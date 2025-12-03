  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Beylikduzu
  4. Flats in new buildings

New Apartments in Beylikduzu, Turkey

houses
1
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Apartment building Beylikduzu Istanbul Apartments Project
Apartment building Beylikduzu Istanbul Apartments Project
Apartment building Beylikduzu Istanbul Apartments Project
Apartment building Beylikduzu Istanbul Apartments Project
Apartment building Beylikduzu Istanbul Apartments Project
Show all Apartment building Beylikduzu Istanbul Apartments Project
Apartment building Beylikduzu Istanbul Apartments Project
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$133,309
Why this property؟ The project is in the middle of the most significant urban development and real estate investment projects that characterize Beylikduzu. It is adjacent to the "Valley of Life" park, Istanbul's largest park, which makes it a destination for those wishing to invest in real …
Agency
Binaa Investment
Leave a request
Residential complex 2024 CİTY PROJECT İN BEYLIKDUZU
Residential complex 2024 CİTY PROJECT İN BEYLIKDUZU
Residential complex 2024 CİTY PROJECT İN BEYLIKDUZU
Residential complex 2024 CİTY PROJECT İN BEYLIKDUZU
Residential complex 2024 CİTY PROJECT İN BEYLIKDUZU
Show all Residential complex 2024 CİTY PROJECT İN BEYLIKDUZU
Residential complex 2024 CİTY PROJECT İN BEYLIKDUZU
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$250,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 5
Area 140–240 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Project is located at one of the pleasant, peacefull and quiet living environment in Beylikdüzü . Well designed units with breathtaking sea view and magnificent green areas integrated with nature. The latest and highest quality building materials have been used in the construction . A mod…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
140.0
250,000
Apartment 3 rooms
195.0 – 240.0
385,000 – 500,000
Apartment 4 rooms
210.0
425,000
Agency
Yusuf Ali
Leave a request
Apartment building Istanbul Beylikduzu Apartment Compound
Apartment building Istanbul Beylikduzu Apartment Compound
Apartment building Istanbul Beylikduzu Apartment Compound
Apartment building Istanbul Beylikduzu Apartment Compound
Apartment building Istanbul Beylikduzu Apartment Compound
Show all Apartment building Istanbul Beylikduzu Apartment Compound
Apartment building Istanbul Beylikduzu Apartment Compound
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$134,532
Why this property؟ For its proximity to the main roads, transport lines, and express transportation, ensuring easy navigation. The compound apartments enjoy panoramic views of the Marmara Sea and the surrounding green spaces. Title deeds are delivered directly upon completion of the purchas…
Agency
Binaa Investment
Leave a request
OneOne
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and an underground parking close to the highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and an underground parking close to the highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and an underground parking close to the highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and an underground parking close to the highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and an underground parking close to the highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and an underground parking close to the highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$499,409
The complex infrastructure: 150 commercial units along the perimeter and under the project Gym Outdoor swimming pool Tennis & basketball court Children's playgrounds Green area Underground parking 24-hour security Facilities and equipment in the house Kitchen cabinetry and appliances (ov…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, restaurants and lounge areas, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, restaurants and lounge areas, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, restaurants and lounge areas, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, restaurants and lounge areas, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, restaurants and lounge areas, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, restaurants and lounge areas, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, restaurants and lounge areas, Istanbul, Turkey
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$149,226
The complex is the region’s largest and most prestigious urban project — a perfect harmony of green living and modern urban convenience. Spread across 15,000 m² of land, with 70% dedicated to green space, the project features 442 residential units and 40 commercial units within 9 well design…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Apartment building Istanbul Sea Apartments Complex Beylikduzu
Apartment building Istanbul Sea Apartments Complex Beylikduzu
Apartment building Istanbul Sea Apartments Complex Beylikduzu
Apartment building Istanbul Sea Apartments Complex Beylikduzu
Apartment building Istanbul Sea Apartments Complex Beylikduzu
Show all Apartment building Istanbul Sea Apartments Complex Beylikduzu
Apartment building Istanbul Sea Apartments Complex Beylikduzu
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$226,438
Why this property؟ A sea residence project in Beylikduzu, the new suburb of Istanbul, is located near the beautiful beach, which has many restaurants, cafes, and shopping centers.  Compared to other regions in Istanbul, Beylikduzu is of higher quality, more organized, and modern regardin…
Agency
Binaa Investment
