  2. Turkey
  3. Kucukcekmece
  4. Flats in new buildings

New Apartments in Kucukcekmece, Turkey

Istanbul
12
Antalya
87
İzmir
14
Alanya
4
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools, a shopping mall and restaurants, Istanbul, Turkey
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
from
$189,019
The modern complex offers studios and apartments with 1-3 bedrooms. Each flat has a storage. The project features: indoor 4-level parking 2-storey shopping mall 2 outdoor swimming pools kids' playground fitness center cafes and restaurants around-the-clock security Location and nearby inf…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Apart-hotel Guaranteed Income! Furnished 1+1 and 2+1 apartments managed by Ascott Hotels.
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
from
$205,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
For investors: 3 years guaranteed rental income of 7% per annum - 14,350 USD per year. 7 years pool system - profit sharing is 40% of the gross income from the use of all hotel rooms of its category. This condition is initially specified in the purchase and sale agreement, and is an i…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence with a view of the sea near the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
from
$273,581
We offer apartments with a view of the Marmara Sea and the lake. The residence features around-the-clock security, a green area, a kids' playground, a parking. Completion - June, 2023. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a picturesque and modern area, near the city…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Residential complex Two apartments 2+1 and 1+1 in a hotel complex.
Doktor Ali Demir Caddesi, Turkey
from
$450,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
✅ Buyback guarantee + 10% of the purchase price after 3 years. ✅ Guaranteed rental income of 7% per annum - from USD 31,500 per year. ✅ Rental Pool for 7 years is a profit-sharing system of 40%/60% (40% to the investor | 60% to the management company). ✅ Managed by Ascott Hotels & Ser…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Residential complex Residence with a green area near the coast, in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
from
$338,245
We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the lake and the Marmara Sea. The residence features a parking, a kids' playground, a green area, a gym, around-the-clock security. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located one minute walk away from the coast and new Istanbul Ca…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence with a green area and picturesque views near the coast, Istanbul, Turkey
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
from
$189,019
We offer apartments with a view of the lake and the city. The residence features a parking, a kids' playground, a green area, around-the-clock security. Location and nearby infrastructure Coast and New Istanbul Canal - 5 minutes Metro station - 5 minutes Metrobus station - 15 minutes Airpo…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New residential complex close to the metrobus station and shopping malls, Istanbul, Turkey
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
from
$226,698
We offer quality apartments with different layouts. The apartments on the top floor have roof-top terraces and apartments on the ground floor have private gardens. The residence features swimming pools, kids' playgrounds, green areas, a children's club, a cafe. Completion - June, 2025. Loca…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Apartment building Istanbul Safakoy Apartment Compound
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
from
$118,877
Area 50 m²
1 real estate property 1
Why this property؟ Apartments for sale in Istanbul Kucukcekmece next to the rapid transport stations. It is only a few steps away from the prominent educational and health centers in the region. It is a promising opportunity within one of the most significant investment areas in the city of…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
50.0
253,663
Agency
Binaa Investment
Leave a request
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, a green area and a conference room, Istanbul, Turkey
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
from
$134,303
Port Royal comprises 5 blocks of 12 floors, offering 814 residential units and 37 commercial spaces. With flat options ranging from studios (1+0) to spacious 4+1 layouts, residents can enjoy vibrant living amidst street shops and extensive social amenities. Project Highlights: Interconnecte…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Apartments from the leading developer of Istanbul.
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
from
$240,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
A prestigious housing project developed by SİNPAŞ GYO. The project covers a large area of ​​30,000 m2 and has a lush landscape of 18,420 m2. The project consists of 11 buildings or residential blocks with a height of 7 floors, 540 apartments for sale with layouts from 1 + 1 to 4 + 1, a…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Residential complex Prestigious new project near Lake Kucukcekmece and the Sea of ​​Marmara, Istanbul, Türkiye
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
from
$230,802
New area of ​​the city with views of the lake and the Marmara Sea right next to the metro and Marmaray stations. The complex has social facilities for each group, including an outdoor swimming pool, children's playground, fitness center, recreation area and sauna, shops, cafes and restaurant…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Finished apartments near the business district Basın Ekspres.
, Turkey
from
$110,000
Finishing options Finished
✅For sale for Turkish Citizenship: 📍Three apartments - 2+1 and 2 × 0+1 for 420,000 USD The project is located on the Basin Express road and offers easy access to all areas of Istanbul. Situated between the E-5 and TEM highways, just 200 meters from the Metrobus station and the metro st…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Residential complex New apartments for obtaining a residence permit and citizenship in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
from
$203,942
Furnished hotel-type apartments with a guaranteed return of 7% for 3 years. Two 17-storey buildings consist of 167 apartments with layouts 1+1, 2+1, 3+1, duplex. The residence features an outdoor swimming pool, a gym, a sauna and a steam bath, a conference room, a basketball court, a kids' p…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Guaranteed Income! Furnished 1+1 and 2+1 apartments managed by Ascott Hotels.
