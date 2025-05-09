Residential complex Ready-to-move apartments from Istanbul's leading developer.

Please contact our specialists for availability and prices of apartments.
In recent years, the Kartal area has become increasingly attractive for both investment and living.
The residential complex is being built on an area of 40,000 m2 and a landscape area of 29,000 m2. Location: Kartal district, Esentepe microdistrict. The project is suitable for investment and obtaining Turkish citizenship.
The complex consists of 12 blocks with 14 floors in each block, a total of 865 apartments, the project presents layouts from 1 + 1 to 4 + 1, the area of the apartments starts from 78 m2 to 213 m2.
All apartments are delivered fully finished, which will be carried out in accordance with the highest quality standards.
The price includes household appliances, air conditioners, smart home system.
Completion date:
1st stage: ready to move
2nd stage: ready to move
3rd stage: December 2025
Infrastructure:
Indoor swimming pool
Children's playgrounds
Sauna and Turkish bath
Fitness center
Football field
Basketball court
Tennis court
Pedestrian paths
Garage parking
Security and CCTV cameras working 7/24
Excellent location:
Soganli metro station - 1 minute walk
E5 highway - 1 min walk
Ido - Ferry which takes you to all Marinas and ports of Istanbul - 8 minutes walk
Marina - 8 minutes
Private hospital - 5 minutes
State University - 7 min
