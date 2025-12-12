  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Besiktas
  4. Flats in new buildings

New Apartments in Besiktas, Turkey

Istanbul
12
Antalya
86
İzmir
14
Alanya
4
Show more
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Apartment building Sea View Apartments Compound in Zeytinburnu Istanbul
Apartment building Sea View Apartments Compound in Zeytinburnu Istanbul
Apartment building Sea View Apartments Compound in Zeytinburnu Istanbul
Apartment building Sea View Apartments Compound in Zeytinburnu Istanbul
Apartment building Sea View Apartments Compound in Zeytinburnu Istanbul
Show all Apartment building Sea View Apartments Compound in Zeytinburnu Istanbul
Apartment building Sea View Apartments Compound in Zeytinburnu Istanbul
Besiktas, Turkey
from
$463,727
Why this property؟ It is the title for luxury and excellence, with a direct view of the Marmara Sea near the Bosphorus, with a government guarantee and under the supervision of the municipality of Istanbul.It is one of the best residential neighborhoods in Istanbul; due to its distinct facil…
Agency
Binaa Investment
Leave a request
Apartment building Istanbul Kucukcekmece Investment Apartment compound
Apartment building Istanbul Kucukcekmece Investment Apartment compound
Apartment building Istanbul Kucukcekmece Investment Apartment compound
Apartment building Istanbul Kucukcekmece Investment Apartment compound
Apartment building Istanbul Kucukcekmece Investment Apartment compound
Show all Apartment building Istanbul Kucukcekmece Investment Apartment compound
Apartment building Istanbul Kucukcekmece Investment Apartment compound
Besiktas, Turkey
from
$147,802
Why this property؟ As it satisfies the optimal investment conditions, next to the Basin Express Road and Istanbul Canal. It guarantees that you will get Turkish citizenship and live comfortably in Istanbul. Provides installment sale options with direct handover of title deeds. A great oppor…
Agency
Binaa Investment
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools close to the airport and a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools close to the airport and a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools close to the airport and a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools close to the airport and a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools close to the airport and a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with swimming pools close to the airport and a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools close to the airport and a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Besiktas, Turkey
from
$221,849
We offer apartments with balconies. The residence features a fitness center, a sauna, a steam bath, a conference room, sports grounds, a kids' playground, swimming pools, a parking. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is surrounded by nature and located 5 minutes from Istanbul A…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Residential complex New Pearl of İstanbul- Project Beshiktash
Residential complex New Pearl of İstanbul- Project Beshiktash
Residential complex New Pearl of İstanbul- Project Beshiktash
Besiktas, Turkey
from
$699,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 6
Area 98–165 m²
3 real estate properties 3
The new pearl of Istanbul is an apartment with spacious gardens and terraces with private rooms, where you will live in safety 24/7, which allows you to have unlimited fun with social amenities and spend time with your family. On foot you can reach the Bosphorus Strait, the historical and…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
98.0
650,000
Apartment 2 rooms
147.0
1,08M
Apartment 3 rooms
165.0
1,38M
Agency
Yusuf Ali
Leave a request
Residential complex Exclusive from our company! Apartments in the Nisantasi Koru project.
Residential complex Exclusive from our company! Apartments in the Nisantasi Koru project.
Residential complex Exclusive from our company! Apartments in the Nisantasi Koru project.
Residential complex Exclusive from our company! Apartments in the Nisantasi Koru project.
Residential complex Exclusive from our company! Apartments in the Nisantasi Koru project.
Show all Residential complex Exclusive from our company! Apartments in the Nisantasi Koru project.
Residential complex Exclusive from our company! Apartments in the Nisantasi Koru project.