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence with picturesque views close to international schools and 5 minutes away from the beach, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with picturesque views close to international schools and 5 minutes away from the beach, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with picturesque views close to international schools and 5 minutes away from the beach, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with picturesque views close to international schools and 5 minutes away from the beach, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with picturesque views close to international schools and 5 minutes away from the beach, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with picturesque views close to international schools and 5 minutes away from the beach, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with picturesque views close to international schools and 5 minutes away from the beach, Istanbul, Turkey
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$265,848
The multifunctional project includes residential, commercial, office units. The windows offer views of the sea, the lake, and the city. Completion - 30/06/2025. Location and nearby infrastructure 200 meters from Beykent University 100 meters from Perlavista Shopping Mall 200 meters from Be…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, a garden and a fitness center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, a garden and a fitness center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, a garden and a fitness center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, a garden and a fitness center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, a garden and a fitness center, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, a garden and a fitness center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, a garden and a fitness center, Istanbul, Turkey
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$222,844
The residence features a swimming pool, a hamam, a steam batha and a sauna, a fitness center, a landscaped garden. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located near E-5 highway, a metrobus station, shopping malls, hospitals, schools
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Low-rise residence with around-the-clock security close to the sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Low-rise residence with around-the-clock security close to the sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Low-rise residence with around-the-clock security close to the sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Low-rise residence with around-the-clock security close to the sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Low-rise residence with around-the-clock security close to the sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Low-rise residence with around-the-clock security close to the sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Low-rise residence with around-the-clock security close to the sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$198,968
The residence features kids' playgrounds, a football field and a basketball court, a parking and a garage, around-the-clock security. Location and nearby infrastructure Metro station - 800 meters Shopping mall - 5 minutes University - 5 minutes Istanbul Airport - 35 minutes Hospital - 1 km…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Apartment building Istanbul Beylikduzu Apartments Project
Apartment building Istanbul Beylikduzu Apartments Project
Apartment building Istanbul Beylikduzu Apartments Project
Apartment building Istanbul Beylikduzu Apartments Project
Apartment building Istanbul Beylikduzu Apartments Project
Show all Apartment building Istanbul Beylikduzu Apartments Project
Apartment building Istanbul Beylikduzu Apartments Project
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$156,546
Why this property؟ Contemplate one of the most beautiful sea views of the Marmara Sea in European Istanbul. Central location within Beylikduzu district; It is an unmissable investment opportunity, with high rates of real estate profits. The smart-home system and the latest technological equ…
Agency
Binaa Investment
Leave a request
Residential complex Apartment in the luxurious Babacan Central complex.
Residential complex Apartment in the luxurious Babacan Central complex.
Residential complex Apartment in the luxurious Babacan Central complex.
Residential complex Apartment in the luxurious Babacan Central complex.
Residential complex Apartment in the luxurious Babacan Central complex.
Show all Residential complex Apartment in the luxurious Babacan Central complex.
Residential complex Apartment in the luxurious Babacan Central complex.
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$149,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
We present you our new project from a well-known developer, within walking distance from the E-5 highway and the Marmara Park shopping center, educational and medical institutions within a radius of several kilometers. The complex is located in the Beylikduzu area on the European side of …
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Residential complex Ready-to-move apartments next to the yacht marina.
Residential complex Ready-to-move apartments next to the yacht marina.
Residential complex Ready-to-move apartments next to the yacht marina.
Residential complex Ready-to-move apartments next to the yacht marina.
Residential complex Ready-to-move apartments next to the yacht marina.
Show all Residential complex Ready-to-move apartments next to the yacht marina.
Residential complex Ready-to-move apartments next to the yacht marina.
