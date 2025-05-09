  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Buyukcekmece
  4. Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools, lounge areas and around-the-clock security, Istanbul, Turkey

Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools, lounge areas and around-the-clock security, Istanbul, Turkey

Buyukcekmece, Turkey
from
$2,15M
18/05/2025
$2,15M
17/05/2025
$2,14M
16/05/2025
$2,14M
14/05/2025
$2,16M
13/05/2025
$2,13M
11/05/2025
$2,13M
10/05/2025
$2,14M
09/05/2025
$2,12M
08/05/2025
$2,11M
07/05/2025
$2,12M
14/04/2025
$2,11M
13/04/2025
$2,11M
12/04/2025
$2,12M
11/04/2025
$2,17M
10/04/2025
$2,17M
09/04/2025
$2,19M
08/04/2025
$2,18M
06/04/2025
$2,19M
05/04/2025
$2,17M
04/04/2025
$2,19M
;
20
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 22337
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2396929
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Buyukcekmece

About the complex

The Brand Vadi Istanbul Project is a pinnacle of luxury villa development, spanning 287,000 m2 in the coveted Büyükçekmece villa district of Istanbul. This exceptional project features 225 meticulously designed detached villas, each with a private pool and extensive garden space.

With a focus on exclusive villa living, Brand Vadi Istanbul enhances architectural brilliance and premium materials, offering mesmerizing sea and lake views. The south-facing living spaces provide panoramic vistas that capture the lake's tranquility and the sea's grandeur.

At its core, Brand Vadi Istanbul integrates private villa living into its design philosophy. The fusion of modern architectural elements and exceptional materials distinguishes this project. With villa options ranging from 5+1 to 10+1 layouts, and sizes from 406 to 876 m2, every family can find their ideal home within this remarkable development.

Features

  • Private swimming pools
  • Communal swimming pools (Indoor & Outdoor)
  • Sauna, Turkish Hammam
  • Fitness Center
  • Children's Playground
  • Basketball and Football Fields
  • Pond and Water Feature
  • Cinema Hall
  • Meeting Room & Art Center
  • 24/7 Security
  • Rest Areass
  • Commercial Units (Macro Center, Renowned Restaurants & Cafés, Pharmacy)
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • E5 Highway - 15 minutes
  • TEM (E-80) Highway - 5 minutes
  • Istanbul Airport - 30 minutes
  • Istanbul University - 5 minutes
  • School - 10 minutes
  • College - 5 minutes
  • Bahçeşehir Pond - 10 minutes
  • Büyükçekmece Marina - 10 minutes
  • Gürman Equestrian Sports Club - 6 minutes
  • Akbatı Shopping Mall - 10 minutes
  • Hospital - 15 minutes

Location on the map

Buyukcekmece, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter 2-bedroom apartment for sale in Avsallar
Alanya, Turkey
from
$118,518
Residential quarter Inexpensive, cozy apartment in Demirtas
Demirtaş, Turkey
from
$135,602
Residential complex Zeray Mahal Kartepe
Sarimese Mahallesi, Turkey
from
$148,582
Residential complex Prestigious residence with a panoramic view in Vadistanbul area, Istanbul, Turkey
Sariyer, Turkey
from
$611,931
Apartment building Beylikduzu Istanbul Apartment Compound
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$180,395
You are viewing
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools, lounge areas and around-the-clock security, Istanbul, Turkey
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
from
$2,15M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and restaurants near E-5 highway, close to the beach, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and restaurants near E-5 highway, close to the beach, Istanbul, Turkey
Kartal, Turkey
from
$426,188
We offer spacious and comfortable apartments with different layouts (from 1 to 4 bedrooms). The residence features swimming pools and landscaped green areas, a parking, kids' playgrounds and sports grounds, a fitness room and a sauna, restaurants, cafes and shops. Completion - February, 2024…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools and large spa centre, 100 meters to the sea, Tosmur, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools and large spa centre, 100 meters to the sea, Tosmur, Alanya, Turkey
Tosmur, Turkey
from
$257,540
In a popular tourist area, this complex offers different types of flats: standard 1 bedroom, 2 and 5 bedroom penthouses. Features of the flats Equipment: steel entrance door, video intercom, built-in furniture in the kitchen and bathrooms, built-in wardrobe in the corridor, full package of …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a cafe on the outskirts of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a cafe on the outskirts of Istanbul, Turkey
Şile, Turkey
from
$594,862
We offer apartments with private gardens and parking spaces. The residence features a swimming pool, a cafe, a kids' playground. Completion - May, 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Built-in appliances Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located n…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
09.05.2025
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
09.10.2024
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
18.09.2024
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
09.09.2024
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
05.07.2024
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
How to Bring your Turn Pet into Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide
03.07.2024
How to Bring your Turn Pet into Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide
Show all publications