, Turkey
from
$1,21M
Finishing options Finished
Cheaper than the developer by 40% Exclusive price from our company: Apartments 1+1 - from 1,210,000 USD not for sale from the developer Apartments 2+1 - from 1,536,000 USD from the developer from 2,509,000 USD Apartments 3+1 - from 1,909,200 USD from the developer from 3,877,000 USD …
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Apartment building Basin Express Istanbul Apartment Compound
Apartment building Basin Express Istanbul Apartment Compound
Apartment building Basin Express Istanbul Apartment Compound
Apartment building Basin Express Istanbul Apartment Compound
Apartment building Basin Express Istanbul Apartment Compound
Show all Apartment building Basin Express Istanbul Apartment Compound
Apartment building Basin Express Istanbul Apartment Compound
Besiktas, Turkey
from
$141,070
Why this property؟ It is on Basin Express Road, the backbone of investments in Istanbul. Metro stations are located on both sides of the compound from the north and south. It is an investment opportunity next to Ataturk International Airport and the World Trade Center. It is an integrated c…
Agency
Binaa Investment
Leave a request
Apartment building Basin Express Istanbul Apartments Project
Apartment building Basin Express Istanbul Apartments Project
Apartment building Basin Express Istanbul Apartments Project
Apartment building Basin Express Istanbul Apartments Project
Apartment building Basin Express Istanbul Apartments Project
Show all Apartment building Basin Express Istanbul Apartments Project
Apartment building Basin Express Istanbul Apartments Project
Besiktas, Turkey
from
$94,295
Why this property؟ It is one of the most important residential and investment projects on the European side of Istanbul. It is located on the strategic Basin Express road, that links the TEM and E5 highways. The rapid growth in real estate prices in the region makes the project a golden opp…
Agency
Binaa Investment
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence with a cinema and a fitness center near metro and metrobus stations, Beşiktaş, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a cinema and a fitness center near metro and metrobus stations, Beşiktaş, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a cinema and a fitness center near metro and metrobus stations, Beşiktaş, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a cinema and a fitness center near metro and metrobus stations, Beşiktaş, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a cinema and a fitness center near metro and metrobus stations, Beşiktaş, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with a cinema and a fitness center near metro and metrobus stations, Beşiktaş, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a cinema and a fitness center near metro and metrobus stations, Beşiktaş, Istanbul, Turkey
Besiktas, Turkey
from
$401,447
The residence features a fitness center, a steam room, a sauna, a gym and a pilates studio, a cinema, a multi-purpose room. Advantages Guaranteed yield of 5% for 2 years in Turkish Lira. Location and nearby infrastructure Metro station - 300 meters Metrobus - 500 meters Levent - 5 minutes…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Apartment building Apartments with Separate Jacuzzi and Bosphorus View in Beşiktaş
Apartment building Apartments with Separate Jacuzzi and Bosphorus View in Beşiktaş
Apartment building Apartments with Separate Jacuzzi and Bosphorus View in Beşiktaş
Apartment building Apartments with Separate Jacuzzi and Bosphorus View in Beşiktaş
Apartment building Apartments with Separate Jacuzzi and Bosphorus View in Beşiktaş
Show all Apartment building Apartments with Separate Jacuzzi and Bosphorus View in Beşiktaş
Apartment building Apartments with Separate Jacuzzi and Bosphorus View in Beşiktaş
Besiktas, Turkey
from
$3,72M
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 14
Bosphorus View Apartments with Large Balcony and 500 Meters to Akmerkez in Beşiktaş, Istanbul The apartments for sale are located in Levent district of Beşiktaş. Levent is the financial center of Istanbul and is one of the highest land value areas of Istanbul with its high daily human traffi…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Real Estate With Rich Social Amenities in İstanbul Beşiktaş
