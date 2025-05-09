Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools, lounge areas and around-the-clock security, Istanbul, Turkey

The Brand Vadi Istanbul Project is a pinnacle of luxury villa development, spanning 287,000 m2 in the coveted Büyükçekmece villa district of Istanbul. This exceptional project features 225 meticulously designed detached villas, each with a private pool and extensive garden space.
With a focus on exclusive villa living, Brand Vadi Istanbul enhances architectural brilliance and premium materials, offering mesmerizing sea and lake views. The south-facing living spaces provide panoramic vistas that capture the lake's tranquility and the sea's grandeur.
At its core, Brand Vadi Istanbul integrates private villa living into its design philosophy. The fusion of modern architectural elements and exceptional materials distinguishes this project. With villa options ranging from 5+1 to 10+1 layouts, and sizes from 406 to 876 m2, every family can find their ideal home within this remarkable development.
Features