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$250,000
Finishing options Finished
The residential complex is located in Beylikduzu, a district known for its beautiful coastline of the Sea of ​​Marmara. There are several schools, a university, a hospital, shops, and the E-5 highway and metrobus are nearby. The complex is built on the seashore next to the yacht marina, o…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Residential complex High-quality residence with swimming pools and green areas in a quiet area, 500 meters from the beach, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex High-quality residence with swimming pools and green areas in a quiet area, 500 meters from the beach, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex High-quality residence with swimming pools and green areas in a quiet area, 500 meters from the beach, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex High-quality residence with swimming pools and green areas in a quiet area, 500 meters from the beach, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex High-quality residence with swimming pools and green areas in a quiet area, 500 meters from the beach, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex High-quality residence with swimming pools and green areas in a quiet area, 500 meters from the beach, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex High-quality residence with swimming pools and green areas in a quiet area, 500 meters from the beach, Istanbul, Turkey
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$447,678
We offer apartments with a panoramic sea view. The residence features large green areas, a garage, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a sauna and a steam bath, a gym, around-the-clock security. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located near international schools, hospitals,…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Apartment building Spacious Apartments 1.4 Km from the Marina in Beylikdüzü İstanbul
Apartment building Spacious Apartments 1.4 Km from the Marina in Beylikdüzü İstanbul
Apartment building Spacious Apartments 1.4 Km from the Marina in Beylikdüzü İstanbul
Apartment building Spacious Apartments 1.4 Km from the Marina in Beylikdüzü İstanbul
Apartment building Spacious Apartments 1.4 Km from the Marina in Beylikdüzü İstanbul
Show all Apartment building Spacious Apartments 1.4 Km from the Marina in Beylikdüzü İstanbul
Apartment building Spacious Apartments 1.4 Km from the Marina in Beylikdüzü İstanbul
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$250,063
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Spacious Apartments for Sale Near Marina in İstanbul Beylikdüzü Spacious apartments are located in the Kavaklı neighborhood in Beylikdüzü, İstanbul. Beylikdüzü is being valued day by day with new projects, newly built marina, and shopping centers. The region represents the new planned urbani…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex New guarded residence with a garden, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New guarded residence with a garden, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New guarded residence with a garden, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New guarded residence with a garden, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New guarded residence with a garden, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New guarded residence with a garden, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New guarded residence with a garden, Istanbul, Turkey
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$139,277
The residence eatures a kids' playground, security, a garden, a parking and a garage. Completion - March, 2025. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the modern part of Istanbul, in an area with well-developed infrastructure, numerous luxury residential complexes and…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Apartment building Beylikduzu Istanbul apartments project
Apartment building Beylikduzu Istanbul apartments project
Apartment building Beylikduzu Istanbul apartments project
Apartment building Beylikduzu Istanbul apartments project
Apartment building Beylikduzu Istanbul apartments project
Show all Apartment building Beylikduzu Istanbul apartments project
Apartment building Beylikduzu Istanbul apartments project
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$286,390
Why this property؟ The project zone is one of the most vital centers of European Istanbul. Its proximity to Hayat Valley Park makes it a destination for investors and those wishing to live in the heart of nature. The project is guaranteed by the government, and comprises 1156 apartments …
Agency
Binaa Investment
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool near a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool near a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool near a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool near a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool near a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool near a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool near a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$686,439
The residence features a sports ground, a jogging path, a kids' playground, a fitness center, an indoor pool, a sauna. Completion - December, 2023. Location and nearby infrastructure Metrobus station - 5 minutes Marina - 4 minutes TEM highway - 3 minutes Hospital - 6 minutes College - 8 mi…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Apartment building Spacious Apartments 1.4 Km from the Marina in Beylikdüzü İstanbul
Apartment building Spacious Apartments 1.4 Km from the Marina in Beylikdüzü İstanbul
Apartment building Spacious Apartments 1.4 Km from the Marina in Beylikdüzü İstanbul
Apartment building Spacious Apartments 1.4 Km from the Marina in Beylikdüzü İstanbul
Apartment building Spacious Apartments 1.4 Km from the Marina in Beylikdüzü İstanbul
Show all Apartment building Spacious Apartments 1.4 Km from the Marina in Beylikdüzü İstanbul
Apartment building Spacious Apartments 1.4 Km from the Marina in Beylikdüzü İstanbul
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$790,898