Apartment building Real Estate With Rich Social Amenities in İstanbul Beşiktaş
Apartment building Real Estate With Rich Social Amenities in İstanbul Beşiktaş
Apartment building Real Estate With Rich Social Amenities in İstanbul Beşiktaş
Apartment building Real Estate With Rich Social Amenities in İstanbul Beşiktaş
Show all Apartment building Real Estate With Rich Social Amenities in İstanbul Beşiktaş
Apartment building Real Estate With Rich Social Amenities in İstanbul Beşiktaş
Besiktas, Turkey
from
$1,11M
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 6
Real Estate Within a Complex Close to the Sea in İstanbul Beşiktaş The real estate in a project stands out due to its advantageous location. Beşiktaş is located on the European Side of İstanbul and attracts attention from the Bosphorus views. In addition, 15 Temmuz Şehitler Bridge is located…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Apartments with Separate Jacuzzi and Bosphorus View in Beşiktaş
Apartment building Apartments with Separate Jacuzzi and Bosphorus View in Beşiktaş
Apartment building Apartments with Separate Jacuzzi and Bosphorus View in Beşiktaş
Apartment building Apartments with Separate Jacuzzi and Bosphorus View in Beşiktaş
Apartment building Apartments with Separate Jacuzzi and Bosphorus View in Beşiktaş
Show all Apartment building Apartments with Separate Jacuzzi and Bosphorus View in Beşiktaş
Apartment building Apartments with Separate Jacuzzi and Bosphorus View in Beşiktaş
Besiktas, Turkey
from
$2,01M
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 14
Bosphorus View Apartments with Large Balcony and 500 Meters to Akmerkez in Beşiktaş, Istanbul The apartments for sale are located in Levent district of Beşiktaş. Levent is the financial center of Istanbul and is one of the highest land value areas of Istanbul with its high daily human traffi…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex New full-service complex of furnished apartments, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New full-service complex of furnished apartments, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New full-service complex of furnished apartments, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New full-service complex of furnished apartments, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New full-service complex of furnished apartments, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New full-service complex of furnished apartments, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New full-service complex of furnished apartments, Istanbul, Turkey
Besiktas, Turkey
from
$161,360
Suits Barbarossa introduces a distinctive concept to the market, offering fully-furnished apartments and villas equipped with hotel-like amenities in sought-after locations. These properties come with services such as housekeeping, laundry, concierge, and more. Advantages Guaranteed rental …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Apartment building Zeytinburnu Istanbul apartments project
Apartment building Zeytinburnu Istanbul apartments project
Apartment building Zeytinburnu Istanbul apartments project
Apartment building Zeytinburnu Istanbul apartments project
Apartment building Zeytinburnu Istanbul apartments project
Show all Apartment building Zeytinburnu Istanbul apartments project
Apartment building Zeytinburnu Istanbul apartments project
Besiktas, Turkey
from
$414,807
Why this property؟ It is dazzling, astonishing, rare and valuable, and will be the first choice for investors used to win. Its valuable position is marked by low offers at this point, as the brand and the powerful developer intersect all at once together. Its proximity provides opportunitie…
Agency
Binaa Investment
Leave a request
Residential complex Exclusive apartment project in Besiktas.
Residential complex Exclusive apartment project in Besiktas.
Residential complex Exclusive apartment project in Besiktas.
Residential complex Exclusive apartment project in Besiktas.
Residential complex Exclusive apartment project in Besiktas.
Show all Residential complex Exclusive apartment project in Besiktas.
Residential complex Exclusive apartment project in Besiktas.
