New residence with swimming pools and green areas close to well-developed infrastructure, in one of the oldest and largest areas of Istanbul

We offer apartment with a view of the Belgrade Forest, roof-top gardens, and large terraces in a unique project that gives the opportunity to live in a country house in the center of the metropolis.
The residence features landscaped green areas, around-the-clock security, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, Turkish baths, jacuzzis, massage rooms, cafes and restaurants, an outdoor cinema.
Completion - 2024.Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in the business district with banks, business centers and skyscrapers, close to shopping malls, restaurants and all necessary infrastructure.