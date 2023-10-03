UAE
Realting.com
Turkey
Residential
Villas
Villas for sale in Turkey
Aegean Region
279
Muğla
213
Istanbul
90
Central Anatolia Region
72
Izmir
45
Bodrum
30
Doesemealti
22
Ankara
19
Aydın
19
Bueyuekcekmece
15
Mersin
15
Bursa
14
Black Sea Region
7
Kocaeli
7
Beylikduezue
6
Trabzon
6
Besevler Mahallesi
5
Konyaalti
5
Bahcelievler Mahallesi
3
Gazipasa
3
Show more
Show less
Villa
Clear all
1 791 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Villa 9 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Sahil Mahallesi, Turkey
2
5
800 m²
4
Fully furnished villa with full sea view, swimming pool, indoor and outdoor parking lot, 300…
€2,50M
2
1
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with sea view, in city center
Derekoey, Turkey
2
2
150 m²
3
From the owner, without commission, 4 Rooms + 2 Living Rooms + 2 Bathrooms Wc + 1 Wc In …
€370,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kusadasi, Turkey
5
3
Aydin Kusadasi Villa duplex 200 m2 Private pool 5 rooms 4 bedrooms 4 bathrooms
€650,000
Recommend
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Yalci, Turkey
2
1
45 m²
3
€350,000
Recommend
Villa Villa
Akarca, Turkey
€1,65M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Alanya, Turkey
4
3
240 m²
2
In the elite district of Kargyjak for sale is a two-storey, villa layout 3+1 with panoramic …
€560,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Alanya, Turkey
4
3
240 m²
2
In the Kargyjak area, a two-storey villa with panoramic views of the mountains and the city …
€319,000
Recommend
Villa Villa
Akarca, Turkey
€845,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Karakecililer, Turkey
6
4
300 m²
1/3
Charming House with Private Pool in Mugla Fethiye This charming house boasts an underfloor h…
€1,10M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
5
4
270 m²
2
Detached Houses with Stylish Designs and Pools in Antalya Dosemealti The houses consist of 4…
€594,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Mahmutlar, Turkey
3
2
130 m²
1/1
Villa 2+1 in Kargyjak We are glad to present Villa 2+1 in a cozy residential complex with fu…
€324,500
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
4
2
190 m²
2
€385,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
3
2
120 m²
2
Вилла 3+1 в Тепе Представляем Вашему вниманию виллу 3+1 в уютном жилом комплексе с инфрас…
€264,000
Recommend
Villa Villa
Akarca, Turkey
€1,15M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
5
4
276 m²
2
Houses with Hobby Garden and Private Pool in Antalya Dosemealti The houses are situated in a…
€747,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with sauna, with BBQ area
Mahmutlar, Turkey
4
3
220 m²
1/2
Villa 3+1 in Kargyjak We are glad to present Villa 3+1 in a cozy residential complex with in…
€660,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
6
4
400 m²
2
Exquisite Villa Nestled Amidst Nature in Antalya Dosemealti Discover this opulent 5-bedroom …
€1,04M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with appliances
Cesme, Turkey
5
3
2
Villa Luxury Villa by the sea in Cesme On the shores of the Aegean Sea, the paradise of…
€3,88M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Kepez, Turkey
5
3
300 m²
1
Spacious House with Garden in the Palm City Project in Antalya The house for sale, set on a …
€1,30M
Recommend
Villa Villa
Mahmutlar, Turkey
€350,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with BBQ area
Mahmutlar, Turkey
4
2
290 m²
1/2
Villa 3+1 in Kargyjak We present to your attention Villa 3+1 in a cozy residential complex w…
€550,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with BBQ area
Akarca, Turkey
5
3
300 m²
1/2
€627,000
Recommend
Villa Villa
Akarca, Turkey
Villa for sale in Bektash - Alania.Planirovka villa 5+1, total area 400 m2, distance to the …
€675,000
Recommend
Villa Villa
Akarca, Turkey
€900,000
Recommend
Villa Villa
Akarca, Turkey
For sale villa in Alanya – district Tepe.Planning villa 5+2, total area 650 m2, distance to …
€2,88M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Karakocali, Turkey
6
4
300 m²
1/2
€4,62M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Ciplakli, Turkey
4
3
190 m²
1/2
Villa 3+1 in Gikjilli We are glad to present the furnished villa 3+1 in a cozy residential c…
€385,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with BBQ area
Karakocali, Turkey
4
2
220 m²
1/2
Villa 3+1 in Kestel We present to your attention a furnished villa 3+1 in a cozy residential…
€506,000
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with swimming pool, with BBQ area
Alanya, Turkey
8
2
275 m²
1/3
Villa 6+2 in Bektash We present to your attention Villa 6+2 in a cozy residential complex wi…
€341,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Alanya, Turkey
5
3
375 m²
2
€600,000
Recommend
Properties features in Turkey
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Search using the map