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
from
$205,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
For investors: 3 years guaranteed rental income of 7% per annum - 14,350 USD per year. 7 years pool system - profit sharing is 40% of the gross income from the use of all hotel rooms of its category. This condition is initially specified in the purchase and sale agreement, and is an i…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence with a fitness center and a parking close to the highways, Istanbul, Turkey
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
from
$262,637
The residence features saunas, a steam room and a Turkish bath, a roof-top park, a fitness center, an outdoor cinema, a three-level parking, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a basketball court, a kids' playground, a barbecue area. Completion - January, 2024. Location and nearby infrastruc…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Modern residence near the lake, in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
from
$238,761
The residence features a green area with gazeboes and ornamental pools, a security system, a sauna and a Turkish bath, a parking, a gym. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in one of the most prestigious areas of Istanbul, 1 minute walk from the lake. Metrobus - 1 km…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence with picturesque views close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
from
$255,176
We offer apartments with views of the sea and the lake. The residence features a gym, a kids' playground, a parking. Completion - December, 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure Metro station - 3 minutes Metrobus station - 5 minutes Istanbul Airport - 20 minutes
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New residential complex with around-the-clock security near the University Hospital, in the city center, Istanbul, Turkey
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
from
$403,268
We offer furnished medical apartments and luxury apartments with parking spaces and storerooms. The residence features shops, cafes and restaurants, lounge areas and sports grounds, around-the-clock security, a garage. The residential complex will be intended for scientists and doctors, medi…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Guarded residential complex with swimming pools, a tennis court and a fitness center next to the lake Kucukcekmece, Istanbul, Turkey
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
from
$655,598
We offer new apartments for citizenship in Kucukcekmece, which is in the European part of Istanbul, on the bank of the canal under construction. The quality and comfortable residential complex consists of 70 low-rise buildings and features landscaped green areas, indoor and outdoor swimming …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a garage, Istanbul, Turkey
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
from
$179,071
The residence features an indoor swimming pool, a sauna and a steam bath, a gym, a garage, around-the-clock security. Completion - 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure Istanbul Airport - 35 minutes Shopping mall - 17 minutes Metro station - 1 minute University - 14 minutes Clinic - 2 m…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Apartment building Istanbul Kucukcekmece residence project
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
from
$86,957
Area 65 m²
1 real estate property 1
Why this property؟ The project is located in the distinctive residential area of ​​Kucukcekmece, in European Istanbul. The project is surrounded by service centers, universities, parks, shopping centers and cafes
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
65.0
229,000
Agency
Binaa Investment
Leave a request
Residential complex Low-rise residence with a shopping mall and a hotel near a highway and a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
from
$258,657
The residence features a shopping mall and restaurants, a hotel, a security system, a parking. Completion - December, 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located near E-5 highway, 7 minutes walk from a metrobus station. Metrobus - 1 km Metro station - 1 km Highway - E-…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a restaurant close to the lake and the beach, Istanbul, Turkey
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
from
$258,657
The residence features basketball and tennis courts, a picturesque river, walking areas, a large indoor swimming pool, a steam room, a sauna, a gym, a restaurant, a hairdresser's, a supermarket, and a laundry. Completion - December, 2026. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is l…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence with around-the-clock security and a green area near a beach and a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
from
$264,627
The residence features around-the-clock security, a parking, a fitness center, a kids' playground, a green area. Completion - August, 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure Metro station - 12 minutes Metrobus station - 12 minutes New Istanbul Airport - 25 minutes Shopping mall - 15 minut…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Tema Istanbul
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
from
$500,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 5
Area 198 m²
1 real estate property 1
Welcome to the world of housing of the future, in our unique residential complex - a city inside the city!Here you have all the opportunities for a comfortable and happy life. Enjoy the magnificent infrastructure around the project, including your own mall designed to meet all your needs.The…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 3 rooms
198.0
772,000
Agency
NWS INVEST
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence with a green area and a spa near the lake, Istanbul, Turkey
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
from
$169,122
We offer luxury apartments with large terraces, a panoramic view of the lake and the Marmara Sea, parking spaces. The residence features a parking, a kids' playground, a green area, a gym and a spa area, around-the-clock security. Completion - 2025. Location and nearby infrastructure The pr…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Apartment building Safakoy Istanbul Apartment compound
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
from
$69,819
Why this property؟ A central location within the Safakoy neighborhood of the Küçükçekmece region in European Istanbul. The compound includes apartments, offices, and shops, where work and accommodation are possible in one vicinity. The project is located along the E5 highway, next to the Me…
Agency
Binaa Investment
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and an underground parking, Istanbul, Turkey
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
from
$304,420
The complex features: Green area 2-level underground parking Gym and sauna Swimming Pool Shops Completion - July, 2025. Location and nearby infrastructure Armoni Park Mall - 1 minute Mall of İstanbul - 15 minutes Bus stop - 1 minute Metrobus - 5 minutes Marmaray - 10 minutes Metro statio…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Apartments near the business district Basın Ekspres.
, Turkey
from
$400,000
Finishing options Finished
On sale for Turkish Citizenship: Two apartments - 2 + 1 and 1 + 1 for 400,000 USD Four apartments - 4 × 0 + 1 for 440,000 USD The project is located on the Basin Express road and offers easy access to all areas of Istanbul. Situated between the E-5 and TEM highways, just 200 meters fr…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Residential complex Luxury and modern residence with a swimming pool and a conference room in a prestigious business area, Istanbul, Turkey
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
from
$253,684
We offer apartments with parking spaces and views of the city. The residence features an indoor swimming pool, a sauna, a fitness center, a Turkish bath, concierge service, a conference room, restaurants and cafes, a parking, around-the-clock security, a green area. Facilities and equipment…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Residential complex with garden and park views, close to shopping centers and universities, Kucukcekmece, Istanbul, Turkey
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
from
$276,163
Residential complex with views of green landscaped areas: Istanbul municipality garden and Central Park. The project consists of 3 blocks: A, B and C. Block A is a guest house. Block B includes offices. Block C has 264 residential apartments and 234 offices. Facilities and equipment in the …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Two apartments 1+1 & 1+1 in the G-HUB MARGYO complex for Turkish citizenship.
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
from
$470,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
✅ Two apartments - 1+1 and 1+1 for USD 470,000 ✅ Suitable for Turkish Citizenship The G-HUB project - a hotel, shopping center, university, and hospital in one complex The complex is located in the Sefaköy/Küçükçekmece district, directly on the E-5 highway, one of the city's most impo…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
