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Villas for sale in Turkey

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Istanbul
93
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131
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34
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1 475 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Oludeniz, Turkey
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Villa 4 bedrooms
Oludeniz, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
A new premium villa in one of the most picturesque areas of Fethiye is the perfect combinati…
$500,000
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Agency
INEST HOMES
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Türkçe
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa 4+1 with private pool for sale in Kargicak, AlanyaWe offer for sale a spacious villa 4…
$496,488
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Agency
Alanya-home
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Türkçe
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury villa 3+1 in Kargicak, Alanya | Private pool, Panoramic sea viewWe offer for sale a m…
$334,058
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Agency
Alanya-home
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Türkçe
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa with its own swimming pool in a protected complex with sea viewsKargyjak District - Ja…
$346,725
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Agency
Alanya-home
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Türkçe
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 407 m²
Detached Villas in Bodrum with Private Pools and Gardens Overlooking Yalıkavak Marina Luxury…
$2,28M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 625 m²
Luxury Designed Detached Villa with Smart Home System, Pool and Garden for Sale in Alanya Ka…
$1,91M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury villa 5+1 with panoramic sea views in Kargicak, AlanyaWe offer for sale a fully furni…
$529,885
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Agency
Alanya-home
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Türkçe
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa 3+1 for sale in Alanya, KargydzhakWe offer for sale a spacious two-level villa 3+1 in …
$369,480
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Agency
Alanya-home
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Türkçe
Villa in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa
Bodrum, Turkey
$1,16M
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa in İshaklı, Turkey
Villa
İshaklı, Turkey
$195,382
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa 5 bedrooms in Narlıdere, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Narlıdere, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 570 m²
Floor 1/3
Villa with Large Garden and Pool in a Project in İzmir Narlıdere Narlıdere is a district lo…
$1,78M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Floor 2
$809,757
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Villa in Citlik, Turkey
Villa
Citlik, Turkey
Area 25 m²
$69,76M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Fatih, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fatih, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Coastline Gardens
$926,281
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Villa 4 rooms in , Turkey
Villa 4 rooms
, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
$12,50M
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Villa 11 rooms in Sur, Turkey
Villa 11 rooms
Sur, Turkey
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 6
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 3
$20,85M
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Villa 8 rooms in Mezitli, Turkey
Villa 8 rooms
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
Floor 4/4
$25,58M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Kaş, Turkey
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
Furnished Sea-View Villas for Investment on Kaş’s Çukurbağ Peninsula Çukurbağ Peninsula, loc…
$655,589
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Villa 1 room in Erdemli, Turkey
Villa 1 room
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 150 m²
$219,066
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Bedrooms 6
Area 425 m²
Premium level residence on a plot of 1500 m2 is a space where every detail is created for a …
$5,53M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Price listVilla, 3+1Floor: 1, , 155m², €285,000Nestled in the tranquil and picturesque setti…
$327,945
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Villa 7 rooms in Gullu Sokak, Turkey
Villa 7 rooms
Gullu Sokak, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 465 m²
Floor 2/2
$97,43M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Furnished four-bedroom villa with a pool and sea views, located in the Kargicak area, 2.5 km…
$496,883
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Price listVilla, 2+1Floor: 1, , 150m², €318,000Discover the epitome of luxury living nestled…
$365,918
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kepez, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 348 m²
Sea-View Villas with Private Pools and Gardens in a Complex in Kepez The villas are located …
$2,32M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Seaview Homes with Smart Home Systems in Alanya Antalya The chic, detached homes are situate…
$5,00M
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Villa 7 rooms in Sur, Turkey
Villa 7 rooms
Sur, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
$16,61M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Eyupsultan, Turkey
Villa 2 bedrooms
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
Canonic Life
$706,000
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 364 m²
Alanya Modern Villas
$1,48M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 131 m²
Three-bedroom villas (3+1) of 131.4 m2 in the Neva Valeron Adabuku complex. The complex c…
$469,336
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Properties features in Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
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