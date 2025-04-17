  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex Large-scale residential complex with first-class infrastructure in Kartal, Istanbul, Türkiye

Residential complex Large-scale residential complex with first-class infrastructure in Kartal, Istanbul, Türkiye

Kartal, Turkey
from
$251,304
Address
Params
Description
Media
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Kartal
  • Metro
    Soğanlık (~ 800 m)

About the complex

Encompassing 2,281 apartments, most showcasing panoramic views of the sea and the Princes' Islands, complex creates a unique fusion of aesthetics and comfort:

  • Garden Duplexes: Perfect for those who wish to live in harmony with nature.
  • Townhouses: Designed for those who desire spacious, private living spaces with freedom.
  • Residence Apartments (1+1 to 4+1): Providing a modern and comfortable living experience.
  • Low-Rise Garden Suites: Specially designed for those seeking a quieter, more spacious environment.
  • L Blocks: Exclusively designed for those who desire sweeping panoramas of the Marmara Sea and the enchanting Princes' Islands.

Within 45,000 m2 landscaped grounds, you will uncover a world like no other. While relaxing in the pavilions, you will encounter fresh shades of green, and take invigorating steps along the walking paths. The calming sounds of ornamental pools will accompany your conversations. In this multipurpose social complex, you can exercise year-round, shake off the day's fatigue, and challenge the city's energy. Step outside and take the elevator to your personal shopping mall. In your exclusive mall featuring 132 stores, gaze at the Princes’ Islands while exploring boutiques filled with global brands.

Features of the flats
  • Sound and heat-insulated porcelain ceramic exterior cladding
  • Centralized underfloor heating in all apartments
  • Built-in furniture custom designed and manufactured specifically for each apartment
  • Solar control glazing that blocks harmful sun rays
  • 3-meter clear ceiling height
  • Sound insulation between apartments
Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Rainwater harvesting systems for landscape irrigation
  • Water-efficient faucets in all residences
  • Greywater recycling systems to prevent water waste
  • Electric vehicle charging stations
Location and nearby infrastructure

Kartal is an exclusive district on Istanbul’s Asian side, blending natural beauty with urban sophistication. Today, it stands out as one of Istanbul’s most prestigious coastal districts, boasting a prime seafront location, breathtaking views of the Princes’ Islands, and abundant green spaces. Kartal is rapidly evolving into İstanbul’s new hub for living and investment, thanks to a greener, expanded coastline, modern shopping malls featuring global brands, revitalized parks and gardens, marinas that add value to the region, enhanced highway access, and integrated subway and train lines. Upcoming urban transformation projects continue to bolster its appeal. Propelled by significant investments in shopping malls, cultural venues, metro and Marmaray networks, healthcare facilities, universities, and marinas, Kartal has experienced remarkable growth and transformation in recent years.

  • The Marmaray Yunus stop, connecting Gebze to Halkalı, is within walking distance.
  • The motorboat and sea bus pier to the Islands and Yalova are just five minutes away.
  • The E5 highway, connecting to the 15 July Martyrs Bridge and the Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge, is right in front of you.
  • The city’s most popular coastal street, connecting Bostancı to Tuzla, is within walking distance.
  • The Kadıköy-Sabiha Gökçen M4 metro line is just two minutes away.
  • Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen International Airport is 15 minutes away.

Location on the map

Kartal, Turkey