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Spacious Apartments for Sale Near Marina in İstanbul Beylikdüzü Spacious apartments are located in the Kavaklı neighborhood in Beylikdüzü, İstanbul. Beylikdüzü is being valued day by day with new projects, newly built marina, and shopping centers. The region represents the new planned urbani…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and green areas in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and green areas in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and green areas in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and green areas in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and green areas in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and green areas in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and green areas in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$188,024
We offer apartments with terraces and views of the sea and the marina. The residence features swimming pools, kids' playgrounds, green areas, a sauna and a Turkish bath, a gym, a cafe, a parking. Completion - March, 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to t…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex MEHAL GROUP - VELIKOLEPNYY PROEKT V STAMBULE
Residential complex MEHAL GROUP - VELIKOLEPNYY PROEKT V STAMBULE
Residential complex MEHAL GROUP - VELIKOLEPNYY PROEKT V STAMBULE
Residential complex MEHAL GROUP - VELIKOLEPNYY PROEKT V STAMBULE
Residential complex MEHAL GROUP - VELIKOLEPNYY PROEKT V STAMBULE
Show all Residential complex MEHAL GROUP - VELIKOLEPNYY PROEKT V STAMBULE
Residential complex MEHAL GROUP - VELIKOLEPNYY PROEKT V STAMBULE
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$330,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 15
Area 180 m²
1 real estate property 1
The project is located on the territory of 31.000m2 of which% 70 are Landscaping and green areas. Living a peaceful family life in the center with unique landscape views and your own infrastructure is no longer a dream for you. View of the city, Sea view and landscape view. A total of 8…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
180.0
330,000
Agency
Yusuf Ali
Leave a request
Residential complex Modern apartments with sea views in a residence area with swimming pool and equestrian club, Beylikduzu, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Modern apartments with sea views in a residence area with swimming pool and equestrian club, Beylikduzu, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Modern apartments with sea views in a residence area with swimming pool and equestrian club, Beylikduzu, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Modern apartments with sea views in a residence area with swimming pool and equestrian club, Beylikduzu, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Modern apartments with sea views in a residence area with swimming pool and equestrian club, Beylikduzu, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Modern apartments with sea views in a residence area with swimming pool and equestrian club, Beylikduzu, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Modern apartments with sea views in a residence area with swimming pool and equestrian club, Beylikduzu, Istanbul, Turkey
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$292,482
Beylikduzu is one of the fastest-developing districts on the European Side of Istanbul. Because there are numerous luxury properties there. Having a flat or villa in Beylikduzu provides opportunities more than you expect! The residential complex has low-rise apartments with sea views, design…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New complex of villas with a swimming pool and a sports club, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with a swimming pool and a sports club, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with a swimming pool and a sports club, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with a swimming pool and a sports club, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with a swimming pool and a sports club, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with a swimming pool and a sports club, Istanbul, Turkey
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$1,41M
We offer beautiful villas with a panoramic view of the Marmara Sea, gardens and parking spaces. The residence features around-the-clock security, an indoor swimming pool and a sports club. Completion - August, 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located near one of the …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New residential complex with a good infrastructure near the sea in Beylikduzu, Istanbul, Türkiye
Residential complex New residential complex with a good infrastructure near the sea in Beylikduzu, Istanbul, Türkiye
Residential complex New residential complex with a good infrastructure near the sea in Beylikduzu, Istanbul, Türkiye
Residential complex New residential complex with a good infrastructure near the sea in Beylikduzu, Istanbul, Türkiye
Residential complex New residential complex with a good infrastructure near the sea in Beylikduzu, Istanbul, Türkiye
Show all Residential complex New residential complex with a good infrastructure near the sea in Beylikduzu, Istanbul, Türkiye
Residential complex New residential complex with a good infrastructure near the sea in Beylikduzu, Istanbul, Türkiye
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$785,922
A quiet project in Beylikduzu area, suitable for family living. It has a beautiful and outstanding view of the Marmara Sea thus you can enjoy it from all units. The project includes excellent facilities such as: 24-hour security Turkish bath (hamam) Sauna Mini golf course Lake Intelligent s…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Apartment building Beylikduzu Istanbul Apartment Compound
Apartment building Beylikduzu Istanbul Apartment Compound
Apartment building Beylikduzu Istanbul Apartment Compound
Apartment building Beylikduzu Istanbul Apartment Compound
Apartment building Beylikduzu Istanbul Apartment Compound
Show all Apartment building Beylikduzu Istanbul Apartment Compound
Apartment building Beylikduzu Istanbul Apartment Compound
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$180,395
Why this property؟ Apartments for sale in Beylikdüzü Istanbul, with a distinctive aesthetic and functional design. A healthy life in the heart of green gardens that inspire peace. It is close to malls, and prominent educational, health, and cultural institutions. It has social facilities, a…
