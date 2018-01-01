  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Istanbul Avcilar Apartments Project

Istanbul Avcilar Apartments Project

Avcilar, Turkey
from
€41,499
;
40
Leave a request
Show contacts
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Why this property؟ The project location is on the European side of Istanbul, close to all facilities; It is close to the most vital roads in Istanbul. A distinctive geographical location, close to the aqueduct of Istanbul, which makes it attractive for entrepreneurs and investors. A project in which the luxury of modern designs intersects with stunning views. Profitable housing and investment, with a ready title deed that meets the requirements of Turkish citizenship.
New building location
Avcilar, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Kvartiry v stroyaschemsya komplekse v zhivopisnom Avsallare
Incekum, Turkey
from
€105,000
Residential complex Trio Hill Residence
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€140,060
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a fitness room close to the sea, Oba, Turkey
Alanya, Turkey
from
€462,000
Residential complex Novyy kompleks apartamentov klassa lyuks na Severnom Kipre
Avanos, Turkey
from
€427,688
Residence The Project in Bayraklı Location
Kayapinar, Turkey
from
€170,000
You are viewing
Istanbul Avcilar Apartments Project
Avcilar, Turkey
from
€41,499
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Call
Other complexes
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v rayone Oba - Alaniya
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v rayone Oba - Alaniya
Alanya, Turkey
from
€151,800
The year of construction 2023
Stay Property Agency offers new apartments in the Oba area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 46 to 192 square meters. The distance to the sea is 5000 meters. When our customers have the question of buying a new apartment in an area with all the benefits and excellent neighbors of Europeans, we are fully confident in offering new apartments in Ob.  Both are perfect for those families who want to live near the center of Alanya, while having all the best that is in Alanya. Infrastructure of the Oba area: shopping mall Alanyum, Neva Outlet, Kipa, Metro, network supermarkets Bim, A101, Şok, Migro, Koçtaş hardware supermarket, Vatan technology store, Also in Both is the largest state hospital in Alanya. For all ages, the following are assigned: prestigious Turkish private schools and colleges « Aşağıoba Hasan Atıcı Primary School », « Bahçeşehir Alanya College », « Ted Alanya College », the best municipal schools, kindergartens, a school with Russian-speaking teachers has opened. There are also private schools of various techniques, Waldorf School, Amerikan Kültür College.
Developer
Stay Property
Leave a request
Residential complex Stilnyy novyy proekt v rayone Oba - Alaniya
Residential complex Stilnyy novyy proekt v rayone Oba - Alaniya
Alanya, Turkey
from
€150,000
The year of construction 2023
New apartments for sale in Oba - Alanya. The house has apartment layouts: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. Area from 50 to 150 square meters. Distance to the sea 1300 meters. The Oba embankment overlooks Ataturk's famous avenue and is equipped for cycling, jogging, outdoor sports, beach sports, and sea walks. From the center of Alanya, the Oba region is separated by the natural border – the Oba Tea river with carbonized and strewn green banks. What is in the Oba area: Alanyum shopping center, Neva Outlet, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, etc., Koçtaş hardware supermarket, Vatan technology store, boutiques and company stores of leading brands. Here is the largest state hospital in Alanya. The beaches in Oba are sand and pebble, with infrastructure for recreation and sports. Lower Both by the sea are more active, tourist, there are many hotels and slightly less new projects, for that in Upper Both you can always buy apartments in new houses. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Developer
Stay Property
Leave a request
Residential complex Apartamenty s vidom na more v rayone Gazipasha
Residential complex Apartamenty s vidom na more v rayone Gazipasha
Alanya, Turkey
from
€119,000
The year of construction 2024
Stay Property offers new apartments in Gazipash.The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1+1, 2+1. The area of the apartments is from 43 to 90 square meters. Gazipasha is a city in the south of Turkey, located off the shores of the Mediterranean Sea, near Alanya. The appearance of the international airport in 2011 gave a new round of development, both the city and the real estate market. Gazipasha has 50 km of sandy beach, there is the famous Selinus beach with a length of 2.5 km, beautiful rocky shores, where you can swim surrounded by coniferous trees. Despite the long and wide beach with a gentle entrance to the sea, there are few hotels in Gazipasha. Agriculture has been developed. The population of the city is about 50 thousand people. There are everything for life: large supermarkets, markets, shops, boutiques, chain restaurants, for children — kindergartens, schools, colleges, university. Real estate in Gazipasha is suitable for those who want to move to a Turkish city with the sea, with the prospects of finding a job, opening a business, teaching children. In addition, it is an excellent investment and a convenient option for a holiday resort. 
Developer
Stay Property
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go