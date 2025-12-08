  1. Realting.com
  Turkey
  Sariyer
  Flats in new buildings

New Apartments in Sariyer, Turkey

Residential complex Complex of villas ina quiet area, Istanbul, Turkey
Sariyer, Turkey
$746,128
We offer comfortable villas with a garden. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a quiet and green area
Residential complex The Project in İstanbul-Eyüp
Residential complex The Project in İstanbul-Eyüp
Sariyer, Turkey
$226,527
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 8
6 real estate properties 6
♦️ * PAYMENT PLAN : CASH * ♦️REGION:EYÜP ♦️ *REGIONAL BENEFITS* ❗️ IN THE CITY CENTER
Residential complex Type B_79
Sariyer, Turkey
$150,000
The year of construction 2023
European side – Bagcilar This project is built on an area of 24,000 M2. The project will be ready for delivery in December 2023, and 1+1 and 2+1 units are available. This project is located beside Basın Express highway. The projects include swimming pool, Turkish bath, parking, gym and…
OneOne
Apartment building Apartment in İstanbul Turkey
Sariyer, Turkey
$109,396
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 38
3 real estate properties 3
The project includes residential and commercial real estate, A block hotel B suite and C block under construction and Ready Block D, where apartments are now for sale. Block D has 38 floors, 480 apartments 13 apartments per floor Last 23 apartments for sale 1+1,2+1,3+1 …
Residential complex Investments with obtaining Turkish Citizenship!
Residential complex Investments with obtaining Turkish Citizenship!
, Turkey
$500,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
An unparalleled offer on the Turkish real estate market from our company! The construction of a residential complex on an area of ​​13,848 m2, consisting of 5 blocks, a total of 324 apartments of various layouts and areas, next to the Tuyap Exhibition Center, which is the venue for intern…
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and green areas close to a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and green areas close to a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Sariyer, Turkey
$994,838
The residence features landscaped gardens and green areas, around-the-clock security, a swimming pool, a sauna, a kids' playground, a gym, walking paths. Completion - July, 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to TEM highway and Belgrade Forest. University…
Residential complex The Project in İstanbul-Bağcılar
Residential complex The Project in İstanbul-Bağcılar
Sariyer, Turkey
$191,028
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 9
6 real estate properties 6
♦️ PAYMENT PLAN: CASH ♦️DATE: AUGUST 2023 ♦️LOCATION: BAĞCILAR-BASINEKSPRESS ♦️LOCATION ADVANTAGE
Residential complex Complex of villas with a swimming pool and gardens, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with a swimming pool and gardens, Istanbul, Turkey
Sariyer, Turkey
$945,096
We offer comfortable villas with two parking spaces, a hamam, a sauna and a gym, a panoramic view of the sea, the city and the surrounding nature. The residence features a swimming pool, gardens and around-the-clock security. Facilities and equipment in the house Parquet Underfloor heating…
Residential complex Type B_66
Sariyer, Turkey
$128,162
The year of construction 2022
European side - Eyyup This project is built on an area of 10,700 M2. The project will be ready for delivery by the end of 2022 and two to three bedroom units are available. Advantages of this project include being located between two metro stations, close to the Tem Highway. The lis…
Residential complex New residential complex with views of the city, close to universities, Sarıyer area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex with views of the city, close to universities, Sarıyer area, Istanbul, Turkey
Sariyer, Turkey
$719,888
The project consists of 2 blocks - 142 apartments + 7 villas, with a total area of 24500 m2. Services for residents: 24/7 security video surveillance system concierge gym Spa area: sauna and steam room outdoor playgrounds outdoor/indoor pools walking paths within the complex Location and …
Apartment building Sarıyer Residence Project Istanbul
Apartment building Sarıyer Residence Project Istanbul
Sariyer, Turkey
$1,26M
Why this property؟ The only project with government guarantee in the central Maslak region, the center of European Istanbul. Specially designed for quiet family life, luxury residential compound, without commercial offices. The title deed is ready and the project complies to the requirement…
Residential complex Type B_54
Sariyer, Turkey
$269,139
The year of construction 2023
Asian side - Kadikoy   This project is built on an area of 26,000 M2 and in two phases, each phase consisting of 3 blocks of 24 floors. The first phase of the project will be ready for delivery in June 2023, and one to four bedroom units are available. This project with full social fac…
Residential complex Type A_45
Sariyer, Turkey
$440,235
The year of construction 2025
European Side - Levent This project is built on a land with an area of 103,000 M2, 85% of which is green space. The project will be ready for delivery in 2025 and units with one to four bedroom are available. This project is in city center of Istanbul with full social facilities. Th…
Residential complex 1+1 and 2+1 apartment in the Avangart Istanbul complex in the Maslak area.
