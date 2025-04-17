Residential complex Large-scale residential complex with first-class infrastructure in Kartal, Istanbul, Türkiye

Encompassing 2,281 apartments, most showcasing panoramic views of the sea and the Princes' Islands, complex creates a unique fusion of aesthetics and comfort:

Garden Duplexes: Perfect for those who wish to live in harmony with nature.

Townhouses: Designed for those who desire spacious, private living spaces with freedom.

Residence Apartments (1+1 to 4+1): Providing a modern and comfortable living experience.

Low-Rise Garden Suites: Specially designed for those seeking a quieter, more spacious environment.

L Blocks: Exclusively designed for those who desire sweeping panoramas of the Marmara Sea and the enchanting Princes' Islands.

Within 45,000 m2 landscaped grounds, you will uncover a world like no other. While relaxing in the pavilions, you will encounter fresh shades of green, and take invigorating steps along the walking paths. The calming sounds of ornamental pools will accompany your conversations. In this multipurpose social complex, you can exercise year-round, shake off the day's fatigue, and challenge the city's energy. Step outside and take the elevator to your personal shopping mall. In your exclusive mall featuring 132 stores, gaze at the Princes’ Islands while exploring boutiques filled with global brands.

Sound and heat-insulated porcelain ceramic exterior cladding

Centralized underfloor heating in all apartments

Built-in furniture custom designed and manufactured specifically for each apartment

Solar control glazing that blocks harmful sun rays

3-meter clear ceiling height

Sound insulation between apartments

Rainwater harvesting systems for landscape irrigation

Water-efficient faucets in all residences

Greywater recycling systems to prevent water waste

Electric vehicle charging stations

Kartal is an exclusive district on Istanbul’s Asian side, blending natural beauty with urban sophistication. Today, it stands out as one of Istanbul’s most prestigious coastal districts, boasting a prime seafront location, breathtaking views of the Princes’ Islands, and abundant green spaces. Kartal is rapidly evolving into İstanbul’s new hub for living and investment, thanks to a greener, expanded coastline, modern shopping malls featuring global brands, revitalized parks and gardens, marinas that add value to the region, enhanced highway access, and integrated subway and train lines. Upcoming urban transformation projects continue to bolster its appeal. Propelled by significant investments in shopping malls, cultural venues, metro and Marmaray networks, healthcare facilities, universities, and marinas, Kartal has experienced remarkable growth and transformation in recent years.