  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Basaksehir
  4. Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey

Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey

Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$273,864
14/04/2025
$272,173
13/04/2025
$272,332
12/04/2025
$273,346
11/04/2025
$279,525
10/04/2025
$280,665
09/04/2025
$282,073
08/04/2025
$281,898
06/04/2025
$282,064
05/04/2025
$279,495
04/04/2025
$283,228
03/04/2025
$286,368
02/04/2025
$285,767
01/04/2025
$285,120
30/03/2025
$284,247
29/03/2025
$286,370
28/03/2025
$287,415
27/03/2025
$286,407
26/03/2025
$286,229
25/03/2025
$285,249
24/03/2025
$284,274
;
13
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 21709
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2391670
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Basaksehir

About the complex

Project infrastructure:

  • Indoor swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Turkish bath
  • Sauna
  • Indoor walking paths
  • Children’s playgrounds
  • Closed and open parking lots
  • 24-hour security

Completion - September, 2026.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • High-quality finishes
  • 3-meter-high ceilings
  • 3 electrical appliances in the kitchen
  • Panoramic windows
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • 300 meters from the M3 metro station
  • Istanbul International Airport - 20 minutes
  • Surrounding malls: Olympia Mall: 3 minutes - Mall of Istanbul: 11 minutes
  • 5 minutes from the largest hospital in Europe
  • 7 minutes from Ibn Khaldun University
  • 14 minutes from Altınbaş University
  • 8 minutes from many international schools

Location on the map

Basaksehir, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building 3+1 Apartmen in İzmir/ Gaziemir
Gaziemir, Turkey
from
$183,191
Residential quarter 2-bedroom apartment for sale in Avsallar
Alanya, Turkey
from
$118,518
Residential complex Residential complex with places for work and leisure, in a quiet and green area near the metro, Kığıthane, Istanbul, Turkey
Kagithane, Turkey
from
$454,022
Residential complex New residence Yeni Eyüp Evleri with swimming pools and green areas in a historic area, Istanbul, Turkey
Eyupsultan, Turkey
from
$362,820
Residential complex Easy Access to Airport - Villa & Residence
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$477,861
You are viewing
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$273,864
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building ANEMONE GARDEN
Apartment building ANEMONE GARDEN
Oba, Turkey
from
$88,203
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 5
Area 47–162 m²
3 real estate objects 3
ANEMONE GARDEN This project will be finished in Februrary 2023 The facilites of this project include: -Outdoor swimming pool -Sauna -Gym -Children's playground -Lobby -Barbecue space Distance to the sea 2.5 km +Shuttle to the sea Distance to the Alanya center 5 km Int…
Developer
IKY GROUP ALANYA
Leave a request
Residential complex Luxury apartments in the centre of Mezitli district, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury apartments in the centre of Mezitli district, Mersin, Turkey
Kuzucubelen, Turkey
from
$329,218
A project consisting of 2 blocks. The project has flats with 5 bedrooms. Residential complex in 10 minutes walk from the sea, with recreation areas. Possible 50% prepayment and instalments for 12 months
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Apartment building Cekmekoy Istanbul Homes Project
Apartment building Cekmekoy Istanbul Homes Project
Çekmeköy, Turkey
from
$74,716
Why this property؟ The project area is one of the finest and quietest areas of the Anatolian side for those looking to live away from the hustle and bustle. Live in the heart of the forest in luxurious healthy homes that combine the advantages of the city and the charm of nature. The ho…
Agency
Binaa Investment
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
09.10.2024
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
18.09.2024
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
09.09.2024
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
05.07.2024
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
How to Bring your Turn Pet into Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide
03.07.2024
How to Bring your Turn Pet into Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide
How to Get the Coveted Residence Permit in Turkey and Reduce the Risks of Refusal: Advice From a Lawyer
04.06.2024
How to Get the Coveted Residence Permit in Turkey and Reduce the Risks of Refusal: Advice From a Lawyer
Show all publications