Agency
Binaa Investment
Leave a request
Residential complex Guarded residence with swimming pools and a gym, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Guarded residence with swimming pools and a gym, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Guarded residence with swimming pools and a gym, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Guarded residence with swimming pools and a gym, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Guarded residence with swimming pools and a gym, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Guarded residence with swimming pools and a gym, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Guarded residence with swimming pools and a gym, Istanbul, Turkey
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$297,457
The residence features around-the-clock security, swimming pools and sports grounds, a gym, a kids' playground, a sauna and a hamam, a parking. Completion - April, 2024. Infrastructure The property is located in a green area, within walking distance of all necessary infrastructure. School …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a green area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a green area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a green area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a green area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a green area, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a green area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a green area, Istanbul, Turkey
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$261,643
The residence features a large green area, an outdoor swimming pool, a covered parking, a fitness room, a hamam and a sauna. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to supermarkets and a bus station. E-5 Highway and metrobus station - 3.2 km Marmara Sea - 3.5 km La…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Show all Residential complex
Residential complex
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$285,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
The complex is located in the Beylikduzu area on the European side of the city, a beautiful, family, cozy, dynamically developing area, an area with high-quality new residential complexes. The total development area is 38,000 m2, of which 70% are landscaped and green areas, the complex co…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Apartment building YASAM MARINA
Apartment building YASAM MARINA
Apartment building YASAM MARINA
Apartment building YASAM MARINA
Apartment building YASAM MARINA
Apartment building YASAM MARINA
Apartment building YASAM MARINA
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$227,890
The year of construction 2022
KELEŞ CENTER projesi, İstanbul'un Avrupa yakasında, özellikle Sefaköy'ün Küçükçekmece semtinde, İstanbul'un ana yol kavşaklarının buluşma noktasında yer almaktadır.  • Proje, Basin Express Caddesi ile E5 ana yolu arasında yer alması nedeniyle önemli stratejik konumu ile öne çıkmaktadır. Ayn…
Agency
Extra Property
Leave a request
Residential complex New residential complex close to the marina, in a residence area with swimming pools, equestrian club, and restaurants, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex close to the marina, in a residence area with swimming pools, equestrian club, and restaurants, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex close to the marina, in a residence area with swimming pools, equestrian club, and restaurants, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex close to the marina, in a residence area with swimming pools, equestrian club, and restaurants, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex close to the marina, in a residence area with swimming pools, equestrian club, and restaurants, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residential complex close to the marina, in a residence area with swimming pools, equestrian club, and restaurants, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex close to the marina, in a residence area with swimming pools, equestrian club, and restaurants, Istanbul, Turkey
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$691,413
The residential complex next to the marina features 2-5 bedroom apartments, terraces with panoramic sea views, spacious landscaped areas with palm trees, recreational areas and water bodies. The residential complex is a part of a modern urbanization project, the coastal town of Istanbul with…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Apartment building Beylikduzu Istanbul Apartment Compound
Apartment building Beylikduzu Istanbul Apartment Compound
Apartment building Beylikduzu Istanbul Apartment Compound
Apartment building Beylikduzu Istanbul Apartment Compound
Apartment building Beylikduzu Istanbul Apartment Compound
Show all Apartment building Beylikduzu Istanbul Apartment Compound
Apartment building Beylikduzu Istanbul Apartment Compound
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$227,114
Why this property؟ It is within a privileged location in the Yakuplu neighborhood, one of the most prestigious neighborhoods of Beylikdüzü. An investment opportunity near the most significant infrastructure projects in Turkey. It is next to the main transportation lines and close to public u…
Agency
Binaa Investment
Leave a request
Residential complex New complex of villas with around-the-clock security and a yacht marina, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with around-the-clock security and a yacht marina, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with around-the-clock security and a yacht marina, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with around-the-clock security and a yacht marina, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with around-the-clock security and a yacht marina, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas with around-the-clock security and a yacht marina, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with around-the-clock security and a yacht marina, Istanbul, Turkey
, Turkey
from
$2,62M