Besiktas, Turkey
from
$530,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Please contact our specialists for availability and prices of apartments. We present you our new, exclusive project within walking distance of the Bosphorus Strait, nearby there are shops, universities, schools, hospitals, metro and Metrobus stations, E-5 Highway. The complex is locate…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Apartment building Basin Express Istanbul Hotel Apartment Compound
Apartment building Basin Express Istanbul Hotel Apartment Compound
Apartment building Basin Express Istanbul Hotel Apartment Compound
Apartment building Basin Express Istanbul Hotel Apartment Compound
Apartment building Basin Express Istanbul Hotel Apartment Compound
Show all Apartment building Basin Express Istanbul Hotel Apartment Compound
Apartment building Basin Express Istanbul Hotel Apartment Compound
Besiktas, Turkey
from
$366,905
Why this property؟ The apartments of the compound and the international hotel, the first residential project in Europe by one of the largest Chinese brands. It is on the vital axis of Basin Express, the nerve center of real estate investments in the city of the two continents. It has luxuri…
Agency
Binaa Investment
Leave a request
Apartment building Hotel apartments in Basin Express Istanbul
Apartment building Hotel apartments in Basin Express Istanbul
Apartment building Hotel apartments in Basin Express Istanbul
Apartment building Hotel apartments in Basin Express Istanbul
Apartment building Hotel apartments in Basin Express Istanbul
Show all Apartment building Hotel apartments in Basin Express Istanbul
Apartment building Hotel apartments in Basin Express Istanbul
Besiktas, Turkey
from
$392,385
Why this property؟ It is within a vital and central area in the heart of the city's vibrant commercial and economic activities. The project is within an area with a sophisticated infrastructure along the Bassin Express road. It is next to a vital transport network that connects it to all th…
Agency
Binaa Investment
Leave a request
Apartment building Kucukcekmece Istanbul Apartment Compound
Apartment building Kucukcekmece Istanbul Apartment Compound
Apartment building Kucukcekmece Istanbul Apartment Compound
Apartment building Kucukcekmece Istanbul Apartment Compound
Apartment building Kucukcekmece Istanbul Apartment Compound
Show all Apartment building Kucukcekmece Istanbul Apartment Compound
Apartment building Kucukcekmece Istanbul Apartment Compound
Besiktas, Turkey
from
$179,784
Why this property؟ The location of the project makes it a great investment opportunity; due to its proximity to the Istanbul Canal and the Basin Express Road. The modern architecture and unique designs suit all tastes. The project is guaranteed by the Turkish government. The title deed is r…
Agency
Binaa Investment
Leave a request
Apartment building Buyukcekmece Istanbul Hotel Apartments Compound
Apartment building Buyukcekmece Istanbul Hotel Apartments Compound
Apartment building Buyukcekmece Istanbul Hotel Apartments Compound
Apartment building Buyukcekmece Istanbul Hotel Apartments Compound
Apartment building Buyukcekmece Istanbul Hotel Apartments Compound
Show all Apartment building Buyukcekmece Istanbul Hotel Apartments Compound
Apartment building Buyukcekmece Istanbul Hotel Apartments Compound
Besiktas, Turkey
from
$160,582
Why this property؟ It is a luxury project with beautiful views of the sea, lake, and city. It is in a privileged geographical location close to the bus and Metrobus stations. The compound area is of the most important real estate investment areas in Turkey. It meets the requirements of T…
Agency
Binaa Investment
Leave a request
Residential complex New complex of first-class villas with swimming pools in Durusu area, Istanbul, Türkiye
Residential complex New complex of first-class villas with swimming pools in Durusu area, Istanbul, Türkiye
Residential complex New complex of first-class villas with swimming pools in Durusu area, Istanbul, Türkiye
Residential complex New complex of first-class villas with swimming pools in Durusu area, Istanbul, Türkiye
Residential complex New complex of first-class villas with swimming pools in Durusu area, Istanbul, Türkiye
Show all Residential complex New complex of first-class villas with swimming pools in Durusu area, Istanbul, Türkiye
Residential complex New complex of first-class villas with swimming pools in Durusu area, Istanbul, Türkiye
Besiktas, Turkey
from
$1,64M
Located in a project area of 53,181 m², complex will offer 41 splendid villas surrounded with nature in İstanbul Durusu - 46,678 m² of the project is comprised of green areas. A meeting hall where you can manage your daily business inside carefully designed living spaces. Café and restaurant…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New apartments and duplexes with Bosphorus views in Besiktas, Istanbul, Türkiye
Residential complex New apartments and duplexes with Bosphorus views in Besiktas, Istanbul, Türkiye
Residential complex New apartments and duplexes with Bosphorus views in Besiktas, Istanbul, Türkiye
Residential complex New apartments and duplexes with Bosphorus views in Besiktas, Istanbul, Türkiye
Residential complex New apartments and duplexes with Bosphorus views in Besiktas, Istanbul, Türkiye
Show all Residential complex New apartments and duplexes with Bosphorus views in Besiktas, Istanbul, Türkiye
Residential complex New apartments and duplexes with Bosphorus views in Besiktas, Istanbul, Türkiye
