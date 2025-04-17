Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
ANEMONE GARDEN
This project will be finished in Februrary 2023
The facilites of this project include:
-Outdoor swimming pool
-Sauna
-Gym
-Children's playground
-Lobby
-Barbecue space
Distance to the sea 2.5 km
+Shuttle to the sea
Distance to the Alanya center 5 km
Int…
A project consisting of 2 blocks. The project has flats with 5 bedrooms.
Residential complex in 10 minutes walk from the sea, with recreation areas.
Possible 50% prepayment and instalments for 12 months
Why this property؟
The project area is one of the finest and quietest areas of the Anatolian side for those looking to live away from the hustle and bustle.
Live in the heart of the forest in luxurious healthy homes that combine the advantages of the city and the charm of nature.
The ho…