We offer villas with parking spaces, gardens and a sea view. It's possible to build a swimming pool on each plot. Garden areas - from 118 m2 to 851 m2. The residence features around-the-clock security, a swimming pool, a gym, a kids' playground, tennis and basketball courts, a yacht marina. …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Guarded residence with swimming pools and green areas close to the highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Guarded residence with swimming pools and green areas close to the highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Guarded residence with swimming pools and green areas close to the highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Guarded residence with swimming pools and green areas close to the highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Guarded residence with swimming pools and green areas close to the highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Guarded residence with swimming pools and green areas close to the highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Guarded residence with swimming pools and green areas close to the highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$218,864
We offer apartments with a view of the sea and the city. The residence features large green areas, a lounge, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a kids' playground, a basketball court, a sauna and a hamam, a fitness center, around-the-clock security. Location and nearby infrastructure The pr…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Apartments and villas with spacious balconies, in a new residential complex near swimming pools and restaurants, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments and villas with spacious balconies, in a new residential complex near swimming pools and restaurants, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments and villas with spacious balconies, in a new residential complex near swimming pools and restaurants, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments and villas with spacious balconies, in a new residential complex near swimming pools and restaurants, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments and villas with spacious balconies, in a new residential complex near swimming pools and restaurants, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Apartments and villas with spacious balconies, in a new residential complex near swimming pools and restaurants, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments and villas with spacious balconies, in a new residential complex near swimming pools and restaurants, Istanbul, Turkey
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$491,450
The residential complex consists of 55 buildings with 3-4 bedroom apartments and 22 villas with 4-6 bedrooms. All units have spacious rooms and large balconies. The buildings are surrounded by landscaped areas with recreational facilities. The residential complex is a part of a modern urbani…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools, gardens and panoramic views, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools, gardens and panoramic views, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools, gardens and panoramic views, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools, gardens and panoramic views, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools, gardens and panoramic views, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools, gardens and panoramic views, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools, gardens and panoramic views, Istanbul, Turkey
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$1,17M
We offer villas with gardens, large swimming pools, views of the Marmara Sea, parking spaces. Facilities and equipment in the house Elevator Location and nearby infrastructure Istanbul Marina - 13 minutes Metrobus station - 12 minutes Shopping mall - 20 minutes Istanbul New Airport - 50 minutes
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Gated residence with a swimming pool and a view of the sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Gated residence with a swimming pool and a view of the sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Gated residence with a swimming pool and a view of the sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Gated residence with a swimming pool and a view of the sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Gated residence with a swimming pool and a view of the sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Gated residence with a swimming pool and a view of the sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Gated residence with a swimming pool and a view of the sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$229,807
The project features: sea view gym indoor parking indoor swimming pool Location and nearby infrastructure West Istanbul Marina - 1.2 km Metrobus - 5.9 km New Airport - 34 km
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Residential complex with a swimming pool and a green area, 3 minutes away from the marina, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with a swimming pool and a green area, 3 minutes away from the marina, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with a swimming pool and a green area, 3 minutes away from the marina, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with a swimming pool and a green area, 3 minutes away from the marina, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with a swimming pool and a green area, 3 minutes away from the marina, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residential complex with a swimming pool and a green area, 3 minutes away from the marina, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with a swimming pool and a green area, 3 minutes away from the marina, Istanbul, Turkey
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$686,439
With its seafront location and luxury design architecture, the residence promises you a dream life. In the project, which comprises 6 blocks within 3 floors each, a total of 36 options including garden duplexes, roof duplexes and apartments, ranging from 2+1 to 6+2, where we bring together c…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Apartment building Spacious Apartments 1.4 Km from the Marina in Beylikdüzü İstanbul
Apartment building Spacious Apartments 1.4 Km from the Marina in Beylikdüzü İstanbul
Apartment building Spacious Apartments 1.4 Km from the Marina in Beylikdüzü İstanbul
Apartment building Spacious Apartments 1.4 Km from the Marina in Beylikdüzü İstanbul