Besiktas, Turkey
from
$280,552
A modern residential complex just 360 m from Yildiz metro station. The complex will have good infrastructure - 24-hour security, a gym, a kindergarten, green recreation areas, walking and cycling paths. Extra opportunities Installment 50% — initial payment, the remaining amount is paid with…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New apartments with a picturesque view in a guarded residence, near the parks and the metro station, in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New apartments with a picturesque view in a guarded residence, near the parks and the metro station, in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New apartments with a picturesque view in a guarded residence, near the parks and the metro station, in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New apartments with a picturesque view in a guarded residence, near the parks and the metro station, in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New apartments with a picturesque view in a guarded residence, near the parks and the metro station, in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New apartments with a picturesque view in a guarded residence, near the parks and the metro station, in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New apartments with a picturesque view in a guarded residence, near the parks and the metro station, in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey
Besiktas, Turkey
from
$1,23M
We offer apartments with large gardens, terraces, picturesque views od Bosphorus, the city and green surroundings. The residence features around-the-clock security, an indoor swimming pool, lounge areas, walking paths, a gym, a Turkish bath and a steam room, an underground parking, green spa…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex PREMIUM CLASS project in the center of Istanbul.
Residential complex PREMIUM CLASS project in the center of Istanbul.
Residential complex PREMIUM CLASS project in the center of Istanbul.
Residential complex PREMIUM CLASS project in the center of Istanbul.
Residential complex PREMIUM CLASS project in the center of Istanbul.
Show all Residential complex PREMIUM CLASS project in the center of Istanbul.
Residential complex PREMIUM CLASS project in the center of Istanbul.
Besiktas, Turkey
from
$420,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
We present you our exclusive project with modern architecture in Gayrettepe / Besiktas, in the center of modern urban lifestyle, surrounded by nature and culture. The total construction area is 7.000 m2, the complex consists of 1 block, and offers 1+1 and 2+1 type apartments. All apart…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Apartment building Real Estate With Rich Social Amenities in İstanbul Beşiktaş
Apartment building Real Estate With Rich Social Amenities in İstanbul Beşiktaş
Apartment building Real Estate With Rich Social Amenities in İstanbul Beşiktaş
Apartment building Real Estate With Rich Social Amenities in İstanbul Beşiktaş
Apartment building Real Estate With Rich Social Amenities in İstanbul Beşiktaş
Show all Apartment building Real Estate With Rich Social Amenities in İstanbul Beşiktaş
Apartment building Real Estate With Rich Social Amenities in İstanbul Beşiktaş
Besiktas, Turkey
from
$595,245
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 6
Real Estate Within a Complex Close to the Sea in İstanbul Beşiktaş The real estate in a project stands out due to its advantageous location. Beşiktaş is located on the European Side of İstanbul and attracts attention from the Bosphorus views. In addition, 15 Temmuz Şehitler Bridge is located…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Basin Express Istanbul hotel apartment complex
Apartment building Basin Express Istanbul hotel apartment complex
Apartment building Basin Express Istanbul hotel apartment complex
Apartment building Basin Express Istanbul hotel apartment complex
Apartment building Basin Express Istanbul hotel apartment complex
Show all Apartment building Basin Express Istanbul hotel apartment complex
Apartment building Basin Express Istanbul hotel apartment complex
Besiktas, Turkey
from
$246,642
Why this property؟ The project is next to two international hotels and close to the exhibition and conference city in Istanbul. It has a strategic location on Basin Express road, one of the most prominent highways in Istanbul. The project provides classy Residence Hotel apartments; under th…
Agency
Binaa Investment
Leave a request
Apartment building Istanbul Buyukcekmece sea apartments project
Apartment building Istanbul Buyukcekmece sea apartments project
Apartment building Istanbul Buyukcekmece sea apartments project
Apartment building Istanbul Buyukcekmece sea apartments project
Apartment building Istanbul Buyukcekmece sea apartments project
Show all Apartment building Istanbul Buyukcekmece sea apartments project
Apartment building Istanbul Buyukcekmece sea apartments project
Besiktas, Turkey
from
$179,172
Why this property؟ A residential compound in a privileged location on the road between both E5 and E80 lines. The project area is close to the most important investment projects in Turkey, such as the Istanbul Canal. 360-degree panoramic view of the Marmara Sea for all apartments. Title dee…
Agency
Binaa Investment
Leave a request
Residential complex Apartments in the center of Istanbul | Besiktas.