Residential complex 1+1 and 2+1 apartment in the Avangart Istanbul complex in the Maslak area.
7 b b no 5 Bergedent Vadistanbul, Turkey
$299,000
Finishing options Finished
Videos of the apartments are available upon request. Apartments for sale in the PREMIUM Avangart Istanbul complex: One-bedroom apartment (1+1), total area 80 m² - $299,000. Two-bedroom apartment (2+1), total area 108 m² - $425,000. The 2+1 apartment is eligible for Turkish citizenshi…
Residential complex New high-quality residence with swimming pools near the forest, in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New high-quality residence with swimming pools near the forest, in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey
Sariyer, Turkey
$467,574
We offer apartments with balconies and a view of Belgrade Forest. The residence features landscaped gardens, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, kids' playgrounds, ornamental ponds, a parking, around-the-clock security, a sauna and a Turkish bath, a pilates studio, a conference room, a gym. C…
Residential complex Luxury apartments in Maslak area.
Residential complex Luxury apartments in Maslak area.
Sariyer, Turkey
$275,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Surrounded by greenery, the new residential complex of Istanbul is one step away from everything you need - close to the hospital, shopping center, educational institutions and transportation hubs, 3 km. Ayazaga metro station, 3.5 km from the E-80 highway. The project has 10 stores, a tot…
Residential complex Type B_67
Sariyer, Turkey
$153,000
The year of construction 2021
Asian side - fikirtepe   This project is located in the most important area in terms of access. The projects which is placed at a very central locations of Istanbul, is next to the metro-bus station. The project is built on an area of ​​8000 M2, which includes 3 blocks, with 467 units of …
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, lounge areas and a heliport, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, lounge areas and a heliport, Istanbul, Turkey
Sariyer, Turkey
$984,889
We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the Bosphorus, the forest and the city. The residence features a parking, an infinity pool, a fitness center, a sauna and a Turkish bath, shops, a heliport, lounge areas, restaurants. Completion - 2025. Location and nearby infrastructure The prop…
Residential complex Luxury apartments in the center of Istanbul in the Dap Yeni Levent complex.
Residential complex Luxury apartments in the center of Istanbul in the Dap Yeni Levent complex.
Sariyer, Turkey
$321,000
Finishing options Finished
Exclusive offer from our company! Apartments in the Dap Yeni Levent complex - cheaper than other brokers by 235,000 USD! A project that is distinguished by the fact that it is located on a 35-meter-high hill overlooking the Belgrade forests in the commercial and financial center of Istan…
Residential complex Prestigious residence with a panoramic view in Vadistanbul area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Prestigious residence with a panoramic view in Vadistanbul area, Istanbul, Turkey
Sariyer, Turkey
$606,851
We offer apartments with different layouts (from studio to four bedrooms). The flats have a panoramic view of the city. The high-rise residence consists of three towers and features concierge service, a fitness center and a spa, swimming pools, a parking for 3,500 cars. Facilities and equip…
Apartment building Kagithane Istanbul Apartments Compound
Apartment building Kagithane Istanbul Apartments Compound
Sariyer, Turkey
$513,667
Why this property؟ The geographical location is close to the business life in the city center, and it is suitable for your family's entertainment near the biggest malls of Istanbul. Rich and varied indoor social facilities suitable for all family members. Real estate investment in this proj…
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a fitness room close to the new airport, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a fitness room close to the new airport, Istanbul, Turkey
Sariyer, Turkey
$1,35M
We offer luminous apartments with a picturesque view of the forest. The residence features an outdoor swimming pool and a solarium, a parking, security, sports grounds, a fitness room. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to schools, universities, hospitals, the …
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and green areas close to well-developed infrastructure, in one of the oldest and largest areas of Istanbul
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and green areas close to well-developed infrastructure, in one of the oldest and largest areas of Istanbul
Sariyer, Turkey
$502,393
The concept of a country house in the city center from one of the most reliable developers in Turkey! We offer apartment with a view of the Belgrade Forest, roof-top gardens, and large terraces in a unique project that gives the opportunity to live in a country house in the center of the met…
Apartment building Istanbul Maslak Apartment Compound
Apartment building Istanbul Maslak Apartment Compound
Sariyer, Turkey
$720,561
Why this property؟ The Istanbul Maslak Apartments project is located in the most prominent areas of the city, with a growing investment value, and a preferred destination for investors. This project complies with the Turkish citizenship conditions, available with various offers, with a read…
Residential complex Elite 2+1 apartments in the center of Istanbul in the Maslak area.