Apartment building Spacious Apartments 1.4 Km from the Marina in Beylikdüzü İstanbul
Show all Apartment building Spacious Apartments 1.4 Km from the Marina in Beylikdüzü İstanbul
Apartment building Spacious Apartments 1.4 Km from the Marina in Beylikdüzü İstanbul
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$386,144
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Spacious Apartments for Sale Near Marina in İstanbul Beylikdüzü Spacious apartments are located in the Kavaklı neighborhood in Beylikdüzü, İstanbul. Beylikdüzü is being valued day by day with new projects, newly built marina, and shopping centers. The region represents the new planned urbani…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Residence with picturesque views close to the marina, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with picturesque views close to the marina, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with picturesque views close to the marina, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with picturesque views close to the marina, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with picturesque views close to the marina, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residence with picturesque views close to the marina, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with picturesque views close to the marina, Istanbul, Turkey
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$167,133
The project features: sea and city views gym parking security kids' playground Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located directly on the sea and is surrounded by all necessary infrastructure, including parks and the marina with restaurants and bars. West Istanbul Marina …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Residence with a picturesque view, swimming pools and lounge areas, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a picturesque view, swimming pools and lounge areas, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a picturesque view, swimming pools and lounge areas, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a picturesque view, swimming pools and lounge areas, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a picturesque view, swimming pools and lounge areas, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a picturesque view, swimming pools and lounge areas, Istanbul, Turkey
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$411,863
We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the lake. The residence features large green areas, swimming pools, a kids' playground and sports grounds, a lounge areas, walking paths, security, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a sauna, a hamam, a gym, a parking, a cafe and a restaurant. Lo…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and panoramic views on E-5 highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and panoramic views on E-5 highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and panoramic views on E-5 highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and panoramic views on E-5 highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and panoramic views on E-5 highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and panoramic views on E-5 highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and panoramic views on E-5 highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$159,174
This project, situated on a plot of 18,000 m2, consists of a total of 747 integrated residential units. On the ground floor, there are more than 55 shops serving both the residents and the surrounding community. With extensive social amenities and commercial spaces, the project aims to meet …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New guarded residence with swimming pools, green areas and a fitness center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New guarded residence with swimming pools, green areas and a fitness center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New guarded residence with swimming pools, green areas and a fitness center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New guarded residence with swimming pools, green areas and a fitness center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New guarded residence with swimming pools, green areas and a fitness center, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New guarded residence with swimming pools, green areas and a fitness center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New guarded residence with swimming pools, green areas and a fitness center, Istanbul, Turkey
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$412,119
We offer apartments with views of he sea and the city. The residence features a lounge area, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a kids; playground and a kindergarten, a basketball court, gardens, an artificial pond, a sauna and a hamam, a fitness center, around-the-clock security. Completion…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex SEA ISTANBUL
Residential complex SEA ISTANBUL
Residential complex SEA ISTANBUL
Residential complex SEA ISTANBUL
Residential complex SEA ISTANBUL
Show all Residential complex SEA ISTANBUL
Residential complex SEA ISTANBUL
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$340,727
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 5
The biggest compound of the city has been raising along West Istanbul Marina. The Biggest compound of the city with 5.000 + different type of units from 1 + 1 to mention houses. A unique life concept with private marina, seabus pier, marina restaurants and entertainment hall, 1st class facil…
Agency
EOS Turkey Property
Leave a request
Residential complex Elite residential complex of villas with first-class infrastructure in Beylikduzu, Istanbul, Türkiye
Residential complex Elite residential complex of villas with first-class infrastructure in Beylikduzu, Istanbul, Türkiye
Residential complex Elite residential complex of villas with first-class infrastructure in Beylikduzu, Istanbul, Türkiye
Residential complex Elite residential complex of villas with first-class infrastructure in Beylikduzu, Istanbul, Türkiye
Residential complex Elite residential complex of villas with first-class infrastructure in Beylikduzu, Istanbul, Türkiye
Show all Residential complex Elite residential complex of villas with first-class infrastructure in Beylikduzu, Istanbul, Türkiye
