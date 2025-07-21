Residential complex Elite 2+1 apartments in the center of Istanbul in the Maslak area.

An elite investment project located in Maslak, the center of business and life in Istanbul. On one side of the project is the Belgrade Forest, and on the other is the Vadi Istanbul Shopping Mall, which highlights all the possibilities of the city from shopping to entertainment.

There is a metro nearby, easy access to highways and bridges, close to various hospitals, educational institutions, shopping centers, restaurants, cafes and parks.

This complex will delight investors with its offices and apartments, and will also welcome guests in the best way with its aparthotel.

The construction area is 23.842 m2, the complex consists of 3 blocks of 227 apartments, with different layouts from 1 + 1 to 3 + 1, from 79 m2 to 267 m2, as well as 2 blocks of aparthotels and 1 office block.

Completion date: delivered

Infrastructure:

Children's playground

Indoor swimming pool

Turkish bath and sauna

Fitness center

CCTV camera and garage

24-hour security with cameras for

Air conditioning

Basketball court

Cafe

Concierge

Dry cleaning

Generator

Hairdresser

Landscaping

Multifunctional hall

Outdoor swimming pool

Private garden

Reception

Security gates

Smart home system

Supermarket

