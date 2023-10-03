Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Turkey

Aegean Region
279
Muğla
213
Istanbul
90
Central Anatolia Region
72
Izmir
45
Bodrum
30
Doesemealti
22
Ankara
19
1 791 property total found
Villa 9 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Sahil Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 9 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Sahil Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 5
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 4
Fully furnished villa with full sea view, swimming pool, indoor and outdoor parking lot, 300…
€2,50M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with sea view, in city center in Derekoey, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with sea view, in city center
Derekoey, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
From the owner, without commission, 4 Rooms + 2 Living Rooms + 2 Bathrooms Wc + 1 Wc In …
€370,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Aydin Kusadasi Villa duplex 200 m2 Private pool 5 rooms 4 bedrooms 4 bathrooms
€650,000
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Yalci, Turkey
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Yalci, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 3
€350,000
Villa Villa in Akarca, Turkey
Villa Villa
Akarca, Turkey
€1,65M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Floor 2
In the elite district of Kargyjak for sale is a two-storey, villa layout 3+1 with panoramic …
€560,000
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Floor 2
In the Kargyjak area, a two-storey villa with panoramic views of the mountains and the city …
€319,000
Villa Villa in Akarca, Turkey
Villa Villa
Akarca, Turkey
€845,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Karakecililer, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Karakecililer, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/3
Charming House with Private Pool in Mugla Fethiye This charming house boasts an underfloor h…
€1,10M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Doesemealti, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Houses with Stylish Designs and Pools in Antalya Dosemealti The houses consist of 4…
€594,000
Villa 2 room villa with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Villa 2 room villa with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/1
Villa 2+1 in Kargyjak We are glad to present Villa 2+1 in a cozy residential complex with fu…
€324,500
Villa 3 room villa in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
€385,000
Villa 3 room villa in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
Вилла 3+1 в Тепе Представляем Вашему вниманию виллу 3+1 в уютном жилом комплексе с инфрас…
€264,000
Villa Villa in Akarca, Turkey
Villa Villa
Akarca, Turkey
€1,15M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Doesemealti, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 276 m²
Number of floors 2
Houses with Hobby Garden and Private Pool in Antalya Dosemealti The houses are situated in a…
€747,000
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with sauna, with BBQ area in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with sauna, with BBQ area
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Floor 1/2
Villa 3+1 in Kargyjak We are glad to present Villa 3+1 in a cozy residential complex with in…
€660,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Doesemealti, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
Exquisite Villa Nestled Amidst Nature in Antalya Dosemealti Discover this opulent 5-bedroom …
€1,04M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with appliances in Cesme, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with appliances
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Villa Luxury Villa by the sea in Cesme On the shores of the Aegean Sea, the paradise of…
€3,88M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair in Kepez, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
Spacious House with Garden in the Palm City Project in Antalya The house for sale, set on a …
€1,30M
Villa Villa in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Villa Villa
Mahmutlar, Turkey
€350,000
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with BBQ area in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with BBQ area
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 290 m²
Floor 1/2
Villa 3+1 in Kargyjak We present to your attention Villa 3+1 in a cozy residential complex w…
€550,000
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with BBQ area in Akarca, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with BBQ area
Akarca, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/2
€627,000
Villa Villa in Akarca, Turkey
Villa Villa
Akarca, Turkey
Villa for sale in Bektash - Alania.Planirovka villa 5+1, total area 400 m2, distance to the …
€675,000
Villa Villa in Akarca, Turkey
Villa Villa
Akarca, Turkey
€900,000
Villa Villa in Akarca, Turkey
Villa Villa
Akarca, Turkey
For sale villa in Alanya – district Tepe.Planning villa 5+2, total area 650 m2, distance to …
€2,88M
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Karakocali, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Karakocali, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/2
€4,62M
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Ciplakli, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Ciplakli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Floor 1/2
Villa 3+1 in Gikjilli We are glad to present the furnished villa 3+1 in a cozy residential c…
€385,000
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with BBQ area in Karakocali, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with BBQ area
Karakocali, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Floor 1/2
Villa 3+1 in Kestel We present to your attention a furnished villa 3+1 in a cozy residential…
€506,000
Villa 6 room villa with swimming pool, with BBQ area in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with swimming pool, with BBQ area
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 275 m²
Floor 1/3
Villa 6+2 in Bektash We present to your attention Villa 6+2 in a cozy residential complex wi…
€341,000
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 375 m²
Floor 2
€600,000