Residential complex Elite residential complex of villas with first-class infrastructure in Beylikduzu, Istanbul, Türkiye
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$1,04M
The project includes 8 objects: 4 semi-detached houses and 4 separate villas. In the common areas there are 3 outdoor swimming pools, 2 Turkish baths and 2 saunas, a fitness room. In addition, the territory has 24-hour security and outdoor parking. Facilities and equipment in the house 2 l…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Spacious villas with swimming pools and terraces, close to the marina, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Spacious villas with swimming pools and terraces, close to the marina, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Spacious villas with swimming pools and terraces, close to the marina, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Spacious villas with swimming pools and terraces, close to the marina, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Spacious villas with swimming pools and terraces, close to the marina, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Spacious villas with swimming pools and terraces, close to the marina, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Spacious villas with swimming pools and terraces, close to the marina, Istanbul, Turkey
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$3,27M
The residential complex consists of villas with 4-5 bedrooms. The houses have balconies or terraces. They are located next to the marina. The residential complex is a part of a modern urbanization project, the coastal town of Istanbul with 55 km of coastline. There is an opportunity to get a…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Apartment building Spacious Apartments 1.4 Km from the Marina in Beylikdüzü İstanbul
Apartment building Spacious Apartments 1.4 Km from the Marina in Beylikdüzü İstanbul
Apartment building Spacious Apartments 1.4 Km from the Marina in Beylikdüzü İstanbul
Apartment building Spacious Apartments 1.4 Km from the Marina in Beylikdüzü İstanbul
Apartment building Spacious Apartments 1.4 Km from the Marina in Beylikdüzü İstanbul
Show all Apartment building Spacious Apartments 1.4 Km from the Marina in Beylikdüzü İstanbul
Apartment building Spacious Apartments 1.4 Km from the Marina in Beylikdüzü İstanbul
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$425,689
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Spacious Apartments for Sale Near Marina in İstanbul Beylikdüzü Spacious apartments are located in the Kavaklı neighborhood in Beylikdüzü, İstanbul. Beylikdüzü is being valued day by day with new projects, newly built marina, and shopping centers. The region represents the new planned urbani…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Residential complex near parks, shopping centres and metrobus station, Beylikdüzü, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex near parks, shopping centres and metrobus station, Beylikdüzü, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex near parks, shopping centres and metrobus station, Beylikdüzü, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex near parks, shopping centres and metrobus station, Beylikdüzü, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex near parks, shopping centres and metrobus station, Beylikdüzü, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residential complex near parks, shopping centres and metrobus station, Beylikdüzü, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex near parks, shopping centres and metrobus station, Beylikdüzü, Istanbul, Turkey
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$371,572
The project on the European side of Istanbul, in Beylikdüzü, Istanbul's new urban area. The complex overlooks the Marmara Sea and parks. The metrobus station nearby is an advantage and value for investors. The project has 3 blocks with commercial space and a variety of flat layouts: 1-2 bedr…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, a green area and around-the-clock security, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, a green area and around-the-clock security, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, a green area and around-the-clock security, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, a green area and around-the-clock security, Istanbul, Turkey
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$215,880
Alya Dream shows its difference with its design and concept suitable for family life. Alya Dream offers you a brand new life center topping your dreams for your loved ones with its privileges. At Alya Dream, which will add happiness and peace to your every moment, your day, starting with the…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Marina Compound in West Istanbul
Residential complex Marina Compound in West Istanbul
Residential complex Marina Compound in West Istanbul
Residential complex Marina Compound in West Istanbul
Residential complex Marina Compound in West Istanbul
Show all Residential complex Marina Compound in West Istanbul
Residential complex Marina Compound in West Istanbul
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$220,031
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 5
The biggest compound of the city has been raising along West Istanbul Marina. The Biggest compound of the city with 5.000+ different type of units from 1+1 to mention houses. A unique life concept with private marina, seabus pier, marina restaurants and entertaintment hall, 1st class facilit…
Agency
EOS Turkey Property
Leave a request
Residential complex Duplex 4+2 in a new complex.
Residential complex Duplex 4+2 in a new complex.
Residential complex Duplex 4+2 in a new complex.
Residential complex Duplex 4+2 in a new complex.
Residential complex Duplex 4+2 in a new complex.
Show all Residential complex Duplex 4+2 in a new complex.
Residential complex Duplex 4+2 in a new complex.
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$158,000
Finishing options Finished
We'll send a video of the apartment upon request! 4+2 apartment in the Öz Yıldırım Group YAKUPLU complex Features: Duplex apartment - 4+2 Area - 190 m2 Separate kitchen + kitchen on the second floor Infrastructure: Shops, cafes, and hospitals - 1 min Schools and ki…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go