Residential complex Elite 2+1 apartments in the center of Istanbul in the Maslak area.
Sariyer, Turkey
$1,13M
Finishing options Finished
An elite investment project located in Maslak, the center of business and life in Istanbul. On one side of the project is the Belgrade Forest, and on the other is the Vadi Istanbul Shopping Mall, which highlights all the possibilities of the city from shopping to entertainment. There is a…
Residential complex New complex of townhouses with a fitness center close to a forest, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of townhouses with a fitness center close to a forest, Istanbul, Turkey
Sariyer, Turkey
$1,12M
We offer townhouses with gardens and garages for 2 cars. The residence features a fitness center and a sauna, yoga and pilates areas. Completion - December, 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house "Smart home" system Elevator Location and nearby infrastructure Belgrade Forest - 5 mi…
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool close to a metro station and universities, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool close to a metro station and universities, Istanbul, Turkey
Sariyer, Turkey
$395,522
We offer spacious apartments with terraces and a panoramic view of the city. The residence features a swimming pool, yoga and pilates areas, a fitness center and a sauna, a parking. Completion - December, 2025. Location and nearby infrastructure Metro station - 30 meters Universities - 500…
Residential complex Type B_73
Sariyer, Turkey
$152,000
The year of construction 2023
Asian side - kartal This project is built on an area of ​​20972 M2 and 60% of the project area consists of green spaces and social facilities. This project will be ready for delivery in 2023. Amazing Sea view which starts from the third floor and complete social facilities are the adva…
Residential complex New high-rise residence with a swimming pool, fitness centers and restaurants, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New high-rise residence with a swimming pool, fitness centers and restaurants, Istanbul, Turkey
Sariyer, Turkey
$762,882
We offer apartments with large windows and views of the sea. The residence features an outdoor swimming pool, a hamam, a sauna, massage rooms, fitness centers, shops, restaurants and cafes. Completion - July, 2025. Location and nearby infrastructure Metro station - 2 minutes School - 2 min…
Residential complex Apartment 1+1 in the LUXURY complex Kordon İstanbul.
Residential complex Apartment 1+1 in the LUXURY complex Kordon İstanbul.
7 b b no 5 Bergedent Vadistanbul, Turkey
$250,000
Finishing options Finished
Videos of the apartments are available upon request. An incredibly competitive offer – at least $200,000 cheaper than other sellers. A one-bedroom apartment (1+1 bedroom), with a total area of ​​76 m2, is for sale in the LUXURY Kordon Istanbul complex. The project has a total area of …
Residential complex Type B_81
Sariyer, Turkey
$233,382
The year of construction 2021
European side - beylikduzu   This project is located on one of the most important highways in Istanbul at all (E 5 and at the same time near the metro-bus). The project is built on an area of 36,581 M2 with 2 blocks and 565 units. What distinguishes the project is that it has sea, lake, a…
Residential complex Apartments in a world-class residential complex with a wide range of services, financial center of Istanbul — Maslak district, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments in a world-class residential complex with a wide range of services, financial center of Istanbul — Maslak district, Turkey
Sariyer, Turkey
$827,324
Modern complex consists of apartments, penthouses, multi-offices, shops and a 5-star hotel. In addition, there is: art center, exhibition center and hall for 500 people 24-hour security with video surveillance concierge services large parking lot play area for children spa area with an indo…
Residential complex Type A_37
Sariyer, Turkey
$3,33M
The year of construction 2024
European side - Nisantasi This project is built on an area of 60,000 M2, which includes 6 blocks and 160 luxury apartments. This project is ready for delivery in 2023. This is very luxury project which is located in the most central and luxurious part of Istanbul. The list price for…
Residential complex Luxury apartments in the Skyland Istanbul skyscraper in the center of Istanbul.
Residential complex Luxury apartments in the Skyland Istanbul skyscraper in the center of Istanbul.
317 DCS Dijital Gumruk Hizmetleri AS, Turkey
$295,000
Finishing options Finished
Skyland Istanbul - the perfect choice for living, business, and investment! Skyland Istanbul is a luxury multifunctional complex located in the Sariyer district. It consists of three main towers (residential, office, and commercial) and a shopping mall. The project stands out as one of…
