  Residential complex Elite 2+1 apartments in the center of Istanbul in the Maslak area.

Residential complex Elite 2+1 apartments in the center of Istanbul in the Maslak area.

Sariyer, Turkey
$1,13M
8
ID: 27547
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 04/09/2025

Location

  Country
    Turkey
  State
    Marmara Region
  Town
    Sariyer

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  Class
    Class
    Premium class
  Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  Parking

Exterior features:

  Swimming pool
  Gym
  Fenced area
  Elevator

Additionally

  Management company
  Online tour
  Granting a residence permit
  Granting of citizenship
  Remote transaction

About the complex

An elite investment project located in Maslak, the center of business and life in Istanbul. On one side of the project is the Belgrade Forest, and on the other is the Vadi Istanbul Shopping Mall, which highlights all the possibilities of the city from shopping to entertainment.

There is a metro nearby, easy access to highways and bridges, close to various hospitals, educational institutions, shopping centers, restaurants, cafes and parks.

This complex will delight investors with its offices and apartments, and will also welcome guests in the best way with its aparthotel.

The construction area is 23.842 m2, the complex consists of 3 blocks of 227 apartments, with different layouts from 1 + 1 to 3 + 1, from 79 m2 to 267 m2, as well as 2 blocks of aparthotels and 1 office block.

Completion date: delivered

Infrastructure:

  • Children's playground
  • Indoor swimming pool
  • Turkish bath and sauna
  • Fitness center
  • CCTV camera and garage
  • 24-hour security with cameras for
  • Air conditioning
  • Basketball court
  • Cafe
  • Concierge
  • Dry cleaning
  • Generator
  • Hairdresser
  • Landscaping
  • Multifunctional hall
  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Private garden
  • Reception
  • Security gates
  • Smart home system
  • Supermarket

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Sariyer, Turkey
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Finance
Leisure

Residential complex Elite 2+1 apartments in the center of Istanbul in the Maslak area.
Sariyer, Turkey
from
$1,13M
