Residential complex New apartments at a favorable price in a luxury residential complex, Uskudar, Istanbul, Turkey

Uskudar, Turkey
from
$332,048
18/05/2025
$332,047
17/05/2025
$330,823
16/05/2025
$331,043
14/05/2025
$333,708
13/05/2025
$330,150
11/05/2025
$329,437
10/05/2025
$330,538
09/05/2025
$327,854
08/05/2025
$326,660
07/05/2025
$327,790
14/04/2025
$326,320
13/04/2025
$326,512
12/04/2025
$327,726
11/04/2025
$335,135
10/04/2025
$336,501
09/04/2025
$338,189
08/04/2025
$337,980
06/04/2025
$338,179
05/04/2025
$335,099
04/04/2025
$339,574
;
16
Address
Params
Description
Media
ID: 14777
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2348765
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Uskudar
  • Metro
    Fıstıkağacı (~ 600 m)

About the complex

The project, located in Usküdar - Acıbadem, a popular area that embodies the historical and natural beauties of Istanbul. Wheil being in the heart of the city, it has easy access to public transportation and shopping centers, restaurants, cafes and entertainment venues.

The complex consists of two blocks and each block has 10 floors. Flat options are offered as 1+1, 2+1, 3+1 and 4+1.

Facilities on site -fitness, sauna, swimming pool, children's playground, barbecue terrace, two-floor underground parking, 24/7 security, etc.

Advantages

50% down payment and up to 60 months installment

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Unalan metro and Uzunchayir metrobus stations - 2 minutes
  • Akasya and Emaar shopping centers - 5 minutes
  • Baghdad Street - 10 minutes
  • Eurasia Tunnel - 10 minutes
  • Airport - 35 minutes

Location on the map

Uskudar, Turkey

