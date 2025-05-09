Residential complex New apartments at a favorable price in a luxury residential complex, Uskudar, Istanbul, Turkey

The project, located in Usküdar - Acıbadem, a popular area that embodies the historical and natural beauties of Istanbul. Wheil being in the heart of the city, it has easy access to public transportation and shopping centers, restaurants, cafes and entertainment venues.

The complex consists of two blocks and each block has 10 floors. Flat options are offered as 1+1, 2+1, 3+1 and 4+1.

Facilities on site -fitness, sauna, swimming pool, children's playground, barbecue terrace, two-floor underground parking, 24/7 security, etc.

Advantages

50% down payment and up to 60 months installment

Unalan metro and Uzunchayir metrobus stations - 2 minutes

Akasya and Emaar shopping centers - 5 minutes

Baghdad Street - 10 minutes

Eurasia Tunnel - 10 minutes

Airport - 35 minutes

Location and nearby infrastructure