Residential complex Apartments in the center of Istanbul | Besiktas.
Residential complex Apartments in the center of Istanbul | Besiktas.
Residential complex Apartments in the center of Istanbul | Besiktas.
Residential complex Apartments in the center of Istanbul | Besiktas.
Show all Residential complex Apartments in the center of Istanbul | Besiktas.
Residential complex Apartments in the center of Istanbul | Besiktas.
, Turkey
from
$334,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
We present you our project in the center of Istanbul, in the Besiktas district. The entire city infrastructure is located near the project - shopping centers, historical sites, medical and educational institutions, public transport stops, the main transport highways of the city. Distan…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Apartment building Buyukcekmece Istanbul Apartments Project
Apartment building Buyukcekmece Istanbul Apartments Project
Apartment building Buyukcekmece Istanbul Apartments Project
Apartment building Buyukcekmece Istanbul Apartments Project
Apartment building Buyukcekmece Istanbul Apartments Project
Show all Apartment building Buyukcekmece Istanbul Apartments Project
Apartment building Buyukcekmece Istanbul Apartments Project
Besiktas, Turkey
from
$287,409
Area 70 m²
1 real estate property 1
Why this property؟ It has a direct view of the Golden shore of the Golden ​​Marmara Sea, within one of the most prestigious European areas of Istanbul. The project area is one of the most significant areas of real estate development; it is the destination for those looking for an investment…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
70.0
155,000
Agency
Binaa Investment
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence close to a metro station and a university, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence close to a metro station and a university, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence close to a metro station and a university, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence close to a metro station and a university, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence close to a metro station and a university, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence close to a metro station and a university, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence close to a metro station and a university, Istanbul, Turkey
Besiktas, Turkey
from
$917,241
We offer modern apartments with balconies. Some flats have private swimming pools. The residence features a parking, a gym, around-the-clock security. Completion - March, 2026. Location and nearby infrastructure Metro station - 2 minutes Metrobus station - 5 minutes Taksim - 10 minutes Uni…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Apartment building Basin Istanbul Hotel Apartments Compound
Apartment building Basin Istanbul Hotel Apartments Compound
Apartment building Basin Istanbul Hotel Apartments Compound
Apartment building Basin Istanbul Hotel Apartments Compound
Apartment building Basin Istanbul Hotel Apartments Compound
Show all Apartment building Basin Istanbul Hotel Apartments Compound
Apartment building Basin Istanbul Hotel Apartments Compound
Besiktas, Turkey
from
$48,728
Why this property؟ A focal point in European Istanbul, close to a very important transportation node. The surroundings are rich with modern malls and wholesale markets. Apartments with modern specifications and elegant, harmonious finishes. The project includes many facilities and servic…
Agency
Binaa Investment
Leave a request
Apartment building Apartments with Separate Jacuzzi and Bosphorus View in Beşiktaş
Apartment building Apartments with Separate Jacuzzi and Bosphorus View in Beşiktaş
Apartment building Apartments with Separate Jacuzzi and Bosphorus View in Beşiktaş
Apartment building Apartments with Separate Jacuzzi and Bosphorus View in Beşiktaş
Apartment building Apartments with Separate Jacuzzi and Bosphorus View in Beşiktaş
Show all Apartment building Apartments with Separate Jacuzzi and Bosphorus View in Beşiktaş
Apartment building Apartments with Separate Jacuzzi and Bosphorus View in Beşiktaş
