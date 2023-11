Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey

from €101,353

64–88 m² 2

Completion date: 2023

Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the transaction. Emerald Aura — premium residential complex located on the Mediterranean coastline in the Ayash resort area ( Erdemli ). The project is designed for those who dreamed of living in silence with chic sea views. And the main feature of the project is a closed beach and its own access to the sea. The complex is located in one of the famous resort areas of Mersin, where the famous monuments of architecture of Kizkalesi and many beaches with blue flags are located. For a comfortable stay, the house will be equipped with: two elevators, a swimming pool, walking areas, places for relaxation and barbecue. In addition to the fact that all apartments will have their own sea views, a rooftop design solution with a full-fledged relaxation area is also provided. Apartments for rent: - Suspension ceiling; - Kitchen headset; - Wardrobe in the hallway: - Furniture in the bathroom; - Steel reinforced door; - Window double-glazed windows; - Coloring walls with waterproof paint. Why is it profitable to work with us: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - Let's tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Turkey. - We will conduct a free consultation and save your time finding suitable options and buying. - We will select real estate for FREE. - We will help with the move. - We will show the object in person in Turkey or online. - We will help with obtaining resident status. - Foreign real estate from reliable developers from 3 million rubles. Call or write, we will select objects for you according to the most favorable conditions!