beytepe Commerci…
€1,04M
Shop with parking, with with repair in Ankara, Turkey
Shop with parking, with with repair
Ankara, Turkey
Area 500 m²
Investment Commercial Properties in a Central Location in Ankara Altindag Altindag is one of…
€739,000
Shop with central heating, with parking, with with repair in Beyoglu, Turkey
Shop with central heating, with parking, with with repair
Beyoglu, Turkey
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 9
Commercial Properties Suitable for Investment in Istanbul Beyoglu. The commercial properties…
€682,000
Shop with parking, with with repair in Marmara Region, Turkey
Shop with parking, with with repair
Marmara Region, Turkey
Area 87 m²
Investment Commercial Properties in a Mixed Project in Istanbul. The commercial properties w…
€322,000
Shop with parking in Etimesgut, Turkey
Shop with parking
Etimesgut, Turkey
Area 224 m²
Number of floors 2
Investment Shops in an Advantageous Position in a Complex in Ankara Etimesgut Modern shops a…
€344,000
Shop with parking, with with repair in Etimesgut, Turkey
Shop with parking, with with repair
Etimesgut, Turkey
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 4
Spacious Shops in a Prestigious Location in Ankara, Etimesgut The stylishly designed shops a…
€336,000
Shop 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair in Mersin, Turkey
Shop 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
Investment Shop with 8 Car Parking Area in Erdemli Mersin The shop is located in Mersin Erde…
€335,000
Shop with parking, with with repair in Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Shop with parking, with with repair
Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Area 220 m²
Tenanted Shop for Sale Near Metro in Istanbul Bagcilar. Investment shop is located in Bagcil…
€1,24M
Shop with parking, with with repair in Pursaklar, Turkey
Shop with parking, with with repair
Pursaklar, Turkey
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
Spacious Commercial Real Estate Near the State Hospital in Pursaklar Ankara Commercial real …
€169,000
Shop with parking, with with repair in Kagithane, Turkey
Shop with parking, with with repair
Kagithane, Turkey
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 14
Investment Commercial Properties in a Developing Area in İstanbul. Commercial properties are…
€229,000
Shop with central heating, with parking in Kagithane, Turkey
Shop with central heating, with parking
Kagithane, Turkey
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 11
Shops for Investment in Istanbul Kagithane. In Istanbul Kagithane, a rapidly developing and …
€467,000

Property types in Turkey

commercial real estates
hotels
offices
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir