Istanbul Avcilar Apartments Project

Alanya, Turkey

Stay Property offers new apartments in Gazipash.The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1+1, 2+1. The area of the apartments is from 43 to 90 square meters. Gazipasha is a city in the south of Turkey, located off the shores of the Mediterranean Sea, near Alanya. The appearance of the international airport in 2011 gave a new round of development, both the city and the real estate market. Gazipasha has 50 km of sandy beach, there is the famous Selinus beach with a length of 2.5 km, beautiful rocky shores, where you can swim surrounded by coniferous trees. Despite the long and wide beach with a gentle entrance to the sea, there are few hotels in Gazipasha. Agriculture has been developed. The population of the city is about 50 thousand people. There are everything for life: large supermarkets, markets, shops, boutiques, chain restaurants, for children — kindergartens, schools, colleges, university. Real estate in Gazipasha is suitable for those who want to move to a Turkish city with the sea, with the prospects of finding a job, opening a business, teaching children. In addition, it is an excellent investment and a convenient option for a holiday resort.