Besiktas, Turkey
from
$1,01M
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 14
Bosphorus View Apartments with Large Balcony and 500 Meters to Akmerkez in Beşiktaş, Istanbul The apartments for sale are located in Levent district of Beşiktaş. Levent is the financial center of Istanbul and is one of the highest land value areas of Istanbul with its high daily human traffi…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Buyukcekmece Istanbul Residences
Apartment building Buyukcekmece Istanbul Residences
Apartment building Buyukcekmece Istanbul Residences
Apartment building Buyukcekmece Istanbul Residences
Apartment building Buyukcekmece Istanbul Residences
Show all Apartment building Buyukcekmece Istanbul Residences
Apartment building Buyukcekmece Istanbul Residences
Besiktas, Turkey
from
$145,845
Why this property؟ The project provides residential services with a tourist resort concept; to spend a never-ending journey in Istanbul. It is characterized by social and sports facilities and services, especially the golf court, the first of its kind in the region. It provides a great oppo…
Agency
Binaa Investment
Leave a request
Residential complex New comfortable residence with a swimming pool and a spa center in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New comfortable residence with a swimming pool and a spa center in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New comfortable residence with a swimming pool and a spa center in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New comfortable residence with a swimming pool and a spa center in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New comfortable residence with a swimming pool and a spa center in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New comfortable residence with a swimming pool and a spa center in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New comfortable residence with a swimming pool and a spa center in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Besiktas, Turkey
from
$1,48M
We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the city and the Bosphorus. The residence features a roof-top terrace, a swimming pool, a sauna and a hamam, a fitness center, restaurants and cafes, a parking, a kids' playground, a spa area. Location and nearby infrastructure Metro station - 4…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Apartment building Real Estate With Rich Social Amenities in İstanbul Beşiktaş
Apartment building Real Estate With Rich Social Amenities in İstanbul Beşiktaş
Apartment building Real Estate With Rich Social Amenities in İstanbul Beşiktaş
Apartment building Real Estate With Rich Social Amenities in İstanbul Beşiktaş
Apartment building Real Estate With Rich Social Amenities in İstanbul Beşiktaş
Show all Apartment building Real Estate With Rich Social Amenities in İstanbul Beşiktaş
Apartment building Real Estate With Rich Social Amenities in İstanbul Beşiktaş
Besiktas, Turkey
from
$1,26M
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 6
Real Estate Within a Complex Close to the Sea in İstanbul Beşiktaş The real estate in a project stands out due to its advantageous location. Beşiktaş is located on the European Side of İstanbul and attracts attention from the Bosphorus views. In addition, 15 Temmuz Şehitler Bridge is located…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Istanbul Bahcelievler Apartment compound
Apartment building Istanbul Bahcelievler Apartment compound
Apartment building Istanbul Bahcelievler Apartment compound
Apartment building Istanbul Bahcelievler Apartment compound
Apartment building Istanbul Bahcelievler Apartment compound
Show all Apartment building Istanbul Bahcelievler Apartment compound
Apartment building Istanbul Bahcelievler Apartment compound
Besiktas, Turkey
from
$79,435
Why this property؟ Architectural designs that represent the harmony of the architectural approach with the landscape of Istanbul. Experience a new feeling inside an enclosed nature reserve. The project is located within a strategic area that overlooks main roads. Ready and suitable for inve…
Agency
Binaa Investment
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go