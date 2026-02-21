  1. Realting.com
New Apartments in Gaziosmanpaşa, Turkey

Residential complex Guarded residence with a swimming pool and a gym close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Guarded residence with a swimming pool and a gym close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Gaziosmanpaşa, Turkey
from
$398,051
The residence features a parking, a gym, a Turkish bath and a sauna, a kids' playground, a swimming pool, a garden, around-the-clock security. Location and nearby infrastructure Metro station - 100 meters E-5 highway - 3.5 km Maslak - 10 minutes New airport - 30 minutes Taksim - 15 minutes…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, gardens and spa close to TEM highway and parks, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, gardens and spa close to TEM highway and parks, Istanbul, Turkey
Aksemsettin Bulvari, Turkey
from
$193,993
Features: Lush landscaped gardens Jogging and walking tracks Child-friendly playgrounds and open spaces for family activities Cascading pools and decorative water elements Secure and common areas for a comfortable experience Social spaces for multipurpose and leisure activities Fitness cent…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence with a spa center, a meeting room and sea views, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a spa center, a meeting room and sea views, Istanbul, Turkey
Gaziosmanpaşa, Turkey
from
$235,777
The complex offers luxurious sea view front properties with unparalleled views, promising a lifestyle of elegance and tranquility. Designed with cutting-edge technology and modern amenities, the 360 smart apartments offer residents a luxurious and intelligent living experience tailored to en…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
OneOne
Apartment building Istanbul apartment compound, Gaziosmanpasa
Apartment building Istanbul apartment compound, Gaziosmanpasa
Gaziosmanpaşa, Turkey
from
$129,462
Why this property؟ The project is rich in its historical heritage. It is located in Gaziosmanpasa, one of the central regions of Istanbul. It is close to all transportation lines, commercial centers, facilities, and services. It is a residential project suitable for investment, with a r…
Agency
Binaa Investment
Leave a request
Apartment building Gaziosmanpasa Istanbul Residencies Compound
Apartment building Gaziosmanpasa Istanbul Residencies Compound
Gaziosmanpaşa, Turkey
from
$49,532
Why this property؟ The project location is distinctive in the center of Gaziosmanpasa, as it is one of the most beautiful regions in Istanbul, which is witnessing continuous growth and development. The project is surrounded by shopping centers and malls, besides its proximity to several tou…
Agency
Binaa Investment
Leave a request
