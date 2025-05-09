Residential complex Ready-to-move apartments from Istanbul's leading developer.

  1. Realting.com
Kartal, Turkey
from
$380,800
BTC
4.5295402
ETH
237.4125671
USDT
376 491.0598204
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
15
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
Last update: 25/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Kartal
  • Metro
    Soğanlık (~ 500 m)

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Please contact our specialists for availability and prices of apartments.

In recent years, the Kartal area has become increasingly attractive for both investment and living.

The residential complex is being built on an area of ​​40,000 m2 and a landscape area of ​​29,000 m2. Location: Kartal district, Esentepe microdistrict. The project is suitable for investment and obtaining Turkish citizenship.

The complex consists of 12 blocks with 14 floors in each block, a total of 865 apartments, the project presents layouts from 1 + 1 to 4 + 1, the area of ​​​​the apartments starts from 78 m2 to 213 m2.

All apartments are delivered fully finished, which will be carried out in accordance with the highest quality standards.

The price includes household appliances, air conditioners, smart home system.

Completion date:

1st stage: ready to move
2nd stage: ready to move
3rd stage: December 2025

Infrastructure:

Indoor swimming pool
Children's playgrounds
Sauna and Turkish bath
Fitness center
Football field
Basketball court
Tennis court
Pedestrian paths
Garage parking
Security and CCTV cameras working 7/24

Excellent location:

Soganli metro station - 1 minute walk
E5 highway - 1 min walk
Ido - Ferry which takes you to all Marinas and ports of Istanbul - 8 minutes walk
Marina - 8 minutes
Private hospital - 5 minutes
State University - 7 min

For more detailed information about this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Kartal, Turkey

